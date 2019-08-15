Log in
Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN AMENDMENT

08/15/2019 | 08:17am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Barclays PLC.

Company dealt in

ALLERGAN PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

ORD

Date of dealing

13 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,607,482

0.80%

697,568

0.21%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

896,000

0.27%

1,851,768

0.56%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

496,600

0.15%

464,700

0.14%

TOTAL:

4,000,082

1.22%

3,014,036

0.92%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit
Purchase

6

159.8000 USD
Purchase

12

160.0575 USD
Purchase

47

159.5791 USD
Purchase

100

159.9600 USD
Purchase

100

160.0800 USD
Purchase

100

159.7950 USD
Purchase

100

159.5300 USD
Purchase

100

159.9300 USD
Purchase

100

159.6100 USD
Purchase

100

160.0804 USD
Purchase

200

160.1200 USD
Purchase

200

159.4400 USD
Purchase

234

159.9340 USD
Purchase

262

159.9609 USD
Purchase

294

160.0246 USD
Purchase

300

159.8883 USD
Purchase

300

159.9900 USD
Purchase

400

159.9417 USD
Purchase

400

159.2650 USD
Purchase

400

159.9025 USD
Purchase

566

159.8306 USD
Purchase

720

159.8756 USD
Purchase

1,370

159.9331 USD
Purchase

1,766

159.7804 USD
Purchase

2,432

159.5892 USD
Purchase

3,300

159.9225 USD
Purchase

3,756

159.9205 USD
Purchase

3,967

159.6054 USD
Purchase

5,433

159.8501 USD
Purchase

7,236

159.6213 USD
Purchase

16,732

159.4922 USD
Purchase

16,957

159.5999 USD
Purchase

22,100

159.5574 USD
Purchase

22,300

159.5576 USD
Purchase

35,061

159.7868 USD
Purchase

66,787

159.7574 USD
Purchase

226,400

159.9398 USD
Purchase

237,803

159.9376 USD
Purchase

306,428

159.9400 USD
Sale

1

159.4800 USD
Sale

16

160.0000 USD
Sale

17

159.6100 USD
Sale

18

160.0088 USD
Sale

39

159.9100 USD
Sale

40

159.8600 USD
Sale

47

159.5791 USD
Sale

84

159.7700 USD
Sale

90

159.3100 USD
Sale

100

160.1100 USD
Sale

100

160.1300 USD
Sale

100

160.2000 USD
Sale

100

159.8300 USD
Sale

100

159.8400 USD
Sale

100

159.9300 USD
Sale

100

159.9500 USD
Sale

100

160.0200 USD
Sale

100

159.9900 USD
Sale

100

159.9750 USD
Sale

114

160.0964 USD
Sale

200

160.0600 USD
Sale

210

159.6528 USD
Sale

232

159.9127 USD
Sale

234

159.9340 USD
Sale

266

159.8200 USD
Sale

300

159.8100 USD
Sale

300

159.8500 USD
Sale

451

159.8010 USD
Sale

500

159.7760 USD
Sale

500

159.7480 USD
Sale

600

159.8883 USD
Sale

600

159.7616 USD
Sale

653

159.4612 USD
Sale

686

159.5967 USD
Sale

700

159.5700 USD
Sale

861

159.8577 USD
Sale

1,060

159.9807 USD
Sale

1,200

159.7770 USD
Sale

1,220

159.5837 USD
Sale

1,304

159.4693 USD
Sale

2,352

159.8073 USD
Sale

3,415

159.5815 USD
Sale

4,000

159.6517 USD
Sale

4,156

159.8574 USD
Sale

5,300

159.7517 USD
Sale

7,800

159.7653 USD
Sale

9,434

159.9143 USD
Sale

10,530

159.8790 USD
Sale

14,300

165.0000 USD
Sale

17,200

159.4987 USD
Sale

17,679

159.6447 USD
Sale

20,400

159.5442 USD
Sale

49,452

159.5759 USD
Sale

61,398

159.8327 USD
Sale

657,200

159.9400 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per
unit
SWAP Expires 23/08/2019 Long

226,000

159.9400 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates
Call Option Purchasing

100

145 USD American 16 Aug 2019 13.9500 USD
Call Option Purchasing

200

165 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.8700 USD
Call Option Purchasing

100

170 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.5300 USD
Call Option Purchasing

100

170 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.8200 USD
Call Option Selling

100

180 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.3900 USD
Call Option Selling

100

190 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.3200 USD
Put Option Purchasing

300

155 USD American 15 Nov 2019 4.1000 USD
Put Option Purchasing

100

165 USD American 15 Nov 2019 8.3700 USD
Put Option Purchasing

1,000

170 USD American 19 Jun 2020 16.4500 USD
Put Option Purchasing

200

175 USD American 15 Nov 2019 15.8000 USD
Put Option Selling

400

140 USD American 19 Jun 2020 6.7500 USD
Put Option Selling

200

145 USD American 21 Feb 2020 4.9500 USD
Put Option Selling

100

155 USD American 15 Nov 2019 4.2100 USD
Put Option Selling

14,300

165 USD American 16 Aug 2019 6.3400 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES

Date of disclosure

15 August 2019

Contact name

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options Written

200

90.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

130.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

18,100

165.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,300

250.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

3,300

165.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,800

175.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,600

155.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,200

100.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

700

100.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

700

95.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

500

185.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-3,000

115.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,000

165.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-3,000

155.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-5,600

185.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Written

-10,000

210.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Put Options Purchased

-300

165.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-400

155.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

155.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-500

170.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

140.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-800

160.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-900

155.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,700

165.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,100

125.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,500

185.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,500

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

10,000

140.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Call Options Purchased

4,400

140.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

3,000

170.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

2,700

175.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,100

170.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

900

163.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Written

800

105.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

700

100.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,900

90.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-4,200

125.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,400

110.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

150.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

158.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

155.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-200

110.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-200

95.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-300

170.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-500

150.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

135.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-700

175.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,100

290.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,700

200.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,700

180.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,700

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

145.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

100

140.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

163.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

149,800

140.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

6,100

160.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,900

170.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,700

140.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,400

185.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,200

180.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

3,000

165.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

2,800

90.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,500

160.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,300

170.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

1,000

85.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,000

85.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

155.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

400

125.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

400

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

300

100.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-4,500

220.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-6,000

160.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

140.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

210.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

125.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

120.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-700

170.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,300

170.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

180.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

21,900

140.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

12,500

160.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

10,500

165.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,200

160.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,000

170.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,000

175.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

300

145.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,600

75.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,900

160.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,400

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,700

100.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-7,000

300.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-7,500

115.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-8,600

130.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-21,700

160.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-22,500

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-25,000

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

135.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-500

220.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

170.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

110.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,300

165.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

200

185.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

100

140.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

100

145.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

100

95.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Written

10,000

140.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

7,000

120.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

6,800

80.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Written

4,700

80.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,600

190.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

3,400

130.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Written

3,100

115.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,600

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

900

115.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,900

150.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Written

-4,300

155.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-6,400

155.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-39,200

150.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

120.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

240.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

170.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

145.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

100.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

150.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-500

145.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-600

205.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-700

168.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

165.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,200

195.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,500

270.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,700

225.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

145.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

168.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Written

13,700

75.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

8,700

125.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,000

160.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

3,900

165.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

300

135.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,800

230.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-12,800

210.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,300

160.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-6,100

200.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-18,000

185.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

150.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

85.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-200

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-300

160.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-400

115.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

135.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

120.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-600

115.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-800

175.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,300

90.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

100

90.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

150.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

20,000

170.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Call Options Purchased

12,100

180.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,500

170.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,600

135.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

2,200

75.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,900

175.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

1,000

90.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

900

135.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

800

180.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

500

80.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

300

105.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

300

160.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-103,100

130.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,600

80.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-4,500

150.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-4,900

120.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Written

-9,100

170.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-19,800

95.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

215.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

200.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

175.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-500

145.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

110.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,000

175.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,500

163.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

195.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Put Options Written

25,000

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

20,000

170.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

8,200

150.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

6,500

150.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,500

145.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,100

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

1,600

155.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,200

95.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,100

180.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

500

175.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

400

125.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

200

145.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-4,500

260.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

195.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-300

140.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-400

155.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-600

250.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-600

110.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

135.0000

American Aug 16, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,500

140.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,500

160.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,000

130.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,400

105.0000

American Jan 0, 1900

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005332/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 12:16:08 UTC
