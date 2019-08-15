Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN AMENDMENT

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
ORD
Date of dealing
13 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,607,482
0.80%
697,568
0.21%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
896,000
0.27%
1,851,768
0.56%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
496,600
0.15%
464,700
0.14%
TOTAL:
4,000,082
1.22%
3,014,036
0.92%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
6
159.8000 USD
Purchase
12
160.0575 USD
Purchase
47
159.5791 USD
Purchase
100
159.9600 USD
Purchase
100
160.0800 USD
Purchase
100
159.7950 USD
Purchase
100
159.5300 USD
Purchase
100
159.9300 USD
Purchase
100
159.6100 USD
Purchase
100
160.0804 USD
Purchase
200
160.1200 USD
Purchase
200
159.4400 USD
Purchase
234
159.9340 USD
Purchase
262
159.9609 USD
Purchase
294
160.0246 USD
Purchase
300
159.8883 USD
Purchase
300
159.9900 USD
Purchase
400
159.9417 USD
Purchase
400
159.2650 USD
Purchase
400
159.9025 USD
Purchase
566
159.8306 USD
Purchase
720
159.8756 USD
Purchase
1,370
159.9331 USD
Purchase
1,766
159.7804 USD
Purchase
2,432
159.5892 USD
Purchase
3,300
159.9225 USD
Purchase
3,756
159.9205 USD
Purchase
3,967
159.6054 USD
Purchase
5,433
159.8501 USD
Purchase
7,236
159.6213 USD
Purchase
16,732
159.4922 USD
Purchase
16,957
159.5999 USD
Purchase
22,100
159.5574 USD
Purchase
22,300
159.5576 USD
Purchase
35,061
159.7868 USD
Purchase
66,787
159.7574 USD
Purchase
226,400
159.9398 USD
Purchase
237,803
159.9376 USD
Purchase
306,428
159.9400 USD
Sale
1
159.4800 USD
Sale
16
160.0000 USD
Sale
17
159.6100 USD
Sale
18
160.0088 USD
Sale
39
159.9100 USD
Sale
40
159.8600 USD
Sale
47
159.5791 USD
Sale
84
159.7700 USD
Sale
90
159.3100 USD
Sale
100
160.1100 USD
Sale
100
160.1300 USD
Sale
100
160.2000 USD
Sale
100
159.8300 USD
Sale
100
159.8400 USD
Sale
100
159.9300 USD
Sale
100
159.9500 USD
Sale
100
160.0200 USD
Sale
100
159.9900 USD
Sale
100
159.9750 USD
Sale
114
160.0964 USD
Sale
200
160.0600 USD
Sale
210
159.6528 USD
Sale
232
159.9127 USD
Sale
234
159.9340 USD
Sale
266
159.8200 USD
Sale
300
159.8100 USD
Sale
300
159.8500 USD
Sale
451
159.8010 USD
Sale
500
159.7760 USD
Sale
500
159.7480 USD
Sale
600
159.8883 USD
Sale
600
159.7616 USD
Sale
653
159.4612 USD
Sale
686
159.5967 USD
Sale
700
159.5700 USD
Sale
861
159.8577 USD
Sale
1,060
159.9807 USD
Sale
1,200
159.7770 USD
Sale
1,220
159.5837 USD
Sale
1,304
159.4693 USD
Sale
2,352
159.8073 USD
Sale
3,415
159.5815 USD
Sale
4,000
159.6517 USD
Sale
4,156
159.8574 USD
Sale
5,300
159.7517 USD
Sale
7,800
159.7653 USD
Sale
9,434
159.9143 USD
Sale
10,530
159.8790 USD
Sale
14,300
165.0000 USD
Sale
17,200
159.4987 USD
Sale
17,679
159.6447 USD
Sale
20,400
159.5442 USD
Sale
49,452
159.5759 USD
Sale
61,398
159.8327 USD
Sale
657,200
159.9400 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product Name
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per
unit
SWAP Expires 23/08/2019
Long
226,000
159.9400 USD
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
100
145 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
13.9500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
165 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.8700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
170 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.5300 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
170 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
3.8200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
180 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.3900 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
190 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.3200 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
300
155 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
4.1000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
165 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
8.3700 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,000
170 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
16.4500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
200
175 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
15.8000 USD
Put Option
Selling
400
140 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
6.7500 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
145 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
4.9500 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
155 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
4.2100 USD
Put Option
Selling
14,300
165 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
6.3400 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES
Date of disclosure
15 August 2019
Contact name
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Written
200
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
18,100
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
250.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,300
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
175.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
700
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
700
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
500
185.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
115.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
165.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-5,600
185.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,000
210.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Purchased
-300
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
155.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
160.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-900
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
160.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
10,000
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Purchased
4,400
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
170.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
175.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
190.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
900
163.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
800
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
700
100.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
90.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
158.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
110.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
150.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
290.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,700
200.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,700
180.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
140.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
163.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
149,800
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,100
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,400
185.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
2,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
85.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
85.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
400
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
100.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,500
220.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
160.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
140.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
210.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
120.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
170.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
180.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
21,900
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
12,500
160.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
10,500
165.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,200
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
175.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,700
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,000
300.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-7,500
115.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-8,600
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-21,700
160.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-22,500
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-500
220.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
170.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
110.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
185.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
95.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
10,000
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
7,000
120.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,800
80.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,700
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
190.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,400
130.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,100
115.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
150.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,300
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,400
155.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-39,200
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
240.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-500
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
205.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-700
168.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,200
195.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
270.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,700
225.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
145.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
168.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
13,700
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
8,700
125.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,000
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,800
230.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-12,800
210.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,300
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,100
200.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,000
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
150.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-400
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
135.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
115.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
90.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
20,000
170.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Purchased
12,100
180.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
170.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,200
75.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,900
175.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
180.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-103,100
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
80.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,500
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,900
120.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,100
170.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-19,800
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
215.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
200.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-500
145.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
110.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
163.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
195.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
20,000
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
8,200
150.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,500
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,100
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,200
95.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
180.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
125.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
145.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
260.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
195.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
155.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
250.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-600
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
135.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
105.0000
American
Jan 0, 1900
