Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN AMENDMENT

Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN AMENDMENT

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Sales IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) ORD Date of dealing 13 August 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,607,482 0.80% 697,568 0.21% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 896,000 0.27% 1,851,768 0.56% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 496,600 0.15% 464,700 0.14% TOTAL: 4,000,082 1.22% 3,014,036 0.92% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 6 159.8000 USD Purchase 12 160.0575 USD Purchase 47 159.5791 USD Purchase 100 159.9600 USD Purchase 100 160.0800 USD Purchase 100 159.7950 USD Purchase 100 159.5300 USD Purchase 100 159.9300 USD Purchase 100 159.6100 USD Purchase 100 160.0804 USD Purchase 200 160.1200 USD Purchase 200 159.4400 USD Purchase 234 159.9340 USD Purchase 262 159.9609 USD Purchase 294 160.0246 USD Purchase 300 159.8883 USD Purchase 300 159.9900 USD Purchase 400 159.9417 USD Purchase 400 159.2650 USD Purchase 400 159.9025 USD Purchase 566 159.8306 USD Purchase 720 159.8756 USD Purchase 1,370 159.9331 USD Purchase 1,766 159.7804 USD Purchase 2,432 159.5892 USD Purchase 3,300 159.9225 USD Purchase 3,756 159.9205 USD Purchase 3,967 159.6054 USD Purchase 5,433 159.8501 USD Purchase 7,236 159.6213 USD Purchase 16,732 159.4922 USD Purchase 16,957 159.5999 USD Purchase 22,100 159.5574 USD Purchase 22,300 159.5576 USD Purchase 35,061 159.7868 USD Purchase 66,787 159.7574 USD Purchase 226,400 159.9398 USD Purchase 237,803 159.9376 USD Purchase 306,428 159.9400 USD Sale 1 159.4800 USD Sale 16 160.0000 USD Sale 17 159.6100 USD Sale 18 160.0088 USD Sale 39 159.9100 USD Sale 40 159.8600 USD Sale 47 159.5791 USD Sale 84 159.7700 USD Sale 90 159.3100 USD Sale 100 160.1100 USD Sale 100 160.1300 USD Sale 100 160.2000 USD Sale 100 159.8300 USD Sale 100 159.8400 USD Sale 100 159.9300 USD Sale 100 159.9500 USD Sale 100 160.0200 USD Sale 100 159.9900 USD Sale 100 159.9750 USD Sale 114 160.0964 USD Sale 200 160.0600 USD Sale 210 159.6528 USD Sale 232 159.9127 USD Sale 234 159.9340 USD Sale 266 159.8200 USD Sale 300 159.8100 USD Sale 300 159.8500 USD Sale 451 159.8010 USD Sale 500 159.7760 USD Sale 500 159.7480 USD Sale 600 159.8883 USD Sale 600 159.7616 USD Sale 653 159.4612 USD Sale 686 159.5967 USD Sale 700 159.5700 USD Sale 861 159.8577 USD Sale 1,060 159.9807 USD Sale 1,200 159.7770 USD Sale 1,220 159.5837 USD Sale 1,304 159.4693 USD Sale 2,352 159.8073 USD Sale 3,415 159.5815 USD Sale 4,000 159.6517 USD Sale 4,156 159.8574 USD Sale 5,300 159.7517 USD Sale 7,800 159.7653 USD Sale 9,434 159.9143 USD Sale 10,530 159.8790 USD Sale 14,300 165.0000 USD Sale 17,200 159.4987 USD Sale 17,679 159.6447 USD Sale 20,400 159.5442 USD Sale 49,452 159.5759 USD Sale 61,398 159.8327 USD Sale 657,200 159.9400 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit SWAP Expires 23/08/2019 Long 226,000 159.9400 USD (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 100 145 USD American 16 Aug 2019 13.9500 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 165 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.8700 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 170 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.5300 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 170 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.8200 USD Call Option Selling 100 180 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.3900 USD Call Option Selling 100 190 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.3200 USD Put Option Purchasing 300 155 USD American 15 Nov 2019 4.1000 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 165 USD American 15 Nov 2019 8.3700 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,000 170 USD American 19 Jun 2020 16.4500 USD Put Option Purchasing 200 175 USD American 15 Nov 2019 15.8000 USD Put Option Selling 400 140 USD American 19 Jun 2020 6.7500 USD Put Option Selling 200 145 USD American 21 Feb 2020 4.9500 USD Put Option Selling 100 155 USD American 15 Nov 2019 4.2100 USD Put Option Selling 14,300 165 USD American 16 Aug 2019 6.3400 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES Date of disclosure 15 August 2019 Contact name Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) Ap23 SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Written 200 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 18,100 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,300 250.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,300 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,800 175.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,200 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 700 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 700 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 500 185.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,000 115.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 165.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,000 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -5,600 185.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -10,000 210.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 160.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -900 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 160.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 10,000 140.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Purchased 4,400 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 170.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,700 175.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,100 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 190.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 900 163.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 700 100.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,900 90.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,400 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 158.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 110.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 150.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 290.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,700 200.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,700 180.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 163.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 149,800 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,100 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,900 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,700 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,400 185.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 2,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,300 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 85.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 85.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 400 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 100.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -4,500 220.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 160.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 140.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 210.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 120.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 170.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 21,900 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 12,500 160.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 10,500 165.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,200 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,000 175.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,900 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,400 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,700 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -7,000 300.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -7,500 115.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -8,600 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -21,700 160.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -22,500 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 220.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 110.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,300 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 185.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 95.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 10,000 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 7,000 120.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 6,800 80.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 4,700 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,600 190.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,400 130.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 3,100 115.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,600 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,900 150.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -4,300 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,400 155.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -39,200 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 240.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -500 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -600 205.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -700 168.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 195.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 270.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,700 225.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 145.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 168.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 13,700 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 8,700 125.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,000 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 3,900 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,800 230.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -12,800 210.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,300 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,100 200.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -18,000 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -400 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 135.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 115.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,300 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 20,000 170.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Purchased 12,100 180.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,500 170.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,600 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 2,200 75.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,900 175.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 900 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 180.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 300 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -103,100 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,600 80.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -4,500 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,900 120.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -9,100 170.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -19,800 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 215.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 200.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -500 145.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 110.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,500 163.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 195.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 20,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 8,200 150.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,500 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,500 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,100 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,200 95.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,100 180.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 400 125.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 145.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 260.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 195.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 155.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -600 250.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -600 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 135.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,500 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,400 105.0000 American Jan 0, 1900 Notes Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Notes Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

