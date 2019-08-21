Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
20 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,703,548
0.82%
1,494,513
0.46%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,334,200
0.41%
1,916,768
0.58%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
568,900
0.17%
413,500
0.13%
TOTAL:
4,606,648
1.40%
3,824,781
1.17%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
100
160.6300 USD
Purchase
100
159.5100 USD
Purchase
100
159.5200 USD
Purchase
100
160.0000 USD
Purchase
100
159.3300 USD
Purchase
100
160.1700 USD
Purchase
100
159.3200 USD
Purchase
100
159.3150 USD
Purchase
105
160.2759 USD
Purchase
106
160.5981 USD
Purchase
144
160.8099 USD
Purchase
200
159.4100 USD
Purchase
200
159.4550 USD
Purchase
200
160.3000 USD
Purchase
200
159.4200 USD
Purchase
200
160.6725 USD
Purchase
201
159.7710 USD
Purchase
211
160.6273 USD
Purchase
300
159.4177 USD
Purchase
384
159.3100 USD
Purchase
400
160.4550 USD
Purchase
400
159.3775 USD
Purchase
400
160.6800 USD
Purchase
500
159.4730 USD
Purchase
500
159.3280 USD
Purchase
600
160.6525 USD
Purchase
600
160.2650 USD
Purchase
665
160.1663 USD
Purchase
700
159.3957 USD
Purchase
701
159.3194 USD
Purchase
900
159.6444 USD
Purchase
1,059
160.3668 USD
Purchase
1,059
160.3667 USD
Purchase
1,100
159.6282 USD
Purchase
1,115
159.3369 USD
Purchase
1,341
159.1347 USD
Purchase
1,400
160.6608 USD
Purchase
1,891
160.1385 USD
Purchase
2,042
160.5532 USD
Purchase
2,500
159.4012 USD
Purchase
3,000
160.3784 USD
Purchase
3,500
160.1449 USD
Purchase
3,500
159.3404 USD
Purchase
9,835
160.4156 USD
Purchase
9,965
159.5658 USD
Purchase
11,315
159.7925 USD
Purchase
14,844
160.2214 USD
Purchase
15,032
159.1100 USD
Purchase
15,042
159.1209 USD
Purchase
46,065
160.1394 USD
Sale
6
159.9000 USD
Sale
6
160.5800 USD
Sale
6
160.6600 USD
Sale
10
159.7200 USD
Sale
16
160.1100 USD
Sale
23
159.9100 USD
Sale
34
159.6700 USD
Sale
66
160.4600 USD
Sale
91
161.0700 USD
Sale
100
159.5700 USD
Sale
100
160.3250 USD
Sale
100
160.8075 USD
Sale
100
161.0200 USD
Sale
100
159.6250 USD
Sale
100
160.0600 USD
Sale
100
159.8400 USD
Sale
100
159.1000 USD
Sale
144
160.8099 USD
Sale
200
159.5150 USD
Sale
200
160.3150 USD
Sale
200
160.3400 USD
Sale
200
159.9725 USD
Sale
300
160.0066 USD
Sale
300
159.5466 USD
Sale
318
159.3005 USD
Sale
400
160.6975 USD
Sale
521
160.3145 USD
Sale
559
160.4023 USD
Sale
600
160.7950 USD
Sale
600
160.1233 USD
Sale
700
159.4161 USD
Sale
800
159.8125 USD
Sale
850
160.3241 USD
Sale
1,000
160.6930 USD
Sale
1,059
160.3667 USD
Sale
1,341
159.1347 USD
Sale
1,400
160.3907 USD
Sale
1,500
160.1140 USD
Sale
1,538
160.7179 USD
Sale
1,700
160.1717 USD
Sale
1,900
160.0363 USD
Sale
2,500
160.3102 USD
Sale
3,100
160.6610 USD
Sale
3,173
160.1089 USD
Sale
3,400
160.1584 USD
Sale
3,600
159.9192 USD
Sale
4,800
160.0531 USD
Sale
6,628
160.0147 USD
Sale
6,800
159.9476 USD
Sale
8,276
159.1183 USD
Sale
9,765
160.2315 USD
Sale
10,000
159.3570 USD
Sale
15,683
159.9850 USD
Sale
23,896
159.1100 USD
Sale
24,126
160.1464 USD
Sale
27,148
160.1348 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
11,100
165 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
3.6000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
3,200
170 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
2.0500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
25,300
170 USD
American
20 Dec 2019
2.7576 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
135 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
27.3200 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
140 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
26.0000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
3,600
155 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
4.0000 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
95 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.3100 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
100 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.4000 USD
Put Option
Selling
7,300
115 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.3665 USD
Put Option
Selling
19,300
120 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.4936 USD
Put Option
Selling
25,300
150 USD
American
20 Dec 2019
3.8053 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
160 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
8.9500 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
21 Aug 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Purchased
-300
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-500
155.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
160.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-900
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
160.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
115.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
165.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-7,300
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
250.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
175.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
500
185.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
170.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
18,100
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
16,300
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,400
185.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,000
210.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
700
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
700
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
700
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
110.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
150.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
90.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,300
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,400
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
170.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
175.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
190.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
27,400
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,100
290.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,700
200.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
10,000
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
800
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
400
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
160.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
8,700
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,100
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,400
185.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
163.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
140.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
210.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
220.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
85.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
400
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
100.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
149,800
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
170.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,500
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-8,600
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-22,500
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
7,900
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
180.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
163.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
220.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,700
155.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,000
300.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
23,800
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-39,200
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
190.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
170.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
160.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
185.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
240.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
205.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
195.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
270.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,700
225.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,300
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
10,000
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
7,000
120.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,700
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,100
115.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,500
120.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,600
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
150.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-400
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-800
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,300
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,000
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
145.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
168.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-500
135.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,800
230.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-12,800
210.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,100
200.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,000
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
145.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,300
150.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
13,700
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
110.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-103,100
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
80.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-19,700
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
12,100
180.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
170.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,900
175.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
180.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
215.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,500
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,100
170.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,700
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,300
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
20,000
170.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
19,100
120.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
147.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
155.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,100
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
180.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
195.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
250.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-600
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
260.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
8,200
150.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,700
115.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,500
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,600
125.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,200
95.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
145.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
20,000
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Notes
Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.