Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 20 August 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,703,548 0.82% 1,494,513 0.46% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,334,200 0.41% 1,916,768 0.58% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 568,900 0.17% 413,500 0.13% TOTAL: 4,606,648 1.40% 3,824,781 1.17% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 100 160.6300 USD Purchase 100 159.5100 USD Purchase 100 159.5200 USD Purchase 100 160.0000 USD Purchase 100 159.3300 USD Purchase 100 160.1700 USD Purchase 100 159.3200 USD Purchase 100 159.3150 USD Purchase 105 160.2759 USD Purchase 106 160.5981 USD Purchase 144 160.8099 USD Purchase 200 159.4100 USD Purchase 200 159.4550 USD Purchase 200 160.3000 USD Purchase 200 159.4200 USD Purchase 200 160.6725 USD Purchase 201 159.7710 USD Purchase 211 160.6273 USD Purchase 300 159.4177 USD Purchase 384 159.3100 USD Purchase 400 160.4550 USD Purchase 400 159.3775 USD Purchase 400 160.6800 USD Purchase 500 159.4730 USD Purchase 500 159.3280 USD Purchase 600 160.6525 USD Purchase 600 160.2650 USD Purchase 665 160.1663 USD Purchase 700 159.3957 USD Purchase 701 159.3194 USD Purchase 900 159.6444 USD Purchase 1,059 160.3668 USD Purchase 1,059 160.3667 USD Purchase 1,100 159.6282 USD Purchase 1,115 159.3369 USD Purchase 1,341 159.1347 USD Purchase 1,400 160.6608 USD Purchase 1,891 160.1385 USD Purchase 2,042 160.5532 USD Purchase 2,500 159.4012 USD Purchase 3,000 160.3784 USD Purchase 3,500 160.1449 USD Purchase 3,500 159.3404 USD Purchase 9,835 160.4156 USD Purchase 9,965 159.5658 USD Purchase 11,315 159.7925 USD Purchase 14,844 160.2214 USD Purchase 15,032 159.1100 USD Purchase 15,042 159.1209 USD Purchase 46,065 160.1394 USD Sale 6 159.9000 USD Sale 6 160.5800 USD Sale 6 160.6600 USD Sale 10 159.7200 USD Sale 16 160.1100 USD Sale 23 159.9100 USD Sale 34 159.6700 USD Sale 66 160.4600 USD Sale 91 161.0700 USD Sale 100 159.5700 USD Sale 100 160.3250 USD Sale 100 160.8075 USD Sale 100 161.0200 USD Sale 100 159.6250 USD Sale 100 160.0600 USD Sale 100 159.8400 USD Sale 100 159.1000 USD Sale 144 160.8099 USD Sale 200 159.5150 USD Sale 200 160.3150 USD Sale 200 160.3400 USD Sale 200 159.9725 USD Sale 300 160.0066 USD Sale 300 159.5466 USD Sale 318 159.3005 USD Sale 400 160.6975 USD Sale 521 160.3145 USD Sale 559 160.4023 USD Sale 600 160.7950 USD Sale 600 160.1233 USD Sale 700 159.4161 USD Sale 800 159.8125 USD Sale 850 160.3241 USD Sale 1,000 160.6930 USD Sale 1,059 160.3667 USD Sale 1,341 159.1347 USD Sale 1,400 160.3907 USD Sale 1,500 160.1140 USD Sale 1,538 160.7179 USD Sale 1,700 160.1717 USD Sale 1,900 160.0363 USD Sale 2,500 160.3102 USD Sale 3,100 160.6610 USD Sale 3,173 160.1089 USD Sale 3,400 160.1584 USD Sale 3,600 159.9192 USD Sale 4,800 160.0531 USD Sale 6,628 160.0147 USD Sale 6,800 159.9476 USD Sale 8,276 159.1183 USD Sale 9,765 160.2315 USD Sale 10,000 159.3570 USD Sale 15,683 159.9850 USD Sale 23,896 159.1100 USD Sale 24,126 160.1464 USD Sale 27,148 160.1348 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 11,100 165 USD American 15 Nov 2019 3.6000 USD Call Option Purchasing 3,200 170 USD American 15 Nov 2019 2.0500 USD Call Option Purchasing 25,300 170 USD American 20 Dec 2019 2.7576 USD Call Option Selling 100 135 USD American 15 Nov 2019 27.3200 USD Call Option Selling 200 140 USD American 19 Jun 2020 26.0000 USD Put Option Purchasing 3,600 155 USD American 15 Nov 2019 4.0000 USD Put Option Selling 100 95 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.3100 USD Put Option Selling 200 100 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.4000 USD Put Option Selling 7,300 115 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.3665 USD Put Option Selling 19,300 120 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.4936 USD Put Option Selling 25,300 150 USD American 20 Dec 2019 3.8053 USD Put Option Selling 100 160 USD American 21 Feb 2020 8.9500 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 21 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection Ap23 SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 160.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -900 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 160.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 115.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 165.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -7,300 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,300 250.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,800 175.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,200 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 500 185.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 170.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 18,100 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 16,300 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -400 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,400 185.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -10,000 210.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 700 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 700 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 700 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 110.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 150.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,700 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,900 90.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,300 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,400 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 170.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,700 175.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 190.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 27,400 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,100 290.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,700 200.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 10,000 140.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 100 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 160.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 8,700 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,100 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,900 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,700 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,400 185.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 163.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 140.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 210.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 220.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 2,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 85.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 400 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 100.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 100 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 149,800 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,500 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,900 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,400 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,500 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -8,600 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -22,500 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 7,900 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 163.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -500 220.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,700 155.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -7,000 300.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 23,800 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -39,200 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,600 190.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,100 170.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,600 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 160.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 185.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 240.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -600 205.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 195.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 270.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,700 225.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,300 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 10,000 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 7,000 120.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 4,700 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,100 115.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,500 120.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,600 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -400 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -800 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,300 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,300 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,000 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 3,900 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 145.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 168.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -100 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 135.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,800 230.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -12,800 210.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,100 200.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -18,000 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 145.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 25,300 150.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 13,700 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 110.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -103,100 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,600 80.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -19,700 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 12,100 180.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,500 170.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,500 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,900 175.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 180.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 215.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,500 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -9,100 170.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,700 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,300 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 900 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 20,000 170.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 19,100 120.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 147.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 155.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,500 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,500 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,100 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,100 180.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 195.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -600 250.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -600 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,000 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 260.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 8,200 150.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,700 115.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 6,500 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 3,600 125.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,200 95.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 145.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 20,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Notes Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

