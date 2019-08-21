Log in
Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC

08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 20 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,703,548

0.82%

1,494,513

0.46%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,334,200

0.41%

1,916,768

0.58%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

568,900

0.17%

413,500

0.13%

TOTAL:

4,606,648

1.40%

3,824,781

1.17%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

100

160.6300 USD

Purchase

100

159.5100 USD

Purchase

100

159.5200 USD

Purchase

100

160.0000 USD

Purchase

100

159.3300 USD

Purchase

100

160.1700 USD

Purchase

100

159.3200 USD

Purchase

100

159.3150 USD

Purchase

105

160.2759 USD

Purchase

106

160.5981 USD

Purchase

144

160.8099 USD

Purchase

200

159.4100 USD

Purchase

200

159.4550 USD

Purchase

200

160.3000 USD

Purchase

200

159.4200 USD

Purchase

200

160.6725 USD

Purchase

201

159.7710 USD

Purchase

211

160.6273 USD

Purchase

300

159.4177 USD

Purchase

384

159.3100 USD

Purchase

400

160.4550 USD

Purchase

400

159.3775 USD

Purchase

400

160.6800 USD

Purchase

500

159.4730 USD

Purchase

500

159.3280 USD

Purchase

600

160.6525 USD

Purchase

600

160.2650 USD

Purchase

665

160.1663 USD

Purchase

700

159.3957 USD

Purchase

701

159.3194 USD

Purchase

900

159.6444 USD

Purchase

1,059

160.3668 USD

Purchase

1,059

160.3667 USD

Purchase

1,100

159.6282 USD

Purchase

1,115

159.3369 USD

Purchase

1,341

159.1347 USD

Purchase

1,400

160.6608 USD

Purchase

1,891

160.1385 USD

Purchase

2,042

160.5532 USD

Purchase

2,500

159.4012 USD

Purchase

3,000

160.3784 USD

Purchase

3,500

160.1449 USD

Purchase

3,500

159.3404 USD

Purchase

9,835

160.4156 USD

Purchase

9,965

159.5658 USD

Purchase

11,315

159.7925 USD

Purchase

14,844

160.2214 USD

Purchase

15,032

159.1100 USD

Purchase

15,042

159.1209 USD

Purchase

46,065

160.1394 USD

Sale

6

159.9000 USD

Sale

6

160.5800 USD

Sale

6

160.6600 USD

Sale

10

159.7200 USD

Sale

16

160.1100 USD

Sale

23

159.9100 USD

Sale

34

159.6700 USD

Sale

66

160.4600 USD

Sale

91

161.0700 USD

Sale

100

159.5700 USD

Sale

100

160.3250 USD

Sale

100

160.8075 USD

Sale

100

161.0200 USD

Sale

100

159.6250 USD

Sale

100

160.0600 USD

Sale

100

159.8400 USD

Sale

100

159.1000 USD

Sale

144

160.8099 USD

Sale

200

159.5150 USD

Sale

200

160.3150 USD

Sale

200

160.3400 USD

Sale

200

159.9725 USD

Sale

300

160.0066 USD

Sale

300

159.5466 USD

Sale

318

159.3005 USD

Sale

400

160.6975 USD

Sale

521

160.3145 USD

Sale

559

160.4023 USD

Sale

600

160.7950 USD

Sale

600

160.1233 USD

Sale

700

159.4161 USD

Sale

800

159.8125 USD

Sale

850

160.3241 USD

Sale

1,000

160.6930 USD

Sale

1,059

160.3667 USD

Sale

1,341

159.1347 USD

Sale

1,400

160.3907 USD

Sale

1,500

160.1140 USD

Sale

1,538

160.7179 USD

Sale

1,700

160.1717 USD

Sale

1,900

160.0363 USD

Sale

2,500

160.3102 USD

Sale

3,100

160.6610 USD

Sale

3,173

160.1089 USD

Sale

3,400

160.1584 USD

Sale

3,600

159.9192 USD

Sale

4,800

160.0531 USD

Sale

6,628

160.0147 USD

Sale

6,800

159.9476 USD

Sale

8,276

159.1183 USD

Sale

9,765

160.2315 USD

Sale

10,000

159.3570 USD

Sale

15,683

159.9850 USD

Sale

23,896

159.1100 USD

Sale

24,126

160.1464 USD

Sale

27,148

160.1348 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates

Call Option

Purchasing

11,100

165 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

3.6000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

3,200

170 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

2.0500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

25,300

170 USD

American

20 Dec 2019

2.7576 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

135 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

27.3200 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

140 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

26.0000 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

3,600

155 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

4.0000 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

95 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.3100 USD

Put Option

Selling

200

100 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.4000 USD

Put Option

Selling

7,300

115 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.3665 USD

Put Option

Selling

19,300

120 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.4936 USD

Put Option

Selling

25,300

150 USD

American

20 Dec 2019

3.8053 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

160 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

8.9500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure: 21 Aug 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates

Put Options

Purchased

-300

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-500

155.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

160.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-900

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

115.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

165.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-7,300

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,300

250.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,800

175.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

500

185.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

100

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

170.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

18,100

165.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

16,300

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,400

185.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-10,000

210.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Written

1,600

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

700

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

700

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

700

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-200

110.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-300

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

150.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,900

90.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-4,200

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,300

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,400

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

170.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

2,700

175.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

27,400

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,100

290.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,700

200.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

10,000

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Written

800

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

400

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,000

160.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

8,700

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,100

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,900

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,700

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,400

185.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

163.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

140.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

210.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

220.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

85.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

400

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

100.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

149,800

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

170.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,500

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,900

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,400

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,500

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-8,600

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-22,500

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

7,900

160.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,000

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

100

180.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

163.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

220.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-3,700

155.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,000

300.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

23,800

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

165.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-39,200

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,600

190.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,100

170.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

900

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

160.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

185.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

240.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

205.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,200

195.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,500

270.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,700

225.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,300

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

10,000

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

7,000

120.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

4,700

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,100

115.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,500

120.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,600

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

150.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-400

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-800

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,300

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,300

160.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,000

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

145.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

168.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-500

135.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,800

230.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-12,800

210.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,100

200.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-18,000

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

145.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

25,300

150.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

13,700

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

110.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-103,100

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

80.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-19,700

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

12,100

180.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,500

170.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,500

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,900

175.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

180.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

215.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,000

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-4,500

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-9,100

170.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,700

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,300

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

900

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

20,000

170.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Written

19,100

120.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

147.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-400

155.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,500

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,500

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,100

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,100

180.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

500

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

195.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

250.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-600

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,000

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

260.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

8,200

150.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,700

115.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,500

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,600

125.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,600

155.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,200

95.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

145.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

20,000

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
  1. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005385/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:06 UTC
