Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 27 September 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 3,539,654 1.08% 2,002,871 0.61% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,668,200 0.51% 2,369,420 0.72% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 676,700 0.21% 392,900 0.12% TOTAL: 5,884,554 1.79% 4,765,191 1.45% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 5 167.0500 USD Purchase 10 166.8900 USD Purchase 25 168.0700 USD Purchase 54 167.1800 USD Purchase 55 167.7900 USD Purchase 100 168.2800 USD Purchase 100 168.2350 USD Purchase 100 168.2200 USD Purchase 100 168.3800 USD Purchase 101 168.2232 USD Purchase 103 168.2082 USD Purchase 122 168.3446 USD Purchase 200 167.2650 USD Purchase 200 168.3700 USD Purchase 200 168.3750 USD Purchase 200 167.6150 USD Purchase 239 167.8000 USD Purchase 390 167.7897 USD Purchase 400 168.1260 USD Purchase 471 168.2363 USD Purchase 500 167.8370 USD Purchase 590 168.1171 USD Purchase 590 167.7458 USD Purchase 605 167.7677 USD Purchase 1,520 168.1648 USD Purchase 1,533 167.8200 USD Purchase 1,691 168.1891 USD Purchase 1,944 168.1529 USD Purchase 2,513 168.2500 USD Purchase 2,700 167.8906 USD Purchase 3,416 168.1784 USD Purchase 3,670 168.2259 USD Purchase 6,234 167.7693 USD Purchase 10,131 168.0889 USD Purchase 10,195 167.8438 USD Purchase 11,000 167.9482 USD Purchase 12,800 167.9367 USD Purchase 13,089 168.1547 USD Purchase 14,433 167.8849 USD Purchase 33,005 167.8989 USD Sale 10 166.8900 USD Sale 20 167.7500 USD Sale 20 167.7400 USD Sale 28 168.0650 USD Sale 30 168.3300 USD Sale 35 167.4600 USD Sale 54 167.1800 USD Sale 55 167.7900 USD Sale 72 168.0500 USD Sale 79 167.7337 USD Sale 100 167.3600 USD Sale 100 167.5400 USD Sale 100 167.6100 USD Sale 100 167.6600 USD Sale 100 167.8600 USD Sale 100 167.8724 USD Sale 100 167.9900 USD Sale 100 168.0025 USD Sale 100 168.2700 USD Sale 100 168.3470 USD Sale 101 167.7105 USD Sale 144 168.2600 USD Sale 200 168.2800 USD Sale 200 167.2800 USD Sale 200 167.5600 USD Sale 200 167.5200 USD Sale 236 167.5138 USD Sale 238 167.8000 USD Sale 268 167.7844 USD Sale 289 168.2237 USD Sale 290 167.7441 USD Sale 300 168.1500 USD Sale 300 167.7800 USD Sale 300 167.5250 USD Sale 369 168.2424 USD Sale 383 167.9924 USD Sale 400 167.7574 USD Sale 400 167.4975 USD Sale 471 168.2363 USD Sale 500 167.9720 USD Sale 629 167.7936 USD Sale 847 168.0843 USD Sale 856 167.9140 USD Sale 1,516 167.9163 USD Sale 1,547 167.8847 USD Sale 1,677 168.0322 USD Sale 1,900 167.9031 USD Sale 2,629 168.0548 USD Sale 2,837 167.8941 USD Sale 2,979 167.6950 USD Sale 3,121 167.9870 USD Sale 3,616 168.1472 USD Sale 4,174 167.8011 USD Sale 4,521 168.2392 USD Sale 6,000 168.0167 USD Sale 6,114 168.2500 USD Sale 6,450 167.7685 USD Sale 6,700 167.8670 USD Sale 7,500 167.8717 USD Sale 9,163 167.9671 USD Sale 10,255 167.8679 USD Sale 12,500 167.9399 USD Sale 13,354 167.8685 USD Sale 30,070 168.1220 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 100 140 USD American 17 Jan 2020 29.5800 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,500 170 USD American 19 Jun 2020 9.5200 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,600 175 USD American 15 Jan 2021 8.8500 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,500 185 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.1200 USD Call Option Selling 700 140 USD American 17 Jan 2020 30.5000 USD Call Option Selling 100 160 USD American 17 Jan 2020 12.5800 USD Put Option Selling 200 130 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.3800 USD Put Option Selling 2,500 150 USD American 21 Feb 2020 3.9500 USD Put Option Selling 2,500 160 USD American 20 Dec 2019 3.4000 USD Put Option Selling 7,500 160 USD American 21 Feb 2020 5.8266 USD Put Option Selling 200 170 USD American 27 Sep 2019 2.2500 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. NONE Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 30 Sep 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection Ap23 SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Written 700 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 4,300 250.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,800 175.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 100 135.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,100 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,200 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 4,600 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 900 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 100.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 170.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 500 185.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 16,900 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 700 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,100 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,500 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -2,400 185.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -7,100 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -500 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,000 165.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -400 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 36,400 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 190.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 11,300 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 3,800 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 27,400 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,400 170.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 200 120.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,100 290.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,900 90.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 110.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,300 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,000 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,700 200.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 9,500 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 300 100.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 165.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 400 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 170.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,200 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 149,800 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 85.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,700 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 2,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 7,400 185.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,400 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 140.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 7,900 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,000 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 220.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 210.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -300 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 140.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 160.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 46,000 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 6,400 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 300 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,400 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,500 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 220.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -7,000 300.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -28,300 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,300 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,300 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -22,500 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -7,400 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 115.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,800 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 2,500 120.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 7,000 120.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 8,500 160.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,600 190.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,100 115.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 185.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 22,500 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 4,700 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 270.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -600 205.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 195.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -200 165.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -4,300 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 240.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -39,200 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,700 225.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 13,700 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 500 230.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,000 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 4,300 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 33,600 150.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -22,800 210.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -18,000 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -800 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,100 200.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,800 230.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,300 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 135.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,300 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 25,500 120.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,100 180.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,500 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,300 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 180.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,700 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,400 175.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 900 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 215.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 110.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -106,300 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,600 80.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -4,500 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -19,700 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 40,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 6,400 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,500 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 165.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 200.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 700 145.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,200 95.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 16,300 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 6,800 115.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 4,200 125.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,100 180.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -600 250.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,000 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 260.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 195.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -600 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,900 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Notes 1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. 2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

