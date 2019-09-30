Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/30 09:53:58 am
150.18 GBp   -0.49%
09:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC
PU
09:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
09:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
PU
Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC

09/30/2019 | 09:28am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 27 September 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

3,539,654

1.08%

2,002,871

0.61%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,668,200

0.51%

2,369,420

0.72%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

676,700

0.21%

392,900

0.12%

TOTAL:

5,884,554

1.79%

4,765,191

1.45%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

5

167.0500 USD

Purchase

10

166.8900 USD

Purchase

25

168.0700 USD

Purchase

54

167.1800 USD

Purchase

55

167.7900 USD

Purchase

100

168.2800 USD

Purchase

100

168.2350 USD

Purchase

100

168.2200 USD

Purchase

100

168.3800 USD

Purchase

101

168.2232 USD

Purchase

103

168.2082 USD

Purchase

122

168.3446 USD

Purchase

200

167.2650 USD

Purchase

200

168.3700 USD

Purchase

200

168.3750 USD

Purchase

200

167.6150 USD

Purchase

239

167.8000 USD

Purchase

390

167.7897 USD

Purchase

400

168.1260 USD

Purchase

471

168.2363 USD

Purchase

500

167.8370 USD

Purchase

590

168.1171 USD

Purchase

590

167.7458 USD

Purchase

605

167.7677 USD

Purchase

1,520

168.1648 USD

Purchase

1,533

167.8200 USD

Purchase

1,691

168.1891 USD

Purchase

1,944

168.1529 USD

Purchase

2,513

168.2500 USD

Purchase

2,700

167.8906 USD

Purchase

3,416

168.1784 USD

Purchase

3,670

168.2259 USD

Purchase

6,234

167.7693 USD

Purchase

10,131

168.0889 USD

Purchase

10,195

167.8438 USD

Purchase

11,000

167.9482 USD

Purchase

12,800

167.9367 USD

Purchase

13,089

168.1547 USD

Purchase

14,433

167.8849 USD

Purchase

33,005

167.8989 USD

Sale

10

166.8900 USD

Sale

20

167.7500 USD

Sale

20

167.7400 USD

Sale

28

168.0650 USD

Sale

30

168.3300 USD

Sale

35

167.4600 USD

Sale

54

167.1800 USD

Sale

55

167.7900 USD

Sale

72

168.0500 USD

Sale

79

167.7337 USD

Sale

100

167.3600 USD

Sale

100

167.5400 USD

Sale

100

167.6100 USD

Sale

100

167.6600 USD

Sale

100

167.8600 USD

Sale

100

167.8724 USD

Sale

100

167.9900 USD

Sale

100

168.0025 USD

Sale

100

168.2700 USD

Sale

100

168.3470 USD

Sale

101

167.7105 USD

Sale

144

168.2600 USD

Sale

200

168.2800 USD

Sale

200

167.2800 USD

Sale

200

167.5600 USD

Sale

200

167.5200 USD

Sale

236

167.5138 USD

Sale

238

167.8000 USD

Sale

268

167.7844 USD

Sale

289

168.2237 USD

Sale

290

167.7441 USD

Sale

300

168.1500 USD

Sale

300

167.7800 USD

Sale

300

167.5250 USD

Sale

369

168.2424 USD

Sale

383

167.9924 USD

Sale

400

167.7574 USD

Sale

400

167.4975 USD

Sale

471

168.2363 USD

Sale

500

167.9720 USD

Sale

629

167.7936 USD

Sale

847

168.0843 USD

Sale

856

167.9140 USD

Sale

1,516

167.9163 USD

Sale

1,547

167.8847 USD

Sale

1,677

168.0322 USD

Sale

1,900

167.9031 USD

Sale

2,629

168.0548 USD

Sale

2,837

167.8941 USD

Sale

2,979

167.6950 USD

Sale

3,121

167.9870 USD

Sale

3,616

168.1472 USD

Sale

4,174

167.8011 USD

Sale

4,521

168.2392 USD

Sale

6,000

168.0167 USD

Sale

6,114

168.2500 USD

Sale

6,450

167.7685 USD

Sale

6,700

167.8670 USD

Sale

7,500

167.8717 USD

Sale

9,163

167.9671 USD

Sale

10,255

167.8679 USD

Sale

12,500

167.9399 USD

Sale

13,354

167.8685 USD

Sale

30,070

168.1220 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates

Call Option

Purchasing

100

140 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

29.5800 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,500

170 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

9.5200 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

2,600

175 USD

American

15 Jan 2021

8.8500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

2,500

185 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.1200 USD

Call Option

Selling

700

140 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

30.5000 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

160 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

12.5800 USD

Put Option

Selling

200

130 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.3800 USD

Put Option

Selling

2,500

150 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

3.9500 USD

Put Option

Selling

2,500

160 USD

American

20 Dec 2019

3.4000 USD

Put Option

Selling

7,500

160 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

5.8266 USD

Put Option

Selling

200

170 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

2.2500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
NONE
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure:

30 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates

Put Options

Written

700

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

4,300

250.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,800

175.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

135.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

100

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

4,600

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,100

100.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

170.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

500

185.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

16,900

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

700

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,100

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-300

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,500

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

155.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,400

185.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-7,100

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-4,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-500

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

165.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

36,400

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

500

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

11,300

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

3,800

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

27,400

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,400

170.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

200

120.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,100

290.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,900

90.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

110.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,300

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-4,000

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-400

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,700

200.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

9,500

170.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

100.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

165.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

400

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

170.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

149,800

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

85.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,700

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

2,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

7,400

185.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

12,400

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

140.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

7,900

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

6,000

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

220.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

210.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

140.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,000

160.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

46,000

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,000

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

6,400

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

165.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

180.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

300

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,400

170.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,500

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-500

220.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-7,000

300.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-28,300

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,300

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,300

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-22,500

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-7,400

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

180.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,000

115.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,800

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,500

120.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

7,000

120.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

8,500

160.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,600

190.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,100

115.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

185.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

22,500

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

4,700

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

900

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

270.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

205.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,200

195.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

165.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,300

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

240.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-400

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-39,200

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,700

225.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

13,700

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

230.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,000

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

4,300

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

33,600

150.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-22,800

210.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-400

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-18,000

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-800

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,100

200.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,800

230.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

150.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,300

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-500

135.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,300

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

25,500

120.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

12,100

180.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,500

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,300

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

800

180.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,700

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,400

175.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

500

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

215.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

110.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-106,300

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

80.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,500

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-19,700

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

40,000

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

6,400

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,500

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

165.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,000

200.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

700

145.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,200

95.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

16,300

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

6,800

115.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

4,200

125.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,100

180.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

250.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,000

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

260.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

195.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,500

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Notes

1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005441/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:27:03 UTC
