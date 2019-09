Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - AMENDMENT 0 09/03/2019 | 12:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ap19 FORM 8.3 Amendment to Purchase IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 29 August 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 3,123,369 0.95% 1,585,436 0.48% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,808,800 0.55% 2,369,134 0.72% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 597,800 0.18% 409,000 0.12% TOTAL: 5,529,969 1.69% 4,363,570 1.33% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 2 160.0600 USD Purchase 7 159.4200 USD Purchase 40 160.0500 USD Purchase 68 159.8500 USD Purchase 81 159.5400 USD Purchase 93 159.4500 USD Purchase 100 160.0900 USD Purchase 102 159.7363 USD Purchase 118 160.0615 USD Purchase 135 159.8100 USD Purchase 217 159.8335 USD Purchase 300 160.0700 USD Purchase 318 159.7646 USD Purchase 400 159.4325 USD Purchase 500 159.7400 USD Purchase 572 159.5701 USD Purchase 600 159.7500 USD Purchase 600 160.0450 USD Purchase 634 160.0478 USD Purchase 749 159.8191 USD Purchase 886 160.6800 USD Purchase 900 159.4255 USD Purchase 963 159.5877 USD Purchase 1,019 159.5947 USD Purchase 1,101 159.6460 USD Purchase 1,200 159.6137 USD Purchase 1,340 159.6414 USD Purchase 1,503 159.5651 USD Purchase 1,623 159.7459 USD Purchase 1,623 159.5993 USD Purchase 2,213 159.6600 USD Purchase 2,400 160.1148 USD Purchase 2,804 159.6336 USD Purchase 3,700 159.5728 USD Purchase 3,706 160.0528 USD Purchase 3,800 159.6263 USD Purchase 3,898 159.9995 USD Purchase 4,900 160.0506 USD Purchase 5,000 159.6014 USD Purchase 5,800 159.7596 USD Purchase 6,100 159.8051 USD Purchase 6,700 159.9150 USD Purchase 6,802 159.5996 USD Purchase 6,991 159.6029 USD Purchase 7,770 159.6875 USD Purchase 8,730 159.7333 USD Purchase 12,254 159.7530 USD Purchase 13,327 159.6465 USD Purchase 14,545 159.8295 USD Purchase 15,176 159.6594 USD Purchase 18,139 159.5659 USD Purchase 21,372 159.8447 USD Purchase 35,786 159.8729 USD Purchase 60,671 159.6276 USD Purchase 97,368 159.8925 USD Sale 5 159.3900 USD Sale 15 159.5900 USD Sale 48 159.6050 USD Sale 93 159.5800 USD Sale 99 159.7500 USD Sale 100 160.1200 USD Sale 100 159.4500 USD Sale 100 160.1000 USD Sale 100 160.0300 USD Sale 106 160.1500 USD Sale 120 160.0583 USD Sale 135 159.8100 USD Sale 200 160.0850 USD Sale 200 159.7725 USD Sale 202 159.4700 USD Sale 296 159.4491 USD Sale 300 160.2366 USD Sale 300 159.6433 USD Sale 300 159.5550 USD Sale 301 159.5909 USD Sale 376 159.6647 USD Sale 380 159.9868 USD Sale 417 159.6400 USD Sale 468 159.8500 USD Sale 501 159.6401 USD Sale 561 159.7025 USD Sale 600 160.0483 USD Sale 600 159.6241 USD Sale 600 159.6175 USD Sale 700 159.6557 USD Sale 805 159.6191 USD Sale 820 160.1670 USD Sale 826 159.7763 USD Sale 886 160.6800 USD Sale 900 159.4944 USD Sale 953 159.5591 USD Sale 964 159.6061 USD Sale 1,001 159.7181 USD Sale 1,011 159.8561 USD Sale 1,400 159.4291 USD Sale 1,400 159.9742 USD Sale 1,400 159.6875 USD Sale 1,500 159.8153 USD Sale 2,001 159.5520 USD Sale 2,050 159.6600 USD Sale 2,123 159.6427 USD Sale 2,175 159.5804 USD Sale 2,201 159.7950 USD Sale 2,304 159.5694 USD Sale 2,500 159.7789 USD Sale 2,500 159.6038 USD Sale 2,600 159.6092 USD Sale 2,679 159.5552 USD Sale 2,900 159.6372 USD Sale 3,041 159.7477 USD Sale 3,079 159.5753 USD Sale 3,450 159.6688 USD Sale 4,900 159.8503 USD Sale 5,623 159.6749 USD Sale 5,700 159.6816 USD Sale 5,885 159.5870 USD Sale 6,323 159.6990 USD Sale 6,400 159.9617 USD Sale 7,680 159.8968 USD Sale 8,300 159.9287 USD Sale 9,003 160.0660 USD Sale 10,000 160.0511 USD Sale 10,989 159.7740 USD Sale 14,054 159.6895 USD Sale 15,176 159.6594 USD Sale 17,300 160.0914 USD Sale 21,957 159.8511 USD Sale 31,756 159.6800 USD Sale 37,023 159.7928 USD Sale 48,684 159.8925 USD Sale 63,258 159.6091 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit SWAP Expires 18/01/2024 Long 464,600 158.2500 USD (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Put Option Selling 100 115 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.3900 USD Put Option Selling 800 140 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.1400 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. NONE Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 3 Sep 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection Ap23 SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Call Options Purchased 4,300 250.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,000 165.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,800 175.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,200 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 900 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 700 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 700 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 500 185.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 18,100 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 16,300 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 115.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 100 165.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 170.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 173.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -10,000 210.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 160.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -900 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,400 185.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,000 165.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,700 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -7,300 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,400 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 170.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,000 190.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 27,400 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 120.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 10,000 140.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 100 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 110.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 290.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,900 90.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,700 200.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,700 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,300 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 2,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,200 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 85.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 149,800 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 400 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 100.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 125.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,800 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,100 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,900 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,900 185.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,700 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 163.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 140.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 210.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 220.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 160.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 45,200 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 300 140.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 7,900 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 163.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -22,500 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 220.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,100 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 155.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,500 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,500 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,200 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,300 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -7,000 300.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -8,600 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,600 190.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,100 115.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,600 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 2,500 120.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 115.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,800 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,400 170.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 900 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 10,500 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 185.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 7,000 120.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 4,700 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 240.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -39,200 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -600 205.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 195.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 270.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,700 225.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,300 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,000 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 3,900 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 25,800 150.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 13,700 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 145.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 145.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 190.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -12,800 210.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -18,000 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -400 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 135.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -800 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,300 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,800 230.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,300 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,100 200.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,500 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,900 175.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,300 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,300 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 900 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 180.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 24,100 120.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 20,000 170.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Purchased 12,100 180.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 120.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,700 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 163.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 215.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -19,700 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -103,100 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 110.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,600 80.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -4,500 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -9,100 170.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,500 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,100 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,600 125.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,200 95.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,100 180.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 20,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 145.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 8,200 150.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,800 115.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 6,500 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 100 135.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -100 195.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 147.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -600 250.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -600 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,700 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 260.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Notes 1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. 2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005694/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Barclays plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:16:03 UTC 0 Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC 12:17p BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - AMENDMENT PU 12:17p BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - AMENDMENT PU 12:17p BARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC AMENDMENT PU 12:17p BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - allergan plc amendment PU 12:04p GE's Baker Hughes sees range-bound oil prices for foreseeable future RE 11:17a BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - allergan amendment PU 10:59a BARCLAYS : Wins 2019 Employer Support Freedom Award From Departement of Defense BU 08:39a Barclays, Julius Baer bolster wealth business with ex-Credit Suisse bankers RE 07:15a BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC PU 04:43a National Grid PLC NGG Finance plc Announces Tender Offer Results DJ