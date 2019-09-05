Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC AMENDMENT

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
ORD
Date of dealing
03 Sept 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
3,139,447
0.96%
1,558,287
0.48%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,679,200
0.51%
2,369,134
0.72%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
602,400
0.18%
409,100
0.12%
TOTAL:
5,421,047
1.65%
4,336,521
1.32%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
2
159.7200 USD
Purchase
4
159.1500 USD
Purchase
11
159.9491 USD
Purchase
15
159.0400 USD
Purchase
17
159.2352 USD
Purchase
32
159.4290 USD
Purchase
33
159.5190 USD
Purchase
77
159.7900 USD
Purchase
97
159.0700 USD
Purchase
100
159.8600 USD
Purchase
100
158.9550 USD
Purchase
137
159.2848 USD
Purchase
162
159.9700 USD
Purchase
284
159.6432 USD
Purchase
327
159.4890 USD
Purchase
332
159.9616 USD
Purchase
430
159.4381 USD
Purchase
523
159.3000 USD
Purchase
692
159.7710 USD
Purchase
900
159.9127 USD
Purchase
1,000
159.5210 USD
Purchase
1,005
159.4457 USD
Purchase
1,036
159.7611 USD
Purchase
1,045
159.4814 USD
Purchase
1,063
159.7118 USD
Purchase
1,146
159.4014 USD
Purchase
1,154
159.5733 USD
Purchase
1,470
159.8190 USD
Purchase
1,600
159.5275 USD
Purchase
2,159
159.4948 USD
Purchase
2,238
159.4826 USD
Purchase
2,418
159.4795 USD
Purchase
3,315
159.6495 USD
Purchase
3,747
159.5022 USD
Purchase
4,000
159.3900 USD
Purchase
4,000
159.3373 USD
Purchase
5,201
159.5278 USD
Purchase
5,652
159.4635 USD
Purchase
6,813
159.6214 USD
Purchase
7,900
159.4762 USD
Purchase
8,689
159.4867 USD
Purchase
10,900
159.4799 USD
Purchase
11,713
159.3674 USD
Purchase
12,613
159.4548 USD
Purchase
13,104
159.5340 USD
Purchase
38,358
159.8000 USD
Purchase
40,151
159.5720 USD
Purchase
44,397
159.5062 USD
Sale
1
159.4800 USD
Sale
7
159.9600 USD
Sale
7
159.4500 USD
Sale
15
159.0400 USD
Sale
20
159.8300 USD
Sale
33
159.5190 USD
Sale
100
159.2000 USD
Sale
100
158.9550 USD
Sale
100
159.9250 USD
Sale
100
159.9700 USD
Sale
100
159.9100 USD
Sale
101
159.7672 USD
Sale
103
159.9208 USD
Sale
103
159.9451 USD
Sale
104
159.9300 USD
Sale
151
159.7612 USD
Sale
200
159.4300 USD
Sale
200
159.4900 USD
Sale
200
159.6400 USD
Sale
217
159.1731 USD
Sale
284
159.6432 USD
Sale
327
159.2092 USD
Sale
343
159.5288 USD
Sale
380
159.8105 USD
Sale
400
159.7400 USD
Sale
400
159.9450 USD
Sale
523
159.3000 USD
Sale
600
159.8983 USD
Sale
700
159.5471 USD
Sale
753
159.5572 USD
Sale
900
159.6344 USD
Sale
900
159.6705 USD
Sale
945
159.3836 USD
Sale
1,000
159.6415 USD
Sale
1,000
159.5210 USD
Sale
1,154
159.5733 USD
Sale
1,400
159.5514 USD
Sale
1,700
159.4094 USD
Sale
1,700
159.8873 USD
Sale
1,900
159.3994 USD
Sale
2,104
159.1500 USD
Sale
3,000
159.4810 USD
Sale
4,341
159.4912 USD
Sale
4,900
159.3670 USD
Sale
5,469
159.7976 USD
Sale
5,804
159.5155 USD
Sale
6,759
159.4677 USD
Sale
8,600
159.4833 USD
Sale
18,354
159.7228 USD
Sale
21,239
159.8000 USD
Sale
23,361
159.5591 USD
Sale
31,287
159.5694 USD
Sale
90,000
159.4909 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
100
170 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
3.3500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,500
170 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
4.5000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
3,100
170 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
6.5322 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,000
175 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
2.6000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
500
170 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
17.3000 USD
Put Option
Selling
2,000
140 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
3.3000 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
170 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
12.4000 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES
Date of disclosure
5 Sept 2019
Contact name
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Written
700
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
500
185.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
900
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
250.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
165.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
200
115.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
700
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
170.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
175.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
16,300
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
18,100
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-7,300
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
160.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
165.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,400
185.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-900
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-500
155.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
185.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
800
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,400
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
190.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
170.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
200
120.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
27,400
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
290.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,300
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
110.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,700
200.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
90.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
185.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
100.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,800
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
6,400
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
149,800
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
125.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
170.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,000
85.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
6,100
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
210.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
140.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
220.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
160.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
45,200
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
180.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
300
140.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
7,900
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
165.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-22,500
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-8,600
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,000
300.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
170.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,700
155.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,300
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,100
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
220.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,200
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
22,500
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
185.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,100
115.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
900
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,700
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,000
115.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
7,000
120.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
190.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,800
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,500
120.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
195.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,300
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
270.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,700
225.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-39,200
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
205.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
240.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,800
150.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,000
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
200
145.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
145.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,700
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,800
230.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
190.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
135.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-22,800
210.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,000
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
150.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-400
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,100
200.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,300
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
180.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
120.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,900
175.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,300
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,300
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
24,100
120.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,700
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
12,100
180.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-103,100
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-19,700
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,100
170.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
80.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
215.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
162.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
110.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,000
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
165.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
7,000
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
40,000
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
8,200
150.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,600
125.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,200
95.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
180.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
135.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
145.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,100
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,800
115.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
900
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
250.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-600
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
260.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
147.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
195.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Notes
Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
