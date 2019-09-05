Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/05 11:30:00 am
138.96 GBp   +1.16%
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC AMENDMENT
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - Amendment
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment
PU
Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC AMENDMENT

09/05/2019 | 11:37am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 Amendment to Purchase

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Barclays PLC.

Company dealt in

ALLERGAN PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

ORD

Date of dealing

03 Sept 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

3,139,447

0.96%

1,558,287

0.48%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,679,200

0.51%

2,369,134

0.72%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

602,400

0.18%

409,100

0.12%

TOTAL:

5,421,047

1.65%

4,336,521

1.32%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit
Purchase

2

159.7200 USD
Purchase

4

159.1500 USD
Purchase

11

159.9491 USD
Purchase

15

159.0400 USD
Purchase

17

159.2352 USD
Purchase

32

159.4290 USD
Purchase

33

159.5190 USD
Purchase

77

159.7900 USD
Purchase

97

159.0700 USD
Purchase

100

159.8600 USD
Purchase

100

158.9550 USD
Purchase

137

159.2848 USD
Purchase

162

159.9700 USD
Purchase

284

159.6432 USD
Purchase

327

159.4890 USD
Purchase

332

159.9616 USD
Purchase

430

159.4381 USD
Purchase

523

159.3000 USD
Purchase

692

159.7710 USD
Purchase

900

159.9127 USD
Purchase

1,000

159.5210 USD
Purchase

1,005

159.4457 USD
Purchase

1,036

159.7611 USD
Purchase

1,045

159.4814 USD
Purchase

1,063

159.7118 USD
Purchase

1,146

159.4014 USD
Purchase

1,154

159.5733 USD
Purchase

1,470

159.8190 USD
Purchase

1,600

159.5275 USD
Purchase

2,159

159.4948 USD
Purchase

2,238

159.4826 USD
Purchase

2,418

159.4795 USD
Purchase

3,315

159.6495 USD
Purchase

3,747

159.5022 USD
Purchase

4,000

159.3900 USD
Purchase

4,000

159.3373 USD
Purchase

5,201

159.5278 USD
Purchase

5,652

159.4635 USD
Purchase

6,813

159.6214 USD
Purchase

7,900

159.4762 USD
Purchase

8,689

159.4867 USD
Purchase

10,900

159.4799 USD
Purchase

11,713

159.3674 USD
Purchase

12,613

159.4548 USD
Purchase

13,104

159.5340 USD
Purchase

38,358

159.8000 USD
Purchase

40,151

159.5720 USD
Purchase

44,397

159.5062 USD
Sale

1

159.4800 USD
Sale

7

159.9600 USD
Sale

7

159.4500 USD
Sale

15

159.0400 USD
Sale

20

159.8300 USD
Sale

33

159.5190 USD
Sale

100

159.2000 USD
Sale

100

158.9550 USD
Sale

100

159.9250 USD
Sale

100

159.9700 USD
Sale

100

159.9100 USD
Sale

101

159.7672 USD
Sale

103

159.9208 USD
Sale

103

159.9451 USD
Sale

104

159.9300 USD
Sale

151

159.7612 USD
Sale

200

159.4300 USD
Sale

200

159.4900 USD
Sale

200

159.6400 USD
Sale

217

159.1731 USD
Sale

284

159.6432 USD
Sale

327

159.2092 USD
Sale

343

159.5288 USD
Sale

380

159.8105 USD
Sale

400

159.7400 USD
Sale

400

159.9450 USD
Sale

523

159.3000 USD
Sale

600

159.8983 USD
Sale

700

159.5471 USD
Sale

753

159.5572 USD
Sale

900

159.6344 USD
Sale

900

159.6705 USD
Sale

945

159.3836 USD
Sale

1,000

159.6415 USD
Sale

1,000

159.5210 USD
Sale

1,154

159.5733 USD
Sale

1,400

159.5514 USD
Sale

1,700

159.4094 USD
Sale

1,700

159.8873 USD
Sale

1,900

159.3994 USD
Sale

2,104

159.1500 USD
Sale

3,000

159.4810 USD
Sale

4,341

159.4912 USD
Sale

4,900

159.3670 USD
Sale

5,469

159.7976 USD
Sale

5,804

159.5155 USD
Sale

6,759

159.4677 USD
Sale

8,600

159.4833 USD
Sale

18,354

159.7228 USD
Sale

21,239

159.8000 USD
Sale

23,361

159.5591 USD
Sale

31,287

159.5694 USD
Sale

90,000

159.4909 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates
Call Option Purchasing

100

170 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.3500 USD
Call Option Purchasing

1,500

170 USD American 21 Feb 2020 4.5000 USD
Call Option Purchasing

3,100

170 USD American 19 Jun 2020 6.5322 USD
Call Option Purchasing

1,000

175 USD American 21 Feb 2020 2.6000 USD
Put Option Purchasing

500

170 USD American 19 Jun 2020 17.3000 USD
Put Option Selling

2,000

140 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.3000 USD
Put Option Selling

300

170 USD American 15 Nov 2019 12.4000 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES

Date of disclosure

5 Sept 2019

Contact name

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options Written

700

95.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

500

185.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

900

90.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

1,600

155.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

130.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,300

250.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

165.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,200

100.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

200

115.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

700

100.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

100

170.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,800

175.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

16,300

165.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

18,100

165.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-7,300

155.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-3,500

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-400

155.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-700

160.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,000

165.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

170.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

140.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,700

165.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-300

165.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,400

185.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-900

155.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,100

125.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-500

155.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

500

80.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

185.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

800

105.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,400

140.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

150.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,000

170.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

200

120.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

27,400

170.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,100

290.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

95.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-5,300

110.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

110.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

135.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,700

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-100

155.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-4,200

125.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-700

175.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

170.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,700

200.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,900

90.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

150.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

400

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,700

140.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,900

185.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

300

100.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,500

160.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

8,800

170.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

100

145.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

6,400

170.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

149,800

140.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

2,800

90.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,200

155.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,200

180.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

200

125.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,100

170.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

400

125.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

1,000

85.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,000

165.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

6,100

160.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

210.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

140.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-4,500

220.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-6,000

160.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-700

170.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-200

125.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

45,200

140.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,600

170.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

180.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

300

140.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

7,900

160.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

165.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

300

145.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-22,500

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-8,600

130.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,500

165.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-7,000

300.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,000

170.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,600

75.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

135.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-3,700

155.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-5,300

100.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,100

160.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

220.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-25,000

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,200

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

140.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

22,500

140.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

200

185.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

3,100

115.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

900

115.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

4,700

80.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

2,000

115.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

700

175.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

7,000

120.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,600

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,600

190.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

1,800

145.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

2,500

120.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,200

195.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-4,300

155.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,500

270.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,700

225.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

165.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-39,200

150.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-600

205.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-300

145.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

100.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

150.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

120.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

240.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-200

140.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

300

135.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

25,800

150.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,000

160.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

200

145.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

145.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,900

165.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

13,700

75.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

170.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,800

230.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

85.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-800

175.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

190.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-500

135.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-22,800

210.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-18,000

185.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,300

90.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-100

150.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-300

160.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-400

115.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-200

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-6,100

200.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,300

160.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

120.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

3,500

135.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

900

135.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

800

180.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

200

120.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

300

160.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,900

175.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

200

110.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,300

105.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

500

80.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

1,300

90.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

150.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

24,100

120.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

6,700

145.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

12,100

180.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-103,100

130.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-19,700

95.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-4,500

150.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-9,100

170.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-3,600

80.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

215.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

162.5000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

110.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

175.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,000

175.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

100

165.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

7,000

150.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

40,000

170.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

8,200

150.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

25,000

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

3,600

125.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,500

145.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

1,200

95.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,100

180.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

100

135.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

200

145.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,100

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

6,800

115.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

900

175.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

1,600

155.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-600

250.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,000

130.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,700

160.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,500

140.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-600

110.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-4,500

260.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

147.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

195.0000

American Jan 17, 2020

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005759/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 15:36:12 UTC
