Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - Amendment

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
30 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
3,120,663
0.95%
1,553,484
0.47%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,808,800
0.55%
2,369,134
0.72%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
598,300
0.18%
409,000
0.12%
TOTAL:
5,527,763
1.69%
4,331,618
1.32%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
92
159.5700 USD
Purchase
100
162.5000 USD
Purchase
124
159.5900 USD
Purchase
200
159.7600 USD
Purchase
200
159.4400 USD
Purchase
200
159.5355 USD
Purchase
200
159.9700 USD
Purchase
200
159.9800 USD
Purchase
200
159.2850 USD
Purchase
200
159.7400 USD
Purchase
200
159.4000 USD
Purchase
262
159.5352 USD
Purchase
352
159.5026 USD
Purchase
394
159.4683 USD
Purchase
400
159.3400 USD
Purchase
400
159.3275 USD
Purchase
400
159.3650 USD
Purchase
402
159.2416 USD
Purchase
408
159.3468 USD
Purchase
410
159.4742 USD
Purchase
600
159.7550 USD
Purchase
662
159.6081 USD
Purchase
724
159.4162 USD
Purchase
1,158
159.5624 USD
Purchase
1,400
159.4710 USD
Purchase
1,414
159.3679 USD
Purchase
1,522
159.4522 USD
Purchase
2,000
159.6870 USD
Purchase
2,714
159.4217 USD
Purchase
3,408
159.4341 USD
Purchase
3,620
159.3434 USD
Purchase
3,840
159.3969 USD
Purchase
3,958
159.6754 USD
Purchase
4,928
159.6827 USD
Purchase
5,800
159.4901 USD
Purchase
6,060
159.4278 USD
Purchase
6,439
159.7200 USD
Purchase
7,000
159.4922 USD
Purchase
7,238
159.3401 USD
Purchase
7,400
159.4364 USD
Purchase
8,136
159.6229 USD
Purchase
9,216
159.4933 USD
Purchase
12,712
159.6910 USD
Purchase
12,716
159.4898 USD
Purchase
15,574
159.4306 USD
Purchase
22,538
159.7168 USD
Purchase
39,396
159.5079 USD
Purchase
108,354
159.5601 USD
Sale
2
159.6600 USD
Sale
20
159.4240 USD
Sale
24
159.6366 USD
Sale
38
159.5300 USD
Sale
92
159.5700 USD
Sale
94
159.3600 USD
Sale
100
160.0000 USD
Sale
130
159.4950 USD
Sale
142
159.4000 USD
Sale
200
159.5100 USD
Sale
200
159.4650 USD
Sale
200
159.3900 USD
Sale
200
159.5200 USD
Sale
270
159.4800 USD
Sale
400
159.4200 USD
Sale
400
159.4475 USD
Sale
400
159.3400 USD
Sale
456
159.5928 USD
Sale
556
159.2735 USD
Sale
600
159.4833 USD
Sale
600
159.3866 USD
Sale
600
159.3266 USD
Sale
600
159.3800 USD
Sale
738
159.6657 USD
Sale
824
159.4614 USD
Sale
898
159.2637 USD
Sale
1,000
159.4220 USD
Sale
1,200
159.5538 USD
Sale
1,220
159.4516 USD
Sale
1,294
159.6627 USD
Sale
1,400
159.4928 USD
Sale
1,400
159.3842 USD
Sale
1,600
159.5175 USD
Sale
2,400
159.4472 USD
Sale
2,800
159.2950 USD
Sale
2,800
159.3993 USD
Sale
3,290
159.3354 USD
Sale
3,728
159.4534 USD
Sale
4,736
159.4174 USD
Sale
4,800
159.5060 USD
Sale
5,200
159.4909 USD
Sale
6,000
159.4381 USD
Sale
6,624
159.4373 USD
Sale
6,696
159.5135 USD
Sale
7,916
159.6754 USD
Sale
8,110
159.4138 USD
Sale
11,492
159.7165 USD
Sale
13,626
159.4286 USD
Sale
19,372
159.5355 USD
Sale
25,562
159.5533 USD
Sale
30,687
159.7200 USD
Sale
43,850
159.4504 USD
Sale
76,316
159.6024 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Put Option
Selling
1,000
150 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
6.2500 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
5 Sep 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Written
700
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
250.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
175.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
700
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
165.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
18,100
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
185.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
160.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
165.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
170.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
115.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
16,300
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-7,300
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,400
185.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-500
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-700
160.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
155.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
165.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,400
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
800
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
190.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
170.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
185.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
120.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
27,400
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,300
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,100
290.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
90.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,700
200.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
110.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
125.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,100
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
185.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,800
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
149,800
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
100.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
85.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
140.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
160.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
220.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
160.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
210.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
45,200
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
180.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
300
140.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
7,900
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
165.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
170.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,000
300.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-500
220.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,300
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,200
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,100
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-22,500
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
155.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-8,600
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
162.5000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
20,500
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,800
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,000
115.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,100
115.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
900
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
170.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,500
120.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,700
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
190.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
7,000
120.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
185.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,700
225.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,300
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
270.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
195.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
205.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
172.5000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
240.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-39,200
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,000
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
300
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,700
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,800
150.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
145.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
145.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-22,800
210.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,100
200.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,300
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
135.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,800
230.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-18,000
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
150.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
190.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,900
175.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,300
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
180.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,100
180.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,700
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
120.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
162.5000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,300
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
24,100
120.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-19,700
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-9,100
170.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
162.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
110.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-103,100
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
215.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
80.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
8,200
150.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,600
125.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
145.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,100
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
7,000
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
165.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
135.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,200
95.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,800
115.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
40,000
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
180.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
250.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
147.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
195.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
260.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
