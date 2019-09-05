Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - Amendment 0 09/05/2019 | 11:37am EDT Send by mail :

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 30 August 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 3,120,663 0.95% 1,553,484 0.47% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,808,800 0.55% 2,369,134 0.72% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 598,300 0.18% 409,000 0.12% TOTAL: 5,527,763 1.69% 4,331,618 1.32% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options): (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 92 159.5700 USD Purchase 100 162.5000 USD Purchase 124 159.5900 USD Purchase 200 159.7600 USD Purchase 200 159.4400 USD Purchase 200 159.5355 USD Purchase 200 159.9700 USD Purchase 200 159.9800 USD Purchase 200 159.2850 USD Purchase 200 159.7400 USD Purchase 200 159.4000 USD Purchase 262 159.5352 USD Purchase 352 159.5026 USD Purchase 394 159.4683 USD Purchase 400 159.3400 USD Purchase 400 159.3275 USD Purchase 400 159.3650 USD Purchase 402 159.2416 USD Purchase 408 159.3468 USD Purchase 410 159.4742 USD Purchase 600 159.7550 USD Purchase 662 159.6081 USD Purchase 724 159.4162 USD Purchase 1,158 159.5624 USD Purchase 1,400 159.4710 USD Purchase 1,414 159.3679 USD Purchase 1,522 159.4522 USD Purchase 2,000 159.6870 USD Purchase 2,714 159.4217 USD Purchase 3,408 159.4341 USD Purchase 3,620 159.3434 USD Purchase 3,840 159.3969 USD Purchase 3,958 159.6754 USD Purchase 4,928 159.6827 USD Purchase 5,800 159.4901 USD Purchase 6,060 159.4278 USD Purchase 6,439 159.7200 USD Purchase 7,000 159.4922 USD Purchase 7,238 159.3401 USD Purchase 7,400 159.4364 USD Purchase 8,136 159.6229 USD Purchase 9,216 159.4933 USD Purchase 12,712 159.6910 USD Purchase 12,716 159.4898 USD Purchase 15,574 159.4306 USD Purchase 22,538 159.7168 USD Purchase 39,396 159.5079 USD Purchase 108,354 159.5601 USD Sale 2 159.6600 USD Sale 20 159.4240 USD Sale 24 159.6366 USD Sale 38 159.5300 USD Sale 92 159.5700 USD Sale 94 159.3600 USD Sale 100 160.0000 USD Sale 130 159.4950 USD Sale 142 159.4000 USD Sale 200 159.5100 USD Sale 200 159.4650 USD Sale 200 159.3900 USD Sale 200 159.5200 USD Sale 270 159.4800 USD Sale 400 159.4200 USD Sale 400 159.4475 USD Sale 400 159.3400 USD Sale 456 159.5928 USD Sale 556 159.2735 USD Sale 600 159.4833 USD Sale 600 159.3866 USD Sale 600 159.3266 USD Sale 600 159.3800 USD Sale 738 159.6657 USD Sale 824 159.4614 USD Sale 898 159.2637 USD Sale 1,000 159.4220 USD Sale 1,200 159.5538 USD Sale 1,220 159.4516 USD Sale 1,294 159.6627 USD Sale 1,400 159.4928 USD Sale 1,400 159.3842 USD Sale 1,600 159.5175 USD Sale 2,400 159.4472 USD Sale 2,800 159.2950 USD Sale 2,800 159.3993 USD Sale 3,290 159.3354 USD Sale 3,728 159.4534 USD Sale 4,736 159.4174 USD Sale 4,800 159.5060 USD Sale 5,200 159.4909 USD Sale 6,000 159.4381 USD Sale 6,624 159.4373 USD Sale 6,696 159.5135 USD Sale 7,916 159.6754 USD Sale 8,110 159.4138 USD Sale 11,492 159.7165 USD Sale 13,626 159.4286 USD Sale 19,372 159.5355 USD Sale 25,562 159.5533 USD Sale 30,687 159.7200 USD Sale 43,850 159.4504 USD Sale 76,316 159.6024 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Put Option Selling 1,000 150 USD American 21 Feb 2020 6.2500 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 5 Sep 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Written 700 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,200 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 4,300 250.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,800 175.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 700 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,000 165.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 18,100 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 500 185.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 100 165.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 170.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 200 115.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 900 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 16,300 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -7,300 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,400 185.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -500 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -400 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -700 160.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 165.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,400 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,000 190.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,000 170.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 120.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 27,400 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,300 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,100 290.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,900 90.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,700 200.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 110.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 125.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,900 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,200 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,100 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 400 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 4,700 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,900 185.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,800 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 149,800 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 300 100.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 400 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 85.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 140.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 160.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 220.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 210.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 45,200 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 300 140.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 7,900 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,500 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -7,000 300.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,500 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 220.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,300 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,200 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,100 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -22,500 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 155.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -8,600 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 162.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 20,500 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,800 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 115.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 3,100 115.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 900 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,400 170.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 2,500 120.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 4,700 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,600 190.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 7,000 120.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 185.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -200 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,700 225.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,300 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 270.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 195.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -600 205.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 172.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 240.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -39,200 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,000 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 13,700 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 25,800 150.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 145.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 145.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,900 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -22,800 210.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,100 200.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,300 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -500 135.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,800 230.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -18,000 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 190.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,300 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,900 175.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,300 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 180.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,100 180.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 6,700 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 3,500 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 120.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 162.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 1,300 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 24,100 120.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 900 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -19,700 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -9,100 170.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 162.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 110.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -103,100 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 215.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,600 80.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 8,200 150.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 3,600 125.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 145.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,100 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 7,000 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 100 135.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,500 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,200 95.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,800 115.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 40,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,100 180.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -600 250.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,000 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 147.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 195.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 260.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -600 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,700 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Notes Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005757/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

