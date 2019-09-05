Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/05 11:30:00 am
138.96 GBp   +1.16%
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC AMENDMENT
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - Amendment
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - Amendment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 11:37am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 30 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

3,120,663

0.95%

1,553,484

0.47%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,808,800

0.55%

2,369,134

0.72%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

598,300

0.18%

409,000

0.12%

TOTAL:

5,527,763

1.69%

4,331,618

1.32%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

92

159.5700 USD

Purchase

100

162.5000 USD

Purchase

124

159.5900 USD

Purchase

200

159.7600 USD

Purchase

200

159.4400 USD

Purchase

200

159.5355 USD

Purchase

200

159.9700 USD

Purchase

200

159.9800 USD

Purchase

200

159.2850 USD

Purchase

200

159.7400 USD

Purchase

200

159.4000 USD

Purchase

262

159.5352 USD

Purchase

352

159.5026 USD

Purchase

394

159.4683 USD

Purchase

400

159.3400 USD

Purchase

400

159.3275 USD

Purchase

400

159.3650 USD

Purchase

402

159.2416 USD

Purchase

408

159.3468 USD

Purchase

410

159.4742 USD

Purchase

600

159.7550 USD

Purchase

662

159.6081 USD

Purchase

724

159.4162 USD

Purchase

1,158

159.5624 USD

Purchase

1,400

159.4710 USD

Purchase

1,414

159.3679 USD

Purchase

1,522

159.4522 USD

Purchase

2,000

159.6870 USD

Purchase

2,714

159.4217 USD

Purchase

3,408

159.4341 USD

Purchase

3,620

159.3434 USD

Purchase

3,840

159.3969 USD

Purchase

3,958

159.6754 USD

Purchase

4,928

159.6827 USD

Purchase

5,800

159.4901 USD

Purchase

6,060

159.4278 USD

Purchase

6,439

159.7200 USD

Purchase

7,000

159.4922 USD

Purchase

7,238

159.3401 USD

Purchase

7,400

159.4364 USD

Purchase

8,136

159.6229 USD

Purchase

9,216

159.4933 USD

Purchase

12,712

159.6910 USD

Purchase

12,716

159.4898 USD

Purchase

15,574

159.4306 USD

Purchase

22,538

159.7168 USD

Purchase

39,396

159.5079 USD

Purchase

108,354

159.5601 USD

Sale

2

159.6600 USD

Sale

20

159.4240 USD

Sale

24

159.6366 USD

Sale

38

159.5300 USD

Sale

92

159.5700 USD

Sale

94

159.3600 USD

Sale

100

160.0000 USD

Sale

130

159.4950 USD

Sale

142

159.4000 USD

Sale

200

159.5100 USD

Sale

200

159.4650 USD

Sale

200

159.3900 USD

Sale

200

159.5200 USD

Sale

270

159.4800 USD

Sale

400

159.4200 USD

Sale

400

159.4475 USD

Sale

400

159.3400 USD

Sale

456

159.5928 USD

Sale

556

159.2735 USD

Sale

600

159.4833 USD

Sale

600

159.3866 USD

Sale

600

159.3266 USD

Sale

600

159.3800 USD

Sale

738

159.6657 USD

Sale

824

159.4614 USD

Sale

898

159.2637 USD

Sale

1,000

159.4220 USD

Sale

1,200

159.5538 USD

Sale

1,220

159.4516 USD

Sale

1,294

159.6627 USD

Sale

1,400

159.4928 USD

Sale

1,400

159.3842 USD

Sale

1,600

159.5175 USD

Sale

2,400

159.4472 USD

Sale

2,800

159.2950 USD

Sale

2,800

159.3993 USD

Sale

3,290

159.3354 USD

Sale

3,728

159.4534 USD

Sale

4,736

159.4174 USD

Sale

4,800

159.5060 USD

Sale

5,200

159.4909 USD

Sale

6,000

159.4381 USD

Sale

6,624

159.4373 USD

Sale

6,696

159.5135 USD

Sale

7,916

159.6754 USD

Sale

8,110

159.4138 USD

Sale

11,492

159.7165 USD

Sale

13,626

159.4286 USD

Sale

19,372

159.5355 USD

Sale

25,562

159.5533 USD

Sale

30,687

159.7200 USD

Sale

43,850

159.4504 USD

Sale

76,316

159.6024 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates

Put Option

Selling

1,000

150 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

6.2500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

5 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates

Put Options

Written

700

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

4,300

250.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,800

175.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

700

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

2,000

165.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

18,100

165.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

500

185.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

1,600

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

160.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

165.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

170.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

115.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

16,300

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-7,300

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,400

185.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-900

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-500

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-700

160.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

155.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

165.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,400

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

800

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

170.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

100

185.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

120.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

27,400

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-300

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-300

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,300

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,100

290.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-4,200

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,900

90.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,700

200.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-200

110.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

125.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,900

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,100

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

4,700

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,900

185.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

8,800

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

149,800

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

100.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

85.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

140.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,000

160.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

220.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

160.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

210.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

45,200

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

180.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

300

140.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

7,900

160.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

165.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,500

170.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-7,000

300.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,500

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-500

220.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,300

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,200

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,100

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-22,500

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,700

155.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-8,600

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

100

162.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

20,500

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,800

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,000

115.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,100

115.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

900

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,400

170.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,500

120.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

4,700

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,600

190.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

7,000

120.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

185.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-300

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,700

225.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,300

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

270.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,200

195.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-600

205.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

172.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

165.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

240.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-39,200

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,000

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

300

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

13,700

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

25,800

150.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

145.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

145.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-22,800

210.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,100

200.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,300

160.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

135.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-400

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,800

230.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-18,000

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

150.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

190.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,300

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,900

175.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,300

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

800

180.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

12,100

180.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,700

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

3,500

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

120.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

162.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,300

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

24,100

120.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-19,700

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-9,100

170.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

162.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

110.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-103,100

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

215.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

80.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

8,200

150.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,600

125.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

145.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,100

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

7,000

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

165.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

135.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,500

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,200

95.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,800

115.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

40,000

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

900

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,100

180.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,600

155.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-600

250.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,000

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

147.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

195.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

260.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,500

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
  1. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005757/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 15:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC AMENDMENT
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - Amendment
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment
PU
06:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Charter Court Financial Services Group PLC
PU
05:17aTop banks' first half commodities revenue down 1% - consultancy Coalition
RE
03:06aBig investment banks have worst start to year since 2006
RE
02:51aU.S. Banks' Influence Grows In Global Financial System -- WSJ
DJ
09/04LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/04SCHLUMBERGER : To Record 3Q Non-Cash Charges, Review North America Land Portfoli..
DJ
09/04Investors with 'smoking gun' can sue banks for Fannie, Freddie bond rigging -..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 260 M
EBIT 2019 7 513 M
Net income 2019 3 516 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,55%
P/E ratio 2019 6,58x
P/E ratio 2020 5,94x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 23 684 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 188,33  GBp
Last Close Price 137,36  GBp
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-8.74%28 867
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.21%351 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%262 556
BANK OF AMERICA11.57%255 885
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.91%204 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.01%190 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group