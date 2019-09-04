Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
03 September 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,600,357
0.18%
3,177,974
0.21%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
2,399,681
0.16%
25,396
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
1,975,700
0.13%
1,380,800
0.09%
TOTAL:
6,975,738
0.47%
4,584,170
0.31%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
6
65.1500 USD
Purchase
8
65.7400 USD
Purchase
12
65.5900 USD
Purchase
20
65.0600 USD
Purchase
44
65.2000 USD
Purchase
98
65.3571 USD
Purchase
100
65.7200 USD
Purchase
100
65.0000 USD
Purchase
100
65.1400 USD
Purchase
100
65.1450 USD
Purchase
100
65.4900 USD
Purchase
100
65.5050 USD
Purchase
100
65.5600 USD
Purchase
100
65.6650 USD
Purchase
100
65.6800 USD
Purchase
100
65.6850 USD
Purchase
104
65.5632 USD
Purchase
124
65.5200 USD
Purchase
153
65.4503 USD
Purchase
173
65.5700 USD
Purchase
200
65.6100 USD
Purchase
277
65.1728 USD
Purchase
300
65.2433 USD
Purchase
300
65.6350 USD
Purchase
346
65.3900 USD
Purchase
400
65.4955 USD
Purchase
400
65.2850 USD
Purchase
500
65.3920 USD
Purchase
640
65.3500 USD
Purchase
685
65.3391 USD
Purchase
700
65.3400 USD
Purchase
700
65.5028 USD
Purchase
762
65.3699 USD
Purchase
1,000
65.3340 USD
Purchase
1,010
65.2827 USD
Purchase
1,079
65.3616 USD
Purchase
1,100
65.4709 USD
Purchase
1,200
65.3779 USD
Purchase
1,335
65.0355 USD
Purchase
1,612
65.0590 USD
Purchase
1,911
65.4280 USD
Purchase
2,100
65.2117 USD
Purchase
2,600
65.4538 USD
Purchase
2,800
65.3619 USD
Purchase
2,808
65.2948 USD
Purchase
2,888
65.3366 USD
Purchase
3,300
65.4390 USD
Purchase
3,800
65.2709 USD
Purchase
4,600
65.6625 USD
Purchase
5,800
65.4599 USD
Purchase
6,057
65.4002 USD
Purchase
10,000
65.5112 USD
Purchase
10,100
65.4518 USD
Purchase
11,111
65.6167 USD
Purchase
11,800
65.4652 USD
Purchase
14,776
65.4059 USD
Purchase
19,780
65.4018 USD
Purchase
20,273
65.4756 USD
Purchase
21,186
65.3879 USD
Purchase
23,000
65.3840 USD
Purchase
29,204
65.4000 USD
Purchase
41,341
65.3083 USD
Purchase
47,630
65.3838 USD
Purchase
48,823
65.3922 USD
Purchase
59,997
65.4219 USD
Purchase
101,440
65.2582 USD
Sale
16
65.1562 USD
Sale
32
65.3600 USD
Sale
44
65.2000 USD
Sale
55
65.2900 USD
Sale
61
65.5000 USD
Sale
77
65.3100 USD
Sale
85
65.0100 USD
Sale
98
65.5300 USD
Sale
100
65.0300 USD
Sale
100
65.0800 USD
Sale
100
65.1200 USD
Sale
100
65.1450 USD
Sale
100
65.1600 USD
Sale
100
65.2400 USD
Sale
100
65.2800 USD
Sale
100
65.3150 USD
Sale
100
65.3200 USD
Sale
100
65.4900 USD
Sale
100
65.5050 USD
Sale
100
65.5700 USD
Sale
100
65.6300 USD
Sale
100
65.7200 USD
Sale
104
65.5632 USD
Sale
136
65.5200 USD
Sale
200
65.5825 USD
Sale
200
65.6000 USD
Sale
200
65.6350 USD
Sale
200
65.6700 USD
Sale
200
65.1700 USD
Sale
200
65.5075 USD
Sale
204
65.4386 USD
Sale
293
65.4445 USD
Sale
293
65.6900 USD
Sale
300
65.0433 USD
Sale
300
65.2300 USD
Sale
300
65.5150 USD
Sale
300
65.4800 USD
Sale
377
65.0712 USD
Sale
400
65.6200 USD
Sale
400
65.5100 USD
Sale
400
65.4725 USD
Sale
495
65.4857 USD
Sale
500
65.4740 USD
Sale
501
65.2384 USD
Sale
502
65.1641 USD
Sale
550
65.0318 USD
Sale
575
65.2230 USD
Sale
635
65.5003 USD
Sale
790
65.2352 USD
Sale
800
65.4700 USD
Sale
840
65.4786 USD
Sale
852
65.4139 USD
Sale
884
65.4585 USD
Sale
900
65.4794 USD
Sale
900
65.4788 USD
Sale
1,141
65.4333 USD
Sale
1,320
65.1050 USD
Sale
1,342
65.3460 USD
Sale
1,374
65.4660 USD
Sale
1,387
65.4521 USD
Sale
1,500
65.3513 USD
Sale
1,521
65.4908 USD
Sale
1,576
65.4532 USD
Sale
1,612
65.0590 USD
Sale
1,698
65.2770 USD
Sale
1,700
65.4297 USD
Sale
1,701
65.4341 USD
Sale
1,745
65.4097 USD
Sale
1,865
65.4922 USD
Sale
1,892
65.3745 USD
Sale
2,269
65.4206 USD
Sale
2,380
65.4222 USD
Sale
2,400
65.4960 USD
Sale
2,415
65.4678 USD
Sale
2,509
65.4815 USD
Sale
2,578
65.4226 USD
Sale
2,619
65.2270 USD
Sale
2,696
65.4103 USD
Sale
2,717
65.2341 USD
Sale
2,750
65.4292 USD
Sale
2,908
65.4606 USD
Sale
3,476
65.4266 USD
Sale
4,100
65.3689 USD
Sale
4,422
65.3920 USD
Sale
4,865
65.2382 USD
Sale
5,000
65.6613 USD
Sale
5,027
65.6422 USD
Sale
5,091
65.5866 USD
Sale
5,608
65.2690 USD
Sale
5,900
65.2886 USD
Sale
6,022
65.2902 USD
Sale
6,868
65.4906 USD
Sale
7,318
65.4067 USD
Sale
7,579
65.4515 USD
Sale
7,900
65.4493 USD
Sale
9,014
65.6307 USD
Sale
10,300
65.3759 USD
Sale
12,359
65.2345 USD
Sale
12,429
65.2495 USD
Sale
17,500
65.3677 USD
Sale
17,864
65.2744 USD
Sale
19,267
65.3454 USD
Sale
19,610
65.3827 USD
Sale
20,542
65.3719 USD
Sale
21,528
65.4081 USD
Sale
27,781
65.2570 USD
Sale
28,894
65.4000 USD
Sale
29,210
65.3737 USD
Sale
49,166
65.3518 USD
Sale
78,578
65.3898 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
100
65 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
3.9400 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
67 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.2300 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
68 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.6500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
69 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.3600 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
73 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
75 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.7366 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
63 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
5.1200 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
65 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
1.3100 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
65 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
2.8600 USD
Call Option
Selling
500
66 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.3520 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
66 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.5400 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,400
66 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.8228 USD
Call Option
Selling
900
68 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.0400 USD
Call Option
Selling
400
68 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.0600 USD
Call Option
Selling
5,000
68 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.2500 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
68 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.3700 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
69 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.0800 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
69 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.2300 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,900
70 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.0489 USD
Call Option
Selling
400
70 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.1425 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
70 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.1600 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
70 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.2300 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
70 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.4966 USD
Call Option
Selling
8,400
70 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.9951 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
71 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
71 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.0400 USD
Call Option
Selling
900
71 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0900 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
72 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0500 USD
Call Option
Selling
7,300
73 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0400 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
73 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.2300 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,100
73 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.5100 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
75 USD
American
18 Sep 2020
2.4000 USD
Call Option
Selling
500
78 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.5400 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
80 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.0700 USD
Call Option
Selling
10,900
80 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.3012 USD
Call Option
Selling
400
85 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.1200 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
90 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,000
100 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.0200 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
58 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.8000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
9,800
65 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.2800 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,000
65 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.2600 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
65 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.4500 USD
Put Option
Selling
500
66 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.6000 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,400
66 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.9871 USD
Put Option
Selling
2,600
67 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
1.7900 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
70 USD
American
4 Oct 2019
4.7000 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
70 USD
American
11 Oct 2019
5.8500 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
4 Sep 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Call Options
Purchased
100
68.5000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
350,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,200
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,000
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
5,300
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
60.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
9,000
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,300
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
20,700
62.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
71.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
92.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
55.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-20,600
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,500
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
57.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
47.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,700
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
66.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,300
97.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
65.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,900
67.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
130,000
72.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
300,900
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
63.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,800
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,000
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
50,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,200
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
30,200
62.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
73,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,400
42.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,500
72.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
77.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
62.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,700
92.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,800
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
47.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
69.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-200
57.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-13,500
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
75.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,600
67.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,300
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-11,300
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
77.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,800
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
68.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
64.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
65.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
40.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,700
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,200
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
66.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
69.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
87.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,700
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,600
87.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,300
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-27,800
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-900
70.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
77.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
65.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
64.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-25,600
67.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-130,000
67.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
42.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
92.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
66.5000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,900
97.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
3,000
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
60.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
71.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
32,800
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
900
66.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,600
67.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,600
42.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
200
68.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
47.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
77.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
71.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
32.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
66.5000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
151,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
63.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-35,500
90.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-900
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
69.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
72.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,000
82.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
61.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
92.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-16,800
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
42.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,800
80.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,900
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
97.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
82.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-700
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,500
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,600
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
42.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,400
95.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
16,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
64.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
28,300
62.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
13,200
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
600
69.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
600
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
64.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,100
65.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
47.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.5000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
69.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
18,100
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
71.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,100
45.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-11,200
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,400
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,200
57.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,900
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,500
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
42.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-49,200
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
72.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
47.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,500
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
34,500
66.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
30,300
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
72.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-800
74.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-61,400
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-24,100
77.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-18,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
47.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
64.5000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,600
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
87.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
42.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,400
87.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,400
82.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-57,900
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-74,600
85.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-500
63.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
62.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
72.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
67.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,400
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
57.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
65.5000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
70.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
180,000
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
67.5000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-69,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-15,000
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-27,600
62.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,600
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
64.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
62.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
71.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-26,800
67.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
17,400
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,000
57.5000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
67.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
500
67.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,000
59.5000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
67.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
12,600
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
12,000
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,800
70.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
70.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
62.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
59.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
65.5000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
57.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-5,000
100.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
62.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-5,000
67.5000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-5,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-400
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
62.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
50.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-7,200
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
62.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-14,700
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
87.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
92.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-500
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
105.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
61.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
67.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Notes
1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
