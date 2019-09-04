Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/04 10:03:32 am
137.64 GBp   +0.23%
09:52aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc
PU
09:52aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Allergan plc
PU
09:52aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Green REIT plc
PU
Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc

09/04/2019 | 09:52am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 03 September 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,600,357

0.18%

3,177,974

0.21%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,399,681

0.16%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

1,975,700

0.13%

1,380,800

0.09%

TOTAL:

6,975,738

0.47%

4,584,170

0.31%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

6

65.1500 USD

Purchase

8

65.7400 USD

Purchase

12

65.5900 USD

Purchase

20

65.0600 USD

Purchase

44

65.2000 USD

Purchase

98

65.3571 USD

Purchase

100

65.7200 USD

Purchase

100

65.0000 USD

Purchase

100

65.1400 USD

Purchase

100

65.1450 USD

Purchase

100

65.4900 USD

Purchase

100

65.5050 USD

Purchase

100

65.5600 USD

Purchase

100

65.6650 USD

Purchase

100

65.6800 USD

Purchase

100

65.6850 USD

Purchase

104

65.5632 USD

Purchase

124

65.5200 USD

Purchase

153

65.4503 USD

Purchase

173

65.5700 USD

Purchase

200

65.6100 USD

Purchase

277

65.1728 USD

Purchase

300

65.2433 USD

Purchase

300

65.6350 USD

Purchase

346

65.3900 USD

Purchase

400

65.4955 USD

Purchase

400

65.2850 USD

Purchase

500

65.3920 USD

Purchase

640

65.3500 USD

Purchase

685

65.3391 USD

Purchase

700

65.3400 USD

Purchase

700

65.5028 USD

Purchase

762

65.3699 USD

Purchase

1,000

65.3340 USD

Purchase

1,010

65.2827 USD

Purchase

1,079

65.3616 USD

Purchase

1,100

65.4709 USD

Purchase

1,200

65.3779 USD

Purchase

1,335

65.0355 USD

Purchase

1,612

65.0590 USD

Purchase

1,911

65.4280 USD

Purchase

2,100

65.2117 USD

Purchase

2,600

65.4538 USD

Purchase

2,800

65.3619 USD

Purchase

2,808

65.2948 USD

Purchase

2,888

65.3366 USD

Purchase

3,300

65.4390 USD

Purchase

3,800

65.2709 USD

Purchase

4,600

65.6625 USD

Purchase

5,800

65.4599 USD

Purchase

6,057

65.4002 USD

Purchase

10,000

65.5112 USD

Purchase

10,100

65.4518 USD

Purchase

11,111

65.6167 USD

Purchase

11,800

65.4652 USD

Purchase

14,776

65.4059 USD

Purchase

19,780

65.4018 USD

Purchase

20,273

65.4756 USD

Purchase

21,186

65.3879 USD

Purchase

23,000

65.3840 USD

Purchase

29,204

65.4000 USD

Purchase

41,341

65.3083 USD

Purchase

47,630

65.3838 USD

Purchase

48,823

65.3922 USD

Purchase

59,997

65.4219 USD

Purchase

101,440

65.2582 USD

Sale

16

65.1562 USD

Sale

32

65.3600 USD

Sale

44

65.2000 USD

Sale

55

65.2900 USD

Sale

61

65.5000 USD

Sale

77

65.3100 USD

Sale

85

65.0100 USD

Sale

98

65.5300 USD

Sale

100

65.0300 USD

Sale

100

65.0800 USD

Sale

100

65.1200 USD

Sale

100

65.1450 USD

Sale

100

65.1600 USD

Sale

100

65.2400 USD

Sale

100

65.2800 USD

Sale

100

65.3150 USD

Sale

100

65.3200 USD

Sale

100

65.4900 USD

Sale

100

65.5050 USD

Sale

100

65.5700 USD

Sale

100

65.6300 USD

Sale

100

65.7200 USD

Sale

104

65.5632 USD

Sale

136

65.5200 USD

Sale

200

65.5825 USD

Sale

200

65.6000 USD

Sale

200

65.6350 USD

Sale

200

65.6700 USD

Sale

200

65.1700 USD

Sale

200

65.5075 USD

Sale

204

65.4386 USD

Sale

293

65.4445 USD

Sale

293

65.6900 USD

Sale

300

65.0433 USD

Sale

300

65.2300 USD

Sale

300

65.5150 USD

Sale

300

65.4800 USD

Sale

377

65.0712 USD

Sale

400

65.6200 USD

Sale

400

65.5100 USD

Sale

400

65.4725 USD

Sale

495

65.4857 USD

Sale

500

65.4740 USD

Sale

501

65.2384 USD

Sale

502

65.1641 USD

Sale

550

65.0318 USD

Sale

575

65.2230 USD

Sale

635

65.5003 USD

Sale

790

65.2352 USD

Sale

800

65.4700 USD

Sale

840

65.4786 USD

Sale

852

65.4139 USD

Sale

884

65.4585 USD

Sale

900

65.4794 USD

Sale

900

65.4788 USD

Sale

1,141

65.4333 USD

Sale

1,320

65.1050 USD

Sale

1,342

65.3460 USD

Sale

1,374

65.4660 USD

Sale

1,387

65.4521 USD

Sale

1,500

65.3513 USD

Sale

1,521

65.4908 USD

Sale

1,576

65.4532 USD

Sale

1,612

65.0590 USD

Sale

1,698

65.2770 USD

Sale

1,700

65.4297 USD

Sale

1,701

65.4341 USD

Sale

1,745

65.4097 USD

Sale

1,865

65.4922 USD

Sale

1,892

65.3745 USD

Sale

2,269

65.4206 USD

Sale

2,380

65.4222 USD

Sale

2,400

65.4960 USD

Sale

2,415

65.4678 USD

Sale

2,509

65.4815 USD

Sale

2,578

65.4226 USD

Sale

2,619

65.2270 USD

Sale

2,696

65.4103 USD

Sale

2,717

65.2341 USD

Sale

2,750

65.4292 USD

Sale

2,908

65.4606 USD

Sale

3,476

65.4266 USD

Sale

4,100

65.3689 USD

Sale

4,422

65.3920 USD

Sale

4,865

65.2382 USD

Sale

5,000

65.6613 USD

Sale

5,027

65.6422 USD

Sale

5,091

65.5866 USD

Sale

5,608

65.2690 USD

Sale

5,900

65.2886 USD

Sale

6,022

65.2902 USD

Sale

6,868

65.4906 USD

Sale

7,318

65.4067 USD

Sale

7,579

65.4515 USD

Sale

7,900

65.4493 USD

Sale

9,014

65.6307 USD

Sale

10,300

65.3759 USD

Sale

12,359

65.2345 USD

Sale

12,429

65.2495 USD

Sale

17,500

65.3677 USD

Sale

17,864

65.2744 USD

Sale

19,267

65.3454 USD

Sale

19,610

65.3827 USD

Sale

20,542

65.3719 USD

Sale

21,528

65.4081 USD

Sale

27,781

65.2570 USD

Sale

28,894

65.4000 USD

Sale

29,210

65.3737 USD

Sale

49,166

65.3518 USD

Sale

78,578

65.3898 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option

Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

3.9400 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

67 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.2300 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

68 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.6500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

69 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.3600 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

73 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

600

75 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.7366 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

63 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

5.1200 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

65 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

1.3100 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

65 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

2.8600 USD

Call Option

Selling

500

66 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.3520 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

66 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.5400 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,400

66 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.8228 USD

Call Option

Selling

900

68 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.0400 USD

Call Option

Selling

400

68 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.0600 USD

Call Option

Selling

5,000

68 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.2500 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

68 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.3700 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

69 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.0800 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

69 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.2300 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,900

70 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.0489 USD

Call Option

Selling

400

70 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.1425 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

70 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.1600 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

70 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.2300 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

70 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.4966 USD

Call Option

Selling

8,400

70 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.9951 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

71 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

71 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.0400 USD

Call Option

Selling

900

71 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0900 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

72 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0500 USD

Call Option

Selling

7,300

73 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0400 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

73 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.2300 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,100

73 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.5100 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

75 USD

American

18 Sep 2020

2.4000 USD

Call Option

Selling

500

78 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.5400 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

80 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.0700 USD

Call Option

Selling

10,900

80 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.3012 USD

Call Option

Selling

400

85 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.1200 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

90 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,000

100 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.0200 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

58 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

1.8000 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

9,800

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.2800 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,000

65 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.2600 USD

Put Option

Selling

300

65 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.4500 USD

Put Option

Selling

500

66 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.6000 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,400

66 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.9871 USD

Put Option

Selling

2,600

67 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

1.7900 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

70 USD

American

4 Oct 2019

4.7000 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

70 USD

American

11 Oct 2019

5.8500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure:

4 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name

Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Call Options

Purchased

100

68.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

350,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

6,200

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

5,000

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

5,300

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

900

60.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

9,000

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,300

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

20,700

62.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

71.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

92.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

55.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-20,600

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,500

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-300

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

57.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,100

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,700

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

66.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,300

97.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-4,200

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

65.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-900

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-300

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

5,900

67.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

130,000

72.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

300,900

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,800

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,000

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

50,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,200

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

30,200

62.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

5,500

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

73,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

13,400

42.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,500

72.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

77.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

62.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,700

92.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-9,800

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

47.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

69.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,000

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-200

57.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-13,500

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

75.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,600

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,300

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-10,900

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-11,300

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,800

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

68.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

900

64.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,700

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

65.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

40.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

12,700

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,100

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,200

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

66.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

69.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,700

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,600

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-4,300

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-27,800

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-900

70.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

77.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,300

65.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

64.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-25,600

67.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-130,000

67.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

42.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,500

92.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

66.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,900

97.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

3,000

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

60.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

100

71.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

32,800

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

900

66.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,600

67.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,600

42.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

200

68.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

47.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

71.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

32.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

66.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

151,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-35,500

90.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-900

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-400

69.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

72.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,000

82.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-700

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

61.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-800

92.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-16,800

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,800

42.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-10,800

80.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,900

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,100

97.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

82.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-700

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,500

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-13,600

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

42.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,400

95.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

16,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

64.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

28,300

62.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

13,200

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

600

69.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

600

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

64.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,100

65.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

4,100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

69.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

18,100

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

71.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,100

45.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-11,200

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-200

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-600

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,400

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,200

57.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-5,900

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-7,500

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

42.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,700

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-49,200

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-700

72.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,300

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

800

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,500

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

35.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,600

75.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,300

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

34,500

66.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

30,300

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,500

72.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-800

74.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-61,400

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-24,100

77.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-18,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

47.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

64.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,600

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

87.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

42.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,200

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,400

87.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-9,400

82.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-57,900

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-800

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-74,600

85.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-500

63.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

62.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

72.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,500

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

67.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,700

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,400

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

57.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

65.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

70.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,800

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,300

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

180,000

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

67.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,100

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-69,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-15,000

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-27,600

62.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,600

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

64.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

55.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

62.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-900

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-900

71.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-13,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-26,800

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

17,400

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,000

57.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,100

67.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

500

67.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

4,000

59.5000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

500

67.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

12,600

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,700

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

12,000

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,800

70.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

70.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

62.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

59.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

65.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

57.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-5,000

100.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

62.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-5,000

67.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-5,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-400

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

62.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

50.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,200

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-7,200

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

62.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-14,700

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

87.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,900

92.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,700

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

105.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,300

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,800

61.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

67.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005595/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 13:51:04 UTC
