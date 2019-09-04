Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 03 September 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,600,357 0.18% 3,177,974 0.21% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 2,399,681 0.16% 25,396 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 1,975,700 0.13% 1,380,800 0.09% TOTAL: 6,975,738 0.47% 4,584,170 0.31%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 6 65.1500 USD Purchase 8 65.7400 USD Purchase 12 65.5900 USD Purchase 20 65.0600 USD Purchase 44 65.2000 USD Purchase 98 65.3571 USD Purchase 100 65.7200 USD Purchase 100 65.0000 USD Purchase 100 65.1400 USD Purchase 100 65.1450 USD Purchase 100 65.4900 USD Purchase 100 65.5050 USD Purchase 100 65.5600 USD Purchase 100 65.6650 USD Purchase 100 65.6800 USD Purchase 100 65.6850 USD Purchase 104 65.5632 USD Purchase 124 65.5200 USD Purchase 153 65.4503 USD Purchase 173 65.5700 USD Purchase 200 65.6100 USD Purchase 277 65.1728 USD Purchase 300 65.2433 USD Purchase 300 65.6350 USD Purchase 346 65.3900 USD Purchase 400 65.4955 USD Purchase 400 65.2850 USD Purchase 500 65.3920 USD Purchase 640 65.3500 USD Purchase 685 65.3391 USD Purchase 700 65.3400 USD Purchase 700 65.5028 USD Purchase 762 65.3699 USD Purchase 1,000 65.3340 USD Purchase 1,010 65.2827 USD Purchase 1,079 65.3616 USD Purchase 1,100 65.4709 USD Purchase 1,200 65.3779 USD Purchase 1,335 65.0355 USD Purchase 1,612 65.0590 USD Purchase 1,911 65.4280 USD Purchase 2,100 65.2117 USD Purchase 2,600 65.4538 USD Purchase 2,800 65.3619 USD Purchase 2,808 65.2948 USD Purchase 2,888 65.3366 USD Purchase 3,300 65.4390 USD Purchase 3,800 65.2709 USD Purchase 4,600 65.6625 USD Purchase 5,800 65.4599 USD Purchase 6,057 65.4002 USD Purchase 10,000 65.5112 USD Purchase 10,100 65.4518 USD Purchase 11,111 65.6167 USD Purchase 11,800 65.4652 USD Purchase 14,776 65.4059 USD Purchase 19,780 65.4018 USD Purchase 20,273 65.4756 USD Purchase 21,186 65.3879 USD Purchase 23,000 65.3840 USD Purchase 29,204 65.4000 USD Purchase 41,341 65.3083 USD Purchase 47,630 65.3838 USD Purchase 48,823 65.3922 USD Purchase 59,997 65.4219 USD Purchase 101,440 65.2582 USD Sale 16 65.1562 USD Sale 32 65.3600 USD Sale 44 65.2000 USD Sale 55 65.2900 USD Sale 61 65.5000 USD Sale 77 65.3100 USD Sale 85 65.0100 USD Sale 98 65.5300 USD Sale 100 65.0300 USD Sale 100 65.0800 USD Sale 100 65.1200 USD Sale 100 65.1450 USD Sale 100 65.1600 USD Sale 100 65.2400 USD Sale 100 65.2800 USD Sale 100 65.3150 USD Sale 100 65.3200 USD Sale 100 65.4900 USD Sale 100 65.5050 USD Sale 100 65.5700 USD Sale 100 65.6300 USD Sale 100 65.7200 USD Sale 104 65.5632 USD Sale 136 65.5200 USD Sale 200 65.5825 USD Sale 200 65.6000 USD Sale 200 65.6350 USD Sale 200 65.6700 USD Sale 200 65.1700 USD Sale 200 65.5075 USD Sale 204 65.4386 USD Sale 293 65.4445 USD Sale 293 65.6900 USD Sale 300 65.0433 USD Sale 300 65.2300 USD Sale 300 65.5150 USD Sale 300 65.4800 USD Sale 377 65.0712 USD Sale 400 65.6200 USD Sale 400 65.5100 USD Sale 400 65.4725 USD Sale 495 65.4857 USD Sale 500 65.4740 USD Sale 501 65.2384 USD Sale 502 65.1641 USD Sale 550 65.0318 USD Sale 575 65.2230 USD Sale 635 65.5003 USD Sale 790 65.2352 USD Sale 800 65.4700 USD Sale 840 65.4786 USD Sale 852 65.4139 USD Sale 884 65.4585 USD Sale 900 65.4794 USD Sale 900 65.4788 USD Sale 1,141 65.4333 USD Sale 1,320 65.1050 USD Sale 1,342 65.3460 USD Sale 1,374 65.4660 USD Sale 1,387 65.4521 USD Sale 1,500 65.3513 USD Sale 1,521 65.4908 USD Sale 1,576 65.4532 USD Sale 1,612 65.0590 USD Sale 1,698 65.2770 USD Sale 1,700 65.4297 USD Sale 1,701 65.4341 USD Sale 1,745 65.4097 USD Sale 1,865 65.4922 USD Sale 1,892 65.3745 USD Sale 2,269 65.4206 USD Sale 2,380 65.4222 USD Sale 2,400 65.4960 USD Sale 2,415 65.4678 USD Sale 2,509 65.4815 USD Sale 2,578 65.4226 USD Sale 2,619 65.2270 USD Sale 2,696 65.4103 USD Sale 2,717 65.2341 USD Sale 2,750 65.4292 USD Sale 2,908 65.4606 USD Sale 3,476 65.4266 USD Sale 4,100 65.3689 USD Sale 4,422 65.3920 USD Sale 4,865 65.2382 USD Sale 5,000 65.6613 USD Sale 5,027 65.6422 USD Sale 5,091 65.5866 USD Sale 5,608 65.2690 USD Sale 5,900 65.2886 USD Sale 6,022 65.2902 USD Sale 6,868 65.4906 USD Sale 7,318 65.4067 USD Sale 7,579 65.4515 USD Sale 7,900 65.4493 USD Sale 9,014 65.6307 USD Sale 10,300 65.3759 USD Sale 12,359 65.2345 USD Sale 12,429 65.2495 USD Sale 17,500 65.3677 USD Sale 17,864 65.2744 USD Sale 19,267 65.3454 USD Sale 19,610 65.3827 USD Sale 20,542 65.3719 USD Sale 21,528 65.4081 USD Sale 27,781 65.2570 USD Sale 28,894 65.4000 USD Sale 29,210 65.3737 USD Sale 49,166 65.3518 USD Sale 78,578 65.3898 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.9400 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 67 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.2300 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 68 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.6500 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 69 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.3600 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 73 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0500 USD Call Option Purchasing 600 75 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.7366 USD Call Option Selling 300 63 USD American 17 Jan 2020 5.1200 USD Call Option Selling 300 65 USD American 13 Sep 2019 1.3100 USD Call Option Selling 100 65 USD American 15 Nov 2019 2.8600 USD Call Option Selling 500 66 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.3520 USD Call Option Selling 100 66 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.5400 USD Call Option Selling 1,400 66 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.8228 USD Call Option Selling 900 68 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.0400 USD Call Option Selling 400 68 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.0600 USD Call Option Selling 5,000 68 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.2500 USD Call Option Selling 100 68 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.3700 USD Call Option Selling 300 69 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.0800 USD Call Option Selling 300 69 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.2300 USD Call Option Selling 1,900 70 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.0489 USD Call Option Selling 400 70 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.1425 USD Call Option Selling 200 70 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.1600 USD Call Option Selling 100 70 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.2300 USD Call Option Selling 300 70 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.4966 USD Call Option Selling 8,400 70 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.9951 USD Call Option Selling 100 71 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 200 71 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.0400 USD Call Option Selling 900 71 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0900 USD Call Option Selling 200 72 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0500 USD Call Option Selling 7,300 73 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0400 USD Call Option Selling 100 73 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.2300 USD Call Option Selling 1,100 73 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.5100 USD Call Option Selling 300 75 USD American 18 Sep 2020 2.4000 USD Call Option Selling 500 78 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.5400 USD Call Option Selling 200 80 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.0700 USD Call Option Selling 10,900 80 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.3012 USD Call Option Selling 400 85 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.1200 USD Call Option Selling 300 90 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 1,000 100 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.0200 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 58 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.8000 USD Put Option Purchasing 9,800 65 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.2800 USD Put Option Selling 1,000 65 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.2600 USD Put Option Selling 300 65 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.4500 USD Put Option Selling 500 66 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.6000 USD Put Option Selling 1,400 66 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.9871 USD Put Option Selling 2,600 67 USD American 6 Sep 2019 1.7900 USD Put Option Selling 100 70 USD American 4 Oct 2019 4.7000 USD Put Option Selling 100 70 USD American 11 Oct 2019 5.8500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 4 Sep 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Call Options Purchased 100 68.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 350,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,200 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,000 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 5,300 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 900 60.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 900 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 9,000 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,300 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 20,700 62.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 71.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 500 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -300 92.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,900 55.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -20,600 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -400 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,500 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,900 57.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,100 47.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,700 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 66.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -7,300 97.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -4,200 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -300 65.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,900 67.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 130,000 72.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 300,900 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,800 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,000 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 50,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,200 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,900 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 30,200 62.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,500 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 73,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 13,400 42.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,500 72.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,200 77.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,900 62.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -3,700 92.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -9,800 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 47.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -800 69.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -200 57.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -13,500 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 75.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,600 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,300 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -10,900 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -11,300 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,800 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 68.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 900 64.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,700 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 200 65.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 400 40.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,700 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,100 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 6,200 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 66.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 69.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 200 87.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,700 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -14,600 87.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,300 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -27,800 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -900 70.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 77.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 65.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -600 64.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -25,600 67.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -130,000 67.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 42.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 92.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 66.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,900 97.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 3,000 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 100 60.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 71.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 32,800 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 900 66.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 67.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 3,600 42.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 200 68.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 47.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,100 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 71.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 400 32.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 66.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 100 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 151,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,600 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -35,500 90.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -900 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 69.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 72.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,000 82.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 61.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -800 92.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -16,800 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,800 42.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -10,800 80.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -3,900 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 97.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 82.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -700 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,500 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -13,600 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,000 42.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,400 95.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 16,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 500 64.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 28,300 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 13,200 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 600 69.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 600 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 64.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,100 65.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 47.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 300 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 4,100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 69.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 18,100 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 71.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 2,100 45.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -11,200 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -600 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,400 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,200 57.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,900 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -7,500 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 42.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,700 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -3,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -49,200 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -700 72.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 47.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,500 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,600 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,300 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 34,500 66.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 30,300 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,500 72.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -800 74.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -61,400 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -24,100 77.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -18,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 47.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,100 64.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,600 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 87.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 42.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,400 87.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -9,400 82.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -57,900 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -74,600 85.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -500 63.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 62.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -300 72.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,900 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,700 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,400 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,100 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 57.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 400 65.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 100 70.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,800 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 180,000 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 67.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -69,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -15,000 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -27,600 62.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -11,600 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 64.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -300 62.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -900 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -900 71.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -13,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -26,800 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 17,400 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 3,000 57.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,100 67.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 500 67.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 4,000 59.5000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Purchased 500 67.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 12,600 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,700 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 12,000 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,800 70.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 100 70.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 400 62.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 200 59.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -100 65.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 57.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -5,000 100.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -500 62.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -5,000 67.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -5,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -400 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 62.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 50.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -7,200 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 62.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -14,700 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -500 87.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 92.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -500 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -14,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 105.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,300 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,800 61.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 67.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

BARCLAYS PLC

