BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/20 11:30:00 am
137.94 GBp   -1.89%
11:32aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment
PU
11:22aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment
PU
10:52aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENT PLC AMENDMENT
PU
Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

08/20/2019 | 11:22am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 15 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,929,437

0.20%

3,049,271

0.21%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,282,433

0.15%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

2,041,700

0.14%

2,160,400

0.15%

TOTAL:

7,253,570

0.49%

5,235,067

0.35%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

8

63.1050 USD

Purchase

20

63.3200 USD

Purchase

45

63.2615 USD

Purchase

47

63.4389 USD

Purchase

50

63.5500 USD

Purchase

54

64.2300 USD

Purchase

100

63.5300 USD

Purchase

100

62.9300 USD

Purchase

100

63.4750 USD

Purchase

100

62.9500 USD

Purchase

119

63.6865 USD

Purchase

155

63.6187 USD

Purchase

180

63.5000 USD

Purchase

180

63.0983 USD

Purchase

196

62.8759 USD

Purchase

200

62.9675 USD

Purchase

200

63.0400 USD

Purchase

200

63.1750 USD

Purchase

200

63.3125 USD

Purchase

200

63.3150 USD

Purchase

200

63.3450 USD

Purchase

200

63.4800 USD

Purchase

200

63.5250 USD

Purchase

225

63.4733 USD

Purchase

264

62.9572 USD

Purchase

300

72.5000 USD

Purchase

300

63.3000 USD

Purchase

300

63.2866 USD

Purchase

331

63.5071 USD

Purchase

400

63.0000 USD

Purchase

403

63.0426 USD

Purchase

462

63.3034 USD

Purchase

500

63.4920 USD

Purchase

540

63.5362 USD

Purchase

600

62.8833 USD

Purchase

700

63.3100 USD

Purchase

800

62.9812 USD

Purchase

800

66.0000 USD

Purchase

800

63.0300 USD

Purchase

800

63.5143 USD

Purchase

800

63.2437 USD

Purchase

822

62.9827 USD

Purchase

1,000

63.3115 USD

Purchase

1,146

63.0229 USD

Purchase

1,200

62.9545 USD

Purchase

1,216

63.1386 USD

Purchase

1,302

63.4776 USD

Purchase

1,318

63.3051 USD

Purchase

1,400

63.1671 USD

Purchase

1,500

63.5200 USD

Purchase

1,687

63.0207 USD

Purchase

1,700

63.0572 USD

Purchase

1,800

63.4983 USD

Purchase

1,800

63.0094 USD

Purchase

1,811

63.0103 USD

Purchase

2,100

63.4709 USD

Purchase

2,500

62.9366 USD

Purchase

2,751

63.4900 USD

Purchase

2,751

63.4755 USD

Purchase

2,893

62.9346 USD

Purchase

2,900

63.0444 USD

Purchase

3,146

63.0221 USD

Purchase

3,181

63.0459 USD

Purchase

3,400

63.0035 USD

Purchase

3,617

63.0008 USD

Purchase

3,903

63.0308 USD

Purchase

4,305

63.0011 USD

Purchase

5,800

63.1987 USD

Purchase

5,846

63.6712 USD

Purchase

6,219

63.0291 USD

Purchase

6,483

63.0102 USD

Purchase

6,522

63.0171 USD

Purchase

6,584

63.0930 USD

Purchase

7,100

63.5587 USD

Purchase

7,200

63.0263 USD

Purchase

7,594

63.0445 USD

Purchase

7,783

63.1832 USD

Purchase

8,700

63.6445 USD

Purchase

9,606

62.9586 USD

Purchase

10,912

63.1255 USD

Purchase

10,943

63.1463 USD

Purchase

12,000

63.5253 USD

Purchase

12,990

62.6905 USD

Purchase

14,597

63.4979 USD

Purchase

15,200

63.2688 USD

Purchase

16,000

63.2606 USD

Purchase

18,377

63.1800 USD

Purchase

22,928

62.9800 USD

Purchase

25,179

63.1736 USD

Purchase

26,453

62.9862 USD

Purchase

31,716

63.5722 USD

Purchase

32,782

63.3326 USD

Purchase

36,691

63.1296 USD

Purchase

42,607

62.9804 USD

Purchase

47,158

63.3423 USD

Purchase

68,561

63.3245 USD

Purchase

79,000

62.9835 USD

Sale

36

63.4600 USD

Sale

38

63.2115 USD

Sale

69

62.9700 USD

Sale

89

63.5000 USD

Sale

100

63.5700 USD

Sale

100

63.5600 USD

Sale

100

63.0900 USD

Sale

100

63.1200 USD

Sale

100

63.4800 USD

Sale

100

63.1600 USD

Sale

100

62.9625 USD

Sale

100

62.9550 USD

Sale

100

63.6700 USD

Sale

100

63.3000 USD

Sale

100

63.6400 USD

Sale

104

63.7733 USD

Sale

165

63.2475 USD

Sale

176

63.6009 USD

Sale

196

63.7336 USD

Sale

200

63.6250 USD

Sale

200

63.0450 USD

Sale

225

63.3755 USD

Sale

256

63.6018 USD

Sale

300

63.2900 USD

Sale

300

63.4266 USD

Sale

300

63.8539 USD

Sale

300

63.7133 USD

Sale

300

63.7066 USD

Sale

400

63.0625 USD

Sale

400

63.0800 USD

Sale

407

63.5245 USD

Sale

464

63.4349 USD

Sale

475

63.5615 USD

Sale

500

63.5300 USD

Sale

500

63.3140 USD

Sale

643

63.1966 USD

Sale

681

63.0753 USD

Sale

700

63.3025 USD

Sale

828

63.6447 USD

Sale

856

63.1956 USD

Sale

892

63.2820 USD

Sale

901

63.2270 USD

Sale

945

63.1838 USD

Sale

1,000

63.0550 USD

Sale

1,000

63.1750 USD

Sale

1,040

63.6883 USD

Sale

1,113

63.1275 USD

Sale

1,300

63.3276 USD

Sale

1,400

63.5871 USD

Sale

1,400

63.6150 USD

Sale

1,500

63.2790 USD

Sale

1,520

63.5356 USD

Sale

1,544

63.4963 USD

Sale

1,600

63.1362 USD

Sale

1,698

63.2775 USD

Sale

1,900

63.0639 USD

Sale

2,027

63.1551 USD

Sale

2,035

63.2457 USD

Sale

2,235

63.6921 USD

Sale

2,295

63.3834 USD

Sale

2,500

63.0812 USD

Sale

2,751

63.4900 USD

Sale

2,751

63.4755 USD

Sale

3,013

63.5400 USD

Sale

3,085

63.3383 USD

Sale

3,314

63.5314 USD

Sale

3,900

63.5289 USD

Sale

3,926

63.3429 USD

Sale

4,000

63.3082 USD

Sale

4,111

63.5043 USD

Sale

4,256

63.4904 USD

Sale

4,290

63.5631 USD

Sale

4,323

63.0378 USD

Sale

4,525

63.5235 USD

Sale

6,358

63.6049 USD

Sale

6,450

63.5721 USD

Sale

7,100

63.3305 USD

Sale

7,200

63.3518 USD

Sale

7,400

63.7002 USD

Sale

7,700

63.2269 USD

Sale

10,881

63.3297 USD

Sale

11,946

63.1589 USD

Sale

12,990

62.6905 USD

Sale

13,976

63.1264 USD

Sale

14,400

63.4673 USD

Sale

14,600

63.5308 USD

Sale

22,673

63.5071 USD

Sale

31,716

63.5722 USD

Sale

32,782

63.3326 USD

Sale

70,092

62.9800 USD

Sale

79,100

62.9835 USD

Sale

185,634

63.2154 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction

Number of relevant securities

Price per

unit

SWAP Expires 15/07/2021

Long

12,990

62.6605 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing,

Number

Exercise Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option Purchasing

30,200

63 USD American

20 Sep 2019

2.7430 USD

Call Option Purchasing

1,300

64 USD American

16 Aug 2019

0.3361 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

65 USD American

30 Aug 2019

0.8500 USD

Call Option Purchasing

200

68 USD American

17 Jan 2020

2.3800 USD

Call Option Purchasing

130,000

73 USD American

20 Sep 2019

0.1300 USD

Call Option Selling

100

63 USD American

20 Sep 2019

2.4400 USD

Call Option Selling

1,000

63 USD American

15 Nov 2019

3.4500 USD

Call Option Selling

1,200

63 USD American

17 Jan 2020

4.3500 USD

Call Option Selling

500

64 USD American

16 Aug 2019

0.5040 USD

Call Option Selling

100

65 USD American

23 Aug 2019

0.5000 USD

Call Option Selling

1,500

66 USD American

27 Sep 2019

1.3400 USD

Call Option Selling

130,000

68 USD American

20 Sep 2019

0.7200 USD

Call Option Selling

1,600

78 USD American

17 Jan 2020

0.4400 USD

Call Option Selling

1,300

80 USD American

15 Nov 2019

0.1200 USD

Call Option Selling

200

80 USD American

17 Jan 2020

0.2900 USD

Call Option Selling

100

83 USD American

15 Nov 2019

0.1200 USD

Call Option Selling

74,300

85 USD American

20 Sep 2019

0.0395 USD

Call Option Selling

300

88 USD American

20 Sep 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option Selling

15,600

90 USD American

19 Jun 2020

0.3102 USD

Call Option Selling

200

93 USD American

19 Jun 2020

0.2400 USD

Call Option Selling

2,900

95 USD American

19 Jun 2020

0.1800 USD

Put Option Purchasing

200

50 USD American

17 Jan 2020

1.1100 USD

Put Option Purchasing

1,000

55 USD American

17 Jan 2020

1.9400 USD

Put Option Purchasing

1,000

58 USD American

27 Sep 2019

0.6300 USD

Put Option Purchasing

500

58 USD American

18 Oct 2019

1.1500 USD

Put Option Purchasing

500

60 USD American

30 Aug 2019

0.4100 USD

Put Option Purchasing

400

60 USD American

20 Sep 2019

1.0000 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

61 USD American

13 Sep 2019

0.9900 USD

Put Option Purchasing

200

64 USD American

16 Aug 2019

0.8400 USD

Put Option Purchasing

600

65 USD American

20 Sep 2019

3.0400 USD

Put Option Purchasing

200

65 USD American

15 Nov 2019

4.9900 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

68 USD American

16 Aug 2019

4.0500 USD

Put Option Purchasing

700

68 USD American

18 Oct 2019

5.6900 USD

Put Option Purchasing

700

70 USD American

18 Oct 2019

7.7000 USD

Put Option Purchasing

2,700

73 USD American

16 Aug 2019

8.7000 USD

Put Option Purchasing

11,400

75 USD American

20 Sep 2019

10.5800 USD

Put Option Purchasing

600

75 USD American

15 Nov 2019

13.1500 USD

Put Option Selling

3,600

43 USD American

20 Sep 2019

0.0200 USD

Put Option Selling

1,000

45 USD American

20 Sep 2019

0.0300 USD

Put Option Selling

500

58 USD American

30 Aug 2019

0.1400 USD

Put Option Selling

100

58 USD American

17 Jan 2020

2.4800 USD

Put Option Selling

32,500

58 USD American

19 Jun 2020

4.5076 USD

Put Option Selling

200

60 USD American

21 Feb 2020

4.3500 USD

Put Option Selling

10,000

60 USD American

19 Jun 2020

5.5500 USD

Put Option Selling

100

63 USD American

16 Aug 2019

0.2700 USD

Put Option Selling

800

63 USD American

20 Sep 2019

1.8500 USD

Put Option Selling

200

63 USD American

15 Nov 2019

3.6000 USD

Put Option Selling

1,200

63 USD American

17 Jan 2020

5.0000 USD

Put Option Selling

600

73 USD American

15 Nov 2019

10.8500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure:

20 Aug 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Call Options Purchased

1,300

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

221,200

73.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Written

250,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100,000

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Call Options Purchased

9,600

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

8,900

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

500

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

71.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

72.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

69.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

72.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

72.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,800

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-3,600

80.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-4,300

93.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-300

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-4,300

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,100

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-8,800

83.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-10,300

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-600

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-900

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,300

70.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,400

62.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,800

67.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

55.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,400

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-20,600

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-130,000

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,800

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,500

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,300

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,200

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Written

150,900

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

130,000

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options Written

25,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

5,800

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

5,300

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,600

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

3,600

43.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

900

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

700

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

500

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

58.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

400

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

300

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-200

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,800

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-4,100

67.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-6,400

60.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-7,200

93.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-7,300

98.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-8,700

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-9,800

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-10,900

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-11,200

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-11,400

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-13,600

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-700

43.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-800

93.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,000

83.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

58.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,100

66.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-201,100

63.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,800

70.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,000

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,400

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-29,000

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

37,800

75.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

73.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

80.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

70.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Written

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

30,200

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

28,300

63.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

13,400

43.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

6,000

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

5,100

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,100

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,600

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

2,500

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

500

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

400

40.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

300

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,400

58.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

83.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

43.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,100

64.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-5,900

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-7,200

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-7,700

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-14,600

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-800

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

78.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-17,700

50.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

152,100

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,100

85.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

48.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

67.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

8,200

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

5,500

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,500

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

900

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

600

69.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

61.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

64.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,700

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-3,300

95.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-500

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-10,700

80.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-12,100

88.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-12,600

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-13,600

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-14,200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,100

75.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,200

73.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,500

66.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,700

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-201,700

68.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,900

58.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,100

98.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-16,800

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-17,400

75.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-17,900

68.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-26,700

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-35,500

90.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

2,100

58.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

2,100

45.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,600

66.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

69.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

200

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

63.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

32,600

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

20,300

68.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

17,500

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

12,100

70.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

8,700

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

6,600

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

6,000

63.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Written

4,100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

2,600

73.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Written

1,000

48.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,000

64.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

400

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

71.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

74.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

98.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Written

300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-3,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,700

93.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

71.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

78.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-400

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-5,400

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-7,500

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-10,700

55.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-10,800

83.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-11,800

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-600

95.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-700

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-900

78.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,100

70.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,100

69.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,300

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,400

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,400

93.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,300

43.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-50,200

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

2,000

65.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Written

1,900

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

1,800

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,600

75.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

105.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

69.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Written

100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

30,300

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,600

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

78.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

1,000

68.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

600

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

300

72.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

48.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

70.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

62.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

71.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-4,100

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-5,400

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,700

58.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-7,700

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-14,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-14,100

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

43.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-800

74.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-800

68.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,100

67.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,200

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-24,000

78.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-25,000

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-74,400

85.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

115.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Written

180,000

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

3,000

67.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

500

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

500

64.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

300

63.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

74.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

55.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

61.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

93.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-400

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-4,900

110.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,000

100.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-11,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-13,500

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-15,100

71.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-900

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,900

98.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,200

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-24,300

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-68,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

67.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Written

100

58.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options Written

25,000

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options Written

16,100

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

14,800

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

13,800

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

10,900

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,100

73.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,000

65.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

62.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

300

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,900

64.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,500

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-300

43.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

66.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-400

105.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-400

69.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-4,500

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-5,700

88.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,900

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-9,500

73.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-13,200

75.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-14,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-14,000

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

50.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-800

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

48.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,700

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,900

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-25,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options Purchased

-208,100

65.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-38,000

90.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

68.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 15:21:05 UTC
