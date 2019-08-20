Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
15 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,929,437
0.20%
3,049,271
0.21%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
2,282,433
0.15%
25,396
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
2,041,700
0.14%
2,160,400
0.15%
TOTAL:
7,253,570
0.49%
5,235,067
0.35%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
8
63.1050 USD
Purchase
20
63.3200 USD
Purchase
45
63.2615 USD
Purchase
47
63.4389 USD
Purchase
50
63.5500 USD
Purchase
54
64.2300 USD
Purchase
100
63.5300 USD
Purchase
100
62.9300 USD
Purchase
100
63.4750 USD
Purchase
100
62.9500 USD
Purchase
119
63.6865 USD
Purchase
155
63.6187 USD
Purchase
180
63.5000 USD
Purchase
180
63.0983 USD
Purchase
196
62.8759 USD
Purchase
200
62.9675 USD
Purchase
200
63.0400 USD
Purchase
200
63.1750 USD
Purchase
200
63.3125 USD
Purchase
200
63.3150 USD
Purchase
200
63.3450 USD
Purchase
200
63.4800 USD
Purchase
200
63.5250 USD
Purchase
225
63.4733 USD
Purchase
264
62.9572 USD
Purchase
300
72.5000 USD
Purchase
300
63.3000 USD
Purchase
300
63.2866 USD
Purchase
331
63.5071 USD
Purchase
400
63.0000 USD
Purchase
403
63.0426 USD
Purchase
462
63.3034 USD
Purchase
500
63.4920 USD
Purchase
540
63.5362 USD
Purchase
600
62.8833 USD
Purchase
700
63.3100 USD
Purchase
800
62.9812 USD
Purchase
800
66.0000 USD
Purchase
800
63.0300 USD
Purchase
800
63.5143 USD
Purchase
800
63.2437 USD
Purchase
822
62.9827 USD
Purchase
1,000
63.3115 USD
Purchase
1,146
63.0229 USD
Purchase
1,200
62.9545 USD
Purchase
1,216
63.1386 USD
Purchase
1,302
63.4776 USD
Purchase
1,318
63.3051 USD
Purchase
1,400
63.1671 USD
Purchase
1,500
63.5200 USD
Purchase
1,687
63.0207 USD
Purchase
1,700
63.0572 USD
Purchase
1,800
63.4983 USD
Purchase
1,800
63.0094 USD
Purchase
1,811
63.0103 USD
Purchase
2,100
63.4709 USD
Purchase
2,500
62.9366 USD
Purchase
2,751
63.4900 USD
Purchase
2,751
63.4755 USD
Purchase
2,893
62.9346 USD
Purchase
2,900
63.0444 USD
Purchase
3,146
63.0221 USD
Purchase
3,181
63.0459 USD
Purchase
3,400
63.0035 USD
Purchase
3,617
63.0008 USD
Purchase
3,903
63.0308 USD
Purchase
4,305
63.0011 USD
Purchase
5,800
63.1987 USD
Purchase
5,846
63.6712 USD
Purchase
6,219
63.0291 USD
Purchase
6,483
63.0102 USD
Purchase
6,522
63.0171 USD
Purchase
6,584
63.0930 USD
Purchase
7,100
63.5587 USD
Purchase
7,200
63.0263 USD
Purchase
7,594
63.0445 USD
Purchase
7,783
63.1832 USD
Purchase
8,700
63.6445 USD
Purchase
9,606
62.9586 USD
Purchase
10,912
63.1255 USD
Purchase
10,943
63.1463 USD
Purchase
12,000
63.5253 USD
Purchase
12,990
62.6905 USD
Purchase
14,597
63.4979 USD
Purchase
15,200
63.2688 USD
Purchase
16,000
63.2606 USD
Purchase
18,377
63.1800 USD
Purchase
22,928
62.9800 USD
Purchase
25,179
63.1736 USD
Purchase
26,453
62.9862 USD
Purchase
31,716
63.5722 USD
Purchase
32,782
63.3326 USD
Purchase
36,691
63.1296 USD
Purchase
42,607
62.9804 USD
Purchase
47,158
63.3423 USD
Purchase
68,561
63.3245 USD
Purchase
79,000
62.9835 USD
Sale
36
63.4600 USD
Sale
38
63.2115 USD
Sale
69
62.9700 USD
Sale
89
63.5000 USD
Sale
100
63.5700 USD
Sale
100
63.5600 USD
Sale
100
63.0900 USD
Sale
100
63.1200 USD
Sale
100
63.4800 USD
Sale
100
63.1600 USD
Sale
100
62.9625 USD
Sale
100
62.9550 USD
Sale
100
63.6700 USD
Sale
100
63.3000 USD
Sale
100
63.6400 USD
Sale
104
63.7733 USD
Sale
165
63.2475 USD
Sale
176
63.6009 USD
Sale
196
63.7336 USD
Sale
200
63.6250 USD
Sale
200
63.0450 USD
Sale
225
63.3755 USD
Sale
256
63.6018 USD
Sale
300
63.2900 USD
Sale
300
63.4266 USD
Sale
300
63.8539 USD
Sale
300
63.7133 USD
Sale
300
63.7066 USD
Sale
400
63.0625 USD
Sale
400
63.0800 USD
Sale
407
63.5245 USD
Sale
464
63.4349 USD
Sale
475
63.5615 USD
Sale
500
63.5300 USD
Sale
500
63.3140 USD
Sale
643
63.1966 USD
Sale
681
63.0753 USD
Sale
700
63.3025 USD
Sale
828
63.6447 USD
Sale
856
63.1956 USD
Sale
892
63.2820 USD
Sale
901
63.2270 USD
Sale
945
63.1838 USD
Sale
1,000
63.0550 USD
Sale
1,000
63.1750 USD
Sale
1,040
63.6883 USD
Sale
1,113
63.1275 USD
Sale
1,300
63.3276 USD
Sale
1,400
63.5871 USD
Sale
1,400
63.6150 USD
Sale
1,500
63.2790 USD
Sale
1,520
63.5356 USD
Sale
1,544
63.4963 USD
Sale
1,600
63.1362 USD
Sale
1,698
63.2775 USD
Sale
1,900
63.0639 USD
Sale
2,027
63.1551 USD
Sale
2,035
63.2457 USD
Sale
2,235
63.6921 USD
Sale
2,295
63.3834 USD
Sale
2,500
63.0812 USD
Sale
2,751
63.4900 USD
Sale
2,751
63.4755 USD
Sale
3,013
63.5400 USD
Sale
3,085
63.3383 USD
Sale
3,314
63.5314 USD
Sale
3,900
63.5289 USD
Sale
3,926
63.3429 USD
Sale
4,000
63.3082 USD
Sale
4,111
63.5043 USD
Sale
4,256
63.4904 USD
Sale
4,290
63.5631 USD
Sale
4,323
63.0378 USD
Sale
4,525
63.5235 USD
Sale
6,358
63.6049 USD
Sale
6,450
63.5721 USD
Sale
7,100
63.3305 USD
Sale
7,200
63.3518 USD
Sale
7,400
63.7002 USD
Sale
7,700
63.2269 USD
Sale
10,881
63.3297 USD
Sale
11,946
63.1589 USD
Sale
12,990
62.6905 USD
Sale
13,976
63.1264 USD
Sale
14,400
63.4673 USD
Sale
14,600
63.5308 USD
Sale
22,673
63.5071 USD
Sale
31,716
63.5722 USD
Sale
32,782
63.3326 USD
Sale
70,092
62.9800 USD
Sale
79,100
62.9835 USD
Sale
185,634
63.2154 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product Name
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per
unit
SWAP Expires 15/07/2021
Long
12,990
62.6605 USD
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
30,200
63 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
2.7430 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,300
64 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.3361 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
65 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.8500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
68 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.3800 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
130,000
73 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.1300 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
2.4400 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,000
63 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
3.4500 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,200
63 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
4.3500 USD
Call Option
Selling
500
64 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.5040 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
65 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.5000 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,500
66 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
1.3400 USD
Call Option
Selling
130,000
68 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.7200 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,600
78 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.4400 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,300
80 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.1200 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
80 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.2900 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
83 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.1200 USD
Call Option
Selling
74,300
85 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0395 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
88 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
15,600
90 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
0.3102 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
93 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
0.2400 USD
Call Option
Selling
2,900
95 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
0.1800 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
200
50 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.1100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,000
55 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.9400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,000
58 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.6300 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
500
58 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
1.1500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
500
60 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.4100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
400
60 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.0000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
61 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.9900 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
200
64 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.8400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
600
65 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
3.0400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
200
65 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
4.9900 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
68 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
4.0500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
700
68 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
5.6900 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
700
70 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
7.7000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
2,700
73 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
8.7000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
11,400
75 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
10.5800 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
600
75 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
13.1500 USD
Put Option
Selling
3,600
43 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0200 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,000
45 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0300 USD
Put Option
Selling
500
58 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.1400 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
58 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.4800 USD
Put Option
Selling
32,500
58 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
4.5076 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
60 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
4.3500 USD
Put Option
Selling
10,000
60 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
5.5500 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.2700 USD
Put Option
Selling
800
63 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.8500 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
63 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
3.6000 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,200
63 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
5.0000 USD
Put Option
Selling
600
73 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
10.8500 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
2. OTHER INFORMATION
None
YES
20 Aug 2019
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
020 3134 7213
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
221,200
73.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
250,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100,000
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Purchased
9,600
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
8,900
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
500
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
71.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
72.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
69.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
72.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
72.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,800
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,600
80.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,300
93.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,300
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,800
83.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-10,300
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
70.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
62.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
67.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
55.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-20,600
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-130,000
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,800
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,500
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
150,900
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
130,000
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
25,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,800
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
5,300
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,600
43.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
58.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,100
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,400
60.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,200
93.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,300
98.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,700
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,800
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-11,200
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,400
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-13,600
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
43.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-800
93.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,000
83.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
58.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
66.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-201,100
63.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,800
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,400
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-29,000
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
37,800
75.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
80.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
70.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
30,200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
28,300
63.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,400
43.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,000
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
5,100
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,500
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
40.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,400
58.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
83.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
43.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
64.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,900
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-7,200
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,700
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,600
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
78.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-17,700
50.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
152,100
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
85.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
48.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
63.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
8,200
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
900
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
600
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
61.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
64.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,300
95.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,700
80.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,100
88.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,600
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,600
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-14,200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,100
75.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
66.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,700
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-201,700
68.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
58.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
98.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-16,800
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-17,400
75.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-17,900
68.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-26,700
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-35,500
90.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
2,100
58.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,100
45.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,600
66.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
69.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
63.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
32,600
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
20,300
68.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
17,500
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,100
70.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,700
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,600
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,000
63.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,600
73.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
48.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
64.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
71.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
98.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
93.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
71.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
78.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,500
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-10,700
55.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,800
83.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-11,800
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
95.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-900
78.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
70.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
69.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,400
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,400
93.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
43.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-50,200
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,000
65.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,900
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,800
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
105.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
69.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
30,300
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
78.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
600
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
72.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
48.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
70.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
62.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
71.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,100
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,700
58.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,700
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-14,100
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
43.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
74.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,100
67.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,200
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-24,000
78.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-74,400
85.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
115.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
180,000
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
67.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
64.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
63.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
61.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
93.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,900
110.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,000
100.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,500
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-15,100
71.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
98.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,200
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-24,300
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-68,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
58.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
16,100
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
14,800
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
13,800
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
10,900
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
73.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
65.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
62.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
300
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
64.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,500
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
43.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
66.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
105.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,500
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-5,700
88.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,900
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
73.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-13,200
75.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-14,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-14,000
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
50.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
48.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,700
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Purchased
-208,100
65.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-38,000
90.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
