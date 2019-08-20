Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 15 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,929,437 0.20% 3,049,271 0.21% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 2,282,433 0.15% 25,396 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 2,041,700 0.14% 2,160,400 0.15% TOTAL: 7,253,570 0.49% 5,235,067 0.35%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 8 63.1050 USD Purchase 20 63.3200 USD Purchase 45 63.2615 USD Purchase 47 63.4389 USD Purchase 50 63.5500 USD Purchase 54 64.2300 USD Purchase 100 63.5300 USD Purchase 100 62.9300 USD Purchase 100 63.4750 USD Purchase 100 62.9500 USD Purchase 119 63.6865 USD Purchase 155 63.6187 USD Purchase 180 63.5000 USD Purchase 180 63.0983 USD Purchase 196 62.8759 USD Purchase 200 62.9675 USD Purchase 200 63.0400 USD Purchase 200 63.1750 USD Purchase 200 63.3125 USD Purchase 200 63.3150 USD Purchase 200 63.3450 USD Purchase 200 63.4800 USD Purchase 200 63.5250 USD Purchase 225 63.4733 USD Purchase 264 62.9572 USD Purchase 300 72.5000 USD Purchase 300 63.3000 USD Purchase 300 63.2866 USD Purchase 331 63.5071 USD Purchase 400 63.0000 USD Purchase 403 63.0426 USD Purchase 462 63.3034 USD Purchase 500 63.4920 USD Purchase 540 63.5362 USD Purchase 600 62.8833 USD Purchase 700 63.3100 USD Purchase 800 62.9812 USD Purchase 800 66.0000 USD Purchase 800 63.0300 USD Purchase 800 63.5143 USD Purchase 800 63.2437 USD Purchase 822 62.9827 USD Purchase 1,000 63.3115 USD Purchase 1,146 63.0229 USD Purchase 1,200 62.9545 USD Purchase 1,216 63.1386 USD Purchase 1,302 63.4776 USD Purchase 1,318 63.3051 USD Purchase 1,400 63.1671 USD Purchase 1,500 63.5200 USD Purchase 1,687 63.0207 USD Purchase 1,700 63.0572 USD Purchase 1,800 63.4983 USD Purchase 1,800 63.0094 USD Purchase 1,811 63.0103 USD Purchase 2,100 63.4709 USD Purchase 2,500 62.9366 USD Purchase 2,751 63.4900 USD Purchase 2,751 63.4755 USD Purchase 2,893 62.9346 USD Purchase 2,900 63.0444 USD Purchase 3,146 63.0221 USD Purchase 3,181 63.0459 USD Purchase 3,400 63.0035 USD Purchase 3,617 63.0008 USD Purchase 3,903 63.0308 USD Purchase 4,305 63.0011 USD Purchase 5,800 63.1987 USD Purchase 5,846 63.6712 USD Purchase 6,219 63.0291 USD Purchase 6,483 63.0102 USD Purchase 6,522 63.0171 USD Purchase 6,584 63.0930 USD Purchase 7,100 63.5587 USD Purchase 7,200 63.0263 USD Purchase 7,594 63.0445 USD Purchase 7,783 63.1832 USD Purchase 8,700 63.6445 USD Purchase 9,606 62.9586 USD Purchase 10,912 63.1255 USD Purchase 10,943 63.1463 USD Purchase 12,000 63.5253 USD Purchase 12,990 62.6905 USD Purchase 14,597 63.4979 USD Purchase 15,200 63.2688 USD Purchase 16,000 63.2606 USD Purchase 18,377 63.1800 USD Purchase 22,928 62.9800 USD Purchase 25,179 63.1736 USD Purchase 26,453 62.9862 USD Purchase 31,716 63.5722 USD Purchase 32,782 63.3326 USD Purchase 36,691 63.1296 USD Purchase 42,607 62.9804 USD Purchase 47,158 63.3423 USD Purchase 68,561 63.3245 USD Purchase 79,000 62.9835 USD Sale 36 63.4600 USD Sale 38 63.2115 USD Sale 69 62.9700 USD Sale 89 63.5000 USD Sale 100 63.5700 USD Sale 100 63.5600 USD Sale 100 63.0900 USD Sale 100 63.1200 USD Sale 100 63.4800 USD Sale 100 63.1600 USD Sale 100 62.9625 USD Sale 100 62.9550 USD Sale 100 63.6700 USD Sale 100 63.3000 USD Sale 100 63.6400 USD Sale 104 63.7733 USD Sale 165 63.2475 USD Sale 176 63.6009 USD Sale 196 63.7336 USD Sale 200 63.6250 USD Sale 200 63.0450 USD Sale 225 63.3755 USD Sale 256 63.6018 USD Sale 300 63.2900 USD Sale 300 63.4266 USD Sale 300 63.8539 USD Sale 300 63.7133 USD Sale 300 63.7066 USD Sale 400 63.0625 USD Sale 400 63.0800 USD Sale 407 63.5245 USD Sale 464 63.4349 USD Sale 475 63.5615 USD Sale 500 63.5300 USD Sale 500 63.3140 USD Sale 643 63.1966 USD Sale 681 63.0753 USD Sale 700 63.3025 USD Sale 828 63.6447 USD Sale 856 63.1956 USD Sale 892 63.2820 USD Sale 901 63.2270 USD Sale 945 63.1838 USD Sale 1,000 63.0550 USD Sale 1,000 63.1750 USD Sale 1,040 63.6883 USD Sale 1,113 63.1275 USD Sale 1,300 63.3276 USD Sale 1,400 63.5871 USD Sale 1,400 63.6150 USD Sale 1,500 63.2790 USD Sale 1,520 63.5356 USD Sale 1,544 63.4963 USD Sale 1,600 63.1362 USD Sale 1,698 63.2775 USD Sale 1,900 63.0639 USD Sale 2,027 63.1551 USD Sale 2,035 63.2457 USD Sale 2,235 63.6921 USD Sale 2,295 63.3834 USD Sale 2,500 63.0812 USD Sale 2,751 63.4900 USD Sale 2,751 63.4755 USD Sale 3,013 63.5400 USD Sale 3,085 63.3383 USD Sale 3,314 63.5314 USD Sale 3,900 63.5289 USD Sale 3,926 63.3429 USD Sale 4,000 63.3082 USD Sale 4,111 63.5043 USD Sale 4,256 63.4904 USD Sale 4,290 63.5631 USD Sale 4,323 63.0378 USD Sale 4,525 63.5235 USD Sale 6,358 63.6049 USD Sale 6,450 63.5721 USD Sale 7,100 63.3305 USD Sale 7,200 63.3518 USD Sale 7,400 63.7002 USD Sale 7,700 63.2269 USD Sale 10,881 63.3297 USD Sale 11,946 63.1589 USD Sale 12,990 62.6905 USD Sale 13,976 63.1264 USD Sale 14,400 63.4673 USD Sale 14,600 63.5308 USD Sale 22,673 63.5071 USD Sale 31,716 63.5722 USD Sale 32,782 63.3326 USD Sale 70,092 62.9800 USD Sale 79,100 62.9835 USD Sale 185,634 63.2154 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit SWAP Expires 15/07/2021 Long 12,990 62.6605 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 30,200 63 USD American 20 Sep 2019 2.7430 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,300 64 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.3361 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.8500 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 68 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.3800 USD Call Option Purchasing 130,000 73 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.1300 USD Call Option Selling 100 63 USD American 20 Sep 2019 2.4400 USD Call Option Selling 1,000 63 USD American 15 Nov 2019 3.4500 USD Call Option Selling 1,200 63 USD American 17 Jan 2020 4.3500 USD Call Option Selling 500 64 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.5040 USD Call Option Selling 100 65 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.5000 USD Call Option Selling 1,500 66 USD American 27 Sep 2019 1.3400 USD Call Option Selling 130,000 68 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.7200 USD Call Option Selling 1,600 78 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.4400 USD Call Option Selling 1,300 80 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.1200 USD Call Option Selling 200 80 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.2900 USD Call Option Selling 100 83 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.1200 USD Call Option Selling 74,300 85 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0395 USD Call Option Selling 300 88 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 15,600 90 USD American 19 Jun 2020 0.3102 USD Call Option Selling 200 93 USD American 19 Jun 2020 0.2400 USD Call Option Selling 2,900 95 USD American 19 Jun 2020 0.1800 USD Put Option Purchasing 200 50 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.1100 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,000 55 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.9400 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,000 58 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.6300 USD Put Option Purchasing 500 58 USD American 18 Oct 2019 1.1500 USD Put Option Purchasing 500 60 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.4100 USD Put Option Purchasing 400 60 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.0000 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 61 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.9900 USD Put Option Purchasing 200 64 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.8400 USD Put Option Purchasing 600 65 USD American 20 Sep 2019 3.0400 USD Put Option Purchasing 200 65 USD American 15 Nov 2019 4.9900 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 68 USD American 16 Aug 2019 4.0500 USD Put Option Purchasing 700 68 USD American 18 Oct 2019 5.6900 USD Put Option Purchasing 700 70 USD American 18 Oct 2019 7.7000 USD Put Option Purchasing 2,700 73 USD American 16 Aug 2019 8.7000 USD Put Option Purchasing 11,400 75 USD American 20 Sep 2019 10.5800 USD Put Option Purchasing 600 75 USD American 15 Nov 2019 13.1500 USD Put Option Selling 3,600 43 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0200 USD Put Option Selling 1,000 45 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0300 USD Put Option Selling 500 58 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.1400 USD Put Option Selling 100 58 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.4800 USD Put Option Selling 32,500 58 USD American 19 Jun 2020 4.5076 USD Put Option Selling 200 60 USD American 21 Feb 2020 4.3500 USD Put Option Selling 10,000 60 USD American 19 Jun 2020 5.5500 USD Put Option Selling 100 63 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.2700 USD Put Option Selling 800 63 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.8500 USD Put Option Selling 200 63 USD American 15 Nov 2019 3.6000 USD Put Option Selling 1,200 63 USD American 17 Jan 2020 5.0000 USD Put Option Selling 600 73 USD American 15 Nov 2019 10.8500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 20 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Call Options Purchased 1,300 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 221,200 73.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 250,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100,000 65.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Purchased 9,600 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 8,900 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 500 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 71.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 72.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 69.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -200 72.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 72.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -2,800 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,600 80.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,300 93.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,300 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,100 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -8,800 83.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -10,300 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -600 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,300 70.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,400 62.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,800 67.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 55.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,400 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -20,600 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -130,000 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,800 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,500 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 150,900 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 130,000 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 25,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,800 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 5,300 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,600 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,600 43.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 900 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 500 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 58.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 400 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,800 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -4,100 67.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,400 60.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -7,200 93.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -7,300 98.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -8,700 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -9,800 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -10,900 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -11,200 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,400 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -13,600 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 43.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -800 93.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,000 83.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 58.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 66.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -201,100 63.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -1,800 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,400 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -29,000 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 37,800 75.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 73.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 80.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 70.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 30,200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 28,300 63.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 13,400 43.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,000 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 5,100 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,100 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,500 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 500 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 40.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 300 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,400 58.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -300 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -500 83.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,000 43.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 64.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,900 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -7,200 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -7,700 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,600 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -800 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 78.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -17,700 50.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 152,100 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,100 85.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 48.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 8,200 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,500 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,500 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 900 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 600 69.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 61.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 64.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,700 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -3,300 95.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -10,700 80.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -12,100 88.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -12,600 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -13,600 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -14,200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,100 75.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 73.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 66.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -1,700 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -201,700 68.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,900 58.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 98.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -16,800 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -17,400 75.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -17,900 68.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -26,700 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -35,500 90.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 2,100 58.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,100 45.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 66.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 69.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 200 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 63.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 32,600 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 20,300 68.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 17,500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,100 70.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,700 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,600 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,000 63.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 4,100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,600 73.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 48.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 64.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 400 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 71.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 74.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 98.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -200 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 93.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -300 71.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 78.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,400 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -7,500 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -10,700 55.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -10,800 83.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -11,800 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -600 95.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -900 78.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 70.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 69.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,100 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,400 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,400 93.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,300 43.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -50,200 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 2,000 65.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 1,900 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 1,800 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,600 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 105.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 69.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 30,300 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,600 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 78.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 600 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 72.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 48.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -200 70.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 62.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 71.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,000 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,100 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,400 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,700 58.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -7,700 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -14,100 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 43.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -800 74.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 68.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,100 67.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,200 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -24,000 78.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -74,400 85.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -100 115.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 180,000 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 67.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,600 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,100 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 500 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 500 64.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 300 63.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -200 74.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 61.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -300 93.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -4,900 110.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -6,000 100.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -11,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -13,500 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -15,100 71.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -900 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 98.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,200 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -24,300 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -68,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 100 58.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 58.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 16,100 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 14,800 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 13,800 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 10,900 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,100 73.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 65.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 62.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 300 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,900 64.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,500 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 43.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 66.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -400 105.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 69.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,500 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -5,700 88.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,900 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,500 73.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -13,200 75.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -14,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -14,000 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 50.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 48.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,700 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Purchased -208,100 65.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -38,000 90.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -100 68.0000 American Aug 23, 2019

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

