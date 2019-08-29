Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

08/29/2019 | 05:41am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 26 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,546,160

0.17%

3,169,284

0.21%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,337,013

0.16%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

1,975,000

0.13%

1,356,000

0.09%

TOTAL:

6,858,173

0.46%

4,550,680

0.31%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

2

66.2400 USD

Purchase

51

66.2500 USD

Purchase

70

66.1700 USD

Purchase

98

66.2492 USD

Purchase

100

66.2200 USD

Purchase

100

66.3200 USD

Purchase

100

66.3300 USD

Purchase

100

66.3000 USD

Purchase

100

66.7500 USD

Purchase

130

66.2396 USD

Purchase

230

66.5708 USD

Purchase

357

66.2068 USD

Purchase

400

66.3100 USD

Purchase

400

66.4625 USD

Purchase

594

66.4874 USD

Purchase

900

66.4661 USD

Purchase

1,035

66.4547 USD

Purchase

1,062

66.3512 USD

Purchase

1,176

66.6334 USD

Purchase

1,200

66.3225 USD

Purchase

1,375

66.5701 USD

Purchase

1,575

66.5291 USD

Purchase

1,700

66.5019 USD

Purchase

1,761

66.6458 USD

Purchase

2,179

66.5870 USD

Purchase

2,300

66.5369 USD

Purchase

2,528

66.5481 USD

Purchase

2,681

66.5880 USD

Purchase

3,300

66.3076 USD

Purchase

3,700

66.2885 USD

Purchase

4,224

66.6509 USD

Purchase

4,709

66.6433 USD

Purchase

5,200

66.2434 USD

Purchase

6,900

66.4180 USD

Purchase

6,971

66.6813 USD

Purchase

7,759

66.3313 USD

Purchase

10,500

66.3537 USD

Purchase

11,485

66.4499 USD

Purchase

11,756

66.4606 USD

Purchase

14,767

66.6134 USD

Purchase

21,650

66.4665 USD

Purchase

25,112

66.5524 USD

Purchase

25,723

66.6022 USD

Purchase

25,932

66.4820 USD

Purchase

28,437

66.4600 USD

Purchase

35,190

66.4611 USD

Purchase

38,970

66.5162 USD

Purchase

51,400

66.2776 USD

Purchase

152,298

66.5740 USD

Purchase

173,592

66.2647 USD

Sale

8

65.9700 USD

Sale

92

66.3182 USD

Sale

100

66.1750 USD

Sale

100

66.2550 USD

Sale

100

66.3400 USD

Sale

100

66.7200 USD

Sale

100

66.7700 USD

Sale

113

66.3126 USD

Sale

164

66.3260 USD

Sale

200

66.3050 USD

Sale

200

66.2850 USD

Sale

200

66.2050 USD

Sale

200

66.3100 USD

Sale

235

66.3924 USD

Sale

251

66.2500 USD

Sale

285

66.4382 USD

Sale

288

66.6300 USD

Sale

300

66.7000 USD

Sale

300

66.2633 USD

Sale

300

66.6366 USD

Sale

303

66.6864 USD

Sale

375

66.7153 USD

Sale

400

66.5100 USD

Sale

400

66.5037 USD

Sale

400

66.7100 USD

Sale

410

66.2826 USD

Sale

434

66.2566 USD

Sale

500

66.3840 USD

Sale

500

66.5190 USD

Sale

500

66.6700 USD

Sale

563

66.2474 USD

Sale

582

66.4498 USD

Sale

588

66.6334 USD

Sale

600

66.2575 USD

Sale

628

66.5886 USD

Sale

694

66.3023 USD

Sale

700

66.4428 USD

Sale

700

66.3128 USD

Sale

800

66.6975 USD

Sale

805

66.4646 USD

Sale

827

66.2239 USD

Sale

855

66.5935 USD

Sale

900

66.4688 USD

Sale

959

66.5637 USD

Sale

973

66.2510 USD

Sale

987

66.5212 USD

Sale

1,003

66.2288 USD

Sale

1,052

66.2405 USD

Sale

1,082

66.3462 USD

Sale

1,200

66.5850 USD

Sale

1,221

66.5281 USD

Sale

1,272

66.2933 USD

Sale

1,327

66.4440 USD

Sale

1,363

66.5099 USD

Sale

1,486

66.5234 USD

Sale

1,503

66.3004 USD

Sale

1,608

66.5081 USD

Sale

1,625

66.4558 USD

Sale

1,700

66.5558 USD

Sale

1,774

66.4166 USD

Sale

2,001

66.5895 USD

Sale

2,968

66.3795 USD

Sale

3,200

66.4946 USD

Sale

3,362

66.2412 USD

Sale

3,400

66.3589 USD

Sale

3,684

66.4555 USD

Sale

4,202

66.5391 USD

Sale

4,215

66.2539 USD

Sale

4,346

66.5428 USD

Sale

4,693

66.6710 USD

Sale

5,657

66.4406 USD

Sale

5,900

66.5567 USD

Sale

6,214

66.5214 USD

Sale

7,900

66.5681 USD

Sale

8,375

66.5048 USD

Sale

8,698

66.5602 USD

Sale

9,406

66.3758 USD

Sale

9,948

66.3596 USD

Sale

12,321

66.4936 USD

Sale

16,100

66.6290 USD

Sale

17,300

66.3695 USD

Sale

19,198

66.6125 USD

Sale

23,000

66.2996 USD

Sale

25,700

66.2321 USD

Sale

27,105

66.3071 USD

Sale

31,523

66.5571 USD

Sale

32,566

66.4982 USD

Sale

32,900

66.2318 USD

Sale

47,952

66.4600 USD

Sale

52,577

66.4597 USD

Sale

61,256

66.6069 USD

Sale

64,190

66.5857 USD

Sale

89,193

66.2452 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option Purchasing

100

67 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.4700 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

69 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.1000 USD

Call Option Purchasing

900

69 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.4855 USD

Call Option Purchasing

400

70 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.6075 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

71 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.1400 USD

Call Option Purchasing

200

73 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.5900 USD

Call Option Purchasing

2,500

75 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

1.1688 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

75 USD

American

18 Sep 2020

3.0100 USD

Call Option Purchasing

1,200

78 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.7616 USD

Call Option Selling

700

64 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

2.9200 USD

Call Option Selling

3,800

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.9200 USD

Call Option Selling

1,000

67 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.4500 USD

Call Option Selling

500

78 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.7600 USD

Call Option Selling

100

95 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.7500 USD

Put Option Purchasing

700

60 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.4000 USD

Put Option Purchasing

500

63 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.5600 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.7100 USD

Put Option Purchasing

300

67 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.8900 USD

Put Option Selling

100

35 USD

American

18 Sep 2020

0.5900 USD

Put Option Selling

100

50 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

1.7500 USD

Put Option Selling

300

58 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.1300 USD

Put Option Selling

700

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.3000 USD

Put Option Selling

300

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.6600 USD

Put Option Selling

100

68 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

2.4400 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure: 29 Aug 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Put Options Written

900

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

900

60.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

68.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

500

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

350,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

500

57.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,300

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

14,500

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,000

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

6,100

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

5,300

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

19,700

62.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

9,000

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,300

68.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

71.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Purchased

900

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

65.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-900

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,400

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

72.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-600

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,900

57.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-300

65.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-4,200

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

92.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,900

55.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-9,700

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-7,300

97.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,100

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-20,600

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

65.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

71.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-800

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

138,000

72.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

73,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

30,200

62.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,900

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

50,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

13,400

42.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

5,900

67.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

600

70.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

300,900

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

500

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

72.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,900

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

69.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

15,300

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,200

77.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

700

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,500

72.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

2,000

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

600

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

300

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

600

69.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,100

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-700

70.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-9,800

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

62.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,000

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-10,900

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

47.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-13,500

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,300

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

66.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,100

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-11,200

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,700

92.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

69.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

6,100

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

70.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

400

40.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,100

68.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

12,700

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,700

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

500

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,800

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

200

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-900

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,200

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,500

92.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

42.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-130,000

67.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

77.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-27,800

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,300

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-25,600

67.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,300

65.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-14,600

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-4,300

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,900

97.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

100

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

2,600

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

1,000

47.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

66.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

100

60.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options Written

3,600

42.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

800

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

400

62.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

64.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

32,800

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,600

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

100

71.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

68.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

71.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

151,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

900

66.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

400

32.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

3,000

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-17,400

75.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

59.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

72.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,100

97.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-800

92.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-10,700

80.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-700

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Written

-16,800

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,000

82.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,400

95.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-500

82.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,300

42.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

61.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Written

-35,500

90.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-13,600

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-4,500

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

42.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-700

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

12,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

64.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

69.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

600

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

300

71.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

300

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

71.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

4,100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

600

65.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

70.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

18,100

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100

60.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

600

70.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

28,300

62.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

13,400

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

600

69.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

2,100

45.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

500

64.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

75.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,400

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-3,200

57.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-5,900

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-600

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-700

72.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-7,500

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-49,400

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-700

42.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,300

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,700

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-11,700

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,700

75.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,700

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

200

67.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,600

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

6,500

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

300

35.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

800

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,000

67.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

30,300

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,200

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-23,100

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-800

74.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

47.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-61,400

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-14,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-9,500

72.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-5,600

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-24,100

77.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

63.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-800

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-9,100

82.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

42.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-6,400

87.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,100

64.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-500

87.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-74,500

85.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

67.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

400

57.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

180,000

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,300

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

1,900

62.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,800

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

400

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,200

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

1,400

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,300

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

1,000

67.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,300

64.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-68,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-14,200

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-13,500

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

62.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

65.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,200

66.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-700

63.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-900

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,800

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-11,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-26,800

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-27,900

62.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

64.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

55.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

13,800

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,900

70.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,000

67.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,300

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

200

59.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options Written

400

62.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

12,000

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

17,400

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

3,000

57.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

500

67.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

67.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,800

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,000

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

57.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

62.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-3,700

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,300

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,300

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

65.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Written

-500

87.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-500

62.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

67.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-14,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-14,700

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

50.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,100

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-5,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-7,000

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-400

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,800

61.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,900

92.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

105.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,200

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-5,000

100.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005293/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 09:40:05 UTC
