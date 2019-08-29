Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 26 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,546,160 0.17% 3,169,284 0.21% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 2,337,013 0.16% 25,396 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 1,975,000 0.13% 1,356,000 0.09% TOTAL: 6,858,173 0.46% 4,550,680 0.31%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 2 66.2400 USD Purchase 51 66.2500 USD Purchase 70 66.1700 USD Purchase 98 66.2492 USD Purchase 100 66.2200 USD Purchase 100 66.3200 USD Purchase 100 66.3300 USD Purchase 100 66.3000 USD Purchase 100 66.7500 USD Purchase 130 66.2396 USD Purchase 230 66.5708 USD Purchase 357 66.2068 USD Purchase 400 66.3100 USD Purchase 400 66.4625 USD Purchase 594 66.4874 USD Purchase 900 66.4661 USD Purchase 1,035 66.4547 USD Purchase 1,062 66.3512 USD Purchase 1,176 66.6334 USD Purchase 1,200 66.3225 USD Purchase 1,375 66.5701 USD Purchase 1,575 66.5291 USD Purchase 1,700 66.5019 USD Purchase 1,761 66.6458 USD Purchase 2,179 66.5870 USD Purchase 2,300 66.5369 USD Purchase 2,528 66.5481 USD Purchase 2,681 66.5880 USD Purchase 3,300 66.3076 USD Purchase 3,700 66.2885 USD Purchase 4,224 66.6509 USD Purchase 4,709 66.6433 USD Purchase 5,200 66.2434 USD Purchase 6,900 66.4180 USD Purchase 6,971 66.6813 USD Purchase 7,759 66.3313 USD Purchase 10,500 66.3537 USD Purchase 11,485 66.4499 USD Purchase 11,756 66.4606 USD Purchase 14,767 66.6134 USD Purchase 21,650 66.4665 USD Purchase 25,112 66.5524 USD Purchase 25,723 66.6022 USD Purchase 25,932 66.4820 USD Purchase 28,437 66.4600 USD Purchase 35,190 66.4611 USD Purchase 38,970 66.5162 USD Purchase 51,400 66.2776 USD Purchase 152,298 66.5740 USD Purchase 173,592 66.2647 USD Sale 8 65.9700 USD Sale 92 66.3182 USD Sale 100 66.1750 USD Sale 100 66.2550 USD Sale 100 66.3400 USD Sale 100 66.7200 USD Sale 100 66.7700 USD Sale 113 66.3126 USD Sale 164 66.3260 USD Sale 200 66.3050 USD Sale 200 66.2850 USD Sale 200 66.2050 USD Sale 200 66.3100 USD Sale 235 66.3924 USD Sale 251 66.2500 USD Sale 285 66.4382 USD Sale 288 66.6300 USD Sale 300 66.7000 USD Sale 300 66.2633 USD Sale 300 66.6366 USD Sale 303 66.6864 USD Sale 375 66.7153 USD Sale 400 66.5100 USD Sale 400 66.5037 USD Sale 400 66.7100 USD Sale 410 66.2826 USD Sale 434 66.2566 USD Sale 500 66.3840 USD Sale 500 66.5190 USD Sale 500 66.6700 USD Sale 563 66.2474 USD Sale 582 66.4498 USD Sale 588 66.6334 USD Sale 600 66.2575 USD Sale 628 66.5886 USD Sale 694 66.3023 USD Sale 700 66.4428 USD Sale 700 66.3128 USD Sale 800 66.6975 USD Sale 805 66.4646 USD Sale 827 66.2239 USD Sale 855 66.5935 USD Sale 900 66.4688 USD Sale 959 66.5637 USD Sale 973 66.2510 USD Sale 987 66.5212 USD Sale 1,003 66.2288 USD Sale 1,052 66.2405 USD Sale 1,082 66.3462 USD Sale 1,200 66.5850 USD Sale 1,221 66.5281 USD Sale 1,272 66.2933 USD Sale 1,327 66.4440 USD Sale 1,363 66.5099 USD Sale 1,486 66.5234 USD Sale 1,503 66.3004 USD Sale 1,608 66.5081 USD Sale 1,625 66.4558 USD Sale 1,700 66.5558 USD Sale 1,774 66.4166 USD Sale 2,001 66.5895 USD Sale 2,968 66.3795 USD Sale 3,200 66.4946 USD Sale 3,362 66.2412 USD Sale 3,400 66.3589 USD Sale 3,684 66.4555 USD Sale 4,202 66.5391 USD Sale 4,215 66.2539 USD Sale 4,346 66.5428 USD Sale 4,693 66.6710 USD Sale 5,657 66.4406 USD Sale 5,900 66.5567 USD Sale 6,214 66.5214 USD Sale 7,900 66.5681 USD Sale 8,375 66.5048 USD Sale 8,698 66.5602 USD Sale 9,406 66.3758 USD Sale 9,948 66.3596 USD Sale 12,321 66.4936 USD Sale 16,100 66.6290 USD Sale 17,300 66.3695 USD Sale 19,198 66.6125 USD Sale 23,000 66.2996 USD Sale 25,700 66.2321 USD Sale 27,105 66.3071 USD Sale 31,523 66.5571 USD Sale 32,566 66.4982 USD Sale 32,900 66.2318 USD Sale 47,952 66.4600 USD Sale 52,577 66.4597 USD Sale 61,256 66.6069 USD Sale 64,190 66.5857 USD Sale 89,193 66.2452 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 100 67 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.4700 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 69 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.1000 USD Call Option Purchasing 900 69 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.4855 USD Call Option Purchasing 400 70 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.6075 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 71 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.1400 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 73 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.5900 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,500 75 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.1688 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 75 USD American 18 Sep 2020 3.0100 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,200 78 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.7616 USD Call Option Selling 700 64 USD American 30 Aug 2019 2.9200 USD Call Option Selling 3,800 66 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.9200 USD Call Option Selling 1,000 67 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.4500 USD Call Option Selling 500 78 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.7600 USD Call Option Selling 100 95 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.7500 USD Put Option Purchasing 700 60 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.4000 USD Put Option Purchasing 500 63 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.5600 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.7100 USD Put Option Purchasing 300 67 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.8900 USD Put Option Selling 100 35 USD American 18 Sep 2020 0.5900 USD Put Option Selling 100 50 USD American 19 Jun 2020 1.7500 USD Put Option Selling 300 58 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.1300 USD Put Option Selling 700 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.3000 USD Put Option Selling 300 66 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.6600 USD Put Option Selling 100 68 USD American 20 Sep 2019 2.4400 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 29 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Written 900 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 900 60.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 68.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 500 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 350,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 500 57.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,300 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 14,500 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 6,100 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 5,300 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 19,700 62.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 9,000 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,300 68.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 71.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 900 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 65.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -900 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,400 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 72.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,900 57.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 65.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,200 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -300 92.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -300 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,900 55.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -9,700 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -7,300 97.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,100 47.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -20,600 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 65.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -200 71.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -800 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 138,000 72.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 73,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 30,200 62.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,900 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 50,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 13,400 42.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,900 67.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 600 70.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 300,900 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 500 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 72.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,900 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 69.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 15,300 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,200 77.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 700 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,500 72.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,000 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 600 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 300 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 600 69.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -700 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -9,800 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 62.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -10,900 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 47.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -13,500 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,300 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 66.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -11,200 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 92.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 69.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 6,100 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 400 40.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,100 68.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,700 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,700 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 500 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,800 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 200 87.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -900 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 92.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 42.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -130,000 67.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 77.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -27,800 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,300 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -25,600 67.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,300 65.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -14,600 87.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,300 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 97.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,600 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 47.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 66.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 100 60.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 3,600 42.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 800 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 400 62.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 64.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 32,800 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,600 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 71.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 68.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 71.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 151,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 900 66.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 32.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 3,000 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -17,400 75.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 59.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 72.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 97.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -800 92.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -10,700 80.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -16,800 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 82.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -3,400 95.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -500 82.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,300 42.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 61.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -35,500 90.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -13,600 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,500 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 42.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -700 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 12,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 64.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 69.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 600 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 71.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 300 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 71.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 4,100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 600 65.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 70.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,000 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 18,100 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 60.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 600 70.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 28,300 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 13,400 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 600 69.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 2,100 45.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 500 64.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 75.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 47.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -3,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,400 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,200 57.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,900 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -600 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -700 72.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,100 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -7,500 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -49,400 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 47.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 42.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,300 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,700 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -11,700 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,700 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,700 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 67.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,500 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,000 67.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 30,300 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -23,100 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -800 74.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 47.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -61,400 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -9,500 72.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,600 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -24,100 77.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 63.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -9,100 82.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 42.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,400 87.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,100 64.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 87.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -74,500 85.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,100 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 400 57.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 180,000 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,300 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 1,900 62.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,800 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,200 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,400 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,300 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 67.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,300 64.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -68,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,200 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -13,500 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -300 62.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 65.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 66.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -700 63.5000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -900 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,800 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -26,800 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -27,900 62.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -200 64.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 13,800 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,900 70.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,000 67.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 200 59.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 400 62.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,000 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 17,400 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 3,000 57.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 67.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 67.5000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,800 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,000 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 57.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 62.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -3,700 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,300 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,300 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 65.5000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -500 87.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 62.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 67.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -14,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -14,700 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 50.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -5,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -7,000 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,800 61.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,900 92.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 105.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -5,000 100.0000 American Sep 18, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

