MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/17 11:30:00 am
165.15 GBp   +0.54%
11:39aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - COBHAM PLC - Amendment
PU
11:39aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 - SOPHOS GROUP PLC - Amendment
PU
11:39aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment
PU
Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

10/17/2019 | 11:39am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19 - Amendment to Purchase

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 15 October 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,421,150

0.16%

3,410,724

0.23%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,538,679

0.10%

0

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

2,019,900

0.14%

1,051,700

0.07%

TOTAL:

5,979,729

0.40%

4,462,424

0.30%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

10

74.7000 USD

Purchase

16

74.6500 USD

Purchase

100

74.1900 USD

Purchase

100

74.7600 USD

Purchase

100

74.7400 USD

Purchase

100

74.5300 USD

Purchase

103

74.6102 USD

Purchase

108

74.6155 USD

Purchase

127

74.7200 USD

Purchase

200

74.6800 USD

Purchase

200

74.6550 USD

Purchase

200

74.7900 USD

Purchase

224

74.7257 USD

Purchase

278

74.6954 USD

Purchase

282

74.6900 USD

Purchase

300

74.4067 USD

Purchase

300

74.5833 USD

Purchase

354

74.6323 USD

Purchase

400

74.4338 USD

Purchase

458

74.6709 USD

Purchase

500

74.7650 USD

Purchase

516

74.7765 USD

Purchase

554

74.6770 USD

Purchase

600

74.6633 USD

Purchase

600

74.3279 USD

Purchase

601

74.7766 USD

Purchase

601

74.6198 USD

Purchase

627

74.7651 USD

Purchase

654

74.6806 USD

Purchase

665

74.6682 USD

Purchase

700

74.7642 USD

Purchase

785

74.6828 USD

Purchase

800

74.6281 USD

Purchase

800

74.6106 USD

Purchase

800

74.6000 USD

Purchase

859

74.5637 USD

Purchase

900

74.6700 USD

Purchase

901

74.6593 USD

Purchase

1,002

74.6385 USD

Purchase

1,089

74.6860 USD

Purchase

1,100

74.5708 USD

Purchase

1,100

74.6254 USD

Purchase

1,187

74.7741 USD

Purchase

1,300

74.6414 USD

Purchase

1,593

74.6658 USD

Purchase

1,675

74.6746 USD

Purchase

2,669

74.9031 USD

Purchase

3,584

74.6178 USD

Purchase

4,755

74.5895 USD

Purchase

7,075

74.5967 USD

Purchase

8,011

74.4860 USD

Purchase

8,268

74.4969 USD

Purchase

8,800

74.5421 USD

Purchase

8,898

74.5348 USD

Purchase

10,107

74.5927 USD

Purchase

10,141

74.6360 USD

Purchase

10,200

74.5437 USD

Purchase

14,000

74.3057 USD

Purchase

16,286

74.6157 USD

Purchase

16,700

74.5028 USD

Purchase

19,884

74.4974 USD

Purchase

24,950

74.6278 USD

Purchase

30,608

74.5246 USD

Purchase

31,310

74.6383 USD

Purchase

34,927

74.5000 USD

Purchase

43,100

74.7575 USD

Purchase

57,767

74.4672 USD

Purchase

61,631

74.5066 USD

Sale

43

74.1500 USD

Sale

68

74.0885 USD

Sale

94

74.1050 USD

Sale

100

74.1600 USD

Sale

100

74.2000 USD

Sale

100

74.5150 USD

Sale

100

74.5700 USD

Sale

100

74.6400 USD

Sale

100

74.6600 USD

Sale

100

74.9600 USD

Sale

131

74.5200 USD

Sale

151

74.6100 USD

Sale

167

74.1839 USD

Sale

195

74.6500 USD

Sale

200

74.1650 USD

Sale

200

74.6650 USD

Sale

200

74.6375 USD

Sale

200

74.6200 USD

Sale

200

74.2200 USD

Sale

205

74.1463 USD

Sale

208

74.6075 USD

Sale

287

74.6277 USD

Sale

300

74.4067 USD

Sale

300

74.3400 USD

Sale

300

74.6966 USD

Sale

306

74.7000 USD

Sale

357

74.6128 USD

Sale

378

74.6514 USD

Sale

400

74.1731 USD

Sale

400

74.4338 USD

Sale

401

74.6798 USD

Sale

500

74.7260 USD

Sale

529

74.8928 USD

Sale

551

74.6663 USD

Sale

554

74.6770 USD

Sale

600

74.6633 USD

Sale

613

74.5412 USD

Sale

700

74.3328 USD

Sale

700

74.5950 USD

Sale

867

74.6629 USD

Sale

880

74.9067 USD

Sale

900

74.1850 USD

Sale

900

74.6800 USD

Sale

981

74.5832 USD

Sale

1,000

74.3255 USD

Sale

1,100

74.6919 USD

Sale

1,159

74.5930 USD

Sale

1,160

74.6700 USD

Sale

1,249

74.6161 USD

Sale

1,500

74.2696 USD

Sale

1,654

74.5759 USD

Sale

1,654

74.6101 USD

Sale

1,789

74.8670 USD

Sale

1,879

74.5716 USD

Sale

1,995

74.5648 USD

Sale

2,900

74.3013 USD

Sale

3,230

74.3008 USD

Sale

3,800

74.5611 USD

Sale

4,209

74.6256 USD

Sale

4,691

74.4799 USD

Sale

5,180

74.6452 USD

Sale

5,848

74.6302 USD

Sale

5,870

74.3021 USD

Sale

6,000

74.6516 USD

Sale

6,200

74.5390 USD

Sale

7,080

74.7194 USD

Sale

9,503

74.5176 USD

Sale

9,723

74.6571 USD

Sale

9,921

74.5117 USD

Sale

10,000

74.5297 USD

Sale

11,735

74.7373 USD

Sale

15,625

74.6306 USD

Sale

16,600

74.5012 USD

Sale

21,650

74.7571 USD

Sale

43,100

74.7575 USD

Sale

48,909

74.5000 USD

Sale

100,577

74.5510 USD

Sale

130,798

74.5216 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per
unit

SWAP

Long

935

74.8636 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option Purchasing

400

68 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

7.1600 USD

Call Option Purchasing

700

75 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.3542 USD

Call Option Purchasing

200

75 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.5000 USD

Call Option Purchasing

200

76 USD

American

29 Nov 2019

2.0200 USD

Call Option Selling

100

73 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

7.2000 USD

Put Option Purchasing

4,800

55 USD

American

15 May 2020

0.9408 USD

Put Option Purchasing

2,200

72 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.0500 USD

Put Option Purchasing

1,000

73 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.0820 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

73 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.1300 USD

Put Option Purchasing

200

73 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.2600 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

74 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.2100 USD

Put Option Purchasing

1,100

74 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.3200 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure:

17 Oct 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Put Options Written

99,500

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

13,100

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

5,200

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

3,000

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

75.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

70.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

350,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

12,500

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,800

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

18,200

62.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

200

37.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Written

800

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

72.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

6,000

82.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

82.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,700

57.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American May 15, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-5,100

47.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,500

130.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-100

65.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-300

120.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-19,500

90.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

105.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,500

72.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-300

78.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-600

74.5000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-300

92.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-900

135.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,300

75.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-3,700

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

70.0000

American Oct 25, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-3,400

75.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-4,500

57.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-7,300

97.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-8,500

70.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

2,600

50.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

72.0000

American Nov 1, 2019
Put Options Written

73,000

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

1,600

72.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

900

72.5000

American Oct 25, 2019
Put Options Written

4,200

45.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

302,400

60.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

15,400

42.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

3,300

47.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

800

85.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

37,100

80.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

50,000

57.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

300

62.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

3,600

77.5000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

700

67.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

49,600

95.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

2,000

57.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-11,400

130.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-900

77.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

68.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-10,000

110.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

73.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-400

95.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-18,200

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-14,100

55.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

75.0000

American Nov 1, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

65.0000

American Nov 29, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-10,900

82.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

47.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-900

72.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-4,500

67.0000

American Oct 25, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,300

60.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

78.0000

American Oct 25, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

18,600

72.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

6,400

62.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

400

62.5000

American May 15, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

105.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

200

75.0000

American Nov 1, 2019
Put Options Written

100

69.5000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-12,100

95.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,200

85.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,900

115.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,600

40.0000

American Jan 21, 2022
Put Options Purchased

-29,000

60.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

67.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-400

110.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

42.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-800

125.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

85.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

95.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,300

50.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-14,700

87.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

80.0000

American May 15, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-700

66.0000

American Nov 1, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,600

75.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,600

105.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

100.0000

American Jan 21, 2022
Call Options Written

-1,500

92.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

75.0000

American May 15, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,900

97.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-4,300

50.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

2,500

47.5000

American Jan 21, 2022
Call Options Purchased

600

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

900

42.5000

American Jan 21, 2022
Call Options Purchased

3,500

70.5000

American Nov 29, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

82.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

400

32.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

151,000

65.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

125,000

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

104,900

77.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

200

67.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

100

37.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

1,600

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

800

87.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

37,300

57.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

300

80.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

77.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

3,200

62.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

67.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,200

100.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-500

68.5000

American Oct 25, 2019
Call Options Written

-800

92.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-4,100

115.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-75,000

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,800

42.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-6,900

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-300

73.5000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-300

110.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-200

70.0000

American Jan 21, 2022
Call Options Written

-400

67.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,100

97.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,300

72.5000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-17,400

85.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

80.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-400

82.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-5,100

85.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-13,400

100.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

75.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,000

42.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

300

77.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

8,800

74.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

11,000

75.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

800

55.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

500

82.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

18,600

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

3,200

85.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

400

60.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

100

59.5000

American Oct 25, 2019
Call Options Purchased

800

75.0000

American Oct 25, 2019
Call Options Purchased

5,000

90.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

73.0000

American Nov 8, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,600

76.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

200

76.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

62.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

400

77.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

30,700

80.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

500

67.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

200

110.0000

American Jan 21, 2022
Put Options Written

28,300

62.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

600

70.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-100,100

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,800

72.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-4,800

55.0000

American May 15, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-71,000

67.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-700

72.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-400

73.5000

American Nov 1, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,500

185.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-800

50.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,100

57.5000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-700

42.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-900

90.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,300

115.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

60.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,300

92.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-300

130.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-13,100

69.0000

American Oct 25, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-22,300

65.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-900

60.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

73.5000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,700

125.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-8,200

75.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

71.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-3,200

145.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

90,000

50.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

26,200

70.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

300

35.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

9,900

80.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

6,100

80.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

13,800

75.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,300

75.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

400

60.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

200

71.0000

American Nov 1, 2019
Put Options Written

1,500

45.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

25,400

75.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

24,700

67.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,100

74.0000

American Oct 25, 2019
Call Options Purchased

300

75.5000

American Nov 1, 2019
Put Options Written

200

55.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

62.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

87.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,700

87.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-52,800

82.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,600

68.0000

American Oct 25, 2019
Call Options Written

-18,100

95.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-9,000

69.5000

American Oct 25, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-9,500

72.5000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-800

92.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,500

76.5000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,100

115.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-300

42.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

65.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,000

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-7,000

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

90.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-100

80.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

180.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,200

62.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

2,800

67.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

500

85.0000

American May 15, 2020
Put Options Written

500

45.0000

American Jan 21, 2022
Call Options Purchased

3,200

80.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

6,000

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

300

72.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,200

57.5000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,300

47.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

400

57.5000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

200

75.5000

American Nov 29, 2019
Put Options Written

100

65.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

75,000

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

100

73.5000

American Oct 25, 2019
Call Options Purchased

7,000

85.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

67.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

55.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-27,100

62.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-11,700

70.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,100

62.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-200

105.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-10,400

100.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-69,400

100.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-11,400

85.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-14,300

90.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-39,400

67.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,000

100.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-6,600

105.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-11,900

87.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-900

40.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

400

67.5000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

100

69.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

8,500

65.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,500

77.5000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

2,300

47.5000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

200

73.0000

American Nov 22, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,300

80.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

15,900

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

5,500

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

14,900

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

400

72.5000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,700

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

800

74.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

100

62.5000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Call Options Purchased

5,500

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

63.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-12,300

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-3,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-14,200

67.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-5,000

100.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-13,300

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-15,000

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

87.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,900

92.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

71.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,200

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005612/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:38:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 281 M
EBIT 2019 7 263 M
Net income 2019 2 408 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 7,20x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 28 354 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 184,45  GBp
Last Close Price 164,26  GBp
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taylor Wright Co-Head-US Equity & Managing Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Paul Herbert Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC9.13%36 389
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.88%382 618
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.15%277 715
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.44%273 921
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.62%211 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.48%202 293
