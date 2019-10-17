Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19 - Amendment to Purchase

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 15 October 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,421,150 0.16% 3,410,724 0.23% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,538,679 0.10% 0 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 2,019,900 0.14% 1,051,700 0.07% TOTAL: 5,979,729 0.40% 4,462,424 0.30%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 10 74.7000 USD Purchase 16 74.6500 USD Purchase 100 74.1900 USD Purchase 100 74.7600 USD Purchase 100 74.7400 USD Purchase 100 74.5300 USD Purchase 103 74.6102 USD Purchase 108 74.6155 USD Purchase 127 74.7200 USD Purchase 200 74.6800 USD Purchase 200 74.6550 USD Purchase 200 74.7900 USD Purchase 224 74.7257 USD Purchase 278 74.6954 USD Purchase 282 74.6900 USD Purchase 300 74.4067 USD Purchase 300 74.5833 USD Purchase 354 74.6323 USD Purchase 400 74.4338 USD Purchase 458 74.6709 USD Purchase 500 74.7650 USD Purchase 516 74.7765 USD Purchase 554 74.6770 USD Purchase 600 74.6633 USD Purchase 600 74.3279 USD Purchase 601 74.7766 USD Purchase 601 74.6198 USD Purchase 627 74.7651 USD Purchase 654 74.6806 USD Purchase 665 74.6682 USD Purchase 700 74.7642 USD Purchase 785 74.6828 USD Purchase 800 74.6281 USD Purchase 800 74.6106 USD Purchase 800 74.6000 USD Purchase 859 74.5637 USD Purchase 900 74.6700 USD Purchase 901 74.6593 USD Purchase 1,002 74.6385 USD Purchase 1,089 74.6860 USD Purchase 1,100 74.5708 USD Purchase 1,100 74.6254 USD Purchase 1,187 74.7741 USD Purchase 1,300 74.6414 USD Purchase 1,593 74.6658 USD Purchase 1,675 74.6746 USD Purchase 2,669 74.9031 USD Purchase 3,584 74.6178 USD Purchase 4,755 74.5895 USD Purchase 7,075 74.5967 USD Purchase 8,011 74.4860 USD Purchase 8,268 74.4969 USD Purchase 8,800 74.5421 USD Purchase 8,898 74.5348 USD Purchase 10,107 74.5927 USD Purchase 10,141 74.6360 USD Purchase 10,200 74.5437 USD Purchase 14,000 74.3057 USD Purchase 16,286 74.6157 USD Purchase 16,700 74.5028 USD Purchase 19,884 74.4974 USD Purchase 24,950 74.6278 USD Purchase 30,608 74.5246 USD Purchase 31,310 74.6383 USD Purchase 34,927 74.5000 USD Purchase 43,100 74.7575 USD Purchase 57,767 74.4672 USD Purchase 61,631 74.5066 USD Sale 43 74.1500 USD Sale 68 74.0885 USD Sale 94 74.1050 USD Sale 100 74.1600 USD Sale 100 74.2000 USD Sale 100 74.5150 USD Sale 100 74.5700 USD Sale 100 74.6400 USD Sale 100 74.6600 USD Sale 100 74.9600 USD Sale 131 74.5200 USD Sale 151 74.6100 USD Sale 167 74.1839 USD Sale 195 74.6500 USD Sale 200 74.1650 USD Sale 200 74.6650 USD Sale 200 74.6375 USD Sale 200 74.6200 USD Sale 200 74.2200 USD Sale 205 74.1463 USD Sale 208 74.6075 USD Sale 287 74.6277 USD Sale 300 74.4067 USD Sale 300 74.3400 USD Sale 300 74.6966 USD Sale 306 74.7000 USD Sale 357 74.6128 USD Sale 378 74.6514 USD Sale 400 74.1731 USD Sale 400 74.4338 USD Sale 401 74.6798 USD Sale 500 74.7260 USD Sale 529 74.8928 USD Sale 551 74.6663 USD Sale 554 74.6770 USD Sale 600 74.6633 USD Sale 613 74.5412 USD Sale 700 74.3328 USD Sale 700 74.5950 USD Sale 867 74.6629 USD Sale 880 74.9067 USD Sale 900 74.1850 USD Sale 900 74.6800 USD Sale 981 74.5832 USD Sale 1,000 74.3255 USD Sale 1,100 74.6919 USD Sale 1,159 74.5930 USD Sale 1,160 74.6700 USD Sale 1,249 74.6161 USD Sale 1,500 74.2696 USD Sale 1,654 74.5759 USD Sale 1,654 74.6101 USD Sale 1,789 74.8670 USD Sale 1,879 74.5716 USD Sale 1,995 74.5648 USD Sale 2,900 74.3013 USD Sale 3,230 74.3008 USD Sale 3,800 74.5611 USD Sale 4,209 74.6256 USD Sale 4,691 74.4799 USD Sale 5,180 74.6452 USD Sale 5,848 74.6302 USD Sale 5,870 74.3021 USD Sale 6,000 74.6516 USD Sale 6,200 74.5390 USD Sale 7,080 74.7194 USD Sale 9,503 74.5176 USD Sale 9,723 74.6571 USD Sale 9,921 74.5117 USD Sale 10,000 74.5297 USD Sale 11,735 74.7373 USD Sale 15,625 74.6306 USD Sale 16,600 74.5012 USD Sale 21,650 74.7571 USD Sale 43,100 74.7575 USD Sale 48,909 74.5000 USD Sale 100,577 74.5510 USD Sale 130,798 74.5216 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit SWAP Long 935 74.8636 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 400 68 USD American 18 Oct 2019 7.1600 USD Call Option Purchasing 700 75 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.3542 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 75 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.5000 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 76 USD American 29 Nov 2019 2.0200 USD Call Option Selling 100 73 USD American 19 Jun 2020 7.2000 USD Put Option Purchasing 4,800 55 USD American 15 May 2020 0.9408 USD Put Option Purchasing 2,200 72 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.0500 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,000 73 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.0820 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 73 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.1300 USD Put Option Purchasing 200 73 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.2600 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 74 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.2100 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,100 74 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.3200 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 17 Oct 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Written 99,500 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 13,100 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 5,200 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 75.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 70.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 350,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 12,500 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,800 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 18,200 62.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 200 37.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 800 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,000 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 82.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,700 57.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,100 47.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -19,500 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,500 72.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -300 78.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -600 74.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -300 92.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,700 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 70.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,400 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,500 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -7,300 97.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -8,500 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,600 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 72.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 73,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,600 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 72.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Written 4,200 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 302,400 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 15,400 42.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 3,300 47.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 37,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 50,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,600 77.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -11,400 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -900 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -10,000 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -14,100 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 75.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 65.0000 American Nov 29, 2019 Put Options Purchased -10,900 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 47.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,500 67.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 78.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 18,600 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 6,400 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 62.5000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 75.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 100 69.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,600 40.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Purchased -29,000 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 42.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,300 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -14,700 87.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 66.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 100.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Written -1,500 92.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 75.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,900 97.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,300 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 2,500 47.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 600 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 900 42.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 3,500 70.5000 American Nov 29, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 82.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 400 32.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 151,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 104,900 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 37.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,600 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 800 87.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 37,300 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 65.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 3,200 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 100.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 68.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Written -800 92.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,800 42.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -300 73.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -200 70.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Written -400 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 97.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,300 72.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -17,400 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 80.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -400 82.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -13,400 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 42.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 300 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 8,800 74.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 11,000 75.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 800 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 82.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 18,600 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 59.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 75.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,000 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,600 76.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 200 76.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 30,700 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 500 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 110.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 28,300 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 600 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,800 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,800 55.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Purchased -71,000 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -700 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -400 73.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,100 57.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 42.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -900 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -13,100 69.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Purchased -22,300 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -900 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 73.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -8,200 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 71.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -3,200 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 90,000 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 26,200 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 300 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 9,900 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 13,800 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 400 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 71.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 25,400 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 24,700 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,100 74.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 75.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 200 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 87.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,700 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -52,800 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,600 68.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Written -18,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,000 69.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Purchased -9,500 72.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -800 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 76.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 42.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -7,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,800 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 85.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Written 500 45.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 3,200 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 57.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 75.5000 American Nov 29, 2019 Put Options Written 100 65.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 73.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 7,000 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -27,100 62.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -11,700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -69,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,400 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,300 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -39,400 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -11,900 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -900 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 67.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 100 69.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 8,500 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,500 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,300 47.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 73.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 15,900 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,500 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 14,900 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 72.5000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,700 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 74.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 100 62.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,500 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 63.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -12,300 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -14,200 67.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -5,000 100.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -13,300 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -15,000 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 87.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -6,900 92.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 71.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005612/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC