BARCLAYS PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 11/01 04:43:40 am
166.87 GBp   -0.55%
166.87 GBp   -0.55%
03:57aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment
PU
03:54aMPs want bank payments 'speed bump' to stop scammers
RE
03:38aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Cobham Plc - Amendment
PU
Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 03:57am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 29 October 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,372,455

0.16%

3,789,955

0.26%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,574,472

0.11%

0

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

2,231,000

0.15%

1,010,300

0.07%

TOTAL:

6,177,927

0.42%

4,800,255

0.32%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

10

78.4300 USD

Purchase

30

78.1600 USD

Purchase

56

78.3400 USD

Purchase

62

78.4500 USD

Purchase

85

78.4800 USD

Purchase

100

78.5200 USD

Purchase

100

78.1193 USD

Purchase

100

78.5300 USD

Purchase

117

78.4446 USD

Purchase

125

78.4600 USD

Purchase

134

78.2400 USD

Purchase

156

77.8700 USD

Purchase

186

78.3509 USD

Purchase

200

78.5500 USD

Purchase

229

78.4916 USD

Purchase

250

78.4980 USD

Purchase

283

78.4836 USD

Purchase

290

78.4632 USD

Purchase

300

78.5150 USD

Purchase

400

78.3825 USD

Purchase

458

78.2910 USD

Purchase

500

78.3290 USD

Purchase

669

78.3626 USD

Purchase

737

78.4678 USD

Purchase

900

78.5255 USD

Purchase

982

78.3553 USD

Purchase

1,100

78.2563 USD

Purchase

1,200

78.5212 USD

Purchase

1,300

78.0646 USD

Purchase

1,300

78.5211 USD

Purchase

2,126

78.3543 USD

Purchase

2,285

78.4222 USD

Purchase

2,600

78.3966 USD

Purchase

3,226

78.4984 USD

Purchase

3,295

78.5187 USD

Purchase

3,300

78.2162 USD

Purchase

3,900

78.3062 USD

Purchase

3,928

78.3990 USD

Purchase

4,071

78.4191 USD

Purchase

4,100

78.5239 USD

Purchase

5,772

78.2642 USD

Purchase

6,865

78.2934 USD

Purchase

11,590

78.3375 USD

Purchase

12,100

78.3979 USD

Purchase

19,200

78.3672 USD

Purchase

21,552

78.3740 USD

Purchase

24,632

78.3846 USD

Purchase

30,742

78.3969 USD

Purchase

36,000

78.9944 USD

Purchase

40,091

78.3173 USD

Purchase

40,934

78.4601 USD

Purchase

40,994

78.4332 USD

Purchase

44,845

78.3680 USD

Purchase

49,055

78.4662 USD

Purchase

49,517

78.4700 USD

Purchase

54,387

78.3608 USD

Purchase

55,277

78.3005 USD

Purchase

112,500

78.2778 USD

Sale

3

78.0800 USD

Sale

15

77.9500 USD

Sale

18

78.2500 USD

Sale

21

78.0900 USD

Sale

24

78.5400 USD

Sale

50

78.4400 USD

Sale

85

77.9400 USD

Sale

100

78.4100 USD

Sale

100

78.1500 USD

Sale

100

78.2800 USD

Sale

100

78.3400 USD

Sale

101

78.5006 USD

Sale

125

78.4600 USD

Sale

150

78.4366 USD

Sale

156

77.8700 USD

Sale

196

78.5922 USD

Sale

199

78.4800 USD

Sale

200

78.4000 USD

Sale

200

78.3800 USD

Sale

200

77.9900 USD

Sale

200

77.9100 USD

Sale

210

78.5435 USD

Sale

250

78.3000 USD

Sale

290

78.4348 USD

Sale

292

78.3766 USD

Sale

300

78.5800 USD

Sale

300

78.2600 USD

Sale

400

78.3475 USD

Sale

400

78.4687 USD

Sale

400

78.1869 USD

Sale

400

78.1600 USD

Sale

400

78.1250 USD

Sale

416

78.4093 USD

Sale

419

78.5430 USD

Sale

427

78.3700 USD

Sale

460

78.4500 USD

Sale

492

77.9719 USD

Sale

500

78.5160 USD

Sale

500

78.4125 USD

Sale

500

78.2400 USD

Sale

547

78.1198 USD

Sale

573

78.4007 USD

Sale

600

78.4200 USD

Sale

616

78.4206 USD

Sale

680

77.8611 USD

Sale

701

78.3014 USD

Sale

754

78.2728 USD

Sale

800

77.8471 USD

Sale

825

78.1952 USD

Sale

912

77.9558 USD

Sale

1,000

78.1900 USD

Sale

1,427

78.0583 USD

Sale

1,610

78.0925 USD

Sale

1,626

78.0630 USD

Sale

1,800

78.4933 USD

Sale

2,571

78.3765 USD

Sale

2,772

78.3236 USD

Sale

2,802

77.9067 USD

Sale

3,300

78.4037 USD

Sale

3,900

78.3828 USD

Sale

6,063

78.3605 USD

Sale

6,865

78.2934 USD

Sale

7,100

78.4715 USD

Sale

8,200

78.3190 USD

Sale

10,800

78.4123 USD

Sale

12,000

78.3301 USD

Sale

15,000

78.5158 USD

Sale

20,917

78.4219 USD

Sale

23,351

78.2795 USD

Sale

23,826

78.4734 USD

Sale

36,000

78.9944 USD

Sale

36,336

78.4683 USD

Sale

71,913

78.4177 USD

Sale

112,500

78.2778 USD

Sale

145,098

78.4700 USD

Sale

192,126

78.3324 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option Purchasing

200

77 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

2.2300 USD

Call Option Purchasing

200

78 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.6000 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

78 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.8000 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

78 USD

American

18 Sep 2020

7.2000 USD

Call Option Purchasing

2,500

81 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

0.3800 USD

Call Option Purchasing

800

82 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

0.2700 USD

Call Option Selling

100

75 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

3.5400 USD

Call Option Selling

200

78 USD

American

8 Nov 2019

1.8700 USD

Call Option Selling

200

79 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.0900 USD

Call Option Selling

100

80 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

2.5000 USD

Call Option Selling

800

81 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

0.3800 USD

Call Option Selling

100

88 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

1.0200 USD

Call Option Selling

100

145 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.0100 USD

Put Option Purchasing

400

75 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

0.3100 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

76 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

0.6300 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

79 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

2.0900 USD

Put Option Purchasing

200

79 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.7200 USD

Put Option Selling

2,200

60 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.2600 USD

Put Option Selling

1,100

75 USD

American

15 Jan 2021

9.0090 USD

Put Option Selling

400

78 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.3400 USD

Put Option Selling

3,500

88 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

12.7500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure:

1 Nov 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Put Options Written

800

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100

73.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

350,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

7,700

80.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

99,500

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

12,500

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,000

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

6,800

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

5,200

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

70.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,800

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

3,000

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

300

37.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Purchased

200

75.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,000

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

13,100

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

79.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-6,900

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-8,300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-600

82.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-9,100

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-5,100

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-3,700

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

57.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

92.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-4,100

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-8,800

97.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-19,500

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-4,500

115.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Written

2,600

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,600

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

3,300

47.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

81.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Written

100

72.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

73,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

302,400

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

4,200

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

2,000

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

800

67.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,100

80.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

72.5000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Written

300

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

37,500

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

15,400

42.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

50,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

85.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

75.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-10,000

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-11,600

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

65.0000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-400

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

47.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-10,900

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

74.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-300

74.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-13,300

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

18,700

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,700

81.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

500

57.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

62.5000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Written

900

75.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

6,400

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

79.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

75.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

5,100

79.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,300

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

1,100

77.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

300

77.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

100.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Written

-200

80.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-3,100

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-5,500

40.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Purchased

-27,200

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,000

95.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

92.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,500

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,900

97.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-600

42.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-14,700

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

66.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

80.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

76.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,300

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,200

65.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,900

82.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,100

82.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,500

70.5000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Put Options Written

3,400

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

42.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Written

151,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

700

87.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

2,500

47.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Written

200

76.5000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Call Options Purchased

112,100

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

400

32.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

37,300

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

200

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

100

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

100

37.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

600

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100

77.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,100

97.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,400

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-17,300

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-87,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,800

42.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,600

100.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

75.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

78.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

70.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

42.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

82.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-13,400

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

73.5000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Call Options Written

-800

92.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,400

77.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,100

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

100

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

3,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

28,300

62.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

69.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

11,000

75.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

76.5000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Call Options Purchased

18,200

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

600

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

73.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Written

900

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

32,000

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

110.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Purchased

500

82.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

300

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

9,300

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

500

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

500

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

400

77.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

77.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

84.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-19,800

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-6,200

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

72.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-900

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,800

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-71,000

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-400

73.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-700

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,300

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-700

42.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-900

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-500

79.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-3,300

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-4,800

55.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Written

26,400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

24,500

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

14,400

75.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

300

75.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

100

76.0000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Call Options Purchased

12,600

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

73.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

71.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

90,000

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

24,700

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

300

35.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

100

57.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

200

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,400

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

85.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,200

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

62.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

87.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-9,400

72.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-52,800

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-300

78.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-300

42.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-200

78.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

60.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Purchased

-100

78.0000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-7,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-800

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

75.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,300

77.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-18,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

76.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

3,500

87.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,200

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

500

45.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Written

275,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

200

77.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

1,300

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

100

65.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

3,000

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

500

85.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

78.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

14,900

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

57.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

300

79.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Call Options Purchased

7,000

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,500

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,300

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-13,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,100

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-39,200

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

76.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-27,100

62.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-69,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

74.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

67.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-900

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-10,500

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-11,800

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

800

81.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

79.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

900

77.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Purchased

5,200

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,700

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,700

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

700

77.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

5,500

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,800

78.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Written

8,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

2,000

47.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

77.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

200

73.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Call Options Purchased

14,800

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,300

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

400

72.5000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

79.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-12,300

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

63.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

78.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,000

87.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,800

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,200

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-6,900

92.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-3,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-12,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,000

100.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-12,800

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005186/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 07:56:09 UTC
