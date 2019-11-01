Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 29 October 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,372,455 0.16% 3,789,955 0.26% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,574,472 0.11% 0 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 2,231,000 0.15% 1,010,300 0.07% TOTAL: 6,177,927 0.42% 4,800,255 0.32%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 10 78.4300 USD Purchase 30 78.1600 USD Purchase 56 78.3400 USD Purchase 62 78.4500 USD Purchase 85 78.4800 USD Purchase 100 78.5200 USD Purchase 100 78.1193 USD Purchase 100 78.5300 USD Purchase 117 78.4446 USD Purchase 125 78.4600 USD Purchase 134 78.2400 USD Purchase 156 77.8700 USD Purchase 186 78.3509 USD Purchase 200 78.5500 USD Purchase 229 78.4916 USD Purchase 250 78.4980 USD Purchase 283 78.4836 USD Purchase 290 78.4632 USD Purchase 300 78.5150 USD Purchase 400 78.3825 USD Purchase 458 78.2910 USD Purchase 500 78.3290 USD Purchase 669 78.3626 USD Purchase 737 78.4678 USD Purchase 900 78.5255 USD Purchase 982 78.3553 USD Purchase 1,100 78.2563 USD Purchase 1,200 78.5212 USD Purchase 1,300 78.0646 USD Purchase 1,300 78.5211 USD Purchase 2,126 78.3543 USD Purchase 2,285 78.4222 USD Purchase 2,600 78.3966 USD Purchase 3,226 78.4984 USD Purchase 3,295 78.5187 USD Purchase 3,300 78.2162 USD Purchase 3,900 78.3062 USD Purchase 3,928 78.3990 USD Purchase 4,071 78.4191 USD Purchase 4,100 78.5239 USD Purchase 5,772 78.2642 USD Purchase 6,865 78.2934 USD Purchase 11,590 78.3375 USD Purchase 12,100 78.3979 USD Purchase 19,200 78.3672 USD Purchase 21,552 78.3740 USD Purchase 24,632 78.3846 USD Purchase 30,742 78.3969 USD Purchase 36,000 78.9944 USD Purchase 40,091 78.3173 USD Purchase 40,934 78.4601 USD Purchase 40,994 78.4332 USD Purchase 44,845 78.3680 USD Purchase 49,055 78.4662 USD Purchase 49,517 78.4700 USD Purchase 54,387 78.3608 USD Purchase 55,277 78.3005 USD Purchase 112,500 78.2778 USD Sale 3 78.0800 USD Sale 15 77.9500 USD Sale 18 78.2500 USD Sale 21 78.0900 USD Sale 24 78.5400 USD Sale 50 78.4400 USD Sale 85 77.9400 USD Sale 100 78.4100 USD Sale 100 78.1500 USD Sale 100 78.2800 USD Sale 100 78.3400 USD Sale 101 78.5006 USD Sale 125 78.4600 USD Sale 150 78.4366 USD Sale 156 77.8700 USD Sale 196 78.5922 USD Sale 199 78.4800 USD Sale 200 78.4000 USD Sale 200 78.3800 USD Sale 200 77.9900 USD Sale 200 77.9100 USD Sale 210 78.5435 USD Sale 250 78.3000 USD Sale 290 78.4348 USD Sale 292 78.3766 USD Sale 300 78.5800 USD Sale 300 78.2600 USD Sale 400 78.3475 USD Sale 400 78.4687 USD Sale 400 78.1869 USD Sale 400 78.1600 USD Sale 400 78.1250 USD Sale 416 78.4093 USD Sale 419 78.5430 USD Sale 427 78.3700 USD Sale 460 78.4500 USD Sale 492 77.9719 USD Sale 500 78.5160 USD Sale 500 78.4125 USD Sale 500 78.2400 USD Sale 547 78.1198 USD Sale 573 78.4007 USD Sale 600 78.4200 USD Sale 616 78.4206 USD Sale 680 77.8611 USD Sale 701 78.3014 USD Sale 754 78.2728 USD Sale 800 77.8471 USD Sale 825 78.1952 USD Sale 912 77.9558 USD Sale 1,000 78.1900 USD Sale 1,427 78.0583 USD Sale 1,610 78.0925 USD Sale 1,626 78.0630 USD Sale 1,800 78.4933 USD Sale 2,571 78.3765 USD Sale 2,772 78.3236 USD Sale 2,802 77.9067 USD Sale 3,300 78.4037 USD Sale 3,900 78.3828 USD Sale 6,063 78.3605 USD Sale 6,865 78.2934 USD Sale 7,100 78.4715 USD Sale 8,200 78.3190 USD Sale 10,800 78.4123 USD Sale 12,000 78.3301 USD Sale 15,000 78.5158 USD Sale 20,917 78.4219 USD Sale 23,351 78.2795 USD Sale 23,826 78.4734 USD Sale 36,000 78.9944 USD Sale 36,336 78.4683 USD Sale 71,913 78.4177 USD Sale 112,500 78.2778 USD Sale 145,098 78.4700 USD Sale 192,126 78.3324 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 200 77 USD American 1 Nov 2019 2.2300 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 78 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.6000 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 78 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.8000 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 78 USD American 18 Sep 2020 7.2000 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,500 81 USD American 1 Nov 2019 0.3800 USD Call Option Purchasing 800 82 USD American 1 Nov 2019 0.2700 USD Call Option Selling 100 75 USD American 1 Nov 2019 3.5400 USD Call Option Selling 200 78 USD American 8 Nov 2019 1.8700 USD Call Option Selling 200 79 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.0900 USD Call Option Selling 100 80 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.5000 USD Call Option Selling 800 81 USD American 1 Nov 2019 0.3800 USD Call Option Selling 100 88 USD American 21 Feb 2020 1.0200 USD Call Option Selling 100 145 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.0100 USD Put Option Purchasing 400 75 USD American 1 Nov 2019 0.3100 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 76 USD American 1 Nov 2019 0.6300 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 79 USD American 1 Nov 2019 2.0900 USD Put Option Purchasing 200 79 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.7200 USD Put Option Selling 2,200 60 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.2600 USD Put Option Selling 1,100 75 USD American 15 Jan 2021 9.0090 USD Put Option Selling 400 78 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.3400 USD Put Option Selling 3,500 88 USD American 19 Jun 2020 12.7500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 1 Nov 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Written 800 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 73.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 350,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 7,700 80.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 99,500 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 12,500 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,800 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 5,200 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 70.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,800 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 300 37.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 200 75.0000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,000 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 13,100 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 79.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -6,900 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -8,300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 82.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,100 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,100 47.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,700 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,700 57.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -300 92.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,100 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -8,800 97.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -19,500 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 115.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 2,600 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,600 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,300 47.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 81.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Written 100 72.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 73,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 302,400 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 4,200 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 800 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,100 80.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 72.5000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Written 300 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 37,500 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 15,400 42.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 50,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 75.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -10,000 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,600 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 65.0000 American Nov 29, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 47.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -10,900 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 74.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 74.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -13,300 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 18,700 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,700 81.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 500 57.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 62.5000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Written 900 75.0000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 6,400 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 79.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 75.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 5,100 79.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,300 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 77.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 300 77.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 100.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Written -200 80.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,500 40.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Purchased -27,200 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -5,000 95.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 92.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,500 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 97.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 42.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,700 87.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 66.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 76.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,300 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 65.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,900 82.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,100 82.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,500 70.5000 American Nov 29, 2019 Put Options Written 3,400 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 42.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 151,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 87.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,500 47.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 200 76.5000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Purchased 112,100 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 400 32.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 37,300 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 200 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 37.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 600 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 77.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 97.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,400 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -17,300 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -400 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -87,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,800 42.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 100.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 75.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -200 78.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -200 70.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Purchased -5,000 42.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -400 82.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -13,400 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 73.5000 American Nov 29, 2019 Call Options Written -800 92.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,400 77.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,100 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 3,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 28,300 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 69.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 11,000 75.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 76.5000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Purchased 18,200 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 600 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Written 900 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 32,000 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 110.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 500 82.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 300 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 9,300 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 500 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 500 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 400 77.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 77.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 84.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -19,800 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,200 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 72.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -900 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,800 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -71,000 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 73.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -700 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -700 42.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 79.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -3,300 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,800 55.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Written 26,400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 24,500 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 14,400 75.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 300 75.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 100 76.0000 American Nov 29, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,600 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 73.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 71.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 90,000 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 24,700 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 57.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 200 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,400 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 85.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -200 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 87.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,700 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,400 72.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -52,800 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 78.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 42.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 78.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 60.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Purchased -100 78.0000 American Nov 29, 2019 Put Options Purchased -7,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -200 75.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Written -1,300 77.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -18,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 76.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 3,500 87.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 500 45.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 275,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 200 77.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,300 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 65.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 85.0000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 78.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 14,900 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 57.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 79.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Purchased 7,000 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,500 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -13,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -39,200 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 76.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -27,100 62.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -69,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 74.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -900 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -10,500 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,800 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 81.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 79.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 900 77.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,200 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,700 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,700 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 700 77.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,500 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,800 78.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Written 8,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 47.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 77.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 200 73.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Purchased 14,800 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 72.5000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Written -100 79.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -12,300 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 63.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 78.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 87.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,800 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 92.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -12,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -5,000 100.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -12,800 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005186/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC