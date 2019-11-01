Barclays : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
29 October 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,372,455
0.16%
3,789,955
0.26%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,574,472
0.11%
0
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
2,231,000
0.15%
1,010,300
0.07%
TOTAL:
6,177,927
0.42%
4,800,255
0.32%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
10
78.4300 USD
Purchase
30
78.1600 USD
Purchase
56
78.3400 USD
Purchase
62
78.4500 USD
Purchase
85
78.4800 USD
Purchase
100
78.5200 USD
Purchase
100
78.1193 USD
Purchase
100
78.5300 USD
Purchase
117
78.4446 USD
Purchase
125
78.4600 USD
Purchase
134
78.2400 USD
Purchase
156
77.8700 USD
Purchase
186
78.3509 USD
Purchase
200
78.5500 USD
Purchase
229
78.4916 USD
Purchase
250
78.4980 USD
Purchase
283
78.4836 USD
Purchase
290
78.4632 USD
Purchase
300
78.5150 USD
Purchase
400
78.3825 USD
Purchase
458
78.2910 USD
Purchase
500
78.3290 USD
Purchase
669
78.3626 USD
Purchase
737
78.4678 USD
Purchase
900
78.5255 USD
Purchase
982
78.3553 USD
Purchase
1,100
78.2563 USD
Purchase
1,200
78.5212 USD
Purchase
1,300
78.0646 USD
Purchase
1,300
78.5211 USD
Purchase
2,126
78.3543 USD
Purchase
2,285
78.4222 USD
Purchase
2,600
78.3966 USD
Purchase
3,226
78.4984 USD
Purchase
3,295
78.5187 USD
Purchase
3,300
78.2162 USD
Purchase
3,900
78.3062 USD
Purchase
3,928
78.3990 USD
Purchase
4,071
78.4191 USD
Purchase
4,100
78.5239 USD
Purchase
5,772
78.2642 USD
Purchase
6,865
78.2934 USD
Purchase
11,590
78.3375 USD
Purchase
12,100
78.3979 USD
Purchase
19,200
78.3672 USD
Purchase
21,552
78.3740 USD
Purchase
24,632
78.3846 USD
Purchase
30,742
78.3969 USD
Purchase
36,000
78.9944 USD
Purchase
40,091
78.3173 USD
Purchase
40,934
78.4601 USD
Purchase
40,994
78.4332 USD
Purchase
44,845
78.3680 USD
Purchase
49,055
78.4662 USD
Purchase
49,517
78.4700 USD
Purchase
54,387
78.3608 USD
Purchase
55,277
78.3005 USD
Purchase
112,500
78.2778 USD
Sale
3
78.0800 USD
Sale
15
77.9500 USD
Sale
18
78.2500 USD
Sale
21
78.0900 USD
Sale
24
78.5400 USD
Sale
50
78.4400 USD
Sale
85
77.9400 USD
Sale
100
78.4100 USD
Sale
100
78.1500 USD
Sale
100
78.2800 USD
Sale
100
78.3400 USD
Sale
101
78.5006 USD
Sale
125
78.4600 USD
Sale
150
78.4366 USD
Sale
156
77.8700 USD
Sale
196
78.5922 USD
Sale
199
78.4800 USD
Sale
200
78.4000 USD
Sale
200
78.3800 USD
Sale
200
77.9900 USD
Sale
200
77.9100 USD
Sale
210
78.5435 USD
Sale
250
78.3000 USD
Sale
290
78.4348 USD
Sale
292
78.3766 USD
Sale
300
78.5800 USD
Sale
300
78.2600 USD
Sale
400
78.3475 USD
Sale
400
78.4687 USD
Sale
400
78.1869 USD
Sale
400
78.1600 USD
Sale
400
78.1250 USD
Sale
416
78.4093 USD
Sale
419
78.5430 USD
Sale
427
78.3700 USD
Sale
460
78.4500 USD
Sale
492
77.9719 USD
Sale
500
78.5160 USD
Sale
500
78.4125 USD
Sale
500
78.2400 USD
Sale
547
78.1198 USD
Sale
573
78.4007 USD
Sale
600
78.4200 USD
Sale
616
78.4206 USD
Sale
680
77.8611 USD
Sale
701
78.3014 USD
Sale
754
78.2728 USD
Sale
800
77.8471 USD
Sale
825
78.1952 USD
Sale
912
77.9558 USD
Sale
1,000
78.1900 USD
Sale
1,427
78.0583 USD
Sale
1,610
78.0925 USD
Sale
1,626
78.0630 USD
Sale
1,800
78.4933 USD
Sale
2,571
78.3765 USD
Sale
2,772
78.3236 USD
Sale
2,802
77.9067 USD
Sale
3,300
78.4037 USD
Sale
3,900
78.3828 USD
Sale
6,063
78.3605 USD
Sale
6,865
78.2934 USD
Sale
7,100
78.4715 USD
Sale
8,200
78.3190 USD
Sale
10,800
78.4123 USD
Sale
12,000
78.3301 USD
Sale
15,000
78.5158 USD
Sale
20,917
78.4219 USD
Sale
23,351
78.2795 USD
Sale
23,826
78.4734 USD
Sale
36,000
78.9944 USD
Sale
36,336
78.4683 USD
Sale
71,913
78.4177 USD
Sale
112,500
78.2778 USD
Sale
145,098
78.4700 USD
Sale
192,126
78.3324 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
200
77 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
2.2300 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
78 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.6000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
78 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.8000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
78 USD
American
18 Sep 2020
7.2000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,500
81 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
0.3800 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
800
82 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
0.2700 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
75 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
3.5400 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
78 USD
American
8 Nov 2019
1.8700 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
79 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.0900 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
80 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.5000 USD
Call Option
Selling
800
81 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
0.3800 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
88 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
1.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
145 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.0100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
400
75 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
0.3100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
76 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
0.6300 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
79 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
2.0900 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
200
79 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.7200 USD
Put Option
Selling
2,200
60 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.2600 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,100
75 USD
American
15 Jan 2021
9.0090 USD
Put Option
Selling
400
78 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.3400 USD
Put Option
Selling
3,500
88 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
12.7500 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
1 Nov 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Written
800
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
73.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
350,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
7,700
80.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
99,500
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
12,500
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,800
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
5,200
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
70.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,800
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
37.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
200
75.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,000
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
13,100
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
79.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-6,900
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-8,300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
82.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,100
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
47.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,700
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
57.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
92.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,100
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,800
97.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-19,500
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
115.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
2,600
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,600
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,300
47.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
81.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
72.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
73,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
302,400
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
4,200
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,000
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
800
67.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
80.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
72.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
37,500
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
15,400
42.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
50,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
75.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,000
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,600
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
65.0000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
47.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
74.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
74.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-13,300
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,700
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
81.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
57.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
62.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
75.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,400
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
79.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
75.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
5,100
79.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
77.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
77.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
100.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Written
-200
80.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,500
40.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Purchased
-27,200
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,000
95.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
92.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,500
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
97.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
42.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,700
87.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
66.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
80.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
76.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
65.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,900
82.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
82.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
70.5000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,400
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
42.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
151,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
87.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,500
47.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
200
76.5000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
112,100
77.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
32.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
37,300
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
200
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
37.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
600
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
77.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
97.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-17,300
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-87,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
42.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
100.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
75.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
78.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
70.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
42.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
82.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,400
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
73.5000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
92.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
77.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
28,300
62.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
69.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
11,000
75.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
76.5000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
18,200
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
600
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
32,000
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
110.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
500
82.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
9,300
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
77.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
77.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
84.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-19,800
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,200
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
72.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-71,000
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
73.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-700
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-700
42.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-500
79.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,300
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,800
55.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Written
26,400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
24,500
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
14,400
75.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
300
75.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
76.0000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,600
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
73.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
71.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
90,000
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
24,700
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
57.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,400
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
85.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
62.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
87.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
72.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-52,800
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
78.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
42.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
78.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
60.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Purchased
-100
78.0000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-7,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
75.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,300
77.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-18,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
76.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,500
87.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
45.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
275,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
200
77.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,300
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
65.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
85.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
78.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
14,900
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
57.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
79.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
7,000
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-39,200
67.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
76.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-27,100
62.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-69,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
74.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-900
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,500
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,800
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
81.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
79.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
900
77.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,200
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
700
77.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,800
78.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Written
8,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,000
47.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
77.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
73.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
14,800
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
400
72.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
79.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-12,300
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
63.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
78.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
87.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
92.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-12,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,000
100.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-12,800
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Notes
1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.