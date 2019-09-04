Barclays : Form 8.3 - Allergan plc

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 03 September 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 3,137,454 0.96% 1,558,287 0.48% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,679,200 0.51% 2,369,134 0.72% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 602,400 0.18% 409,100 0.12% TOTAL: 5,419,054 1.65% 4,336,521 1.32%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 2 159.7200 USD Purchase 4 159.9300 USD Purchase 4 159.1500 USD Purchase 7 159.9600 USD Purchase 15 159.0400 USD Purchase 17 159.2352 USD Purchase 32 159.4290 USD Purchase 33 159.5190 USD Purchase 77 159.7900 USD Purchase 97 159.0700 USD Purchase 100 158.9550 USD Purchase 100 159.8600 USD Purchase 137 159.2848 USD Purchase 162 159.9700 USD Purchase 284 159.6432 USD Purchase 327 159.4890 USD Purchase 332 159.9616 USD Purchase 430 159.4381 USD Purchase 692 159.7710 USD Purchase 900 159.9127 USD Purchase 1,000 159.5210 USD Purchase 1,005 159.4457 USD Purchase 1,036 159.7611 USD Purchase 1,045 159.4814 USD Purchase 1,063 159.7118 USD Purchase 1,146 159.4014 USD Purchase 1,154 159.5733 USD Purchase 1,600 159.5275 USD Purchase 2,159 159.4948 USD Purchase 2,238 159.4826 USD Purchase 2,418 159.4795 USD Purchase 3,315 159.6495 USD Purchase 3,747 159.5022 USD Purchase 4,000 159.3373 USD Purchase 4,000 159.3900 USD Purchase 5,201 159.5278 USD Purchase 5,652 159.4635 USD Purchase 6,813 159.6214 USD Purchase 7,900 159.4762 USD Purchase 8,689 159.4867 USD Purchase 10,900 159.4799 USD Purchase 11,713 159.3674 USD Purchase 12,613 159.4548 USD Purchase 13,104 159.5340 USD Purchase 38,358 159.8000 USD Purchase 40,151 159.5720 USD Purchase 44,397 159.5062 USD Sale 1 159.4800 USD Sale 7 159.9600 USD Sale 7 159.4500 USD Sale 15 159.0400 USD Sale 20 159.8300 USD Sale 33 159.5190 USD Sale 100 158.9550 USD Sale 100 159.2000 USD Sale 100 159.9100 USD Sale 100 159.9250 USD Sale 100 159.9700 USD Sale 101 159.7672 USD Sale 103 159.9451 USD Sale 103 159.9208 USD Sale 104 159.9300 USD Sale 151 159.7612 USD Sale 200 159.4900 USD Sale 200 159.6400 USD Sale 200 159.4300 USD Sale 217 159.1731 USD Sale 284 159.6432 USD Sale 327 159.2092 USD Sale 343 159.5288 USD Sale 380 159.8105 USD Sale 400 159.9450 USD Sale 400 159.7400 USD Sale 523 159.3000 USD Sale 600 159.8983 USD Sale 700 159.5471 USD Sale 753 159.5572 USD Sale 900 159.6705 USD Sale 900 159.6344 USD Sale 945 159.3836 USD Sale 1,000 159.5210 USD Sale 1,000 159.6415 USD Sale 1,154 159.5733 USD Sale 1,400 159.5514 USD Sale 1,700 159.8873 USD Sale 1,700 159.4094 USD Sale 1,900 159.3994 USD Sale 2,104 159.1500 USD Sale 3,000 159.4810 USD Sale 4,341 159.4912 USD Sale 4,900 159.3670 USD Sale 5,469 159.7976 USD Sale 5,804 159.5155 USD Sale 6,759 159.4677 USD Sale 8,600 159.4833 USD Sale 18,354 159.7228 USD Sale 21,239 159.8000 USD Sale 23,361 159.5591 USD Sale 31,287 159.5694 USD Sale 90,000 159.4909 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 100 170 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.3500 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,500 170 USD American 21 Feb 2020 4.5000 USD Call Option Purchasing 3,100 170 USD American 19 Jun 2020 6.5322 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,000 175 USD American 21 Feb 2020 2.6000 USD Put Option Purchasing 500 170 USD American 19 Jun 2020 17.3000 USD Put Option Selling 2,000 140 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.3000 USD Put Option Selling 300 170 USD American 15 Nov 2019 12.4000 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 4 Sep 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Call Options Purchased 100 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 900 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 185.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 700 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 18,100 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 16,300 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,800 175.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 170.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 700 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 200 115.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,200 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 165.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,300 250.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 165.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -400 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 160.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -7,300 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,400 185.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,700 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 27,400 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 200 120.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,000 170.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,000 190.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 100 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,400 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,700 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,900 90.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 290.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 110.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,300 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,700 200.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,200 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 149,800 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,400 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 100 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 2,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 300 100.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,800 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,900 185.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,700 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 400 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,100 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,000 85.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 400 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 3,100 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 200 125.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 220.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 210.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 140.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -200 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 160.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 300 140.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,600 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 45,200 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 7,900 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,000 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,500 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -8,600 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -7,000 300.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -22,500 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,200 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 220.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,100 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,300 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 155.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 22,500 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 115.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 4,700 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,100 115.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 185.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 2,500 120.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,800 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,600 190.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 7,000 120.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -600 205.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -39,200 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 165.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,700 225.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 270.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,300 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 195.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 240.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -500 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 25,800 150.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 13,700 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,900 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 145.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 145.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,000 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -22,800 210.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 135.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 190.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,800 230.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,300 160.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,100 200.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -400 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,300 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -18,000 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,300 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 120.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,900 175.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 180.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 900 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,500 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,100 180.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 6,700 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 24,100 120.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,300 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,600 80.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -9,100 170.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -4,500 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -19,700 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -103,100 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 110.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 162.5000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 215.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 145.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 100 135.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,100 180.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 40,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,200 95.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,500 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,600 125.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 8,200 150.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 7,000 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 155.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 900 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 6,800 115.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,100 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 195.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,700 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -600 250.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 147.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -4,500 260.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -600 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC