BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Barclays : Form 8.3 - Allergan plc

09/04/2019 | 09:52am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 03 September 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1)

Relevant securities

3,137,454

0.96%

1,558,287

0.48%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,679,200

0.51%

2,369,134

0.72%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

602,400

0.18%

409,100

0.12%

TOTAL:

5,419,054

1.65%

4,336,521

1.32%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

2

159.7200 USD

Purchase

4

159.9300 USD

Purchase

4

159.1500 USD

Purchase

7

159.9600 USD

Purchase

15

159.0400 USD

Purchase

17

159.2352 USD

Purchase

32

159.4290 USD

Purchase

33

159.5190 USD

Purchase

77

159.7900 USD

Purchase

97

159.0700 USD

Purchase

100

158.9550 USD

Purchase

100

159.8600 USD

Purchase

137

159.2848 USD

Purchase

162

159.9700 USD

Purchase

284

159.6432 USD

Purchase

327

159.4890 USD

Purchase

332

159.9616 USD

Purchase

430

159.4381 USD

Purchase

692

159.7710 USD

Purchase

900

159.9127 USD

Purchase

1,000

159.5210 USD

Purchase

1,005

159.4457 USD

Purchase

1,036

159.7611 USD

Purchase

1,045

159.4814 USD

Purchase

1,063

159.7118 USD

Purchase

1,146

159.4014 USD

Purchase

1,154

159.5733 USD

Purchase

1,600

159.5275 USD

Purchase

2,159

159.4948 USD

Purchase

2,238

159.4826 USD

Purchase

2,418

159.4795 USD

Purchase

3,315

159.6495 USD

Purchase

3,747

159.5022 USD

Purchase

4,000

159.3373 USD

Purchase

4,000

159.3900 USD

Purchase

5,201

159.5278 USD

Purchase

5,652

159.4635 USD

Purchase

6,813

159.6214 USD

Purchase

7,900

159.4762 USD

Purchase

8,689

159.4867 USD

Purchase

10,900

159.4799 USD

Purchase

11,713

159.3674 USD

Purchase

12,613

159.4548 USD

Purchase

13,104

159.5340 USD

Purchase

38,358

159.8000 USD

Purchase

40,151

159.5720 USD

Purchase

44,397

159.5062 USD

Sale

1

159.4800 USD

Sale

7

159.9600 USD

Sale

7

159.4500 USD

Sale

15

159.0400 USD

Sale

20

159.8300 USD

Sale

33

159.5190 USD

Sale

100

158.9550 USD

Sale

100

159.2000 USD

Sale

100

159.9100 USD

Sale

100

159.9250 USD

Sale

100

159.9700 USD

Sale

101

159.7672 USD

Sale

103

159.9451 USD

Sale

103

159.9208 USD

Sale

104

159.9300 USD

Sale

151

159.7612 USD

Sale

200

159.4900 USD

Sale

200

159.6400 USD

Sale

200

159.4300 USD

Sale

217

159.1731 USD

Sale

284

159.6432 USD

Sale

327

159.2092 USD

Sale

343

159.5288 USD

Sale

380

159.8105 USD

Sale

400

159.9450 USD

Sale

400

159.7400 USD

Sale

523

159.3000 USD

Sale

600

159.8983 USD

Sale

700

159.5471 USD

Sale

753

159.5572 USD

Sale

900

159.6705 USD

Sale

900

159.6344 USD

Sale

945

159.3836 USD

Sale

1,000

159.5210 USD

Sale

1,000

159.6415 USD

Sale

1,154

159.5733 USD

Sale

1,400

159.5514 USD

Sale

1,700

159.8873 USD

Sale

1,700

159.4094 USD

Sale

1,900

159.3994 USD

Sale

2,104

159.1500 USD

Sale

3,000

159.4810 USD

Sale

4,341

159.4912 USD

Sale

4,900

159.3670 USD

Sale

5,469

159.7976 USD

Sale

5,804

159.5155 USD

Sale

6,759

159.4677 USD

Sale

8,600

159.4833 USD

Sale

18,354

159.7228 USD

Sale

21,239

159.8000 USD

Sale

23,361

159.5591 USD

Sale

31,287

159.5694 USD

Sale

90,000

159.4909 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option

Purchasing

100

170 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

3.3500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,500

170 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

4.5000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

3,100

170 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

6.5322 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,000

175 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

2.6000 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

500

170 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

17.3000 USD

Put Option

Selling

2,000

140 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

3.3000 USD

Put Option

Selling

300

170 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

12.4000 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure:

4 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name

Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Call Options

Purchased

100

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,600

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

500

185.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

700

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

18,100

165.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

16,300

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,800

175.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

170.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

700

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

200

115.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

100

165.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,300

250.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

155.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

165.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

160.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-7,300

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-900

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,400

185.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

800

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

100

185.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

27,400

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

200

120.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

170.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,400

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,900

90.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,100

290.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

110.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,300

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,700

200.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-300

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-4,200

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

149,800

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,400

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

2,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

100.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

8,800

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,900

185.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,700

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

6,100

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

1,000

85.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

3,100

170.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

125.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

220.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

210.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

140.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,000

160.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

140.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

180.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

45,200

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

100

165.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

7,900

160.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,000

170.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,500

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-8,600

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,000

300.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-22,500

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,200

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

220.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,100

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,300

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,700

155.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

22,500

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,000

115.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

4,700

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

900

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,100

115.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

185.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

2,500

120.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,800

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,600

190.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

7,000

120.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-600

205.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-39,200

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

165.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,700

225.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

270.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,300

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,200

195.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

240.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-500

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

25,800

150.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

13,700

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

145.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

145.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,000

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-22,800

210.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

135.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

190.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-800

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,800

230.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,300

160.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,100

200.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-400

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

150.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,300

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-18,000

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,300

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

120.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,900

175.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

180.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,500

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

12,100

180.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,700

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

24,100

120.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

1,300

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

80.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-9,100

170.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,500

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-19,700

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-103,100

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,000

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

110.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

162.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

215.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

145.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

135.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,100

180.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

40,000

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,200

95.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,500

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,600

125.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

8,200

150.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

7,000

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

165.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,600

155.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

900

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

6,800

115.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,100

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

195.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,000

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

250.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-200

147.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,500

260.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005593/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 13:51:03 UTC
