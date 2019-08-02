Barclays : Form 8.3 - COBHAM PLC - AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 Amendment to Purchase

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree COBHAM PLC (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 30 JUL 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 2.5p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 48,410,006 2.02% 12,678,870 0.53% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 9,118,196 0.38% 19,715,373 0.82% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 57,528,202 2.41% 32,394,243 1.35%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 2.5p ordinary Purchase 14 1.6685 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 1,372 1.6580 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 1,494 1.6595 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 2,123 1.6583 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 4,956 1.6681 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 11,096 1.6663 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 12,600 1.6570 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 13,360 1.6697 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 21,761 1.6690 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 31,198 1.6659 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 68,590 1.6624 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 200,000 1.6581 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 243,107 1.6656 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 300,129 1.6600 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 784,888 1.6645 GBP 2.5p ordinary Purchase 1,000,000 1.6714 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 751 1.6595 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 1,372 1.6580 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 1,846 1.6630 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 3,064 1.6615 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 3,820 1.6605 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 10,539 1.6658 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 14,331 1.6659 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 36,483 1.6592 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 61,550 1.6657 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 111,730 1.6624 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 364,328 1.6656 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 374,842 1.6649 GBP 2.5p ordinary Sale 407,906 1.6570 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 2.5p ordinary CFD Long 1,693 1.6717 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 44,103 1.6596 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 84,819 1.6693 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Long 111,730 1.6624 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 135,619 1.6649 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 228,617 1.6647 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Long 323,242 1.6570 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 303 1.6687 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 500 1.6640 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 3,393 1.6713 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 4,088 1.6691 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 4,310 1.6627 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 8,955 1.6645 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 15,432 1.6719 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 15,545 1.6571 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 24,996 1.6570 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 29,900 1.6667 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 68,590 1.6624 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 117,917 1.6611 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 191,363 1.6589 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 200,000 1.6581 GBP 2.5p ordinary SWAP Short 258,673 1.6670 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 277,384 1.6668 GBP 2.5p ordinary CFD Short 1,000,000 1.6714 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 2 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number*: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

