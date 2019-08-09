Log in
Barclays : Form 8.3 - COBHAM PLC - AMENDMENT

08/09/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

Amendment to Sales

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose COBHAM PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 06 August 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 2.5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

39,509,861

1.65%

10,718,822

0.45%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

7,046,970

0.29%

22,247,511

0.93%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

46,556,831

1.95%

32,966,333

1.38%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

716

1.6412 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

1,368

1.6400 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

1,639

1.6502 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

1,640

1.6497 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

33,179

1.6410 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

95,141

1.6441 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

103,047

1.6475 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

127,341

1.6435 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

159,778

1.6419 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

1,205,810

1.6437 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

716

1.6412 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

1,639

1.6502 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

1,640

1.6497 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

3,279

1.6501 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

3,596

1.6448 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

4,020

1.6450 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

5,052

1.6423 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

5,873

1.6413 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

9,671

1.6439 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

17,746

1.6440 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

19,660

1.6462 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

32,607

1.6410 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

65,412

1.6445 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

261,421

1.6465 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

399,253

1.6452 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per

relevant

description reference unit

security

securities

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Long

3,596

1.6447 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,893

1.6420 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Long

5,052

1.6423 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Long

49,157

1.6477 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

98,816

1.6427 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

338,013

1.6459 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

5,472

1.6408 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Short

11,037

1.6412 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Short

55,796

1.6411 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Short

99,384

1.6475 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

402,404

1.6429 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

461,791

1.6448 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Short

561,901

1.6432 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure:

9 Aug 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005302/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:10 UTC
