BARCLAYS PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
10/30 05:14:45 am
169.95 GBp   -1.03%
04:47aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Cobham Plc - AMENDMENT
PU
04:47aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group plc - AMENDMENT
PU
03:41aUK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons
RE
Barclays : Form 8.3 - Cobham Plc - AMENDMENT

10/30/2019 | 04:47am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose COBHAM PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 25 October 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 2.5p ordinary

Interests

Short Positions

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

56,909,724

2.38%

35,611,722

1.49%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

3,913,686

0.16%

50,061,414

2.09%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

60,823,410

2.54%

85,673,136

3.58%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

security

securities

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

894

1.5934 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

3,451

1.5930 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

36,061

1.5920 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

36,401

1.5901 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

65,769

1.5950 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

80,344

1.5900 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

110,354

1.5899 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

166,655

1.5906 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

818,741

1.5904 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

1,838,764

1.5860 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

140

1.5895 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

1,200

1.5878 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

5,647

1.5917 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

8,912

1.5888 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

9,850

1.5897 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

15,402

1.5934 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

16,129

1.5943 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

28,055

1.5894 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

29,961

1.5886 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

31,743

1.5925 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

56,123

1.5898 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

147,830

1.5900 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

152,283

1.5904 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

340,090

1.5885 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

reference

unit

security

securities

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,436

1.5878 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

8,912

1.5888 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

15,402

1.5934 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

16,129

1.5943 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

19,864

1.5894 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

29,961

1.5886 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

31,743

1.5925 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

58,186

1.5900 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

132,850

1.5915 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

152,283

1.5904 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

277,201

1.5874 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

2,800

1.5919 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

33,601

1.5900 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

61,570

1.5928 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

65,769

1.5950 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Short

70,128

1.5901 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

101,600

1.5899 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Short

166,655

1.5906 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Short

189,470

1.5900 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

244,205

1.5897 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

293,774

1.5912 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

1,838,764

1.5860 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure:

30 Oct 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005399/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:46:01 UTC
