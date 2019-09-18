Log in
Barclays : Form 8.3 - Cobham Plc - Amendment

09/18/2019 | 10:52am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose COBHAM PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 16 September 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 2.5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

42,773,327

1.79%

2,096,962

0.09%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

620,256

0.03%

29,582,240

1.24%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

43,393,583

1.81%

31,679,202

1.32%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

security

securities

2.5p ordinary Purchase

895

1.6149 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

3,756

1.6134 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

4,167

1.6158 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

5,289

1.6165 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

7,272

1.6163 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

38,204

1.6120 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

58,941

1.6150 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

60,290

1.6160 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

68,455

1.6186 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

74,223

1.6144 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

249,189

1.6127 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

288,196

1.6166 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

292,263

1.6172 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

317,544

1.6143 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

377,200

1.6147 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

413,520

1.6175 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

432,890

1.6132 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

1,155,005

1.6151 GBP

2.5p ordinary Purchase

16,958,009

1.6100 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

333

1.6120 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

3,000

1.6205 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

5,289

1.6165 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

6,253

1.6175 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

6,255

1.6150 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

6,779

1.6172 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

7,224

1.6160 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

8,639

1.6190 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

15,992

1.6100 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

20,594

1.6156 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

29,464

1.6115 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

29,631

1.6137 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

33,918

1.6138 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

47,063

1.6119 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

105,275

1.6134 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

132,311

1.6161 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

161,166

1.6163 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

740,000

1.6183 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

744,312

1.6146 GBP

2.5p ordinary Sale

989,269

1.6140 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant description

reference

unit

security

securities

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Long

4,792

1.6151 GBP

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Long

15,477

1.6128 GBP

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Long

19,209

1.6124 GBP

2.5p ordinary CFD

Long

100,858

1.6098 GBP

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Long

409,292

1.6158 GBP

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Long

623,942

1.6134 GBP

2.5p ordinary CFD

Short

8,600

1.6142 GBP

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Short

15,707

1.6157 GBP

2.5p ordinary CFD

Short

45,559

1.6136 GBP

2.5p ordinary CFD

Short

110,044

1.6144 GBP

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Short

249,189

1.6127 GBP

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Short

269,070

1.6128 GBP

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Short

288,196

1.6166 GBP

2.5p ordinary SWAP

Short

1,155,005

1.6151 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure:

18 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005617/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 14:51:09 UTC
