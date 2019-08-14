Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
08/14 11:30:00 am
138.71 GBp   -1.69%
Barclays : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC

08/14/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in GREEN REIT PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 13 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

22,824,811

3.26%

72,424

0.01%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

0

0.00%

22,764,521

3.25%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

22,824,811

3.26%

22,836,945

3.26%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

61,246

1.8265 EUR

Purchase

80,595

1.8240 EUR

Purchase

128,040

1.8252 EUR

Sale

23

1.8260 EUR

Sale

398

1.8278 EUR

Sale

1,719

1.8250 EUR

Sale

50,610

1.8240 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per
unit

ORD

Short

24,316

1.8241 EUR

ORD

Short

61,246

1.8265 EUR

SWAP

Long

1,166

1.8254 EUR

SWAP

Short

128,040

1.8253 EUR

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 14 Aug 2019
Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005559/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:26:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 272 M
EBIT 2019 7 539 M
Net income 2019 3 534 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,96%
P/E ratio 2019 6,71x
P/E ratio 2020 6,05x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 24 326 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 191,07  GBp
Last Close Price 141,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 98,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-6.26%29 341
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.31%349 561
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%264 601
BANK OF AMERICA12.18%258 026
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.41%202 505
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.46%182 462
