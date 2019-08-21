Barclays : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in GREEN REIT PLC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 20 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 35,390,617 5.06% 24,971 0.00% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 0 0.00% 34,045,835 4.87% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 35,390,617 5.06% 34,070,806 4.87%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 117,229 1.9023 EUR Purchase 1,557,738 1.9000 EUR Sale 34 1.9020 EUR Sale 1,182,405 1.9000 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit CFD Short 20,059 1.9001 EUR CFD Short 117,229 1.9023 EUR CFD Short 155,812 1.9004 EUR SWAP Long 138 1.9005 EUR

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 21 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

