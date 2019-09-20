Barclays : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
09/20/2019 | 09:57am EDT
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
GREEN REIT PLC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
19 September 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
36,105,980
5.16%
94,505
0.01%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
7,286
0.00%
32,562,286
4.66%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
TOTAL:
36,113,266
5.16%
32,656,791
4.67%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
170
1.9041 EUR
Purchase
205
1.9040 EUR
Purchase
7,581
1.9042 EUR
Purchase
16,034
1.9020 EUR
Purchase
94,752
1.9030 EUR
Purchase
1,500,000
1.9033 EUR
Sale
283,941
1.9016 EUR
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product Name
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per
unit
CFD
Long
283,941
1.9016 EUR
SWAP
Short
820
1.9025 EUR
CFD
Short
7,751
1.9042 EUR
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
Exercise price
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
NONE
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
20 Sep 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
View source version on businesswire.com:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005321/en/
BARCLAYS PLC
Source: BARCLAYS PLC
Disclaimer
Barclays plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 13:56:06 UTC
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
Sales 2019
21 275 M
EBIT 2019
7 236 M
Net income 2019
2 411 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
5,87%
P/E ratio 2019
11,1x
P/E ratio 2020
6,59x
Capi. / Sales2019
1,22x
Capi. / Sales2020
1,18x
Capitalization
25 946 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
183,61 GBp
Last Close Price
150,48 GBp
Spread / Highest target
66,1%
Spread / Average Target
22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-26,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.