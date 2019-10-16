Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/16 10:52:28 am
164.55 GBp   +0.31%
10:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - sophos group plc amendment
PU
10:23aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC
PU
10:23aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:23am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in GREEN REIT PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 15 October 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

28,820,832

4.12%

104,974

0.02%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

921

0.00%

21,849,522

3.12%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

28,821,753

4.12%

21,954,496

3.14%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

382

1.8935 EUR

Purchase

5,022

1.8920 EUR

Purchase

158,465

1.8948 EUR

Sale

5,022

1.8920 EUR

Sale

45,688

1.8940 EUR

Sale

967,652

1.8931 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per
unit

CFD

Long

45,688

1.8938 EUR

SWAP

Long

967,652

1.8931 EUR

SWAP

Short

382

1.8935 EUR

CFD

Short

158,465

1.8948 EUR

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
NONE
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure:

16 Oct 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005530/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 14:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
10:29aBritain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
RE
10:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - sophos group plc amendment
PU
10:23aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC
PU
10:23aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
PU
10:10aBARCLAYS : 15 Ground-Breaking Companies Join the 10th Unreasonable Impact Progra..
BU
07:08aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - EI GROUP PLC
PU
07:08aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC
PU
07:08aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC
PU
05:45aUK banks fail to meet timetable for loan insurance claims, regulator says
RE
10/15Financials Up After JPMorgan, Citigroup Earnings - Financials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 280 M
EBIT 2019 7 280 M
Net income 2019 2 374 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,39%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 7,24x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 28 316 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 184,45  GBp
Last Close Price 164,04  GBp
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taylor Wright Co-Head-US Equity & Managing Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Paul Herbert Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC8.98%36 079
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.29%383 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.33%277 961
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.66%276 736
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.75%213 927
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group