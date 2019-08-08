Log in
Barclays : Form 8.3 - IFG GROUP PLC

08/08/2019 | 10:10am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Barclays PLC.

Company dealt in

IFG GROUP PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

ORD

Date of dealing

07 Aug 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,290,000

2.17%

0

0.00%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

0

0.00%

2,290,000

2.17%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

2,290,000

2.17%

2,290,000

2.17%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit
Sale

1,966,544

1.7483 GBP

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit
SWAP Long

175,000

1.7685 GBP
SWAP Long

250,000

1.7785 GBP
SWAP Long

400,000

1.7486 GBP
SWAP Long

1,141,544

1.7386 GBP

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

8 Aug 2019

Contact name

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005521/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 14:09:04 UTC
