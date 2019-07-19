Barclays : Form 8.3 - Ireland Regulatory Disclosure - GREEN REIT PLC
07/19/2019 | 09:15am EDT
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC
Company dealt in
GREEN REIT PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate
(Note 2)
ORD
Date of dealing
18 JULY 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
9,518,891
1.36%
141,359
0.02%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,000
0.00%
9,518,677
1.36%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
TOTAL:
9,519,891
1.36%
9,660,036
1.38%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
1,853
1.8240 EUR
Purchase
2,866
1.8260 EUR
Purchase
4,921
1.8255 EUR
Purchase
43,825
1.8264 EUR
Sale
201
1.8231 EUR
Sale
209
1.8255 EUR
Sale
1,853
1.8240 EUR
Sale
4,921
1.8257 EUR
Sale
16,908
1.8269 EUR
Sale
20,866
1.8260 EUR
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product Name
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per
unit
ORD
Long
3,273
1.8265 EUR
ORD
Long
13,635
1.8270 EUR
ORD
Long
20,574
1.8258 EUR
ORD
Short
43,825
1.8264 EUR
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
Exercise price
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
Date of disclosure
NO
Contact name
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)