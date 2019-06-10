Barclays : Form 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LTD

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LTD relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 07 June 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? LONMIN PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 2,054,456 0.09% 3,923,972 0.16% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 10,914,053 0.46% 2,403,500 0.10% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 12,968,509 0.54% 6,327,472 0.27% Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1689727920 Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 4,800,000 1.25% 0 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 4,800,000 1.25% 0 0.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities ADR Purchase 48 4.0500 USD ADR Purchase 300 4.0150 USD ADR Purchase 600 4.0200 USD ADR Purchase 800 4.0068 USD ADR Purchase 1,200 4.0191 USD ADR Purchase 1,292 4.0499 USD ADR Purchase 1,300 4.0311 USD ADR Purchase 1,300 4.0484 USD ADR Purchase 1,400 4.0492 USD ADR Purchase 1,947 4.0250 USD ADR Purchase 2,400 4.0393 USD ADR Purchase 2,408 3.9927 USD ADR Purchase 3,400 4.0523 USD ADR Purchase 3,500 4.0100 USD ADR Purchase 3,900 3.9942 USD ADR Purchase 4,700 4.0028 USD ADR Purchase 5,400 4.0450 USD ADR Purchase 10,494 4.0429 USD ADR Purchase 11,800 4.0479 USD ADR Purchase 15,666 4.0123 USD ADR Purchase 16,500 4.0366 USD ADR Purchase 20,300 4.0040 USD ADR Purchase 28,200 4.0110 USD ADR Purchase 28,717 4.0623 USD ADR Purchase 29,130 4.0300 USD ADR Purchase 32,300 4.0216 USD ADR Purchase 37,171 4.0286 USD ADR Purchase 44,200 4.0249 USD ADR Purchase 62,453 4.0389 USD ADR Purchase 74,100 4.0230 USD ADR Sale 100 4.0450 USD ADR Sale 100 3.9850 USD ADR Sale 100 3.9950 USD ADR Sale 300 4.0000 USD ADR Sale 400 4.0050 USD ADR Sale 793 4.0150 USD ADR Sale 1,371 4.0162 USD ADR Sale 2,300 4.0391 USD ADR Sale 2,900 4.0094 USD ADR Sale 5,300 4.0400 USD ADR Sale 5,966 4.0164 USD ADR Sale 10,000 4.0300 USD ADR Sale 12,000 4.0163 USD ADR Sale 14,000 4.0131 USD ADR Sale 18,000 4.0462 USD ADR Sale 20,800 4.0291 USD ADR Sale 23,417 4.0673 USD ADR Sale 28,200 4.0110 USD ADR Sale 39,226 4.0100 USD ADR Sale 56,600 4.0200 USD ADR Sale 62,100 4.0243 USD ADR Sale 72,953 4.0346 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 484,577 14.8300 ZAR Ordinary NPV Sale 484,577 14.8300 ZAR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities Ordinary NPV CFD Long 3,750 15.1457 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 8,666 14.7658 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 64,167 14.8818 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 108,084 14.8450 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 177,480 14.7540 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 188,917 14.5297 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 208,769 14.9238 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 322,315 14.9505 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 350,491 14.7358 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 8,151 14.8941 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 63,442 15.0132 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 69,023 15.0042 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 128,484 14.9581 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 218,480 15.1189 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 332,122 14.8915 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 800,860 14.8275 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 10 Jun 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

