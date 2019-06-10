Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/10 08:28:00 am
152.66 GBp   +1.06%
Barclays : Form 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LTD

06/10/2019 | 08:08am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LTD
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 07 June 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
LONMIN PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 2,054,456 0.09% 3,923,972 0.16%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
10,914,053 0.46% 2,403,500 0.10%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 12,968,509 0.54% 6,327,472 0.27%
Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1689727920
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 4,800,000 1.25% 0 0.00%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 4,800,000 1.25% 0 0.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ADR Purchase 48 4.0500 USD
ADR Purchase 300 4.0150 USD
ADR Purchase 600 4.0200 USD
ADR Purchase 800 4.0068 USD
ADR Purchase 1,200 4.0191 USD
ADR Purchase 1,292 4.0499 USD
ADR Purchase 1,300 4.0311 USD
ADR Purchase 1,300 4.0484 USD
ADR Purchase 1,400 4.0492 USD
ADR Purchase 1,947 4.0250 USD
ADR Purchase 2,400 4.0393 USD
ADR Purchase 2,408 3.9927 USD
ADR Purchase 3,400 4.0523 USD
ADR Purchase 3,500 4.0100 USD
ADR Purchase 3,900 3.9942 USD
ADR Purchase 4,700 4.0028 USD
ADR Purchase 5,400 4.0450 USD
ADR Purchase 10,494 4.0429 USD
ADR Purchase 11,800 4.0479 USD
ADR Purchase 15,666 4.0123 USD
ADR Purchase 16,500 4.0366 USD
ADR Purchase 20,300 4.0040 USD
ADR Purchase 28,200 4.0110 USD
ADR Purchase 28,717 4.0623 USD
ADR Purchase 29,130 4.0300 USD
ADR Purchase 32,300 4.0216 USD
ADR Purchase 37,171 4.0286 USD
ADR Purchase 44,200 4.0249 USD
ADR Purchase 62,453 4.0389 USD
ADR Purchase 74,100 4.0230 USD
ADR Sale 100 4.0450 USD
ADR Sale 100 3.9850 USD
ADR Sale 100 3.9950 USD
ADR Sale 300 4.0000 USD
ADR Sale 400 4.0050 USD
ADR Sale 793 4.0150 USD
ADR Sale 1,371 4.0162 USD
ADR Sale 2,300 4.0391 USD
ADR Sale 2,900 4.0094 USD
ADR Sale 5,300 4.0400 USD
ADR Sale 5,966 4.0164 USD
ADR Sale 10,000 4.0300 USD
ADR Sale 12,000 4.0163 USD
ADR Sale 14,000 4.0131 USD
ADR Sale 18,000 4.0462 USD
ADR Sale 20,800 4.0291 USD
ADR Sale 23,417 4.0673 USD
ADR Sale 28,200 4.0110 USD
ADR Sale 39,226 4.0100 USD
ADR Sale 56,600 4.0200 USD
ADR Sale 62,100 4.0243 USD
ADR Sale 72,953 4.0346 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 484,577 14.8300 ZAR
Ordinary NPV Sale 484,577 14.8300 ZAR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 3,750 15.1457 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 8,666 14.7658 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 64,167 14.8818 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 108,084 14.8450 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 177,480 14.7540 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 188,917 14.5297 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 208,769 14.9238 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 322,315 14.9505 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 350,491 14.7358 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 8,151 14.8941 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 63,442 15.0132 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 69,023 15.0042 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 128,484 14.9581 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 218,480 15.1189 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 332,122 14.8915 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 800,860 14.8275 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 10 Jun 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005353/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 12:07:03 UTC
