Barclays : Form 8.3 - SOPHOS AMENDMENT

FORM 8.3 Amendment to Purchase

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SOPHOS GROUP PLC relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 14 October 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 3p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 5,185,277 1.06% 1,886,162 0.39% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 246,276 0.05% 3,325,268 0.68% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 5,431,553 1.11% 5,211,430 1.07%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 3p ordinary Purchase 79 5.8340 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 135 5.7872 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 304 5.7790 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 318 5.8240 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 470 5.7780 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 715 5.8060 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 738 5.8360 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 764 5.7820 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 795 5.8040 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 951 5.8320 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,000 5.7884 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,000 5.8084 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,054 5.7860 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,264 5.8180 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,277 5.7940 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,526 5.7760 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,530 5.8000 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,622 5.8380 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,745 5.7920 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,858 5.8260 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,916 5.7800 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 2,050 5.7960 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 3,050 5.7711 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 3,994 5.8230 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 4,130 5.7938 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 4,134 5.7868 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 4,173 5.7941 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 4,697 5.8208 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 4,728 5.8001 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 6,355 5.7766 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 9,499 5.8220 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 10,814 5.8255 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 11,475 5.7864 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 14,775 5.7798 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 14,935 5.8035 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 24,205 5.7832 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 27,517 5.8156 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 30,712 5.7916 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 32,478 5.7337 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 33,365 5.7906 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 34,320 5.7700 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 36,231 5.8336 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 45,677 5.8057 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 46,946 5.8277 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 49,014 5.8280 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 50,000 5.7606 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 51,378 5.7976 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 54,219 5.7781 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 64,492 5.7908 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 100,000 5.7041 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 106,394 5.7953 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 113,916 5.8014 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 116,709 5.8082 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 122,787 5.8069 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 167,860 5.8192 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 239,421 5.7827 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 269,765 5.7293 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 285,655 5.7706 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 304,025 5.7825 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 342,128 5.8076 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 464,559 5.7919 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 578,163 5.7931 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 728,732 5.7804 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,205,351 5.7762 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 70 5.7885 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 79 5.8340 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 281 5.7700 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 304 5.7790 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 318 5.8240 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 596 5.7516 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 643 5.7515 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 715 5.8060 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 738 5.8360 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 795 5.8040 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 951 5.8320 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,000 5.8180 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,054 5.7860 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,277 5.7940 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,526 5.7760 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,622 5.8380 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,745 5.7920 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,858 5.8260 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,916 5.7800 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 2,050 5.7960 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 2,538 5.7953 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 2,747 5.7828 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 2,774 5.8375 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 3,640 5.7607 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 3,786 5.7577 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 4,001 5.7604 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 4,247 5.7643 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 4,409 5.7820 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 5,356 5.7942 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 5,636 5.7510 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 5,719 5.8257 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 8,191 5.7366 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 9,226 5.8103 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 9,499 5.8220 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 12,741 5.8015 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 20,987 5.7580 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 22,454 5.7972 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 33,529 5.7903 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 38,985 5.8039 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 44,664 5.7849 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 66,567 5.8097 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 159,257 5.7780 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 250,000 5.7984 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 345,580 5.7853 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 423,104 5.7845 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 950,000 5.8244 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,906,747 5.7793 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 3p ordinary SWAP Long 69 5.8402 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 2,298 5.8053 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 2,496 5.8039 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 2,705 5.8374 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 3,834 5.7718 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 4,226 5.8291 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 5,000 5.7943 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Long 5,323 5.7704 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Long 19,331 5.7783 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 39,048 5.8204 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 93,048 5.7927 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 131,970 5.7708 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 183,179 5.7880 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Long 345,580 5.7853 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 135 5.7872 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 292 5.8159 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 360 5.7640 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 852 5.7905 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 1,000 5.7884 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 1,000 5.8084 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 1,274 5.8047 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 3,336 5.7702 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 4,173 5.7941 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 11,361 5.8223 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 11,475 5.7864 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 30,712 5.7916 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 34,039 5.7700 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 35,232 5.8199 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 35,309 5.7876 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 36,231 5.8336 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 46,393 5.7674 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 46,946 5.8277 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 285,655 5.7705 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 566,304 5.7957 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 17 Oct 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

