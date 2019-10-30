Barclays : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group plc - AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SOPHOS GROUP PLC relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 25 October 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 3p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 16,412,713 3.36% 9,231,489 1.89% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 197,498 0.04% 16,247,916 3.33% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 16,610,211 3.40% 25,479,405 5.22%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 3p ordinary Purchase 473 5.7000 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 473 5.6998 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 634 5.7035 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,413 5.6890 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,847 5.7015 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 3,059 5.6867 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 3,256 5.6968 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 5,042 5.7005 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 6,102 5.6927 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 8,250 5.7055 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 8,932 5.7013 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 25,505 5.6940 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 27,420 5.6858 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 33,127 5.6920 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 59,831 5.6983 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 328,370 5.6981 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 58 5.7060 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 473 5.7000 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 542 5.6861 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 600 5.6813 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,730 5.6869 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 7,185 5.6901 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 9,323 5.7031 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 11,250 5.6920 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 13,264 5.7019 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 22,417 5.6926 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 43,939 5.6949 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 324,056 5.7002 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 3p ordinary SWAP Long 50 5.6920 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 364 5.6904 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 785 5.6939 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 2,412 5.6913 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 2,930 5.6860 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 40,378 5.6952 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 53 5.6922 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 8,250 9.3961 USD 3p ordinary CFD Short 25,505 5.6940 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 28,898 5.7062 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 31,567 5.6920 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 30 Oct 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

