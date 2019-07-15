Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 06:40am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BTG PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Bravo Bidco Limited (a newly incorporated entity indirectly wholly-owned by Boston Scientific Corporation)
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 12 July 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 10p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

2,905,425

0.75%

161,961

0.04%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

69,091

0.02%

2,812,605

0.72%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

2,974,516

0.77%

2,974,566

0.77%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received

10p ordinary

Purchase

24,919

8.3700 GBP

8.36 GBP

10p ordinary

Sale

66,447

8.3699 GBP

8.36 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

600

8.3640 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Long

3,806

8.3600 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

14,571

8.3641 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

21,831

8.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Short

1,178

8.3682 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

1,298

8.3650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Short

1,628

8.3666 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Short

3,806

8.3600 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

8,991

8.3677 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure:

15 Jul 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005345/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 10:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
06:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC
PU
06:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - ONESAVINGS BANK PLC
PU
06:40aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC
PU
06:40aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC
PU
06:40aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Charter Court Financial Services Group PLC
PU
06:40aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - KCOM GROUP PLC
PU
05:40aUK banks say business investment slowing further ahead of Brexit
RE
07/12DEUTSCHE BANK : Names Dagmar Valcarcel to Supervisory Board
DJ
07/12BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
PU
07/12BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 207 M
EBIT 2019 7 587 M
Net income 2019 3 646 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 7,50x
P/E ratio 2020 6,68x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 27 099 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 1,94  GBP
Last Close Price 1,57  GBP
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC4.44%34 177
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.11%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA19.52%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.78%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.56%200 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About