Barclays : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - G4S PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree G4S PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Garda World Security Corporation (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 12 April 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 25p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 7,624,082 0.49% 6,693,622 0.43% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 4,094,289 0.26% 2,736,444 0.18% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (4) TOTAL: 11,718,371 0.76% 9,430,066 0.61%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit security securities paid/received paid/received 25p ordinary Purchase 152,736 19.3331 DKK 19.3331 DKK 25p ordinary Purchase 2,516,947 2.2925 GBP 2.16 GBP 25p ordinary Sale 11,854 19.0551 DKK 19.0551 DKK 25p ordinary Sale 3,548,957 2.2920 GBP 2.16 GBP 25p ordinary Purchase 87,785 2.2504 GBP 2.2504 GBP (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 25p ordinary CFD Long 1 2.2400 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 6 2.2383 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 12 2.2316 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 12 2.2591 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Long 100 2.2370 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 193 2.2796 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 394 2.2797 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Long 1,265 2.2920 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 1,826 2.2821 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 11,854 19.0532 DKK 25p ordinary CFD Long 13,753 2.2331 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 18,401 2.2319 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 20,682 2.2367 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 20,709 2.2795 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Long 23,185 2.2003 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 30,717 2.2663 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 31,455 2.2332 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Long 40,057 2.2778 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 51,432 2.2606 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 65,490 2.2426 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 83,433 2.2775 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Long 104,285 2.2273 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Long 108,715 2.2269 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Long 123,953 2.2571 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 152,389 2.2388 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 157,508 2.2801 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 250,000 19.1475 DKK 25p ordinary SWAP Long 277,879 2.2904 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 280,675 2.2913 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Long 609,537 2.1800 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Short 1,623 2.2333 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Short 3,020 2.2302 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Short 6,199 2.2548 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Short 11,507 2.2059 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Short 26,728 2.2383 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Short 32,421 2.2602 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Short 35,901 2.2473 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Short 66,251 2.2570 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Short 68,216 2.2403 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Short 99,727 2.2356 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Short 100,000 2.2456 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Short 152,736 19.3351 DKK 25p ordinary SWAP Short 232,363 2.2328 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Short 250,000 2.2093 GBP 25p ordinary CFD Short 257,820 2.2925 GBP 25p ordinary SWAP Short 294,256 2.2920 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 15 Apr 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

