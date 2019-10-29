Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/29 06:16:06 am
168.33 GBp   -1.27%
05:42aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Inmarsat PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
04:30aBARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit
RE
10/28BARCLAYS : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Inmarsat PLC - AMENDMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:42am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Amendment to Purchase for Convertible Bond

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose INMARSAT PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Connect Bidco Limited owned by a consortium of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP; funds advised by Warburg Pincus or its affiliates; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 16 September 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal

NO:

trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: EUR 0.0005 ordinary
Interests Short Positions

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

15,843,668

3.42%

2,606,961

0.56%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

250,465

0.05%

14,142,738

3.05%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

16,094,133

3.47%

16,749,699

3.61%

Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1486508887
Interests Short Positions

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

4,600,000

0.71%

0

0.00%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

4,600,000

0.71%

0

0.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Total number of

Highest price per unit

Lowest price per unit

security

securities

paid/received

paid/received

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

Purchase

184,134

5.8640 GBP

5.818 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

Sale

323,804

5.8560 GBP

5.8222 GBP

Convertible Bond

Purchase

600,000

147.00 USD

146.01 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

reference

unit

security

securities

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Long

27,549

5.8417 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

CFD

Long

28,426

5.8555 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

CFD

Long

37,807

5.8557 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Long

46,131

5.8443 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Long

53,117

5.8385 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

CFD

Long

67,316

5.8359 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

17

5.8382 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

39

5.8374 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

56

5.8409 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

64

5.8444 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

72

5.8372 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

166

5.8411 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

173

5.8442 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

218

5.8489 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

363

5.8441 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

367

5.8412 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

497

5.8507 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

869

5.8529 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

CFD

Short

1,000

5.8304 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

4,242

5.8505 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

CFD

Short

5,359

5.8420 GBP

EUR 0.0005 ordinary

SWAP

Short

24,061

5.8394 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure:

29 Oct 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005466/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
05:42aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Inmarsat PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
04:30aBARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit
RE
10/28BARCLAYS : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 on Track for New High
DJ
10/28Global Stocks Off to Tepid Start Amid Brexit Uncertainty
DJ
10/28BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - COBHAM PLC AMENDMENT
PU
10/28BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - BCA MARKETPLACE PLC AMENDMENT
PU
10/28BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - AMENDMENT
PU
10/28BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC
PU
10/28BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 400 M
EBIT 2019 7 672 M
Net income 2019 2 902 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,26%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,43x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 29 431 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 187,82  GBp
Last Close Price 170,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taylor Wright Co-Head-US Equity & Managing Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Paul Herbert Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC13.27%37 853
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.10%404 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.73%289 084
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%288 869
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.09%220 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group