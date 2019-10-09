Barclays : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Amendment to Sales

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC relevant securities this form relates: (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC principal trader is connected (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 07 October 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal YES: trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? HONG KONG EXCHANGES & CLEARING LTD

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 6 79/86 p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 2,588,597 0.74% 1,617,321 0.46% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 280,118 0.08% 1,629,018 0.47% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 2,868,715 0.82% 3,246,339 0.93%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit security securities paid/received paid/received 6 79/86 p ordinary Purchase 106,618 74.7925 GBP 73.72 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary Sale 71,148 74.7400 GBP 73.72 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 35 74.8591 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 57 74.5192 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 180 74.3077 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 219 74.5712 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 973 74.3243 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 2,269 74.4302 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 2,715 74.4850 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 3,762 74.4148 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 16,860 74.0650 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 21,697 74.3683 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 15 74.4273 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 40 74.3209 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 47 73.9385 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 49 74.2348 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 85 74.4274 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 103 73.8062 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 109 73.9963 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 156 74.7012 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 158 74.5243 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 234 74.3289 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 263 74.5500 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 264 74.6486 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 273 74.3498 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 283 74.2380 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 287 74.3916 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 414 74.3785 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 416 73.9962 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 425 74.3455 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 581 74.3347 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 734 74.2876 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 1,060 74.2772 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 1,358 74.3173 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 1,437 74.4603 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 1,666 74.3920 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 2,400 74.3790 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 2,453 74.3458 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 2,526 74.1952 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 6,558 74.6509 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 8,388 74.4614 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 23,655 74.5657 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 33,158 74.4288 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 9 Oct 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

