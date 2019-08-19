Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/19 06:42:43 am
140.94 GBp   +0.80%
BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - ONESAVINGS BANK PLC
PU
BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC
PU
BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC
PU
Barclays : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENT PLC

08/19/2019 | 06:27am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 16 August 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 1p ordinary
Interests Short Positions

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

11,267,932

1.10%

2,973,282

0.29%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

1,120,876

0.11%

5,674,962

0.55%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

12,388,808

1.21%

8,648,244

0.84%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Total number of

Highest price per unit

Lowest price per unit

security

securities

paid/received

paid/received

1p ordinary

Purchase

284,625

4.5200 GBP

4.51 GBP

1p ordinary

Sale

259,749

4.5210 GBP

4.5159 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

reference

unit

security

securities

1p ordinary

SWAP

Long

322

4.5159 GBP

1p ordinary

SWAP

Long

8,776

4.5163 GBP

1p ordinary

SWAP

Long

21,264

4.5166 GBP

1p ordinary

SWAP

Long

33,397

4.5173 GBP

1p ordinary

SWAP

Long

55,130

4.5151 GBP

1p ordinary

SWAP

Short

2,629

4.5171 GBP

1p ordinary

SWAP

Short

3,734

4.5202 GBP

1p ordinary

SWAP

Short

35,183

4.5198 GBP

1p ordinary

SWAP

Short

60,442

4.5177 GBP

1p ordinary

SWAP

Short

84,913

4.5200 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure:

19 Aug 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005258/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:26:06 UTC
