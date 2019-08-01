Barclays : Looks to Cut Costs After Net Profit Slides

By Margot Patrick

Barclays PLC (BCS) said Thursday that it will take another swipe at cutting costs to offset challenging business conditions, after it reported that net profit slid 19% in the second quarter.

Net profit fell to GBP1.03 billion from GBP1.28 billion, Barclays said, reflecting a rise in bad loans and higher operating costs from last year's second quarter. But the bank said it's on track to make a 9% return on tangible equity for the year, a key performance pledge by Chief Executive Jes Staley.

Bad loans were up 70% in the quarter, at GBP480 million from GBP283 million, the bank said, while operating costs rose 6% to GBP3.5 billion. Barclays said the rise in impaired loans was because there wasn't a repeat of last year's stronger conditions in the period, which included the release of earlier provisions.

In Barclays' international division, housing its corporate and investment bank, revenue was up 5% in the quarter, mainly because of a gain from selling shares in a business it part owned. Without that extra boost, revenue in its markets business was down 5%. Banking fees fell 1%.

Mr. Staley is trying to convince investors that the bank's strategic mix of consumer, business and investment banking can produce stable returns and provide resilience in downturns. But its shares have fallen 20% in a year and an activist shareholder, Sherborne Investors, has asked for a strategic review.

The fall in share price accelerated this month as worries rose over a potential no-deal Brexit. The bank is one of the U.K.'s largest lenders to companies and households.

On Thursday, Mr. Staley said the bank will cut costs below a previous targeted range, to less than GBP13.6 billion for the full year. The bank has been leaving jobs unfilled when employees depart as one cost saving measure.

New York-based Sherborne, headed by Edward Bramson, called for Barclays to move capital away from its investment bank earlier this year. After Mr. Bramson lost a shareholder vote for a board seat in May, he said his firm would give the bank "a quarter or two" and see what happens before mounting any fresh campaign for change.

