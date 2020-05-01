Log in
Barclays : Norway wealth fund to back AGM resolution to make Barclays a 'net zero' bank

05/01/2020 | 02:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

Norway's sovereign wealth fund will vote in favour of a resolution committing Barclays to tackling climate change at the bank's annual general meeting on May 7, the fund said on Friday.

The resolution calls on Barclays to be a "net zero" emissions bank by 2050, to set a strategy for transitioning its provision of financial services to align with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement, and to report annually on progress.

The fund held a 2.94% stake in Barclays worth $1.2 billion at end-2019, according to fund data.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by David Evans)

