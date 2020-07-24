Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Barclays : Notification of director's details

07/24/2020 | 03:46am EDT

24 July 2020

Barclays PLC

Notification of directors' details

Following the announcement by BP plc ("bp") today, and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Barclays PLC (the "Company") confirms that Tushar Morzaria, Group Finance Director of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of bp as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2020, and will serve on its Audit Committee.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Chris Manners

Tom Hoskin

+44 (0) 20 7773 2136

+44 (0) 20 7116 4755

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:45:07 UTC
