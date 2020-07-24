Barclays : Notification of director's details

24 July 2020

Barclays PLC

Notification of directors' details

Following the announcement by BP plc ("bp") today, and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Barclays PLC (the "Company") confirms that Tushar Morzaria, Group Finance Director of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of bp as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2020, and will serve on its Audit Committee.

