Barclays : Pillar 3 Report

IFRS 9-FL: Comparison of with and without the IFRS9 transitional arrangements
Risk Weighted Assets
- Risk weighted assets (RWAs) by risk type and business
- Movement analysis of RWAs
- CR8 - RWA flow statement of credit risk exposures under the advanced IRB approach
- CCR7 - RWA flow statement of counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM
- MR2-B - RWA flow statement of market risk exposures under the IMA
- OV1 - Overview of risk weighted assets and capital requirements
Leverage
Leverage Introduction
- Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures
9
- Leverage ratio common disclosure
Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities(MREL)
-
MREL Introduction
- KM2 - Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)
11
Liquidity
- Liquidity coverage ratio (period end)
- LIQ1 - Liquidity coverage ratio (average)
12
Notes
-
Forward-looking statement
Barclays PLC
Summary
KM1 - Key Metrics
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
30.09.19
30.06.19
31.03.19
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Available capital (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)1
42,518
40,813
41,875
42,888
41,437
1a
Fully loaded Expected Credit Loss (ECL) accounting model2
41,303
39,687
40,742
41,704
40,268
2
Tier 13
54,012
52,241
53,366
55,592
54,724
2a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 14
52,044
50,428
51,472
53,697
51,257
3
Total capital3
66,394
63,641
66,095
68,330
66,549
3a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital4
63,145
60,294
62,434
64,681
63,485
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
4
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)1
325,631
295,131
313,261
319,107
319,671
4a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total risk-weighted assets (RWA)2
325,536
295,016
313,147
318,993
319,556
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
13.1%
13.8%
13.4%
13.4%
13.0%
5a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Common Equity Tier 1 (%)
12.7%
13.5%
13.0%
13.1%
12.6%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
16.6%
17.7%
17.0%
17.4%
17.1%
6a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio (%)
16.0%
17.1%
16.4%
16.8%
16.0%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
20.4%
21.6%
21.1%
21.4%
20.8%
7a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%)
19.4%
20.4%
19.9%
20.3%
19.9%
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA
8
Capital conservation buffer requirement (%)
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
9
Countercyclical buffer requirement (%)
0.0%
0.6%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
10
Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%)
1.5%
1.5%
1.5%
1.5%
1.5%
11
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8 + 9 + 10)
4.0%
4.6%
4.5%
4.5%
4.5%
12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital
requirements (%)
8.6%
9.3%
8.9%
8.9%
8.5%
CRR leverage ratio5, 6
13
Total CRR leverage ratio exposure measure
1,326,549
1,126,259
1,235,079
1,213,800
1,205,303
14
Fully loaded CRR leverage ratio (%)
3.9%
4.5%
4.2%
4.4%
4.3%
Average UK leverage ratio (Transitional)7,8,9
13a
Total average UK leverage ratio exposure measure
1,176,198
1,142,819
1,171,152
1,134,589
1,105,518
14a
Transitional average UK leverage ratio (%)
4.5%
4.5%
4.6%
4.7%
4.6%
UK leverage ratio (Transitional)6,7,8
13b
Total UK leverage ratio exposure measure
1,178,708
1,007,721
1,099,815
1,079,416
1,064,959
14b
Transitional UK leverage ratio (%)
4.5%
5.1%
4.8%
5.1%
4.9%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total HQLA
232,296
206,448
225,556
232,098
225,850
16
Total net cash outflows
149,946
128,901
148,895
148,669
141,515
17
LCR ratio (%)
155%
160%
151%
156%
160%
Notes:
CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the IFRS9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
Fully loaded CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
Transitional Tier 1 and Total capital include AT1 and T2 capital that is calculated applying the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments.
Fully loaded Tier 1 and Total capital include AT1 and T2 capital that is calculated without applying the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments.
Fully loaded CRR leverage ratio is calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
The difference between CRR leverage ratio and UK leverage ratio is primarily driven by the exclusion of qualifying central bank claims from the UK leverage exposure.
Transitional UK leverage ratios are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and in line with the PRA Handbook.
Fully loaded average UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £1,175bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £1,177bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratios are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the PRA Handbook.
Average UK leverage ratio uses capital based on the last day of each month in the quarter and an exposure measure for each day in the quarter.
The CET1 ratio decreased to 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%)
CET1 capital increased by £1.7bn to £42.5bn driven by £0.9bn of profits, net of credit impairment charges not subject to IFRS 9 transitional capital relief, an increase in the currency translation reserve of £1.0bn (mainly driven by the appreciation of period end USD against GBP), and £1.0bn following the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of £0.8bn in the fair value through other comprehensive income reserve driven by a decrease in the Absa Group Limited share price and appreciation of period end GBP against ZAR
RWAs increased by £30.5bn to £325.6bn primarily driven by an increase in client activity within CIB (including drawdowns on facilities) and higher market volatility as well as the appreciation of period end USD against GBP
Barclays PLC
Capital
IFRS 9 - Transitional capital arrangements
On 1 January 2018, IFRS 9 transitional capital arrangements were implemented by Regulation (EU) 2017/2395. Barclays elected to apply the transitional arrangements at both consolidated and individual entity levels and will disclose both transitional and fully loaded CET1 ratios until the end of the transitional period. The transitional benefit is phased out over a 5 year period with 95% applicable for 2018; 85% for 2019; 70% for 2020; 50% for 2021; 25% for 2022 and with no transitional benefit from 2023.
The transitional arrangements, implemented under a modified static approach, allow for transitional relief on the "day 1" impact on adoption of IFRS 9 (static element) and for the increase between "day 1" and the reporting date (modified element), subject to eligibility. For the static element, stage 1, stage 2 and stage 3 provisions are eligible for transition, whereas for the modified element, stage 3 provisions are excluded.
Separate calculations are performed for standardised and advanced IRB portfolios, reflecting the different ways these frameworks take account of provisions. Under the standardised approach, increases in provisions for both the static and modified elements are eligible for transition. Under the advanced approach, for both the static and modified elements, provisions are only eligible for transitional relief to the extent that they exceed regulatory expected loss.
Any increases in impairment allowances as a result of IFRS 9, net of tax, decreases shareholders' equity through retained earnings. This is somewhat mitigated by the transitional relief applied on eligible impairment.
For regulatory Internal Ratings Based (IRB) exposures, the calculation of capital takes account of the expected loss via a comparison with the impairment allowances. Where regulatory expected losses exceed impairment allowances, the shortfall is deducted from CET1 capital. Where the impairment allowance is higher than expected loss, the excess is added back to tier 2 capital and capped at an amount of 0.6% of IRB RWAs.
The DTAs created from the increase of impairment are also accounted for in the CET1 ratio. When DTAs arising from temporary differences are above the 10% CET1 capital threshold, any excess above the threshold is deducted and those below the threshold are risk weighted at 250% up to the point they reach threshold.
Standardised RWAs decrease due to the increase in impairment being offset against the Standardised Credit Risk exposures.
Barclays PLC
3
Capital
IFRS9-FL: Comparison of institutions' own funds and capital and leverage ratios with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
30.09.19
30.06.19
31.03.19
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Available capital (amounts)
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied
Tier 1 capital2
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied
Total capital2
Total capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied
42,518
40,813
41,875
42,888
41,437
41,303
39,687
40,742
41,704
40,268
54,012
52,241
53,366
55,592
54,724
52,797
51,115
52,233
54,408
53,555
66,394
63,641
66,095
68,330
66,549
65,644
62,628
65,084
67,333
65,548
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
£m
7
Total risk-weighted assets1
325,631
8
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs
325,536
transitional arrangements had not been applied
£m
£m
£m
£m
295,131
313,261
319,107
319,671
295,016
313,147
318,993
319,556
Capital ratios
9
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure
13.1%
13.8%
13.4%
13.4%
13.0%
amount)
10
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure
amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional
12.7%
13.5%
13.0%
13.1%
12.6%
arrangements had not been applied
11
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
16.6%
17.7%
17.0%
17.4%
17.1%
12
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9
or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been
16.2%
17.3%
16.7%
17.1%
16.8%
applied
13
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
20.4%
21.6%
21.1%
21.4%
20.8%
14
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if
IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not
20.2%
21.2%
20.8%
21.1%
20.5%
been applied
Leverage ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
15
Leverage ratio total exposure measure
1,326,549
1,126,259
1,235,079
1,213,800
1,205,303
16
Leverage ratio3
3.9%
4.5%
4.2%
4.4%
4.3%
17
Leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional
3.9%
4.5%
4.2%
4.4%
4.3%
arrangements had not been applied
Notes:
Transitional CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the IFRS9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
Transitional T1 and Total capital are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. This includes the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments and IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.
Leverage ratio is calculated applying the fully loaded treatment of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
Barclays PLC
Risk weighted assets
Risk weighted assets (RWAs) by risk type and business
Operational
Total
Credit risk
Counterparty credit risk
Market risk
risk
RWAs
Settlement
Std
IRB
Std
IRB
risk
CVA
Std
IMA
As at 31.03.20
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Barclays UK
5,835
59,451
311
-
-
28
202
-
11,851
77,678
Corporate and Investment Bank
30,620
71,993
15,611
19,756
1,022
3,309
14,036
24,010
21,390
201,747
Consumer, Cards and Payments
25,205
3,085
132
31
-
21
-
151
7,536
36,161
Barclays International
55,825
75,078
15,743
19,787
1,022
3,330
14,036
24,161
28,926
237,908
Head Office
3,706
6,212
-
-
-
-
-
-
127
10,045
Barclays Group
65,366
140,741
16,054
19,787
1,022
3,358
14,238
24,161
40,904
325,631
As at 31.12.19
Barclays UK
5,189
57,455
235
-
-
23
178
-
11,821
74,901
Corporate and Investment Bank
25,749
62,177
12,051
16,875
276
2,470
12,854
17,626
21,475
171,553
Consumer, Cards and Payments
27,209
2,706
92
37
-
11
-
103
7,532
37,690
Barclays International
52,958
64,883
12,143
16,912
276
12,481
12,854
17,728
29,007
209,243
Head Office
5,104
5,754
-
-
-
-
-
-
129
10,987
Barclays Group
63,251
128,092
12,378
16,912
276
2,504
13,032
17,729
40,957
295,131
Movement analysis of risk weighted assets
Counterparty
Credit Risk
Credit Risk
Market Risk
Operational Risk
Total
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
As at 31.12.19
191,343
32,070
30,761
40,957
295,131
Book size
7,205
8,300
9,977
(53)
25,429
Acquisitions and disposals
(33)
-
-
-
(33)
Book quality
1,511
(404)
-
-
1,107
Model updates
887
-
-
-
887
Methodology and policy
1,166
255
(2,339)
-
(918)
Foreign exchange movement1
4,028
-
-
-
4,028
As at 31.03.20
206,107
40,221
38,399
40,904
325,631
Note:
1 Foreign exchange movements do not include foreign exchange for counterparty credit risk or market risk.
RWAs increased £30.5bn to £325.6bn:
Book size increased RWAs £25.4bn primarily due to an increase in client activity compared toyear-end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities and higher market volatility
Book quality increased RWAs £1.1bn primarily due to changes in model calibration
Foreign exchange movements increased RWAs £4.0bn due to the appreciation of period end USD against GBP
Barclays PLC
Risk weighted assets
CR8 - RWA flow statement of credit exposures under the AIRB approach
RWA amount
Capital requirements
£m
£m
1
As at 31.12.19
128,095
10,248
2
Asset size
7,479
598
3
Asset quality
1,297
104
4
Model updates
888
71
5
Methodology and policy
736
59
6
Acquisitions and disposals
(33)
(3)
7
Foreign exchange movements
2,279
182
8
Other
-
-
9
As at 31.03.20
140,741
11,259
Advanced credit risk RWAs increased £12.7bn to £140.8bn driven by:
Asset quality increased RWAs £1.3bn primarily due to changes in model calibration
Foreign exchange movements increased RWAs £2.3bn primarily due to the appreciation of period end USD against GBP
Barclays PLC
Risk weighted assets
CCR7 - RWA flow statement of counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM
The total shows the contribution of IMM exposures to CCR RWAs (under both standardised and AIRB) and will not directly reconcile to CCR AIRB RWAs.
RWA amount
Capital requirements
£m
£m
1
As at 31.12.19
21,872
1,750
2
Asset size
5,344
428
3
Credit quality of counterparties
(328)
(26)
4
Model updates (IMM only)
-
-
5
Methodology and policy (IMM only)
(38)
(3)
6
Acquisitions and disposals
-
-
7
Foreign exchange movements
-
-
8
Other
-
-
9
As at 31.03.20
26,850
2,148
Internal Model Method (IMM) RWAs increased by £5.0bn primarily due to increase in trading activity within modelled derivatives and SFTs.
MR2-B - RWA flow statement of market risk exposures under the IMA
Total Capital
VaR
SVaR
IRC
CRM
Other
Total RWA
requirements
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
As at 31.12.19
4,120
8,237
3,704
-
1,668
17,729
1,418
2
Movement in risk levels
1,491
5,126
(416)
-
3,154
9,355
748
3
Model updates/changes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
Methodology and policy
(114)
(1,474)
(369)
-
(966)
(2,923)
(233)
5
Acquisitions and disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
As at 31.03.20
5,497
11,889
2,919
-
3,856
24,161
1,933
Internal Model Approach RWAs increased by £6.5bn primarily due to increase in trading activities and higher market volatility.
Barclays PLC
Risk weighted assets
OV1 - Overview of risk weighted assets by risk type and capital requirements
RWA
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
£m
£m
1
Credit risk (excluding CCR)
187,673
174,321
2
Of which standardised approach
64,137
60,482
3
Of which the foundation IRB (FIRB) approach
-
-
4
Of which the advanced IRB (AIRB) approach
123,536
113,839
Of which Equity IRB under the Simple risk-weight or the internal models
5
approach
-
-
6
CCR
38,954
31,630
7
Of which mark to market
2,947
1,697
8
Of which original exposure
-
-
9
Of which standardised approach
-
-
9a
Of which financial collateral comprehensive method
5,216
4,723
10
Of which internal model method
26,605
21,708
11
Of which risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a CCP
828
998
12
Of which CVA
3,358
2,504
13
Settlement risk
1,022
276
14
Securitisation exposures in banking book (after cap)
9,445
6,899
14a
Of which capital deduction approach (CAPD)
128
147
14b
Of which look through approach (KIRB)
-
76
15
Of which IRB approach
-
2,737
16
Of which IRB supervisory formula approach (SFA)
-
-
17
Of which internal assessment approach (IAA)
-
106
18
Of which standardised approach
-
-
14c
Of which Sec-ERBA
972
161
14d
Of which Sec-IAA
1,711
931
14e
Of which Sec-SA
974
669
14f
Of which Sec-IRBA
5,660
2,072
19
Market risk
38,399
30,761
20
Of which the standardised approach
14,238
13,032
21
Of which IMA
24,161
17,729
22
Large exposures
-
-
23
Operational risk
40,904
40,957
24
Of which basic indicator approach
-
-
25
Of which standardised approach
40,904
40,957
26
Of which advanced measurement approach
-
-
27
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight)
9,234
10,287
28
Floor Adjustments
-
-
29
Total
325,631
295,131
Minimum capital
requirements
As at
As at
31.03.20 31.12.19
£m £m
15,014 13,946
5,131 4,839
--
9,883 9,107
--
3,116 2,530
236 136
-
-
-
-
417 378
2,128 1,736
66 80
269 200
82 22
756 552
10 12
6
219
-
8
-
78 13
137 74
54
166
3,072
2,461
1,043
1,139
1,418
1,933
-
-
3,277
3,272
-
-
3,277
3,272
-
-
739 823
--
26,050 23,611
Barclays PLC
Leverage
Leverage ratio and exposure
The following leverage tables show the components of the leverage ratio using the CRR definition for the leverage exposure and the tier 1 capital on a fully loaded basis as at 31 March 2020.1
Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures
This table is a summary of the total leverage exposure and comprises of total IFRS assets used for statutory purposes, regulatory consolidation and other leverage adjustments.
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
£m
£m
1
Total assets as per published financial statements
1,444,296
1,140,229
2
Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the
(4,841)
(1,170)
scope of regulatory consolidation
4
Adjustments for derivative financial instruments
(233,846)
(123,318)
5
Adjustments for securities financing transactions (SFTs)
34,271
18,339
6
Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-
102,499
105,289
balance sheet exposures)
EU-6a
(Adjustment for intragroup exposures excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure in
-
-
accordance with Article 429 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013)
7
Other adjustments
(15,830)
(13,110)
8
Total leverage ratio exposure
1,326,549
1,126,259
Note:
1 Capital and leverage measures are calculated applying CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
Barclays PLC
9
Leverage
Leverage ratio common disclosure
This table shows the leverage ratio calculation and includes additional breakdowns for the leverage exposure measure.
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
£m
£m
On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs)
1
On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral)1
911,610
798,516
2
(Asset amounts deducted in determining tier 1 capital)
(15,830)
(13,110)
3
Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets)1
895,780
785,406
Derivative exposures
4
Replacement cost associated with allderivatives transactions (ie net of eligible cash variation margin)
35,395
22,806
5
Add-on amounts for PFE associated with allderivatives transactions (mark-to-market method)
150,545
142,143
7
Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions
(56,083)
(38,753)
8
Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures
(41,577)
(34,061)
9
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
348,854
293,935
10
Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives
(328,860)
(280,152)
11
Total derivative exposures
108,274
105,918
Securities financing transaction exposures
12
Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions1
505,641
387,328
13
Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets
(319,916)
(276,021)
14
Counterparty credit risk exposure for SFT assets
34,271
18,339
16
Total securities financing transaction exposures1
219,996
129,646
Other off-balance sheet exposures
17
Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount
328,855
331,390
18
Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts
(226,356)
(226,101)
19
Other off-balance sheet exposures
102,499
105,289
Capital and total exposures
20
Tier 1 capital
52,044
50,428
21
Total leverage ratio exposures
1,326,549
1,126,259
Leverage ratio
22
Leverage ratio
3.9%
4.5%
Choice on transitional arrangements and amount of derecognised fiduciary items
EU-23
Choice on transitional arrangements for the definition of the capital measure
Fully phased in
The CRR leverage ratio decreased to 3.9%. The CRR leverage exposure increased £200bn to £1,327bn primarily driven by SFTs and Loans and advances and other assets, partially offset by an increase in Tier 1 capital.
Barclays PLC
Minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities
Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)
CRR II requirements relating to own funds and eligible liabilities came into force from 27 June 2019, which amended CRR. As an amending regulation, the existing provisions of CRR apply unless they are amended by CRR II. Eligible liabilities have been calculated reflecting the Group's interpretation of the current rules and guidance. Certain aspects of CRR II are dependent on final technical standards to be issued by the EBA and adopted by the European Commission as well as UK implementation of the rules.
KM2 has been prepared in accordance with CRR as amended by CRR II, using the uniform format set out in the BCBS Standard on Pillar 3 disclosure requirements, as the EU format for disclosure is yet to be agreed.
KM2 - Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)
This table shows the key metrics for the Group's own funds and eligible liabilities.
As at
As at
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
30.09.19
30.06.19
£m
£m
£m
£m
1
Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available
100,068
96,666
100,615
102,013
2
Total RWA at the level of the resolution group
325,631
295,131
313,261
319,107
3
TLAC as a percentage of RWA (row 1 / row 2) (%)
30.7%
32.8%
32.1%
32.0%
4
Leverage ratio exposure measure at the level of the resolution group¹
1,326,549
1,126,259
1,235,079
1,213,800
5
TLAC as a percentage of leverage ratio exposure measure (row 1 / row 4)
7.5%
8.6%
8.1%
8.4%
(%)
6a
Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate paragraph of
No
No
No
No
Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?
6b
Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of Section
No
No
No
No
11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?
6c
If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding
issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that is recognised
as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Excluded Liabilities and that would be recognised as external TLAC if no
cap was applied (%)
Note:
1 CRR leverage exposure as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
Barclays PLC
Liquidity
LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ratio
This table shows the level and components of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio. This disclosure has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in the 'Guidelines on LCR disclosure to complement the disclosure of liquidity risk management under Article 435 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013' as specified in Annexure II which complements Article 435(1)(f) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013.
Liquidity coverage ratio (period end)
Total period end value
31.03.20
31.12.19
30.09.19
30.06.19
31.03.19
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Liquidity buffer
232,296
206,448
225,556
232,098
225,850
Total net cash outflows
149,946
128,901
148,895
148,669
141,515
Liquidity coverage ratio (%) (period end)
155%
160%
151%
156%
160%
LIQ1 - Liquidity coverage ratio (average)
Total unweighted value (average)
31.03.2031.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 31.03.19
Total weighted value (average)
31.03.2031.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 31.03.19
Number of data points used in calculation of
averages¹
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
High-quality liquid assets
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
230,568
232,008
233,702
228,910
223,998
Cash outflows
2
Retail deposits and deposits from small
business customers, of which:
204,385
201,969
199,916
198,142
196,505
18,224
17,961
17,676
17,420
17,178
3
Stable deposits
112,156
111,319
111,028
110,858
110,736
5,608
5,566
5,551
5,543
5,537
4
Less stable deposits
92,221
90,642
88,880
87,275
85,760
12,608
12,387
12,117
11,869
11,633
5
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:
174,578
170,453
169,354
165,612
161,449
89,155
88,247
89,112
87,232
84,565
6
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and
deposits in networks of cooperative banks
38,908
34,908
32,653
31,518
30,675
9,555
8,582
8,030
7,747
7,535
7
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
130,740
130,513
131,751
129,483
126,545
74,670
74,633
76,132
74,874
72,801
8
Unsecured debt
4,930
5,032
4,950
4,611
4,229
4,930
5,032
4,950
4,611
4,229
9
Secured wholesale funding
59,679
59,782
58,953
56,419
55,036
10
Additional requirements, of which:
178,204
177,769
178,845
175,345
175,335
51,530
50,402
51,292
50,422
52,089
11
Outflows related to derivative exposures and
other collateral requirements
19,931
18,740
19,131
18,917
19,977
17,760
16,734
17,239
17,205
18,503
12
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt
products
9,113
8,576
8,421
7,498
7,440
9,113
8,576
8,421
7,498
7,440
13
Credit and liquidity facilities
149,160
150,453
151,293
148,930
147,918
24,657
25,092
25,632
25,719
26,146
14
Other contractual funding obligations
2,382
2,410
5,047
13,666
16,668
1,637
1,654
1,590
1,426
1,241
15
Other contingent funding obligations
162,494
159,506
156,966
152,837
149,866
6,136
5,371
4,486
4,017
3,657
16
Total cash outflows
226,361
223,417
223,109
216,936
213,766
Cash inflows
17
Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)
443,300
418,571
406,338
389,512
376,448
58,964
58,649
57,633
56,042
54,564
18
Inflows from fully performing exposures
13,346
12,750
12,714
12,641
12,642
8,518
8,129
8,220
8,305
8,412
19
Other cash inflows²
13,648
12,057
12,182
12,042
11,556
8,840
6,926
6,965
6,956
6,763
EU-
(Difference between total weighted inflows and
19a
total weighted outflows arising from
transactions in third countries where there are
transfer restrictions or which are denominated
in non-convertible currencies)
EU-
(Excess inflows from a related specialised credit
19b
institution)
20
Total cash inflows
470,294
443,378
431,234
414,195
400,646
76,322
73,704
72,818
71,303
69,739
Fully exempt inflows
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inflows subject to 90% cap
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inflows subject to 75% cap
381,164
359,897
351,480
336,018
318,874
76,322
73,704
72,818
71,303
69,739
21
Liquidity buffer
230,568
232,008
233,702
228,910
223,998
22
Total net cash outflows
150,039
149,713
150,291
145,633
144,027
23
Liquidity coverage ratio (%) (average)
154%
155%
155%
157%
156%
Notes:
Trailing average of 12month-end observations to the reporting date
Difference between total weighted inflows and total weighted outflows arising from transactions in third countries where there are transfer restrictions or which are denominated innon-convertible currencies
As at 31 March 2020, the Barclays Group LCR was 155% (December 2019: 160%), equivalent to a surplus of £82bn (December 2019: £78bn) to 100% regulatory requirement. The change in the liquidity pool, LCR and surplus is driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment. The 12 month- end average LCR to 31 March 2020 is 154% (December 2019: 155%).
Barclays PLC
Notes
The terms Barclays or Barclays Group refer to Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries. The abbreviations '£m' represent millions of Pounds Sterling.
There are a number of key judgement areas, for example impairment calculations, which are based on models and which are subject to ongoing adjustment and modifications. Reported numbers reflect best estimates and judgements at the date these interim results were approved.
Relevant terms that are used in this document but are not defined under applicable regulatory guidance or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are explained in the results glossary that can be accessed at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/annual-reports.
Forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the Group. Barclays cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as 'may', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'projected', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'achieve' or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements can be made in writing but also may be made verbally by members of the management of the Group (including, without limitation, during management presentations to financial analysts) in connection with this document. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements or guidance regarding or relating to the Group's future financial position, income growth, assets, impairment charges, provisions, business strategy, capital, leverage and other regulatory ratios, payment of dividends (including dividend payout ratios and expected payment strategies), projected levels of growth in the banking and financial markets, projected costs or savings, any commitments and targets, estimates of capital expenditures, plans and objectives for future operations, projected employee numbers, IFRS impacts and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made and such statements may be affected by changes in legislation, the development of standards and interpretations under IFRS, including evolving practices with regard to the interpretation and application of accounting and regulatory standards, the outcome of current and future legal proceedings and regulatory investigations, future levels of conduct provisions, the policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, geopolitical risks and the impact of competition. In addition, factors including (but not limited to) the following may have an effect: capital, leverage and other regulatory rules applicable to past, current and future periods; UK, US, Eurozone and global macroeconomic and business conditions; the effects of any volatility in credit markets; market related risks such as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; effects of changes in valuation of credit market exposures; changes in valuation of issued securities; volatility in capital markets; changes in credit ratings of any entity within the Group or any securities issued by such entities; direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-
pandemic; instability as a result of the exit by the UK from the European Union and the disruption that may subsequently result in the UK and globally; and the success of future acquisitions, disposals and other strategic transactions. A number of these influences and factors are beyond the Group's control. As a result, the Group's actual financial position, future results, dividend payments, capital, leverage or other regulatory ratios or other financial andnon-financial metrics or performance measures may differ materially from the statements or guidance set forth in the Group's forward- looking statements. Additional risks and factors which may impact the Group's future financial condition and performance are identified in our filings with the SEC (including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 and our Q1 2020 Results Announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2020 filed on Form 6-K), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Subject to our obligations under the applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction, (including, without limitation, the UK and the US), in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.