Barclays : Pillar 3 Report

04/29/2020 | 03:18am EDT

Barclays PLC

Pillar 3

31 March 2020

Table of Contents

Pillar 3

Page

Summary

-

KM1 - Key Metrics

2

-

IFRS 9 Introduction

3

- IFRS 9-FL: Comparison of with and without the IFRS9 transitional arrangements

4

Risk Weighted Assets

- Risk weighted assets (RWAs) by risk type and business

5

- Movement analysis of RWAs

5

- CR8 - RWA flow statement of credit risk exposures under the advanced IRB approach

6

- CCR7 - RWA flow statement of counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM

7

- MR2-B - RWA flow statement of market risk exposures under the IMA

7

- OV1 - Overview of risk weighted assets and capital requirements

8

Leverage

-

Leverage Introduction

9

- Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures

9

- Leverage ratio common disclosure

10

Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities(MREL)

-

MREL Introduction

11

- KM2 - Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)

11

Liquidity

- Liquidity coverage ratio (period end)

12

- LIQ1 - Liquidity coverage ratio (average)

12

Notes

-

Forward-looking statement

13

Barclays PLC

1

Summary

KM1 - Key Metrics

As at

As at

As at

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

30.09.19

30.06.19

31.03.19

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Available capital (amounts)

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)1

42,518

40,813

41,875

42,888

41,437

1a

Fully loaded Expected Credit Loss (ECL) accounting model2

41,303

39,687

40,742

41,704

40,268

2

Tier 13

54,012

52,241

53,366

55,592

54,724

2a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 14

52,044

50,428

51,472

53,697

51,257

3

Total capital3

66,394

63,641

66,095

68,330

66,549

3a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital4

63,145

60,294

62,434

64,681

63,485

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

4

Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)1

325,631

295,131

313,261

319,107

319,671

4a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model total risk-weighted assets (RWA)2

325,536

295,016

313,147

318,993

319,556

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

13.1%

13.8%

13.4%

13.4%

13.0%

5a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model Common Equity Tier 1 (%)

12.7%

13.5%

13.0%

13.1%

12.6%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

16.6%

17.7%

17.0%

17.4%

17.1%

6a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio (%)

16.0%

17.1%

16.4%

16.8%

16.0%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

20.4%

21.6%

21.1%

21.4%

20.8%

7a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%)

19.4%

20.4%

19.9%

20.3%

19.9%

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

9

Countercyclical buffer requirement (%)

0.0%

0.6%

0.5%

0.5%

0.5%

10

Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%)

1.5%

1.5%

1.5%

1.5%

1.5%

11

Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8 + 9 + 10)

4.0%

4.6%

4.5%

4.5%

4.5%

12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital

requirements (%)

8.6%

9.3%

8.9%

8.9%

8.5%

CRR leverage ratio5, 6

13

Total CRR leverage ratio exposure measure

1,326,549

1,126,259

1,235,079

1,213,800

1,205,303

14

Fully loaded CRR leverage ratio (%)

3.9%

4.5%

4.2%

4.4%

4.3%

Average UK leverage ratio (Transitional)7,8,9

13a

Total average UK leverage ratio exposure measure

1,176,198

1,142,819

1,171,152

1,134,589

1,105,518

14a

Transitional average UK leverage ratio (%)

4.5%

4.5%

4.6%

4.7%

4.6%

UK leverage ratio (Transitional)6,7,8

13b

Total UK leverage ratio exposure measure

1,178,708

1,007,721

1,099,815

1,079,416

1,064,959

14b

Transitional UK leverage ratio (%)

4.5%

5.1%

4.8%

5.1%

4.9%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15

Total HQLA

232,296

206,448

225,556

232,098

225,850

16

Total net cash outflows

149,946

128,901

148,895

148,669

141,515

17

LCR ratio (%)

155%

160%

151%

156%

160%

Notes:

  1. CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the IFRS9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
  2. Fully loaded CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
  3. Transitional Tier 1 and Total capital include AT1 and T2 capital that is calculated applying the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments.
  4. Fully loaded Tier 1 and Total capital include AT1 and T2 capital that is calculated without applying the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments.
  5. Fully loaded CRR leverage ratio is calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
  6. The difference between CRR leverage ratio and UK leverage ratio is primarily driven by the exclusion of qualifying central bank claims from the UK leverage exposure.
  7. Transitional UK leverage ratios are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and in line with the PRA Handbook.
  8. Fully loaded average UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £1,175bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £1,177bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratios are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the PRA Handbook.
  9. Average UK leverage ratio uses capital based on the last day of each month in the quarter and an exposure measure for each day in the quarter.

The CET1 ratio decreased to 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%)

  • CET1 capital increased by £1.7bn to £42.5bn driven by £0.9bn of profits, net of credit impairment charges not subject to IFRS 9 transitional capital relief, an increase in the currency translation reserve of £1.0bn (mainly driven by the appreciation of period end USD against GBP), and £1.0bn following the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of £0.8bn in the fair value through other comprehensive income reserve driven by a decrease in the Absa Group Limited share price and appreciation of period end GBP against ZAR
  • RWAs increased by £30.5bn to £325.6bn primarily driven by an increase in client activity within CIB (including drawdowns on facilities) and higher market volatility as well as the appreciation of period end USD against GBP

Barclays PLC

2

Capital

IFRS 9 - Transitional capital arrangements

On 1 January 2018, IFRS 9 transitional capital arrangements were implemented by Regulation (EU) 2017/2395. Barclays elected to apply the transitional arrangements at both consolidated and individual entity levels and will disclose both transitional and fully loaded CET1 ratios until the end of the transitional period. The transitional benefit is phased out over a 5 year period with 95% applicable for 2018; 85% for 2019; 70% for 2020; 50% for 2021; 25% for 2022 and with no transitional benefit from 2023.

The transitional arrangements, implemented under a modified static approach, allow for transitional relief on the "day 1" impact on adoption of IFRS 9 (static element) and for the increase between "day 1" and the reporting date (modified element), subject to eligibility. For the static element, stage 1, stage 2 and stage 3 provisions are eligible for transition, whereas for the modified element, stage 3 provisions are excluded.

Separate calculations are performed for standardised and advanced IRB portfolios, reflecting the different ways these frameworks take account of provisions. Under the standardised approach, increases in provisions for both the static and modified elements are eligible for transition. Under the advanced approach, for both the static and modified elements, provisions are only eligible for transitional relief to the extent that they exceed regulatory expected loss.

Any increases in impairment allowances as a result of IFRS 9, net of tax, decreases shareholders' equity through retained earnings. This is somewhat mitigated by the transitional relief applied on eligible impairment.

For regulatory Internal Ratings Based (IRB) exposures, the calculation of capital takes account of the expected loss via a comparison with the impairment allowances. Where regulatory expected losses exceed impairment allowances, the shortfall is deducted from CET1 capital. Where the impairment allowance is higher than expected loss, the excess is added back to tier 2 capital and capped at an amount of 0.6% of IRB RWAs.

The DTAs created from the increase of impairment are also accounted for in the CET1 ratio. When DTAs arising from temporary differences are above the 10% CET1 capital threshold, any excess above the threshold is deducted and those below the threshold are risk weighted at 250% up to the point they reach threshold.

Standardised RWAs decrease due to the increase in impairment being offset against the Standardised Credit Risk exposures.

Barclays PLC

3

Capital

IFRS9-FL: Comparison of institutions' own funds and capital and leverage ratios with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs

As at

As at

As at

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

30.09.19

30.06.19

31.03.19

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Available capital (amounts)

  1. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital1
  2. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied
  3. Tier 1 capital2
  4. Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied
  5. Total capital2
  6. Total capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied

42,518

40,813

41,875

42,888

41,437

41,303

39,687

40,742

41,704

40,268

54,012

52,241

53,366

55,592

54,724

52,797

51,115

52,233

54,408

53,555

66,394

63,641

66,095

68,330

66,549

65,644

62,628

65,084

67,333

65,548

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

£m

7

Total risk-weighted assets1

325,631

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs

325,536

transitional arrangements had not been applied

£m

£m

£m

£m

295,131

313,261

319,107

319,671

295,016

313,147

318,993

319,556

Capital ratios

9

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure

13.1%

13.8%

13.4%

13.4%

13.0%

amount)

10

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure

amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional

12.7%

13.5%

13.0%

13.1%

12.6%

arrangements had not been applied

11

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

16.6%

17.7%

17.0%

17.4%

17.1%

12

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9

or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been

16.2%

17.3%

16.7%

17.1%

16.8%

applied

13

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

20.4%

21.6%

21.1%

21.4%

20.8%

14

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if

IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not

20.2%

21.2%

20.8%

21.1%

20.5%

been applied

Leverage ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

15

Leverage ratio total exposure measure

1,326,549

1,126,259

1,235,079

1,213,800

1,205,303

16

Leverage ratio3

3.9%

4.5%

4.2%

4.4%

4.3%

17

Leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional

3.9%

4.5%

4.2%

4.4%

4.3%

arrangements had not been applied

Notes:

  1. Transitional CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the IFRS9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
  2. Transitional T1 and Total capital are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. This includes the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments and IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.
  3. Leverage ratio is calculated applying the fully loaded treatment of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.

Barclays PLC

4

Risk weighted assets

Risk weighted assets (RWAs) by risk type and business

Operational

Total

Credit risk

Counterparty credit risk

Market risk

risk

RWAs

Settlement

Std

IRB

Std

IRB

risk

CVA

Std

IMA

As at 31.03.20

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Barclays UK

5,835

59,451

311

-

-

28

202

-

11,851

77,678

Corporate and Investment Bank

30,620

71,993

15,611

19,756

1,022

3,309

14,036

24,010

21,390

201,747

Consumer, Cards and Payments

25,205

3,085

132

31

-

21

-

151

7,536

36,161

Barclays International

55,825

75,078

15,743

19,787

1,022

3,330

14,036

24,161

28,926

237,908

Head Office

3,706

6,212

-

-

-

-

-

-

127

10,045

Barclays Group

65,366

140,741

16,054

19,787

1,022

3,358

14,238

24,161

40,904

325,631

As at 31.12.19

Barclays UK

5,189

57,455

235

-

-

23

178

-

11,821

74,901

Corporate and Investment Bank

25,749

62,177

12,051

16,875

276

2,470

12,854

17,626

21,475

171,553

Consumer, Cards and Payments

27,209

2,706

92

37

-

11

-

103

7,532

37,690

Barclays International

52,958

64,883

12,143

16,912

276

12,481

12,854

17,728

29,007

209,243

Head Office

5,104

5,754

-

-

-

-

-

-

129

10,987

Barclays Group

63,251

128,092

12,378

16,912

276

2,504

13,032

17,729

40,957

295,131

Movement analysis of risk weighted assets

Counterparty

Credit Risk

Credit Risk

Market Risk

Operational Risk

Total

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

As at 31.12.19

191,343

32,070

30,761

40,957

295,131

Book size

7,205

8,300

9,977

(53)

25,429

Acquisitions and disposals

(33)

-

-

-

(33)

Book quality

1,511

(404)

-

-

1,107

Model updates

887

-

-

-

887

Methodology and policy

1,166

255

(2,339)

-

(918)

Foreign exchange movement1

4,028

-

-

-

4,028

As at 31.03.20

206,107

40,221

38,399

40,904

325,631

Note:

1 Foreign exchange movements do not include foreign exchange for counterparty credit risk or market risk.

RWAs increased £30.5bn to £325.6bn:

  • Book size increased RWAs £25.4bn primarily due to an increase in client activity compared toyear-end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities and higher market volatility
  • Book quality increased RWAs £1.1bn primarily due to changes in model calibration
  • Foreign exchange movements increased RWAs £4.0bn due to the appreciation of period end USD against GBP

Barclays PLC

5

Risk weighted assets

CR8 - RWA flow statement of credit exposures under the AIRB approach

RWA amount

Capital requirements

£m

£m

1

As at 31.12.19

128,095

10,248

2

Asset size

7,479

598

3

Asset quality

1,297

104

4

Model updates

888

71

5

Methodology and policy

736

59

6

Acquisitions and disposals

(33)

(3)

7

Foreign exchange movements

2,279

182

8

Other

-

-

9

As at 31.03.20

140,741

11,259

Advanced credit risk RWAs increased £12.7bn to £140.8bn driven by:

  • Asset size increased RWAs £7.5bn primarily driven by increased lending activity
  • Asset quality increased RWAs £1.3bn primarily due to changes in model calibration
  • Foreign exchange movements increased RWAs £2.3bn primarily due to the appreciation of period end USD against GBP

Barclays PLC

6

Risk weighted assets

CCR7 - RWA flow statement of counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM

The total shows the contribution of IMM exposures to CCR RWAs (under both standardised and AIRB) and will not directly reconcile to CCR AIRB RWAs.

RWA amount

Capital requirements

£m

£m

1

As at 31.12.19

21,872

1,750

2

Asset size

5,344

428

3

Credit quality of counterparties

(328)

(26)

4

Model updates (IMM only)

-

-

5

Methodology and policy (IMM only)

(38)

(3)

6

Acquisitions and disposals

-

-

7

Foreign exchange movements

-

-

8

Other

-

-

9

As at 31.03.20

26,850

2,148

Internal Model Method (IMM) RWAs increased by £5.0bn primarily due to increase in trading activity within modelled derivatives and SFTs.

MR2-B - RWA flow statement of market risk exposures under the IMA

Total Capital

VaR

SVaR

IRC

CRM

Other

Total RWA

requirements

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

As at 31.12.19

4,120

8,237

3,704

-

1,668

17,729

1,418

2

Movement in risk levels

1,491

5,126

(416)

-

3,154

9,355

748

3

Model updates/changes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Methodology and policy

(114)

(1,474)

(369)

-

(966)

(2,923)

(233)

5

Acquisitions and disposals

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

As at 31.03.20

5,497

11,889

2,919

-

3,856

24,161

1,933

Internal Model Approach RWAs increased by £6.5bn primarily due to increase in trading activities and higher market volatility.

Barclays PLC

7

Risk weighted assets

OV1 - Overview of risk weighted assets by risk type and capital requirements

RWA

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

£m

£m

1

Credit risk (excluding CCR)

187,673

174,321

2

Of which standardised approach

64,137

60,482

3

Of which the foundation IRB (FIRB) approach

-

-

4

Of which the advanced IRB (AIRB) approach

123,536

113,839

Of which Equity IRB under the Simple risk-weight or the internal models

5

approach

-

-

6

CCR

38,954

31,630

7

Of which mark to market

2,947

1,697

8

Of which original exposure

-

-

9

Of which standardised approach

-

-

9a

Of which financial collateral comprehensive method

5,216

4,723

10

Of which internal model method

26,605

21,708

11

Of which risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a CCP

828

998

12

Of which CVA

3,358

2,504

13

Settlement risk

1,022

276

14

Securitisation exposures in banking book (after cap)

9,445

6,899

14a

Of which capital deduction approach (CAPD)

128

147

14b

Of which look through approach (KIRB)

-

76

15

Of which IRB approach

-

2,737

16

Of which IRB supervisory formula approach (SFA)

-

-

17

Of which internal assessment approach (IAA)

-

106

18

Of which standardised approach

-

-

14c

Of which Sec-ERBA

972

161

14d

Of which Sec-IAA

1,711

931

14e

Of which Sec-SA

974

669

14f

Of which Sec-IRBA

5,660

2,072

19

Market risk

38,399

30,761

20

Of which the standardised approach

14,238

13,032

21

Of which IMA

24,161

17,729

22

Large exposures

-

-

23

Operational risk

40,904

40,957

24

Of which basic indicator approach

-

-

25

Of which standardised approach

40,904

40,957

26

Of which advanced measurement approach

-

-

27

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight)

9,234

10,287

28

Floor Adjustments

-

-

29

Total

325,631

295,131

Minimum capital

requirements

As at

As at

31.03.20 31.12.19

£m £m

15,014 13,946

5,131 4,839

--

9,883 9,107

--

3,116 2,530

236 136

-

-

-

-

417 378

2,128 1,736

66 80

269 200

82 22

756 552

10 12

  • 6
  • 219
  • -
  • 8
  • -

78 13

137 74

  1. 54
  1. 166

3,072

2,461

1,043

1,139

1,418

1,933

-

-

3,277

3,272

-

-

3,277

3,272

-

-

739 823

--

26,050 23,611

Barclays PLC

8

Leverage

Leverage ratio and exposure

The following leverage tables show the components of the leverage ratio using the CRR definition for the leverage exposure and the tier 1 capital on a fully loaded basis as at 31 March 2020.1

Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures

This table is a summary of the total leverage exposure and comprises of total IFRS assets used for statutory purposes, regulatory consolidation and other leverage adjustments.

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

£m

£m

1

Total assets as per published financial statements

1,444,296

1,140,229

2

Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the

(4,841)

(1,170)

scope of regulatory consolidation

4

Adjustments for derivative financial instruments

(233,846)

(123,318)

5

Adjustments for securities financing transactions (SFTs)

34,271

18,339

6

Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-

102,499

105,289

balance sheet exposures)

EU-6a

(Adjustment for intragroup exposures excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure in

-

-

accordance with Article 429 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013)

7

Other adjustments

(15,830)

(13,110)

8

Total leverage ratio exposure

1,326,549

1,126,259

Note:

1 Capital and leverage measures are calculated applying CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.

Barclays PLC

9

Leverage

Leverage ratio common disclosure

This table shows the leverage ratio calculation and includes additional breakdowns for the leverage exposure measure.

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

£m

£m

On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs)

1

On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral)1

911,610

798,516

2

(Asset amounts deducted in determining tier 1 capital)

(15,830)

(13,110)

3

Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets)1

895,780

785,406

Derivative exposures

4

Replacement cost associated with allderivatives transactions (ie net of eligible cash variation margin)

35,395

22,806

5

Add-on amounts for PFE associated with allderivatives transactions (mark-to-market method)

150,545

142,143

7

Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions

(56,083)

(38,753)

8

Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures

(41,577)

(34,061)

9

Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives

348,854

293,935

10

Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives

(328,860)

(280,152)

11

Total derivative exposures

108,274

105,918

Securities financing transaction exposures

12

Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions1

505,641

387,328

13

Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets

(319,916)

(276,021)

14

Counterparty credit risk exposure for SFT assets

34,271

18,339

16

Total securities financing transaction exposures1

219,996

129,646

Other off-balance sheet exposures

17

Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount

328,855

331,390

18

Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts

(226,356)

(226,101)

19

Other off-balance sheet exposures

102,499

105,289

Capital and total exposures

20

Tier 1 capital

52,044

50,428

21

Total leverage ratio exposures

1,326,549

1,126,259

Leverage ratio

22

Leverage ratio

3.9%

4.5%

Choice on transitional arrangements and amount of derecognised fiduciary items

EU-23

Choice on transitional arrangements for the definition of the capital measure

Fully phased in

The CRR leverage ratio decreased to 3.9%. The CRR leverage exposure increased £200bn to £1,327bn primarily driven by SFTs and Loans and advances and other assets, partially offset by an increase in Tier 1 capital.

Barclays PLC

10

Minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities

Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)

CRR II requirements relating to own funds and eligible liabilities came into force from 27 June 2019, which amended CRR. As an amending regulation, the existing provisions of CRR apply unless they are amended by CRR II. Eligible liabilities have been calculated reflecting the Group's interpretation of the current rules and guidance. Certain aspects of CRR II are dependent on final technical standards to be issued by the EBA and adopted by the European Commission as well as UK implementation of the rules.

KM2 has been prepared in accordance with CRR as amended by CRR II, using the uniform format set out in the BCBS Standard on Pillar 3 disclosure requirements, as the EU format for disclosure is yet to be agreed.

KM2 - Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)

This table shows the key metrics for the Group's own funds and eligible liabilities.

As at

As at

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

30.09.19

30.06.19

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available

100,068

96,666

100,615

102,013

2

Total RWA at the level of the resolution group

325,631

295,131

313,261

319,107

3

TLAC as a percentage of RWA (row 1 / row 2) (%)

30.7%

32.8%

32.1%

32.0%

4

Leverage ratio exposure measure at the level of the resolution group¹

1,326,549

1,126,259

1,235,079

1,213,800

5

TLAC as a percentage of leverage ratio exposure measure (row 1 / row 4)

7.5%

8.6%

8.1%

8.4%

(%)

6a

Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate paragraph of

No

No

No

No

Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?

6b

Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of Section

No

No

No

No

11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?

6c

If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding

issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that is recognised

as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Excluded Liabilities and that would be recognised as external TLAC if no

cap was applied (%)

Note:

1 CRR leverage exposure as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.

Barclays PLC

11

Liquidity

LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ratio

This table shows the level and components of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio. This disclosure has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in the 'Guidelines on LCR disclosure to complement the disclosure of liquidity risk management under Article 435 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013' as specified in Annexure II which complements Article 435(1)(f) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013.

Liquidity coverage ratio (period end)

Total period end value

31.03.20

31.12.19

30.09.19

30.06.19

31.03.19

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Liquidity buffer

232,296

206,448

225,556

232,098

225,850

Total net cash outflows

149,946

128,901

148,895

148,669

141,515

Liquidity coverage ratio (%) (period end)

155%

160%

151%

156%

160%

LIQ1 - Liquidity coverage ratio (average)

Total unweighted value (average)

31.03.2031.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 31.03.19

Total weighted value (average)

31.03.2031.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 31.03.19

Number of data points used in calculation of

averages¹

12

12

12

12

12

12

12

12

12

12

High-quality liquid assets

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

230,568

232,008

233,702

228,910

223,998

Cash outflows

2

Retail deposits and deposits from small

business customers, of which:

204,385

201,969

199,916

198,142

196,505

18,224

17,961

17,676

17,420

17,178

3

Stable deposits

112,156

111,319

111,028

110,858

110,736

5,608

5,566

5,551

5,543

5,537

4

Less stable deposits

92,221

90,642

88,880

87,275

85,760

12,608

12,387

12,117

11,869

11,633

5

Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:

174,578

170,453

169,354

165,612

161,449

89,155

88,247

89,112

87,232

84,565

6

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and

deposits in networks of cooperative banks

38,908

34,908

32,653

31,518

30,675

9,555

8,582

8,030

7,747

7,535

7

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

130,740

130,513

131,751

129,483

126,545

74,670

74,633

76,132

74,874

72,801

8

Unsecured debt

4,930

5,032

4,950

4,611

4,229

4,930

5,032

4,950

4,611

4,229

9

Secured wholesale funding

59,679

59,782

58,953

56,419

55,036

10

Additional requirements, of which:

178,204

177,769

178,845

175,345

175,335

51,530

50,402

51,292

50,422

52,089

11

Outflows related to derivative exposures and

other collateral requirements

19,931

18,740

19,131

18,917

19,977

17,760

16,734

17,239

17,205

18,503

12

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt

products

9,113

8,576

8,421

7,498

7,440

9,113

8,576

8,421

7,498

7,440

13

Credit and liquidity facilities

149,160

150,453

151,293

148,930

147,918

24,657

25,092

25,632

25,719

26,146

14

Other contractual funding obligations

2,382

2,410

5,047

13,666

16,668

1,637

1,654

1,590

1,426

1,241

15

Other contingent funding obligations

162,494

159,506

156,966

152,837

149,866

6,136

5,371

4,486

4,017

3,657

16

Total cash outflows

226,361

223,417

223,109

216,936

213,766

Cash inflows

17

Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)

443,300

418,571

406,338

389,512

376,448

58,964

58,649

57,633

56,042

54,564

18

Inflows from fully performing exposures

13,346

12,750

12,714

12,641

12,642

8,518

8,129

8,220

8,305

8,412

19

Other cash inflows²

13,648

12,057

12,182

12,042

11,556

8,840

6,926

6,965

6,956

6,763

EU-

(Difference between total weighted inflows and

19a

total weighted outflows arising from

transactions in third countries where there are

transfer restrictions or which are denominated

in non-convertible currencies)

EU-

(Excess inflows from a related specialised credit

19b

institution)

20

Total cash inflows

470,294

443,378

431,234

414,195

400,646

76,322

73,704

72,818

71,303

69,739

Fully exempt inflows

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Inflows subject to 90% cap

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Inflows subject to 75% cap

381,164

359,897

351,480

336,018

318,874

76,322

73,704

72,818

71,303

69,739

21

Liquidity buffer

230,568

232,008

233,702

228,910

223,998

22

Total net cash outflows

150,039

149,713

150,291

145,633

144,027

23

Liquidity coverage ratio (%) (average)

154%

155%

155%

157%

156%

Notes:

  1. Trailing average of 12month-end observations to the reporting date
  2. Difference between total weighted inflows and total weighted outflows arising from transactions in third countries where there are transfer restrictions or which are denominated innon-convertible currencies

As at 31 March 2020, the Barclays Group LCR was 155% (December 2019: 160%), equivalent to a surplus of £82bn (December 2019: £78bn) to 100% regulatory requirement. The change in the liquidity pool, LCR and surplus is driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment. The 12 month- end average LCR to 31 March 2020 is 154% (December 2019: 155%).

Barclays PLC

12

Notes

The terms Barclays or Barclays Group refer to Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries. The abbreviations '£m' represent millions of Pounds Sterling.

There are a number of key judgement areas, for example impairment calculations, which are based on models and which are subject to ongoing adjustment and modifications. Reported numbers reflect best estimates and judgements at the date these interim results were approved.

Relevant terms that are used in this document but are not defined under applicable regulatory guidance or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are explained in the results glossary that can be accessed at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/annual-reports.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the Group. Barclays cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as 'may', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'projected', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'achieve' or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements can be made in writing but also may be made verbally by members of the management of the Group (including, without limitation, during management presentations to financial analysts) in connection with this document. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements or guidance regarding or relating to the Group's future financial position, income growth, assets, impairment charges, provisions, business strategy, capital, leverage and other regulatory ratios, payment of dividends (including dividend payout ratios and expected payment strategies), projected levels of growth in the banking and financial markets, projected costs or savings, any commitments and targets, estimates of capital expenditures, plans and objectives for future operations, projected employee numbers, IFRS impacts and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made and such statements may be affected by changes in legislation, the development of standards and interpretations under IFRS, including evolving practices with regard to the interpretation and application of accounting and regulatory standards, the outcome of current and future legal proceedings and regulatory investigations, future levels of conduct provisions, the policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, geopolitical risks and the impact of competition. In addition, factors including (but not limited to) the following may have an effect: capital, leverage and other regulatory rules applicable to past, current and future periods; UK, US, Eurozone and global macroeconomic and business conditions; the effects of any volatility in credit markets; market related risks such as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; effects of changes in valuation of credit market exposures; changes in valuation of issued securities; volatility in capital markets; changes in credit ratings of any entity within the Group or any securities issued by such entities; direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-

  1. pandemic; instability as a result of the exit by the UK from the European Union and the disruption that may subsequently result in the UK and globally; and the success of future acquisitions, disposals and other strategic transactions. A number of these influences and factors are beyond the Group's control. As a result, the Group's actual financial position, future results, dividend payments, capital, leverage or other regulatory ratios or other financial andnon-financial metrics or performance measures may differ materially from the statements or guidance set forth in the Group's forward- looking statements. Additional risks and factors which may impact the Group's future financial condition and performance are identified in our filings with the SEC (including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 and our Q1 2020 Results Announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2020 filed on Form 6-K), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Subject to our obligations under the applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction, (including, without limitation, the UK and the US), in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Barclays PLC

13

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:17:08 UTC
