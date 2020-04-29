Barclays : Pillar 3 Report 0 04/29/2020 | 03:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Barclays PLC Pillar 3 31 March 2020 Table of Contents Pillar 3 Page Summary - KM1 - Key Metrics 2 - IFRS 9 Introduction 3 - IFRS 9-FL: Comparison of with and without the IFRS9 transitional arrangements 4 Risk Weighted Assets - Risk weighted assets (RWAs) by risk type and business 5 - Movement analysis of RWAs 5 - CR8 - RWA flow statement of credit risk exposures under the advanced IRB approach 6 - CCR7 - RWA flow statement of counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM 7 - MR2-B - RWA flow statement of market risk exposures under the IMA 7 - OV1 - Overview of risk weighted assets and capital requirements 8 Leverage - Leverage Introduction 9 - Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures 9 - Leverage ratio common disclosure 10 Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities(MREL) - MREL Introduction 11 - KM2 - Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level) 11 Liquidity - Liquidity coverage ratio (period end) 12 - LIQ1 - Liquidity coverage ratio (average) 12 Notes - Forward-looking statement 13 Barclays PLC 1 Summary KM1 - Key Metrics As at As at As at As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 31.03.19 £m £m £m £m £m Available capital (amounts) 1 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)1 42,518 40,813 41,875 42,888 41,437 1a Fully loaded Expected Credit Loss (ECL) accounting model2 41,303 39,687 40,742 41,704 40,268 2 Tier 13 54,012 52,241 53,366 55,592 54,724 2a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 14 52,044 50,428 51,472 53,697 51,257 3 Total capital3 66,394 63,641 66,095 68,330 66,549 3a Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital4 63,145 60,294 62,434 64,681 63,485 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 4 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)1 325,631 295,131 313,261 319,107 319,671 4a Fully loaded ECL accounting model total risk-weighted assets (RWA)2 325,536 295,016 313,147 318,993 319,556 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA 5 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 13.1% 13.8% 13.4% 13.4% 13.0% 5a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Common Equity Tier 1 (%) 12.7% 13.5% 13.0% 13.1% 12.6% 6 Tier 1 ratio (%) 16.6% 17.7% 17.0% 17.4% 17.1% 6a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio (%) 16.0% 17.1% 16.4% 16.8% 16.0% 7 Total capital ratio (%) 20.4% 21.6% 21.1% 21.4% 20.8% 7a Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%) 19.4% 20.4% 19.9% 20.3% 19.9% Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA 8 Capital conservation buffer requirement (%) 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 9 Countercyclical buffer requirement (%) 0.0% 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 10 Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%) 1.5% 1.5% 1.5% 1.5% 1.5% 11 Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8 + 9 + 10) 4.0% 4.6% 4.5% 4.5% 4.5% 12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%) 8.6% 9.3% 8.9% 8.9% 8.5% CRR leverage ratio5, 6 13 Total CRR leverage ratio exposure measure 1,326,549 1,126,259 1,235,079 1,213,800 1,205,303 14 Fully loaded CRR leverage ratio (%) 3.9% 4.5% 4.2% 4.4% 4.3% Average UK leverage ratio (Transitional)7,8,9 13a Total average UK leverage ratio exposure measure 1,176,198 1,142,819 1,171,152 1,134,589 1,105,518 14a Transitional average UK leverage ratio (%) 4.5% 4.5% 4.6% 4.7% 4.6% UK leverage ratio (Transitional)6,7,8 13b Total UK leverage ratio exposure measure 1,178,708 1,007,721 1,099,815 1,079,416 1,064,959 14b Transitional UK leverage ratio (%) 4.5% 5.1% 4.8% 5.1% 4.9% Liquidity Coverage Ratio 15 Total HQLA 232,296 206,448 225,556 232,098 225,850 16 Total net cash outflows 149,946 128,901 148,895 148,669 141,515 17 LCR ratio (%) 155% 160% 151% 156% 160% Notes: CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the IFRS9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. Fully loaded CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. Transitional Tier 1 and Total capital include AT1 and T2 capital that is calculated applying the grandfathering of CRR and CRR II non-compliant capital instruments. Fully loaded Tier 1 and Total capital include AT1 and T2 capital that is calculated without applying the grandfathering of CRR and CRR II non-compliant capital instruments. Fully loaded CRR leverage ratio is calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. The difference between CRR leverage ratio and UK leverage ratio is primarily driven by the exclusion of qualifying central bank claims from the UK leverage exposure. Transitional UK leverage ratios are calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and in line with the PRA Handbook. Fully loaded average UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £1,175bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £1,177bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratios are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the PRA Handbook. Average UK leverage ratio uses capital based on the last day of each month in the quarter and an exposure measure for each day in the quarter. The CET1 ratio decreased to 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%) CET1 capital increased by £1.7bn to £42.5bn driven by £0.9bn of profits, net of credit impairment charges not subject to IFRS 9 transitional capital relief, an increase in the currency translation reserve of £1.0bn (mainly driven by the appreciation of period end USD against GBP), and £1.0bn following the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of £0.8bn in the fair value through other comprehensive income reserve driven by a decrease in the Absa Group Limited share price and appreciation of period end GBP against ZAR

RWAs increased by £30.5bn to £325.6bn primarily driven by an increase in client activity within CIB (including drawdowns on facilities) and higher market volatility as well as the appreciation of period end USD against GBP Barclays PLC 2 Capital IFRS 9 - Transitional capital arrangements On 1 January 2018, IFRS 9 transitional capital arrangements were implemented by Regulation (EU) 2017/2395. Barclays elected to apply the transitional arrangements at both consolidated and individual entity levels and will disclose both transitional and fully loaded CET1 ratios until the end of the transitional period. The transitional benefit is phased out over a 5 year period with 95% applicable for 2018; 85% for 2019; 70% for 2020; 50% for 2021; 25% for 2022 and with no transitional benefit from 2023. The transitional arrangements, implemented under a modified static approach, allow for transitional relief on the "day 1" impact on adoption of IFRS 9 (static element) and for the increase between "day 1" and the reporting date (modified element), subject to eligibility. For the static element, stage 1, stage 2 and stage 3 provisions are eligible for transition, whereas for the modified element, stage 3 provisions are excluded. Separate calculations are performed for standardised and advanced IRB portfolios, reflecting the different ways these frameworks take account of provisions. Under the standardised approach, increases in provisions for both the static and modified elements are eligible for transition. Under the advanced approach, for both the static and modified elements, provisions are only eligible for transitional relief to the extent that they exceed regulatory expected loss. Any increases in impairment allowances as a result of IFRS 9, net of tax, decreases shareholders' equity through retained earnings. This is somewhat mitigated by the transitional relief applied on eligible impairment. For regulatory Internal Ratings Based (IRB) exposures, the calculation of capital takes account of the expected loss via a comparison with the impairment allowances. Where regulatory expected losses exceed impairment allowances, the shortfall is deducted from CET1 capital. Where the impairment allowance is higher than expected loss, the excess is added back to tier 2 capital and capped at an amount of 0.6% of IRB RWAs. The DTAs created from the increase of impairment are also accounted for in the CET1 ratio. When DTAs arising from temporary differences are above the 10% CET1 capital threshold, any excess above the threshold is deducted and those below the threshold are risk weighted at 250% up to the point they reach threshold. Standardised RWAs decrease due to the increase in impairment being offset against the Standardised Credit Risk exposures. Barclays PLC 3 Capital IFRS9-FL: Comparison of institutions' own funds and capital and leverage ratios with and without the application of transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs As at As at As at As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 31.03.19 £m £m £m £m £m Available capital (amounts) Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital 1 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied Tier 1 capital 2 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied Total capital 2 Total capital as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been applied 42,518 40,813 41,875 42,888 41,437 41,303 39,687 40,742 41,704 40,268 54,012 52,241 53,366 55,592 54,724 52,797 51,115 52,233 54,408 53,555 66,394 63,641 66,095 68,330 66,549 65,644 62,628 65,084 67,333 65,548 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) £m 7 Total risk-weighted assets1 325,631 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs 325,536 transitional arrangements had not been applied £m £m £m £m 295,131 313,261 319,107 319,671 295,016 313,147 318,993 319,556 Capital ratios 9 Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure 13.1% 13.8% 13.4% 13.4% 13.0% amount) 10 Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional 12.7% 13.5% 13.0% 13.1% 12.6% arrangements had not been applied 11 Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 16.6% 17.7% 17.0% 17.4% 17.1% 12 Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not been 16.2% 17.3% 16.7% 17.1% 16.8% applied 13 Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 20.4% 21.6% 21.1% 21.4% 20.8% 14 Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements had not 20.2% 21.2% 20.8% 21.1% 20.5% been applied Leverage ratio £m £m £m £m £m 15 Leverage ratio total exposure measure 1,326,549 1,126,259 1,235,079 1,213,800 1,205,303 16 Leverage ratio3 3.9% 4.5% 4.2% 4.4% 4.3% 17 Leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional 3.9% 4.5% 4.2% 4.4% 4.3% arrangements had not been applied Notes: Transitional CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the IFRS9 transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. Transitional T1 and Total capital are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. This includes the grandfathering of CRR and CRR II non-compliant capital instruments and IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. Leverage ratio is calculated applying the fully loaded treatment of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. Barclays PLC 4 Risk weighted assets Risk weighted assets (RWAs) by risk type and business Operational Total Credit risk Counterparty credit risk Market risk risk RWAs Settlement Std IRB Std IRB risk CVA Std IMA As at 31.03.20 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Barclays UK 5,835 59,451 311 - - 28 202 - 11,851 77,678 Corporate and Investment Bank 30,620 71,993 15,611 19,756 1,022 3,309 14,036 24,010 21,390 201,747 Consumer, Cards and Payments 25,205 3,085 132 31 - 21 - 151 7,536 36,161 Barclays International 55,825 75,078 15,743 19,787 1,022 3,330 14,036 24,161 28,926 237,908 Head Office 3,706 6,212 - - - - - - 127 10,045 Barclays Group 65,366 140,741 16,054 19,787 1,022 3,358 14,238 24,161 40,904 325,631 As at 31.12.19 Barclays UK 5,189 57,455 235 - - 23 178 - 11,821 74,901 Corporate and Investment Bank 25,749 62,177 12,051 16,875 276 2,470 12,854 17,626 21,475 171,553 Consumer, Cards and Payments 27,209 2,706 92 37 - 11 - 103 7,532 37,690 Barclays International 52,958 64,883 12,143 16,912 276 12,481 12,854 17,728 29,007 209,243 Head Office 5,104 5,754 - - - - - - 129 10,987 Barclays Group 63,251 128,092 12,378 16,912 276 2,504 13,032 17,729 40,957 295,131 Movement analysis of risk weighted assets Counterparty Credit Risk Credit Risk Market Risk Operational Risk Total £m £m £m £m £m As at 31.12.19 191,343 32,070 30,761 40,957 295,131 Book size 7,205 8,300 9,977 (53) 25,429 Acquisitions and disposals (33) - - - (33) Book quality 1,511 (404) - - 1,107 Model updates 887 - - - 887 Methodology and policy 1,166 255 (2,339) - (918) Foreign exchange movement1 4,028 - - - 4,028 As at 31.03.20 206,107 40,221 38,399 40,904 325,631 Note: 1 Foreign exchange movements do not include foreign exchange for counterparty credit risk or market risk. RWAs increased £30.5bn to £325.6bn: Book size increased RWAs £25.4bn primarily due to an increase in client activity compared to year-end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities and higher market volatility

year-end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities and higher market volatility Book quality increased RWAs £1.1bn primarily due to changes in model calibration

Foreign exchange movements increased RWAs £4.0bn due to the appreciation of period end USD against GBP Barclays PLC 5 Risk weighted assets CR8 - RWA flow statement of credit exposures under the AIRB approach RWA amount Capital requirements £m £m 1 As at 31.12.19 128,095 10,248 2 Asset size 7,479 598 3 Asset quality 1,297 104 4 Model updates 888 71 5 Methodology and policy 736 59 6 Acquisitions and disposals (33) (3) 7 Foreign exchange movements 2,279 182 8 Other - - 9 As at 31.03.20 140,741 11,259 Advanced credit risk RWAs increased £12.7bn to £140.8bn driven by: Asset size increased RWAs £7.5bn primarily driven by increased lending activity

Asset quality increased RWAs £1.3bn primarily due to changes in model calibration

Foreign exchange movements increased RWAs £2.3bn primarily due to the appreciation of period end USD against GBP Barclays PLC 6 Risk weighted assets CCR7 - RWA flow statement of counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM The total shows the contribution of IMM exposures to CCR RWAs (under both standardised and AIRB) and will not directly reconcile to CCR AIRB RWAs. RWA amount Capital requirements £m £m 1 As at 31.12.19 21,872 1,750 2 Asset size 5,344 428 3 Credit quality of counterparties (328) (26) 4 Model updates (IMM only) - - 5 Methodology and policy (IMM only) (38) (3) 6 Acquisitions and disposals - - 7 Foreign exchange movements - - 8 Other - - 9 As at 31.03.20 26,850 2,148 Internal Model Method (IMM) RWAs increased by £5.0bn primarily due to increase in trading activity within modelled derivatives and SFTs. MR2-B - RWA flow statement of market risk exposures under the IMA Total Capital VaR SVaR IRC CRM Other Total RWA requirements £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 As at 31.12.19 4,120 8,237 3,704 - 1,668 17,729 1,418 2 Movement in risk levels 1,491 5,126 (416) - 3,154 9,355 748 3 Model updates/changes - - - - - - - 4 Methodology and policy (114) (1,474) (369) - (966) (2,923) (233) 5 Acquisitions and disposals - - - - - - - 6 Other - - - - - - - 7 As at 31.03.20 5,497 11,889 2,919 - 3,856 24,161 1,933 Internal Model Approach RWAs increased by £6.5bn primarily due to increase in trading activities and higher market volatility. Barclays PLC 7 Risk weighted assets OV1 - Overview of risk weighted assets by risk type and capital requirements RWA As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 £m £m 1 Credit risk (excluding CCR) 187,673 174,321 2 Of which standardised approach 64,137 60,482 3 Of which the foundation IRB (FIRB) approach - - 4 Of which the advanced IRB (AIRB) approach 123,536 113,839 Of which Equity IRB under the Simple risk-weight or the internal models 5 approach - - 6 CCR 38,954 31,630 7 Of which mark to market 2,947 1,697 8 Of which original exposure - - 9 Of which standardised approach - - 9a Of which financial collateral comprehensive method 5,216 4,723 10 Of which internal model method 26,605 21,708 11 Of which risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a CCP 828 998 12 Of which CVA 3,358 2,504 13 Settlement risk 1,022 276 14 Securitisation exposures in banking book (after cap) 9,445 6,899 14a Of which capital deduction approach (CAPD) 128 147 14b Of which look through approach (KIRB) - 76 15 Of which IRB approach - 2,737 16 Of which IRB supervisory formula approach (SFA) - - 17 Of which internal assessment approach (IAA) - 106 18 Of which standardised approach - - 14c Of which Sec-ERBA 972 161 14d Of which Sec-IAA 1,711 931 14e Of which Sec-SA 974 669 14f Of which Sec-IRBA 5,660 2,072 19 Market risk 38,399 30,761 20 Of which the standardised approach 14,238 13,032 21 Of which IMA 24,161 17,729 22 Large exposures - - 23 Operational risk 40,904 40,957 24 Of which basic indicator approach - - 25 Of which standardised approach 40,904 40,957 26 Of which advanced measurement approach - - 27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight) 9,234 10,287 28 Floor Adjustments - - 29 Total 325,631 295,131 Minimum capital requirements As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 £m £m 15,014 13,946 5,131 4,839 -- 9,883 9,107 -- 3,116 2,530 236 136 - - - - 417 378 2,128 1,736 66 80 269 200 82 22 756 552 10 12 6

219

-

8

- 78 13 137 74 54 166 3,072 2,461 1,043 1,139 1,418 1,933 - - 3,277 3,272 - - 3,277 3,272 - - 739 823 -- 26,050 23,611 Barclays PLC 8 Leverage Leverage ratio and exposure The following leverage tables show the components of the leverage ratio using the CRR definition for the leverage exposure and the tier 1 capital on a fully loaded basis as at 31 March 2020.1 Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures This table is a summary of the total leverage exposure and comprises of total IFRS assets used for statutory purposes, regulatory consolidation and other leverage adjustments. As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 £m £m 1 Total assets as per published financial statements 1,444,296 1,140,229 2 Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the (4,841) (1,170) scope of regulatory consolidation 4 Adjustments for derivative financial instruments (233,846) (123,318) 5 Adjustments for securities financing transactions (SFTs) 34,271 18,339 6 Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off- 102,499 105,289 balance sheet exposures) EU-6a (Adjustment for intragroup exposures excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure in - - accordance with Article 429 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013) 7 Other adjustments (15,830) (13,110) 8 Total leverage ratio exposure 1,326,549 1,126,259 Note: 1 Capital and leverage measures are calculated applying CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. Barclays PLC 9 Leverage Leverage ratio common disclosure This table shows the leverage ratio calculation and includes additional breakdowns for the leverage exposure measure. As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 £m £m On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) 1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral)1 911,610 798,516 2 (Asset amounts deducted in determining tier 1 capital) (15,830) (13,110) 3 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets)1 895,780 785,406 Derivative exposures 4 Replacement cost associated with allderivatives transactions (ie net of eligible cash variation margin) 35,395 22,806 5 Add-on amounts for PFE associated with allderivatives transactions (mark-to-market method) 150,545 142,143 7 Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions (56,083) (38,753) 8 Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures (41,577) (34,061) 9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives 348,854 293,935 10 Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives (328,860) (280,152) 11 Total derivative exposures 108,274 105,918 Securities financing transaction exposures 12 Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions1 505,641 387,328 13 Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets (319,916) (276,021) 14 Counterparty credit risk exposure for SFT assets 34,271 18,339 16 Total securities financing transaction exposures1 219,996 129,646 Other off-balance sheet exposures 17 Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount 328,855 331,390 18 Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts (226,356) (226,101) 19 Other off-balance sheet exposures 102,499 105,289 Capital and total exposures 20 Tier 1 capital 52,044 50,428 21 Total leverage ratio exposures 1,326,549 1,126,259 Leverage ratio 22 Leverage ratio 3.9% 4.5% Choice on transitional arrangements and amount of derecognised fiduciary items EU-23 Choice on transitional arrangements for the definition of the capital measure Fully phased in The CRR leverage ratio decreased to 3.9%. The CRR leverage exposure increased £200bn to £1,327bn primarily driven by SFTs and Loans and advances and other assets, partially offset by an increase in Tier 1 capital. Barclays PLC 10 Minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) CRR II requirements relating to own funds and eligible liabilities came into force from 27 June 2019, which amended CRR. As an amending regulation, the existing provisions of CRR apply unless they are amended by CRR II. Eligible liabilities have been calculated reflecting the Group's interpretation of the current rules and guidance. Certain aspects of CRR II are dependent on final technical standards to be issued by the EBA and adopted by the European Commission as well as UK implementation of the rules. KM2 has been prepared in accordance with CRR as amended by CRR II, using the uniform format set out in the BCBS Standard on Pillar 3 disclosure requirements, as the EU format for disclosure is yet to be agreed. KM2 - Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level) This table shows the key metrics for the Group's own funds and eligible liabilities. As at As at As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 £m £m £m £m 1 Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available 100,068 96,666 100,615 102,013 2 Total RWA at the level of the resolution group 325,631 295,131 313,261 319,107 3 TLAC as a percentage of RWA (row 1 / row 2) (%) 30.7% 32.8% 32.1% 32.0% 4 Leverage ratio exposure measure at the level of the resolution group¹ 1,326,549 1,126,259 1,235,079 1,213,800 5 TLAC as a percentage of leverage ratio exposure measure (row 1 / row 4) 7.5% 8.6% 8.1% 8.4% (%) 6a Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate paragraph of No No No No Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply? 6b Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of Section No No No No 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply? 6c If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that is recognised as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with N/A N/A N/A N/A Excluded Liabilities and that would be recognised as external TLAC if no cap was applied (%) Note: 1 CRR leverage exposure as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. Barclays PLC 11 Liquidity LIQ1 - Liquidity Coverage Ratio This table shows the level and components of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio. This disclosure has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in the 'Guidelines on LCR disclosure to complement the disclosure of liquidity risk management under Article 435 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013' as specified in Annexure II which complements Article 435(1)(f) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013. Liquidity coverage ratio (period end) Total period end value 31.03.20 31.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 31.03.19 £m £m £m £m £m Liquidity buffer 232,296 206,448 225,556 232,098 225,850 Total net cash outflows 149,946 128,901 148,895 148,669 141,515 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) (period end) 155% 160% 151% 156% 160% LIQ1 - Liquidity coverage ratio (average) Total unweighted value (average) 31.03.2031.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 31.03.19 Total weighted value (average) 31.03.2031.12.19 30.09.19 30.06.19 31.03.19 Number of data points used in calculation of averages¹ 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 High-quality liquid assets £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 230,568 232,008 233,702 228,910 223,998 Cash outflows 2 Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which: 204,385 201,969 199,916 198,142 196,505 18,224 17,961 17,676 17,420 17,178 3 Stable deposits 112,156 111,319 111,028 110,858 110,736 5,608 5,566 5,551 5,543 5,537 4 Less stable deposits 92,221 90,642 88,880 87,275 85,760 12,608 12,387 12,117 11,869 11,633 5 Unsecured wholesale funding, of which: 174,578 170,453 169,354 165,612 161,449 89,155 88,247 89,112 87,232 84,565 6 Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of cooperative banks 38,908 34,908 32,653 31,518 30,675 9,555 8,582 8,030 7,747 7,535 7 Non-operational deposits (all counterparties) 130,740 130,513 131,751 129,483 126,545 74,670 74,633 76,132 74,874 72,801 8 Unsecured debt 4,930 5,032 4,950 4,611 4,229 4,930 5,032 4,950 4,611 4,229 9 Secured wholesale funding 59,679 59,782 58,953 56,419 55,036 10 Additional requirements, of which: 178,204 177,769 178,845 175,345 175,335 51,530 50,402 51,292 50,422 52,089 11 Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements 19,931 18,740 19,131 18,917 19,977 17,760 16,734 17,239 17,205 18,503 12 Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products 9,113 8,576 8,421 7,498 7,440 9,113 8,576 8,421 7,498 7,440 13 Credit and liquidity facilities 149,160 150,453 151,293 148,930 147,918 24,657 25,092 25,632 25,719 26,146 14 Other contractual funding obligations 2,382 2,410 5,047 13,666 16,668 1,637 1,654 1,590 1,426 1,241 15 Other contingent funding obligations 162,494 159,506 156,966 152,837 149,866 6,136 5,371 4,486 4,017 3,657 16 Total cash outflows 226,361 223,417 223,109 216,936 213,766 Cash inflows 17 Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos) 443,300 418,571 406,338 389,512 376,448 58,964 58,649 57,633 56,042 54,564 18 Inflows from fully performing exposures 13,346 12,750 12,714 12,641 12,642 8,518 8,129 8,220 8,305 8,412 19 Other cash inflows² 13,648 12,057 12,182 12,042 11,556 8,840 6,926 6,965 6,956 6,763 EU- (Difference between total weighted inflows and 19a total weighted outflows arising from transactions in third countries where there are transfer restrictions or which are denominated in non-convertible currencies) EU- (Excess inflows from a related specialised credit 19b institution) 20 Total cash inflows 470,294 443,378 431,234 414,195 400,646 76,322 73,704 72,818 71,303 69,739 Fully exempt inflows - - - - - - - - - Inflows subject to 90% cap - - - - - - - - - Inflows subject to 75% cap 381,164 359,897 351,480 336,018 318,874 76,322 73,704 72,818 71,303 69,739 21 Liquidity buffer 230,568 232,008 233,702 228,910 223,998 22 Total net cash outflows 150,039 149,713 150,291 145,633 144,027 23 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) (average) 154% 155% 155% 157% 156% Notes: Trailing average of 12 month-end observations to the reporting date Difference between total weighted inflows and total weighted outflows arising from transactions in third countries where there are transfer restrictions or which are denominated in non-convertible currencies As at 31 March 2020, the Barclays Group LCR was 155% (December 2019: 160%), equivalent to a surplus of £82bn (December 2019: £78bn) to 100% regulatory requirement. The change in the liquidity pool, LCR and surplus is driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment. The 12 month- end average LCR to 31 March 2020 is 154% (December 2019: 155%). Barclays PLC 12 Notes The terms Barclays or Barclays Group refer to Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries. The abbreviations '£m' represent millions of Pounds Sterling. There are a number of key judgement areas, for example impairment calculations, which are based on models and which are subject to ongoing adjustment and modifications. Reported numbers reflect best estimates and judgements at the date these interim results were approved. Relevant terms that are used in this document but are not defined under applicable regulatory guidance or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are explained in the results glossary that can be accessed at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/annual-reports. Forward-looking statements This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the Group. Barclays cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as 'may', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'projected', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'achieve' or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements can be made in writing but also may be made verbally by members of the management of the Group (including, without limitation, during management presentations to financial analysts) in connection with this document. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements or guidance regarding or relating to the Group's future financial position, income growth, assets, impairment charges, provisions, business strategy, capital, leverage and other regulatory ratios, payment of dividends (including dividend payout ratios and expected payment strategies), projected levels of growth in the banking and financial markets, projected costs or savings, any commitments and targets, estimates of capital expenditures, plans and objectives for future operations, projected employee numbers, IFRS impacts and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made and such statements may be affected by changes in legislation, the development of standards and interpretations under IFRS, including evolving practices with regard to the interpretation and application of accounting and regulatory standards, the outcome of current and future legal proceedings and regulatory investigations, future levels of conduct provisions, the policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, geopolitical risks and the impact of competition. In addition, factors including (but not limited to) the following may have an effect: capital, leverage and other regulatory rules applicable to past, current and future periods; UK, US, Eurozone and global macroeconomic and business conditions; the effects of any volatility in credit markets; market related risks such as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; effects of changes in valuation of credit market exposures; changes in valuation of issued securities; volatility in capital markets; changes in credit ratings of any entity within the Group or any securities issued by such entities; direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus (COVID- pandemic; instability as a result of the exit by the UK from the European Union and the disruption that may subsequently result in the UK and globally; and the success of future acquisitions, disposals and other strategic transactions. A number of these influences and factors are beyond the Group's control. As a result, the Group's actual financial position, future results, dividend payments, capital, leverage or other regulatory ratios or other financial and non-financial metrics or performance measures may differ materially from the statements or guidance set forth in the Group's forward- looking statements. Additional risks and factors which may impact the Group's future financial condition and performance are identified in our filings with the SEC (including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 and our Q1 2020 Results Announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2020 filed on Form 6-K), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . 