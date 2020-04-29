Log in
Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
04/29 03:37:57 am
103.2 GBp   +5.56%
03:28aBarclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers
RE
03:18aBARCLAYS : Pillar 3 Report
PU
03:13aBARCLAYS : Q1 2020 Results Announcement (PDF 1.4MB)
PU
Barclays : Profit Drops as It Braces for Soured Loans -- Update

04/29/2020 | 03:12am EDT

By Simon Clark

LONDON -- Barclays PLC said its profit fell in the first quarter as the U.K. bank set aside GBP2.1 billion ($2.6 billion) in provisions for losses from loans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit dropped 42% to GBP605 million in the first quarter from the same period last year, Barclays said. Provisions for bad loans in the first quarter of last year totaled GBP448 million.

Banks across the world are increasing provisions to account for the impact of the virus on companies and the economy. HSBC Holdings PLC, Europe's biggest bank by assets, set aside $3 billion in the first quarter. The largest U.S. banks have taken billions of dollars in new credit provisions.

The virus is the latest challenge to banks in Europe, which have been hobbled by low and negative interest rates that have made lending particularly challenging.

"Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging," Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley said.

Write to Simon Clark at simon.clark@wsj.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 19 896 M
EBIT 2020 6 637 M
Net income 2020 378 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,14%
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
P/E ratio 2021 5,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 16 948 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 147,35  GBp
Last Close Price 97,76  GBp
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-45.58%21 085
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.64%288 219
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.96%251 709
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 614
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.63%199 879
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.03%133 733
