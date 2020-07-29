Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/29 04:15:38 am
107.54 GBX   -3.86%
04:12aBARCLAYS : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:58aBarclays Profit Falls as Covid-19 Hits U.K. Unit--Update
DJ
03:54aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Bad debt charge overshadows trading surge at Barclays
RE
Barclays Profit Falls as Covid-19 Hits U.K. Unit--Update

07/29/2020 | 03:58am EDT

By Simon Clark

LONDON -- Barclays PLC's net profit fell 91% to GBP90 million ($116 million) in the second quarter after its U.K. unit swung to a loss because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The London-based bank set aside GBP1.62 billion in provisions for losses from loans during the quarter. Profit at the bank's corporate and investment bank rose 16% to GBP694 million for the quarter. The bank's U.K. unit lost GBP123 million in the second quarter, down from a profit of GBP328 million in the same quarter last year.

Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley said the results were proof of the strength of his universal banking strategy. He has been under pressure from activist investor Edward Bramson, whose firm Sherborne Investors has said it wants Barclays to shrink its investment bank and become a more narrowly focused consumer bank.

"The reason that we have been able to support the economy as extensively as we have and remain financially resilient is because of our diversified universal banking model," Mr. Staley said in a statement.

In the first quarter of the year, Barclays said the trading unit in its investment bank generated record quarterly revenue, helping to stabilize the U.K. lender as it set aside GBP2.1 billion for bad loans.

European banks are being hammered by the pandemic. They were already suffering under negative interest rates and strong competition. Deutsche Bank AG Wednesday also reported a small second-quarter profit and set aside EUR761 million ($892 million) to cover potential losses on loans to borrowers. Spanish lender Banco Santander SA took a huge hit after it re-evaluated goodwill associated with past acquisitions due to the deterioration in the economic outlook.

Barclays won't pay an interim dividend after the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority asked lenders in March to suspend dividends, buybacks and cash bonuses to senior staff until the end of 2020. The PRA said earlier this week that it would review its position on distributions in the fourth quarter of this year.

"While the remainder of 2020 will be challenging, our diversified model means we can remain financially resilient and continue to support our customers and clients," Mr. Staley said.

Write to Simon Clark at simon.clark@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 1.33% 2.1025 End-of-day quote.-43.63%
BARCLAYS PLC -3.52% 107.8 Delayed Quote.-37.73%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.91% 8.049 Delayed Quote.15.66%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 336 M 27 566 M 27 566 M
Net income 2020 936 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 19 396 M 25 081 M 25 059 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
