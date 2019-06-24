Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays : Publication of DFAST results for Barclays US LLC

06/24/2019 | 02:35am EDT

Barclays PLC

Barclays US LLC 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results

Barclays notes the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve ('FRB') publication of the 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test ('DFAST') results for Barclays US LLC (Barclays' US Intermediate Holding Company) on 21 June 2019.

Under the FRB's assessment of the DFAST supervisory severely adverse scenario, Barclays US LLC projected capital ratios remained above regulatory minimum required levels across all nine quarters of the stress test.

Barclays US LLC today published its own assessment of the supervisory severely adverse scenario, which can be found on the Barclays website at: https://home.barclays/investor-relations/investor-news/fed-filings/

The FRB is expected to publish 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ('CCAR') results for Barclays US LLC on 27 June 2019, covering both quantitative and qualitative assessments.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Lisa Bartrip

Tom Hoskin

+44 (0) 20 7773 0708

+44 (0) 20 7116 6927

Laura Vallis

+1 212 526 3514

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal,

corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our

two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and

employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers

and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:34:02 UTC
