Barclays : Publication of DFAST results for Barclays US LLC

Barclays PLC

Barclays US LLC 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results

Barclays notes the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve ('FRB') publication of the 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test ('DFAST') results for Barclays US LLC (Barclays' US Intermediate Holding Company) on 21 June 2019.

Under the FRB's assessment of the DFAST supervisory severely adverse scenario, Barclays US LLC projected capital ratios remained above regulatory minimum required levels across all nine quarters of the stress test.

Barclays US LLC today published its own assessment of the supervisory severely adverse scenario, which can be found on the Barclays website at: https://home.barclays/investor-relations/investor-news/fed-filings/

The FRB is expected to publish 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ('CCAR') results for Barclays US LLC on 27 June 2019, covering both quantitative and qualitative assessments.

