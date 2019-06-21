Barclays : Publication of Final Terms

Publication of Final Terms

The following final terms (the 'Final Terms') are available for viewing:

Final Terms in relation to Barclays PLC's issue of AUD140,000,000 4.30 per cent. Notes due June 2034 under the Barclays PLC £60,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme.

Please read the disclaimer below 'Disclaimer - Intended Addressees' before attempting to access this service, as your right to do so is conditional upon complying with the requirements set out below.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0977D_1-2019-6-21.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Barclays Treasury

1 Churchill Place

Canary Wharf

London E14 5HP

