Barclays : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

08/02/2019

Publication of Base Prospectus Supplement

The following base prospectus supplement (the 'Prospectus Supplement') has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and the International Securities Market and is available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement No. 2 dated 2 August2019 to the Base Prospectus dated 5 March 2019 for the Barclays PLC £60,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme (the 'Base Prospectus').

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7534H_1-2019-8-2.pdf

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Barclays Treasury

1 Churchill Place

Canary Wharf

London E14 5HP

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

IMPORTANT:You must read the following before continuing: The following applies to the Prospectus Supplement available by clicking on the link above, and you are therefore advised to read this carefully before reading, accessing or making any other use of the Prospectus Supplement. In accessing the Prospectus Supplement, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions, including any modifications to them, any time you receive any information from us as a result of such access.

THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT MAY NOT BE FORWARDED OR DISTRIBUTED OTHER THAN AS PROVIDED BELOW AND MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER. THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT MAY ONLY BE DISTRIBUTED OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES TO PERSONS THAT ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS AS DEFINED IN, AND IN RELIANCE ON, REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'SECURITIES ACT') OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES TO QIBs (AS DEFINED BELOW) IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 144A UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT ('RULE 144A'). ANY FORWARDING, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS PROHIBITED. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS NOTICE MAY RESULT IN A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES ACT OR THE APPLICABLE LAWS OF OTHER JURISDICTIONS.

NOTHING IN THIS ELECTRONIC PUBLICATION CONSTITUTES AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. ANY NOTES ISSUED OR TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS AND THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OR THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR OTHER JURISDICTION. ANY NOTES ISSUED OR TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS AND THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD, PLEDGED OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED EXCEPT (1) IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 144A UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT TO PERSONS REASONABLY BELIEVED TO BE QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS (EACH A 'QIB') WITHIN THE MEANING OF RULE 144A OR (2) IN AN OFFSHORE TRANSACTION TO A PERSON THAT IS NOT A U.S. PERSON IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 903 OR RULE 904 OF REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT.

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus Supplement may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Confirmation of your Representation:In order to be eligible to view the Prospectus Supplement or make an investment decision with respect to any Notes issued or to be issued pursuant to the Base Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, you must be (i) a person other than a U.S. person (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act); or (ii) a QIB that is acquiring the securities for its own account or for the account of another QIB. By accessing the Prospectus Supplement, you shall be deemed to have represented that you and any customers you represent are not a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S to the Securities Act) or that you are a QIB, and that you consent to delivery of the Prospectus Supplement and any supplements thereto via electronic publication.

You are reminded that the Prospectus Supplement has been made available to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession the Prospectus Supplement may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver the Prospectus Supplement to any other person.

The Prospectus Supplement does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the offering be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the underwriters or any affiliate of the underwriters is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the offering shall be deemed to be made by the underwriters or such affiliate on behalf of the issuer in such jurisdiction. Under no circumstances shall the Prospectus Supplement constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any Notes issued or to be issued pursuant to the Base Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Prospectus Supplement has been made available to you in an electronic form. You are reminded that documents transmitted via this medium may be altered or changed during the process of electronic transmission and consequently none of the issuer, their advisers nor any person who controls any of them nor any director, officer, employee nor agent of it or affiliate of any such person accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of any difference between the Prospectus Supplement made available to you in electronic format and the hard copy version available to you on request from the issuer.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 12:19:09 UTC
