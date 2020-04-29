Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/29 03:38:35 am
103.16 GBp   +5.52%
03:28aBarclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers
RE
03:18aBARCLAYS : Pillar 3 Report
PU
03:13aBARCLAYS : Q1 2020 Results Announcement (PDF 1.4MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Q1 2020 Results Announcement (PDF 1.4MB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:13am EDT

Barclays PLC

Q1 2020 Results Announcement

31 March 2020

Group Chief Executive Officer's Review

"Barclays is committed to supporting its customers, clients and the UK economy through the crisis. Despite the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's position remains robust, reflecting our diversified business model"

"An event like the COVID-19 pandemic makes everyone focus on what's really important right now. For us, that means running the bank safely and soundly, helping our customers and clients through the difficulties they face, supporting the UK economy and the communities where we live and work, and taking care of our colleagues around the world.

I am incredibly proud of the way my colleagues have worked with such dedication and resilience to adapt to the crisis, applying their skills to deliver new products and services, bringing help where it is needed as quickly as we can. From colleagues serving customers in branches and call centres, to our technology teams, to our traders who help our clients to navigate volatile markets. Operationally, it has been extraordinarily challenging to deliver services under very tough conditions and constraints, and those challenges look set to remain in the near term.

We welcome the government and Bank of England's business support programmes and have introduced additional measures to back UK companies ourselves. They are now having a real impact. As at 24 April 2020 we have facilitated significant commercial paper issuance though the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, lent £737m in Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans, approved over 238,000 mortgage and loan payment holidays, and over 6 million customers and clients are currently paying no personal overdraft or business banking charges. We have launched a community aid package; through which we are donating £100m to support those who are being hardest hit by COVID-19. We expect that all of these measures will help to limit the economic and social impact of the pandemic.

The impact of COVID-19 came late in what was until that point a good quarter. Statutory profit before tax was £0.9bn and profit before tax excluding credit impairment charges was £3.0bn. We have taken a £2.1bn credit impairment charge which reflects our initial estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strength of Barclays lies in our diversification by business, geography and currency, which allows us to remain resilient through the developing economic downturn.

Q1 represented a strong income performance in the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), where our Markets business had a record quarter as we supported our clients through a period of extreme volatility.

Barclays UK, and Consumer, Cards and Payments (CC&P) showed a resilient income performance in Q1 despite challenges that are expected to remain for the rest of the year.

Group return on tangible equity (RoTE) was 5.1% for the quarter, with attributable profit of £604m, and earnings per share (EPS) of 3.5 pence, excluding litigation and conduct.

Barclays remains well capitalised with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.1%. Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, we believe that a RoTE of greater than 10% remains the right target for the bank over time.

In response to a request from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), we cancelled the full year 2019 dividend payment of 6 pence per ordinary share, and the Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at year-end 2020.

Despite all the challenges we face as a consequence of COVID-19, I am confident Barclays will emerge from this pandemic, well placed to continue to serve our customers and clients, the communities and economies in which we operate, and our shareholders."

James E Staley, Group Chief Executive Officer

Barclays PLC

1

Performance Highlights

  • Group RoTE of 5.1% was resilient despite the initial impacts from theCOVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the benefits of the Group's diversified business model
  • Group statutory profit before tax was £0.9bn (Q119: £1.5bn) and statutory EPS was 3.5p (Q119: 6.1p)
  • CET1 ratio was 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%)
  • Tangible net asset value (TNAV) per share increased to 284p (December 2019: 262p) reflecting 3.5p of statutory EPS and positive reserve movements, including retirement benefitre-measurements and currency translation reserves

Returns1

Group profit before tax of £0.9bn (Q119: £1.5bn) and EPS of 3.5p (Q119: 6.3p)

Group RoTE target of >10%

- Barclays UK RoTE of 6.8% (Q119: 16.4%)

- Barclays International RoTE of 6.5% (Q119: 10.6%)

over time

- CIB RoTE of 12.1% (Q119: 9.5%)

- CC&P RoTE of (22.6)% (Q119: 15.4%)

Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate

environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, the Group believes that a RoTE

of greater than 10% remains the right target for the Group over time

Cost efficiency1

Group cost: income ratio of 52% (Q119: 62%) and positive cost: income jaws of 20%

Cost: income ratio target of

Cost control remains important and the Group continues to target a cost: income ratio of

<60% over time

<60% over time

Capital and dividends

CET1 ratio of 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%), reflecting profits, net of credit impairment

CET1 ratio managed to

charges not subject to IFRS 9 transitional capital relief, and cancellation of the full year 2019

maintain appropriate

dividend payment of 6.0p per ordinary share, more than offset by higher Risk Weighted

headroom above the MDA

Assets (RWAs), including from increased client activity and market volatility as a result of the

hurdle2

pandemic

Barclays intends to manage its capital position to enable it to support customers whilst

maintaining appropriate headroom over the Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) hurdle,

which is currently 11.5%. Barclays is comfortable operating below its previously stated CET1

target level, depending on how the stress evolves, and will continue to manage equity capital

having regard to the servicing of more senior securities. Barclays also expects its MDA hurdle

(in percentage terms) to reduce as a result of some anticipated movements in the Pillar 2A

ratio requirement

The Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at year-end 2020

  • Group profit before tax was £0.9bn (Q119: £1.5bn).Income increased 20%, while operating expenses were stable, resulting in
    an improved cost: income ratio, excluding litigation and conduct, of 52% (Q119: 62%). Barclays International delivered positive
    cost: income jaws of 29%, partially offset by Barclays UK negative cost: income jaws of 6%. Credit impairment charges increased
    to £2.1bn (Q119: £0.4bn). This increase primarily reflects £0.4bn in respect of single name wholesale loan charges in the quarter and £1.2bn net impact from a revised Baseline scenario (the "COVID-19 scenario"), reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables (including expected peak unemployment levels and troughs in GDP for the UK and US economies), partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures
  • Barclays UK profit before tax was £0.2bn (Q119: £0.6bn).Income decreased 4% reflecting ongoing margin pressure and reduced fees as a result of the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards. Operating expenses increased 2% reflecting higher restructuring spend. Credit impairment charges increased to £0.5bn (Q119: £0.2bn) reflecting impacts from the COVID- 19 scenario
  • Barclays International profit before tax was £0.8bn (Q119: £1.1bn).Income grew 30% due to a particularly strong Markets
    performance within the CIB, while operating expenses increased 1%, resulting in positive cost: income jaws of 29%. Credit
    impairment charges increased to £1.6bn (Q119: £0.2bn) reflecting single name wholesale loan charges and impacts from the
    COVID-19 scenario. Higher credit impairment charges within CC&P resulted in a loss before tax of £0.4bn (Q119: profit before tax £0.3bn)
  1. Excluding litigation and conduct.
  2. Barclays' MDA hurdle as at 31 March 2020 was 11.5% but is expected to fluctuate through the cycle.

Barclays PLC

2

Performance Highlights

Barclays Group results

for the three months ended

31.03.20

31.03.19

£m

£m

% Change

Total income

6,283

5,252

20

Credit impairment charges

(2,115)

(448)

Net operating income

4,168

4,804

(13)

Operating expenses

(3,253)

(3,257)

-

Litigation and conduct

(10)

(61)

84

Total operating expenses

(3,263)

(3,318)

2

Other net income/(expenses)

8

(3)

Profit before tax

913

1,483

(38)

Tax charge

(71)

(248)

71

Profit after tax

842

1,235

(32)

Non-controlling interests

(16)

(17)

6

Other equity instrument holders

(221)

(180)

(23)

Attributable profit

605

1,038

(42)

Performance measures

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

5.1%

9.2%

Average tangible shareholders' equity (£bn)

47.0

45.2

Cost: income ratio

52%

63%

Loan loss rate (bps)

223

54

Basic earnings per share

3.5p

6.1p

Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1

Profit before tax

923

1,544

(40)

Attributable profit

604

1,084

(44)

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

5.1%

9.6%

Cost: income ratio

52%

62%

Basic earnings per share

3.5p

6.3p

As at 31.03.20

As at 31.12.19

As at 31.03.19

Balance sheet and capital management2

£bn

£bn

£bn

Tangible net asset value per share

284p

262p

266p

Common equity tier 1 ratio

13.1%

13.8%

13.0%

Common equity tier 1 capital

42.5

40.8

41.4

Risk weighted assets

325.6

295.1

319.7

Average UK leverage ratio

4.5%

4.5%

4.6%

UK leverage ratio

4.5%

5.1%

4.9%

Funding and liquidity

Group liquidity pool (£bn)

237

211

232

Liquidity coverage ratio

155%

160%

160%

Loan: deposit ratio

79%

82%

80%

  1. Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.
  2. Refer to pages 23 to 28 for further information on how capital, RWAs and leverage are calculated.

Barclays PLC

3

Group Finance Director's Review

Group performance

  • RoTE, excluding litigation and conduct, was resilient at 5.1% (Q119: 9.6%). EPS, excluding litigation and conduct, was 3.5p
    (Q119: 6.3p), while statutory EPS was also 3.5p (Q119: 6.1p)
  • Profit before tax was £913m (Q119: £1,483m). Excluding litigation and conduct, profit before tax was £923m (Q119: £1,544m), as positive operating leverage from a 20% increase in income and stable operating expenses were offset by materially higher credit impairment charges
  • Total income increased 20% to £6,283m. Barclays UK income decreased 4% due to ongoing margin pressure, including lower interest earning lending (IEL) balances in UK cards and deposit margin compression, and lower fees due to the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards. Barclays International income increased 30%, with CIB income up 44% and CC&P income down 4%. Within CIB, Markets income increased due to a strong performance in macro, credit, and equity derivatives. Banking fees income increased despite a decline in the overall fee pool1. Transaction banking income also increased, offset by a reduction in Corporate lending. CC&P income reflected lower balances on co-branded cards and reduced payments activity, partially offset by the positive impact of appreciation in average USD against GBP
  • Credit impairment charges increased to £2,115m (Q119: £448m). This increase reflects £405m in respect of single name wholesale loan charges in the quarter and £1.2bn net impact from a revised Baseline scenario (the"COVID-19 scenario"), reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. The COVID-19 scenario also includes a specific charge of £300m to reflect the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices. The £150m provision for UK economic uncertainty held at year-end 2019 has been incorporated within the updated scenario
  • Operating expenses were stable at £3,253m (Q119: £3,257m). The Group delivered positive cost: income jaws of 20%, reflecting
    positive cost: income jaws in CIB and CC&P of 40% and 6% respectively, partially offset by negative cost: income jaws in Barclays
    UK of 6%. This resulted in the Group cost: income ratio, excluding litigation and conduct, reducing to 52% (Q119: 62%)
  • The statutory effective tax rate was 7.8%, which included a tax benefit recognised for there-measurement of UK deferred tax assets as a result of UK corporation tax being maintained at a rate of 19%. The Group's effective tax rate for the full year is expected to be around 20%, excluding litigation and conduct
  • Attributable profit was £605m (Q119: £1,038m). Excluding litigation and conduct, attributable profit was £604m (Q119:
    £1,084m), generating a RoTE of 5.1% (Q119: 9.6%) and EPS of 3.5p (Q119: 6.3p)
  • Total assets increased to £1,444bn (December 2019: £1,140bn) primarily driven by a £113bn increase in derivative assets, £74bn increase in cash collateral and settlement balances, and £60bn increase in financial assets at fair value due to decreases in interest rate forward curves, increased corporate loan drawdowns, the appreciation of period end USD against GBP and increased client activity. The increases in derivative assets were broadly matched by the increase in derivative liabilities, which increased £110bn
  • TNAV per share increased to 284p (December 2019: 262p) reflecting 3.5p of statutory EPS and positive reserve movements, including retirement benefitre-measurements and currency translation reserves

Barclays UK

  • Profit before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, decreased 66% to £200m. RoTE was 6.8% (Q119: 16.4%) reflecting the challenging operating environment
  • Total income decreased 4% to £1,704m. A 4% reduction in net interest income to £1,412m (resulting in a lower net interest margin (NIM) of 2.91% (Q119: 3.18%)) reflected lower IEL balances in UK cards, reduced overdraft balances and deposit margin compression, partially offset by liquidity pool investment gains. Net fee, commission and other income decreased 5% to £292m, reflecting the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards, and planned lower debt sales
    • Personal Banking income was stable at £968m (Q119: £964m), with deposit margin compression and the removal of certain fees in overdrafts offset by liquidity pool investment gains and a tax refund
    • Barclaycard Consumer UK income decreased 11% to £436m reflecting reduced borrowing by customers, which resulted in a lower level of IEL balances, and planned lower debt sales
    • Business Banking income decreased 7% to £300m due to deposit margin compression and market volatility impacting the Education, Social Housing and Local Authority (ESHLA) fair value loan portfolio
  • Credit impairment charges increased to £481m (Q119: £191m) reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables in theCOVID-19 scenario, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. 30 and 90 day arrears rates in UK cards were 1.8% (Q119: 1.9%) and 0.8% (Q119: 0.9%) respectively, with impacts from the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic yet to be realised as at the quarter end date
  • Operating expenses increased 2% to £1,023m reflecting higher restructuring spend
  • RWAs increased to £77.7bn (December 2019: £74.9bn) driven by growth in mortgages, market volatility impacting the ESHLA fair value loan portfolio and a change in the mix of assets in the liquidity pool

1 Data Source: Dealogic, for the period covering 1 January to 31 March 2020.

Barclays PLC

4

Group Finance Director's Review

Barclays International

  • Profit before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, decreased 28% to £822m with a RoTE of 6.5% (Q119: 10.6%),
    reflecting returns in the CIB of 12.1% (Q119: 9.5%) and CC&P of (22.6)% (Q119: 15.4%)
  • Total income increased to £4,644m (Q119: £3,570m)
    • CIB income increased 44% to £3,617m
      • Markets income of £2,422m (Q119: £1,369m) was the best ever quarter on a comparable basis1. FICC income increased 106% to £1,858m driven by a strong performance in macro and credit reflecting increased client activity and spread widening. Equities income increased 21% to £564m driven by equity derivatives, which were impacted by high levels of volatility
      • Banking fees income increased 12% to £635m driven by debt capital markets and advisory despite a decline in the overall fee pool2
      • Within Corporate, Transaction banking income increased 8% to £449m with growth in deposit balances. Corporate lending income decreased by £41m to £111m due to the impact of c.£320m of losses on fair value lending positions partially offset by c.£275m of gains on relatedmark-to-market hedges
    • CC&P income decreased 4% to £1,027m as lower balances onco-branded cards and reduced payments activity, impacted by lower customer and client activity towards the end of the quarter, were partially offset by the positive impact of appreciation in average USD against GBP
  • Credit impairment charges increased to £1,609m (Q119: £245m) reflecting single name wholesale loan charges and impacts from theCOVID-19 scenario
    • CIB credit impairment charges increased to £724m (Q119: £52m), due to £405m in respect of single name wholesale loan charges and exposure to the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices
    • CC&P credit impairment charges increased to £885m (Q119: £193m) due to forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables in theCOVID-19 scenario, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. 30 and 90 day arrears rates in US cards were 2.7% (Q119: 2.6%) and 1.5% (Q119: 1.4%) respectively, with impacts from the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic yet to be realised as at the quarter end date
  • Operating expenses increased 1% to £2,219m as a 4% increase in CIB to £1,690m was offset by a 10% decrease in CC&P to £529m reflecting cost efficiencies and lower marketing spend as Barclays branded US cards presence has been scaled back
  • RWAs increased to £237.9bn (December 2019: £209.2bn) primarily due to an increase in client activity compared to year- end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities within CIB, and higher market volatility as well as the appreciation of USD against GBP

Head Office

  • Loss before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, was £99m (Q119: £181m). Including litigation and conduct charges of
    £5m (Q119: £39m), loss before tax was £104m (Q119: £220m)
  • Total income was an expense of £65m (Q119: £95m) which includedmark-to-market losses on legacy investments, treasury items and funding costs of legacy capital instruments, partially offset by hedge accounting gains
  • Operating expenses decreased to £11m (Q119: £52m) driven by a provision release related to the previous sale of a Non- Core portfolio
  • RWAs decreased to £10.0bn (December 2019: £11.0bn) mainly driven by reduction in the value of Barclays' stake in Absa Group Limited

Group capital and leverage

  • The CET1 ratio decreased to 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%)
    • CET1 capital increased by £1.7bn to £42.5bn driven by £0.9bn of profits, net of credit impairment charges not subject to IFRS 9 transitional capital relief, an increase in the currency translation reserve of £1.0bn (mainly driven by the appreciation of period end USD against GBP), and £1.0bn following the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of £0.8bn in the fair value through other comprehensive income reserve driven by a decrease in the Absa Group Limited share price and appreciation of period end GBP against
      ZAR
    • RWAs increased by £30.5bn to £325.6bn primarily driven by an increase in client activity within CIB (including drawdowns on facilities) and higher market volatility as well as the appreciation of period end USD against GBP
  1. Period covering Q114 - Q120. Pre 2014 data was not restated followingre-segmentation in Q116.
  2. Data Source: Dealogic, for the period covering 1 January to 31 March 2020.

Barclays PLC

5

Group Finance Director's Review

  • The average UK leverage ratio remained stable at 4.5% (December 2019: 4.5%) primarily driven by an increase in leverage
    exposure to £1,176bn (December 2019: £1,143bn), partially offset by an increase in Tier 1 (T1) capital. The UK leverage
    ratio decreased to 4.5% (December 2019: 5.1%). The increase in leverage exposure is primarily driven by an increase in IFRS total assets including a £60bn increase in financial assets at fair value, a £42bn increase in settlement balances and a £35bn increase in loans and advances

Group funding and liquidity

  • The liquidity pool was £237bn (December 2019: £211bn) and the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) remained well above the
    100% regulatory requirement at 155% (December 2019: 160%), equivalent to a surplus of £82bn (December 2019: £78bn). The change in the liquidity pool, LCR and surplus is driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment
  • Wholesale funding outstanding, excluding repurchase agreements, was £155.3bn (December 2019: £147.1bn). The Group issued £0.2bn equivalent of minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) instruments from Barclays PLC (the Parent company) in the quarter. This does not include an additional €2bn of MREL issuance that settled on 2 April 2020. The Group is well advanced in its MREL issuance plans, with a Barclays PLC MREL ratio of 29.3% as at 31 March 2020 (December 2019: 31.2%) relative to an estimated requirement (including requisite buffers) of c.30.6% by 1 January 2022

Other matters

  • As at 31 March 2020, the Group held a provision of £879m relating to Payment Protection Insurance. Since the provision increase in 2019, 60% of the items outstanding as at 30 September 2019 have been resolved and observations from these resolved complaints continue to support the provision level

Dividends and capital returns

  • In response to a request from the PRA, and to preserve additional capital for use in serving Barclays customers and clients through the extraordinary challenges presented by theCOVID-19 pandemic, the Board agreed to cancel the 6.0p per ordinary share full year dividend. The Board also decided that for 2020 Barclays would suspend its current capital returns policy and accordingly will not undertake any interim ordinary share dividend payments, regulatory accruals of ordinary share dividends, or share buybacks. The Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at year-end 2020

Outlook and guidance

  • Due to the lower interest rate environment and macroeconomic downturn caused by theCOVID-19 pandemic, BUK and CC&P income headwinds are expected to continue for the remainder of the year. In BUK in particular, headwinds include
    1. c.£250m from the lower rate environment (ii) reduced IEL balances (iii) c.£150m due to the removal of certain fees and lower overdraft balances as a result of the High Cost of Credit Review and (iv) c.£100m fromCOVID-19 customer support actions
  • In our Markets business client flows have continued at healthy levels and while it is too early to guide for the quarter or to comment on the outlook for the rest of the year, in April so far our revenuerun-rate is well above that of the second quarter of 2019
  • Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, the Group believes that a RoTE of greater than 10% remains the right target for the Group over time
  • Cost control remains important and the Group continues to target a cost: income ratio of <60% over time
  • Barclays intends to manage its capital position to enable it to support customers whilst maintaining appropriate headroom over the MDA hurdle, which is currently 11.5%. Barclays is comfortable operating below its previously stated CET1 target level, depending on how the stress evolves, and will continue to manage equity capital having regard to the servicing of more senior securities. Barclays also expects its MDA hurdle (in percentage terms) to reduce as a result of some anticipated movements in the Pillar 2A ratio requirement
  • Group targets are subject to change depending on the evolution of theCOVID-19 pandemic

Tushar Morzaria, Group Finance Director

1 Excluding litigation and conduct.

Barclays PLC

6

Quarterly Results Summary

Barclays Group

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Income statement information

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Net interest income

2,331

2,344

2,445

2,360

2,258

2,296

2,388

2,190

Net fee, commission and other income

3,952

2,957

3,096

3,178

2,994

2,777

2,741

3,386

Total income

6,283

5,301

5,541

5,538

5,252

5,073

5,129

5,576

Credit impairment charges

(2,115)

(523)

(461)

(480)

(448)

(643)

(254)

(283)

Net operating income

4,168

4,778

5,080

5,058

4,804

4,430

4,875

5,293

Operating costs

(3,253)

(3,308)

(3,293)

(3,501)

(3,257)

(3,624)

(3,329)

(3,310)

UK bank levy

-

(226)

-

-

-

(269)

-

-

Operating expenses

(3,253)

(3,534)

(3,293)

(3,501)

(3,257)

(3,893)

(3,329)

(3,310)

Guaranteed Minimum Pensions (GMP) charge

-

-

-

-

-

(140)

-

-

Litigation and conduct

(10)

(167)

(1,568)

(53)

(61)

(60)

(105)

(81)

Total operating expenses

(3,263)

(3,701)

(4,861)

(3,554)

(3,318)

(4,093)

(3,434)

(3,391)

Other net income/(expenses)

8

20

27

27

(3)

37

20

(7)

Profit before tax

913

1,097

246

1,531

1,483

374

1,461

1,895

Tax charge

(71)

(189)

(269)

(297)

(248)

(75)

(192)

(386)

Profit/(loss) after tax

842

908

(23)

1,234

1,235

299

1,269

1,509

Non-controlling interests

(16)

(42)

(4)

(17)

(17)

(83)

(43)

(55)

Other equity instrument holders

(221)

(185)

(265)

(183)

(180)

(230)

(176)

(175)

Attributable profit/(loss)

605

681

(292)

1,034

1,038

(14)

1,050

1,279

Performance measures

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

5.1%

5.9%

Average tangible shareholders' equity (£bn)

47.0

46.4

Cost: income ratio

52%

70%

Loan loss rate (bps)

223

60

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

3.5p

3.9p

(2.4%)

9.0%

9.2%

(0.1%)

9.4%

11.8%

48.4

46.2

45.2

44.3

44.6

43.5

88%

64%

63%

81%

67%

61%

52

56

54

77

30

35

(1.7p)

6.0p

6.1p

(0.1p)

6.1p

7.5p

Performance measures excluding

litigation and conduct1

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Profit before tax

923

1,264

1,814

1,584

1,544

434

1,566

1,976

Attributable profit

604

803

1,233

1,074

1,084

48

1,135

1,338

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

5.1%

6.9%

10.2%

9.3%

9.6%

0.4%

10.2%

12.3%

Cost: income ratio

52%

67%

59%

63%

62%

79%

65%

59%

Basic earnings per share

3.5p

4.7p

7.2p

6.3p

6.3p

0.3p

6.6p

7.8p

Balance sheet and capital management2

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Total assets

1,444.3

1,140.2

1,290.4

1,232.8

1,193.5

1,133.3

1,170.8

1,149.6

Tangible net asset value per share

284p

262p

274p

275p

266p

262p

260p

259p

Common equity tier 1 ratio

13.1%

13.8%

13.4%

13.4%

13.0%

13.2%

13.2%

13.0%

Common equity tier 1 capital

42.5

40.8

41.9

42.9

41.4

41.1

41.7

41.4

Risk weighted assets

325.6

295.1

313.3

319.1

319.7

311.9

316.2

319.3

Average UK leverage ratio

4.5%

4.5%

4.6%

4.7%

4.6%

4.5%

4.6%

4.6%

Average UK leverage exposure

1,176.2

1,142.8

1,171.2

1,134.6

1,105.5

1,110.0

1,119.0

1,081.8

UK leverage ratio

4.5%

5.1%

4.8%

5.1%

4.9%

5.1%

4.9%

4.9%

UK leverage exposure

1,178.7

1,007.7

1,099.8

1,079.4

1,065.0

998.6

1,063.5

1,030.1

Funding and liquidity

Group liquidity pool (£bn) Liquidity coverage ratio Loan: deposit ratio

237

211

155%

160%

79%

82%

226

238

232

227

213

214

151%

156%

160%

169%

161%

154%

82%

82%

80%

83%

83%

83%

  1. Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.
  2. Refer to pages 23 to 28 for further information on how capital, RWAs and leverage are calculated.

Barclays PLC

7

Quarterly Results by Business

Barclays UK

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Income statement information

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Net interest income

1,412

1,478

1,503

1,438

1,469

1,513

1,529

1,493

Net fee, commission and other income

292

481

343

333

308

350

367

343

Total income

1,704

1,959

1,846

1,771

1,777

1,863

1,896

1,836

Credit impairment charges

(481)

(190)

(101)

(230)

(191)

(296)

(115)

(214)

Net operating income

1,223

1,769

1,745

1,541

1,586

1,567

1,781

1,622

Operating costs

(1,023)

(1,023)

(952)

(1,022)

(999)

(1,114)

(988)

(968)

UK bank levy

-

(41)

-

-

-

(46)

-

-

Operating expenses

(1,023)

(1,064)

(952)

(1,022)

(999)

(1,160)

(988)

(968)

Litigation and conduct

(5)

(58)

(1,480)

(41)

(3)

(15)

(54)

(3)

Total operating expenses

(1,028)

(1,122)

(2,432)

(1,063)

(1,002)

(1,175)

(1,042)

(971)

Other net (expenses)/income

-

-

-

(1)

1

(2)

1

5

Profit/(loss) before tax

195

647

(687)

477

585

390

740

656

Attributable profit/(loss)

175

438

(907)

328

422

241

510

473

Balance sheet information

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Loans and advances to customers at amortised

195.7

193.7

193.2

189.1

187.5

187.6

186.7

185.3

cost

Total assets

267.5

257.8

257.9

259.0

253.1

249.7

252.0

245.9

Customer deposits at amortised cost

207.5

205.5

203.3

200.9

197.3

197.3

195.8

194.3

Loan: deposit ratio

96%

96%

97%

97%

96%

96%

96%

96%

Risk weighted assets

77.7

74.9

76.8

76.2

76.6

75.2

74.8

75.0

Period end allocated tangible equity

10.6

10.3

10.4

10.3

10.5

10.2

10.1

10.2

Performance measures

Return on average allocated tangible equity

6.7%

17.0%

(34.9%)

12.7%

16.3%

9.6%

20.1%

18.8%

Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)

10.5

10.3

10.4

10.3

10.4

10.1

10.1

10.1

Cost: income ratio

60%

57%

132%

60%

56%

63%

55%

53%

Loan loss rate (bps)

96

38

20

47

40

61

24

45

Net interest margin

2.91%

3.03%

3.10%

3.05%

3.18%

3.20%

3.22%

3.22%

Performance measures excluding

litigation and conduct1

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Profit before tax

200

705

793

518

588

405

794

659

Attributable profit

178

481

550

358

424

253

558

474

Return on average allocated tangible equity

6.8%

18.7%

21.2%

13.9%

16.4%

10.1%

22.0%

18.8%

Cost: income ratio

60%

54%

52%

58%

56%

62%

52%

53%

1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.

Barclays PLC

8

Quarterly Results by Business

Analysis of Barclays UK

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Analysis of total income

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Personal Banking

968

1,064

1,035

946

964

998

1,021

1,015

Barclaycard Consumer UK

436

533

472

497

490

522

551

504

Business Banking

300

362

339

328

323

343

324

317

Total income

1,704

1,959

1,846

1,771

1,777

1,863

1,896

1,836

Analysis of credit impairment

(charges)/releases

Personal Banking

(134)

(71)

(36)

(36)

(52)

(44)

(8)

(49)

Barclaycard Consumer UK

(301)

(108)

(49)

(175)

(140)

(250)

(88)

(139)

Business Banking

(46)

(11)

(16)

(19)

1

(2)

(19)

(26)

Total credit impairment charges

(481)

(190)

(101)

(230)

(191)

(296)

(115)

(214)

Analysis of loans and advances to customers at

amortised cost

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Personal Banking

153.4

151.9

150.1

147.3

145.9

146.0

145.4

143.6

Barclaycard Consumer UK

13.6

14.7

14.9

15.1

15.0

15.3

15.3

15.2

Business Banking

28.7

27.1

28.2

26.7

26.6

26.3

26.0

26.5

Total loans and advances to customers at

195.7

193.7

193.2

189.1

187.5

187.6

186.7

185.3

amortised cost

Analysis of customer deposits at amortised cost

Personal Banking

161.4

159.2

157.9

156.3

154.1

154.0

153.4

152.9

Barclaycard Consumer UK

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Business Banking

46.1

46.3

45.4

44.6

43.2

43.3

42.4

41.4

Total customer deposits at amortised cost

207.5

205.5

203.3

200.9

197.3

197.3

195.8

194.3

Barclays PLC

9

Quarterly Results by Business

Barclays International

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Income statement information

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Net interest income

998

965

1,059

1,017

900

984

965

853

Net trading income

2,360

929

1,110

1,016

1,144

837

1,103

1,094

Net fee, commission and other income

1,286

1,558

1,581

1,870

1,526

1,400

1,222

1,760

Total income

4,644

3,452

3,750

3,903

3,570

3,221

3,290

3,707

Credit impairment charges

(1,609)

(329)

(352)

(247)

(245)

(354)

(143)

(68)

Net operating income

3,035

3,123

3,398

3,656

3,325

2,867

3,147

3,639

Operating costs

(2,219)

(2,240)

(2,282)

(2,435)

(2,206)

(2,441)

(2,277)

(2,306)

UK bank levy

-

(174)

-

-

-

(210)

-

-

Operating expenses

(2,219)

(2,414)

(2,282)

(2,435)

(2,206)

(2,651)

(2,277)

(2,306)

Litigation and conduct

-

(86)

-

(11)

(19)

(33)

(32)

(47)

Total operating expenses

(2,219)

(2,500)

(2,282)

(2,446)

(2,225)

(2,684)

(2,309)

(2,353)

Other net income

6

17

21

13

18

32

12

11

Profit before tax

822

640

1,137

1,223

1,118

215

850

1,297

Attributable profit/(loss)

529

397

799

832

788

(21)

687

926

Balance sheet information

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Loans and advances at amortised cost

167.0

132.8

138.1

134.8

130.9

127.2

132.4

125.5

Trading portfolio assets

101.6

113.3

119.4

120.0

117.2

104.0

124.6

116.5

Derivative financial instrument assets

341.5

228.9

286.0

243.8

217.3

222.1

214.8

228.2

Financial assets at fair value through the

188.4

128.4

158.0

154.7

153.5

144.7

147.8

141.2

income statement

Cash collateral and settlement balances

153.2

79.4

112.5

101.3

97.8

74.3

94.3

91.5

Other assets

201.5

178.6

195.6

196.8

202.3

189.8

186.3

183.6

Total assets

1,153.2

861.4

1,009.6

951.4

919.0

862.1

900.2

886.5

Deposits at amortised cost

263.3

210.0

217.6

212.0

215.5

197.2

200.3

191.0

Derivative financial instrument liabilities

338.8

228.9

283.3

243.0

213.5

219.6

213.7

224.9

Loan: deposit ratio

63%

63%

63%

64%

61%

65%

66%

66%

Risk weighted assets

237.9

209.2

223.1

214.8

216.1

210.7

214.6

218.0

Period end allocated tangible equity

34.2

29.6

31.4

30.2

30.6

29.9

30.2

30.5

Performance measures

Return on average allocated tangible equity

6.5%

5.1%

9.9%

10.7%

10.4%

(0.3%)

8.8%

11.8%

Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)

32.3

30.9

32.2

31.1

30.5

31.3

31.1

31.4

Cost: income ratio

48%

72%

61%

63%

62%

83%

70%

63%

Loan loss rate (bps)

377

96

99

72

73

107

41

22

Net interest margin

3.93%

4.29%

4.10%

3.91%

3.99%

3.98%

3.87%

4.03%

Performance measures excluding

litigation and conduct1

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Profit before tax

822

726

1,137

1,234

1,137

248

882

1,344

Attributable profit

529

461

801

840

804

13

713

960

Return on average allocated tangible equity

6.5%

6.0%

10.0%

10.8%

10.6%

0.2%

9.2%

12.2%

Cost: income ratio

48%

70%

61%

62%

62%

82%

69%

62%

1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.

Barclays PLC

10

Quarterly Results by Business

Analysis of Barclays International

Corporate and Investment Bank

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Income statement information

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

FICC

1,858

726

816

920

902

570

688

736

Equities

564

409

494

517

467

375

471

601

Markets

2,422

1,135

1,310

1,437

1,369

945

1,159

1,337

Advisory

155

202

221

221

132

242

151

168

Equity capital markets

62

56

86

104

83

53

55

90

Debt capital markets

418

322

381

373

354

330

313

446

Banking fees

635

580

688

698

569

625

519

704

Corporate lending

111

202

195

216

152

243

197

198

Transaction banking

449

397

424

444

415

412

416

385

Corporate

560

599

619

660

567

655

613

583

Other

-

-

-

-

-

(74)

(56)

(44)

Total income

3,617

2,314

2,617

2,795

2,505

2,151

2,235

2,580

Credit impairment (charges)/releases

(724)

(30)

(31)

(44)

(52)

(35)

3

23

Net operating income

2,893

2,284

2,586

2,751

2,453

2,116

2,238

2,603

Operating costs

(1,690)

(1,691)

(1,712)

(1,860)

(1,619)

(1,835)

(1,712)

(1,773)

UK bank levy

-

(156)

-

-

-

(188)

-

-

Operating expenses

(1,690)

(1,847)

(1,712)

(1,860)

(1,619)

(2,023)

(1,712)

(1,773)

Litigation and conduct

-

(79)

(4)

(7)

(19)

(23)

(32)

-

Total operating expenses

(1,690)

(1,926)

(1,716)

(1,867)

(1,638)

(2,046)

(1,744)

(1,773)

Other net income

-

1

12

3

12

15

4

5

Profit before tax

1,203

359

882

887

827

85

498

835

Attributable profit/(loss)

820

193

609

596

582

(84)

431

600

Balance sheet information

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Loans and advances at amortised cost

128.2

92.0

95.8

92.1

90.6

86.4

93.3

87.8

Trading portfolio assets

101.5

113.3

119.3

119.9

117.2

104.0

124.5

116.5

Derivative financial instruments assets

341.4

228.8

286.0

243.7

217.3

222.1

214.8

228.1

Financial assets at fair value through the

187.8

127.7

157.3

154.1

152.9

144.2

147.3

140.7

income statement

Cash collateral and settlement balances

152.2

78.5

111.6

100.4

96.9

73.4

93.3

90.6

Other assets

171.4

155.3

171.5

168.1

163.2

160.4

153.8

151.6

Total assets

1,082.5

795.6

941.5

878.3

838.1

790.5

827.0

815.3

Deposits at amortised cost

198.4

146.2

152.1

145.4

151.4

136.3

137.6

130.3

Derivative financial instrument liabilities

338.7

228.9

283.2

242.9

213.5

219.6

213.7

224.9

Risk weighted assets

201.7

171.5

184.9

175.9

176.6

170.9

175.9

180.4

Performance measures

Return on average allocated tangible equity

12.1%

3.0%

9.1%

9.2%

9.3%

(1.3%)

6.6%

9.1%

Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)

27.2

25.8

26.9

25.8

25.1

26.0

25.9

26.4

Cost: income ratio

47%

83%

66%

67%

65%

95%

78%

69%

Performance measures excluding

litigation and conduct1

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Profit before tax

1,203

438

886

894

846

108

530

835

Attributable profit/(loss)

820

251

614

601

598

(57)

456

600

Return on average allocated tangible equity

12.1%

3.9%

9.2%

9.3%

9.5%

(0.9%)

7.0%

9.1%

Cost: income ratio

47%

80%

65%

67%

65%

94%

77%

69%

1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.

Barclays PLC

11

Quarterly Results by Business

Analysis of Barclays International

Consumer, Cards and Payments

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Income statement information

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Net interest income

663

717

720

720

665

664

691

699

Net fee, commission, trading and other income

364

421

413

388

400

406

364

428

Total income

1,027

1,138

1,133

1,108

1,065

1,070

1,055

1,127

Credit impairment charges

(885)

(299)

(321)

(203)

(193)

(319)

(146)

(91)

Net operating income

142

839

812

905

872

751

909

1,036

Operating costs

(529)

(549)

(570)

(575)

(587)

(606)

(565)

(533)

UK bank levy

-

(18)

-

-

-

(22)

-

-

Operating expenses

(529)

(567)

(570)

(575)

(587)

(628)

(565)

(533)

Litigation and conduct

-

(7)

4

(4)

-

(10)

-

(47)

Total operating expenses

(529)

(574)

(566)

(579)

(587)

(638)

(565)

(580)

Other net income

6

16

9

10

6

17

8

6

(Loss)/profit before tax

(381)

281

255

336

291

130

352

462

Attributable (loss)/profit

(291)

204

190

236

206

63

256

326

Balance sheet information

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Loans and advances at amortised cost

38.8

40.8

42.3

42.7

40.3

40.8

39.1

37.7

Total assets

70.7

65.8

68.1

73.1

80.9

71.6

73.2

71.2

Deposits at amortised cost

64.9

63.8

65.5

66.6

64.1

60.9

62.7

60.7

Risk weighted assets

36.2

37.7

38.2

38.9

39.5

39.8

38.7

37.6

Performance measures

Return on average allocated tangible equity

(22.6%)

15.9%

14.2%

17.8%

15.4%

4.8%

19.8%

26.2%

Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)

5.1

5.1

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.3

5.2

5.0

Cost: income ratio

52%

50%

50%

52%

55%

60%

54%

51%

Loan loss rate (bps)

846

273

283

180

182

290

138

90

Performance measures excluding

litigation and conduct1

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

(Loss)/profit before tax

(381)

288

251

340

291

140

352

509

Attributable (loss)/profit

(291)

210

187

239

206

70

257

360

Return on average allocated tangible equity

(22.6%)

16.3%

14.0%

18.0%

15.4%

5.4%

19.9%

28.9%

Cost: income ratio

52%

50%

50%

52%

55%

59%

54%

47%

1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.

Barclays PLC

12

Quarterly Results by Business

Head Office

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Income statement information

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Net interest income

(79)

(99)

(117)

(95)

(111)

(201)

(106)

(156)

Net fee, commission and other income

14

(11)

62

(41)

16

190

49

189

Total income

(65)

(110)

(55)

(136)

(95)

(11)

(57)

33

Credit impairment (charges)/releases

(25)

(4)

(8)

(3)

(12)

7

4

(1)

Net operating (expenses)/income

(90)

(114)

(63)

(139)

(107)

(4)

(53)

32

Operating costs

(11)

(45)

(59)

(44)

(52)

(69)

(64)

(36)

UK bank levy

-

(11)

-

-

-

(13)

-

-

Operating expenses

(11)

(56)

(59)

(44)

(52)

(82)

(64)

(36)

GMP charge

-

-

-

-

-

(140)

-

-

Litigation and conduct

(5)

(23)

(88)

(1)

(39)

(12)

(19)

(31)

Total operating expenses

(16)

(79)

(147)

(45)

(91)

(234)

(83)

(67)

Other net income/(expenses)

2

3

6

15

(22)

7

7

(23)

Loss before tax

(104)

(190)

(204)

(169)

(220)

(231)

(129)

(58)

Attributable loss

(99)

(154)

(184)

(126)

(172)

(234)

(147)

(120)

Balance sheet information

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Total assets

23.6

21.0

22.9

22.4

21.4

21.5

18.6

17.2

Risk weighted assets

10.0

11.0

13.4

28.1

27.0

26.0

26.8

26.3

Period end allocated tangible equity

4.4

5.6

5.5

7.0

4.5

4.9

4.2

3.6

Performance measures

Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)

4.2

5.2

5.8

4.8

4.3

2.9

3.4

2.0

Performance measures excluding

litigation and conduct1

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Loss before tax

(99)

(167)

(116)

(168)

(181)

(219)

(110)

(27)

Attributable loss

(103)

(139)

(118)

(124)

(144)

(218)

(136)

(96)

1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.

Barclays PLC

13

Performance Management

Margins and balances

Three months ended 31.03.20

Three months ended 31.03.19

Average

Average

Net interest

customer

Net interest

Net interest

customer

Net interest

income

assets

margin

income

assets

margin

£m

£m

%

£m

£m

%

Barclays UK

1,412

195,204

2.91

1,469

187,570

3.18

Barclays International1

980

100,171

3.93

967

98,313

3.99

Total Barclays UK and Barclays

2,392

295,375

3.26

2,436

285,883

3.46

International

Other2

(61)

(178)

Total Barclays Group

2,331

2,258

  1. Barclays International margins include interest earning lending balances within the investment banking business.
  2. Other includes Head Office andnon-lending related investment banking businesses not included in Barclays International margins.

The Group's combined product and equity structural hedge notional as at 31 March 2020 was £174bn, with an average duration of 2.5 to 3 years. Group net interest income includes gross structural hedge contributions of £0.4bn (Q119: £0.4bn) and net structural hedge contributions of £0.2bn (Q119: £0.2bn). Gross structural hedge contributions represent the absolute level of interest earned from the fixed receipts on the basket of swaps in the structural hedge, while the net structural hedge contributions represent the net interest earned on the difference between the structural hedge rate and prevailing floating rates.

Quarterly analysis for Barclays UK and Barclays International

Average

Net interest

customer

Net interest

income

assets

margin

Three months ended 31.12.19

£m

£m

%

Barclays UK

1,478

193,610

3.03

Barclays International1

1,036

95,819

4.29

Total Barclays UK and Barclays International

2,514

289,429

3.45

Three months ended 30.09.19

Barclays UK

1,503

192,262

3.10

Barclays International1

1,038

100,589

4.10

Total Barclays UK and Barclays International

2,541

292,851

3.44

Three months ended 30.06.19

Barclays UK

1,438

189,172

3.05

Barclays International1

980

100,645

3.91

Total Barclays UK and Barclays International

2,418

289,817

3.35

1 Barclays International margins include interest earning lending balances within the investment banking business.

Barclays PLC

14

Risk Management

Risk management and principal risks

Detail on the Group's principal risks and previously identified material existing and emerging risks is available in the Barclays PLC Annual Report 2019 or online at home.barclays/annualreport. Set out below are details of an additional material risk identified in Q120 which potentially impacts more than one principal risk.

Risks relating to the impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and continues to have, a material impact on businesses around the world and the economic environments in which they operate. There are a number of factors associated with the pandemic and its impact on global economies that could have a material adverse effect on (among other things) the profitability, capital and liquidity of financial institutions such as Barclays.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to the Group's customers, suppliers and staff globally. A number of jurisdictions in which the Group operates have implemented severe restrictions on the movement of their respective populations, with a resultant significant impact on economic activity in those jurisdictions. These restrictions are being determined by the governments of individual jurisdictions (including through the implementation of emergency powers) and impacts (including the timing of implementation and any subsequent lifting of restrictions) may vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. It remains unclear how this will evolve through 2020 and the Group continues to monitor the situation closely. However, despite the COVID-19 contingency plans established by the Group, its ability to conduct business may be adversely affected by disruptions to its infrastructure, business processes and technology services, resulting from the unavailability of staff due to illness or the failure of third parties to supply services. This may cause significant customer detriment, costs to reimburse losses incurred by the Group's customers, and reputational damage.

In many of the jurisdictions in which the Group operates, schemes have been initiated by central banks and national governments to provide financial support to parts of the economy most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The details of how these schemes will operate, the impact on the Group's customers and therefore the impact on the Group remain uncertain at this stage. However, certain actions (such as the introduction of mortgage payment holidays or the cancellation of fees associated with certain products) may negatively impact the effective interest rate earned on certain of the Group's portfolios and lower fee income being earned on certain products. Lower interest rates globally will negatively impact net interest income earned on certain of the Group's portfolios. Both of these factors may in turn negatively impact the Group's profitability. Furthermore, the introduction of, and participation in, central-bank supported loan schemes and other financing schemes introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact the Group's RWAs, level of impairment and, in turn, capital position.

The actions taken by various governments and central banks, in particular in the United Kingdom and the United States, may indicate a view on the potential severity of any economic downturn and post recovery environment, which from a commercial, regulatory and risk perspective could be significantly different to past crises and persist for a prolonged period. An immediate financial impact in the first half of 2020 will be higher expected credit losses ("ECLs") driven by a change in the economic scenarios used to calculate ECLs. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a weakening in gross domestic product ("GDP") in many of the jurisdictions in which the Group operates and higher unemployment in those same jurisdictions. Accordingly, the probability of a more adverse economic scenario for at least the short term is substantially higher than at 31 December 2019 and GDP and unemployment are two of the factors that affect the modelling of ECLs by the Group. The economic environment remains uncertain and future impairment charges may be subject to further volatility (including from changes to macroeconomic variable forecasts) depending on the longevity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, as well as the longer term effectiveness of central bank, government and other support measures. For further details on macroeconomic variables used in the calculation of ECLs, refer to page 20. In addition, ECLs may be adversely impacted by increased levels of default for single name exposures in certain sectors directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (such as the oil and gas, retail, airline, and hospitality and leisure sectors).

Furthermore, the Group relies on models to support a broad range of business and risk management activities, including informing business decisions and strategies, measuring and limiting risk, valuing exposures (including the calculation of impairment), conducting stress testing and assessing capital adequacy. Models are, by their nature, imperfect and incomplete representations of reality because they rely on assumptions and inputs, and so they may be subject to errors affecting the accuracy of their outputs and/or misused. This may be exacerbated when dealing with unprecedented scenarios, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the lack of reliable historical reference points and data. For further details on model risk, refer to page 136 of the Barclays PLC Annual Report 2019.

Should the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cause disruption to economic activity globally through 2020, there could be adverse impacts on the Group's other assets such as goodwill and intangibles, and the value of Barclays PLC's investments in subsidiaries. There could also be further impacts on the Group's income due to lower lending and transaction volumes due to volatility or weakness in the capital markets. Other potential risks include credit rating migration which could negatively impact the Group's RWAs and capital position, and potential liquidity stress due to (among other things) increased customer drawdowns, notwithstanding the significant initiatives that governments and central banks have put in place to support

Barclays PLC

15

Risk Management

funding and liquidity. Furthermore, a significant increase in the utilisation of credit cards by Barclaycard customers could have a negative impact on the Group's RWAs and capital position.

Central bank, government actions and other support measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic may also create restrictions in relation to capital. For example, on 31 March 2020 in response to a request from the PRA and to preserve additional capital for use in serving Barclays' customers and clients, the Board agreed to cancel the 6.0p per ordinary share full year 2019 dividend that was due for payment on 3 April 2020. In addition, the Board decided that for 2020 Barclays PLC will not undertake any interim ordinary share dividend payments, accrual of ordinary share dividends, or share buybacks. Government restrictions may further limit management's flexibility in managing the business and taking action in relation to capital distributions and capital allocation.

Any and all such events mentioned above could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, liquidity, capital position and credit ratings (including potential credit rating agency changes of outlooks or ratings), as well as on the Group's customers, employees and suppliers.

Barclays PLC

16

Credit Risk

Loans and advances at amortised cost by stage

The table below presents an analysis of loans and advances at amortised cost by gross exposure, impairment allowance, impairment charge and coverage ratio by stage allocation and business segment as at 31 March 2020. Also included are off- balance sheet loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts by gross exposure, impairment allowance and coverage ratio by stage allocation as at 31 March 2020.

Impairment allowance under IFRS 9 considers both the drawn and the undrawn counterparty exposure. For retail portfolios, the total impairment allowance is allocated to the drawn exposure to the extent that the allowance does not exceed the exposure as ECL is not reported separately. Any excess is reported on the liability side of the balance sheet as a provision. For wholesale portfolios, the impairment allowance on the undrawn exposure is reported on the liability side of the balance sheet as a provision.

Gross exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

As at 31.03.20

£m

£m

£m

£m

Barclays UK

143,325

23,727

2,479

169,531

Barclays International

25,006

4,903

1,834

31,743

Head Office

4,836

514

845

6,195

Total Barclays Group retail

173,167

29,144

5,158

207,469

Barclays UK

28,413

2,223

1,061

31,697

Barclays International1

127,536

10,276

2,090

139,902

Head Office

2,982

-

38

3,020

Total Barclays Group

158,931

12,499

3,189

174,619

wholesale

Total loans and advances at

332,098

41,643

8,347

382,088

amortised cost

Off-balance sheet loan

commitments and financial

311,218

19,335

1,056

331,609

guarantee contracts2

Total3

643,316

60,978

9,403

713,697

As at 31.03.20

Coverage ratio

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

%

%

%

%

Barclays UK

0.2

6.1

41.6

1.6

Barclays International

1.7

26.1

79.6

10.0

Head Office

0.1

10.1

38.0

6.1

Total Barclays Group retail

0.4

9.6

54.5

3.0

Barclays UK

0.1

2.6

11.1

0.6

Barclays International1

0.1

4.8

37.5

1.0

Head Office

-

-

97.4

1.2

Total Barclays Group

0.1

4.4

29.4

1.0

wholesale

Total loans and advances at

0.3

8.0

44.9

2.1

amortised cost

Off-balance sheet loan

commitments and financial

-

1.2

4.5

0.1

guarantee contracts2

Other financial assets

subject to impairment3

Total4

0.1

5.9

40.4

1.2

Impairment allowance

Net

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

exposure

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

237

1,455

1,031

2,723

166,808

431

1,280

1,460

3,171

28,572

5

52

321

378

5,817

673

2,787

2,812

6,272

201,197

21

58

118

197

31,500

152

497

784

1,433

138,469

-

-

37

37

2,983

173

555

939

1,667

172,952

846

3,342

3,751

7,939

374,149

104

234

47

385

331,224

950

3,576

3,798

8,324

705,373

Three months ended 31.03.20

Loan impairment charge and loan loss rate4

Loan impairment

charge

Loan loss rate

£m

bps

419

99

892

1,130

25

162

1,336

259

44

56

574

165

-

-

618

142

1,954

206

58

103

2,115

  1. Includes Wealth and Private Banking exposures measured on an individual customer exposure basis.
  2. Excludes loan commitments and financial guarantees of £14.2bn carried at fair value.
  3. Other financial assets subject to impairment not included in the table above include cash collateral and settlement balances, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income and other assets. These have a total gross exposure of £242.0bn and impairment allowance of £127m. This comprises £13m impairment allowance on £240.9bn stage 1 assets, £3m on £1.0bn stage 2 fair value through other comprehensive income assets, cash collateral and settlement balances and £111m on £111m stage 3 other assets.
  4. Q120 loan impairment charge represents three months of impairment charge, annualised to calculate the loan loss rate. The loan loss rate for Q120 is 223bps after applying the total impairment charge of £2,115m.

Barclays PLC

17

Credit Risk

Gross exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

As at 31.12.19

£m

£m

£m

£m

Barclays UK

143,097

23,198

2,446

168,741

Barclays International

27,886

4,026

1,875

33,787

Head Office

4,803

500

826

6,129

Total Barclays Group retail

175,786

27,724

5,147

208,657

Barclays UK

27,891

2,397

1,124

31,412

Barclays International1

92,615

8,113

1,615

102,343

Head Office

2,974

-

37

3,011

Total Barclays Group

123,480

10,510

2,776

136,766

wholesale

Total loans and advances at

299,266

38,234

7,923

345,423

amortised cost

Off-balance sheet loan

commitments and financial

321,140

19,185

935

341,260

guarantee contracts2

Total3

620,406

57,419

8,858

686,683

As at 31.12.19

Coverage ratio

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

%

%

%

%

Barclays UK

0.1

5.5

39.8

1.5

Barclays International

1.3

19.2

72.5

7.4

Head Office

0.1

7.2

36.9

5.6

Total Barclays Group retail

0.3

7.5

51.3

2.5

Barclays UK

0.1

1.6

9.6

0.5

Barclays International1

0.1

3.1

27.7

0.8

Head Office

-

-

94.6

1.2

Total Barclays Group

0.1

2.7

21.3

0.8

wholesale

Total loans and advances at

0.2

6.2

40.7

1.8

amortised cost

Off-balance sheet loan

commitments and financial

-

0.9

5.9

0.1

guarantee contracts2

Other financial assets

subject to impairment3

Total4

0.1

4.4

37.1

1.0

Impairment allowance

Net

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

exposure

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

198

1,277

974

2,449

166,292

352

774

1,359

2,485

31,302

5

36

305

346

5,783

555

2,087

2,638

5,280

203,377

16

38

108

162

31,250

136

248

447

831

101,512

-

-

35

35

2,976

152

286

590

1,028

135,738

707

2,373

3,228

6,308

339,115

97

170

55

322

340,938

804

2,543

3,283

6,630

680,053

Year ended 31.12.19

Loan impairment charge and loan loss rate

Loan impairment

charge

Loan loss rate

£m

bps

661

39

999

296

27

44

1,687

81

33

11

113

11

-

-

146

11

1,833

53

71

8

1,912

  1. Includes Wealth and Private Banking exposures measured on an individual customer exposure basis.
  2. Excludes loan commitments and financial guarantees of £17.7bn carried at fair value.
  3. Other financial assets subject to impairment not included in the table above include cash collateral and settlement balances, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income and other assets. These have a total gross exposure of £149.3bn and impairment allowance of £24m. This comprises £12m ECL on £148.5bn stage 1 assets, £2m on £0.8bn stage 2 fair value through other comprehensive income assets, cash collateral and settlement balances and £10m on £10m stage 3 other assets.
  4. The loan loss rate is 55bps after applying the total impairment charge of £1,912m.

Barclays PLC

18

Credit Risk

Loans and advances at amortised cost by product

The table below presents a breakdown of loans and advances at amortised cost and the impairment allowance with stage allocation by asset classification.

Stage 2

Stage 1

Not past

<=30 days

>30 days

Total

Stage 3

Total

As at 31.03.20

due

past due

past due

Gross exposure

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Home loans

137,394

14,986

1,654

732

17,372

2,155

156,921

Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending

41,973

10,877

489

448

11,814

3,402

57,189

Wholesale loans

152,731

11,168

588

701

12,457

2,790

167,978

Total

332,098

37,031

2,731

1,881

41,643

8,347

382,088

Impairment allowance

Home loans

23

50

19

13

82

358

463

Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending

665

2,112

253

309

2,674

2,496

5,835

Wholesale loans

158

555

15

16

586

897

1,641

Total

846

2,717

287

338

3,342

3,751

7,939

Net exposure

Home loans

137,371

14,936

1,635

719

17,290

1,797

Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending

41,308

8,765

236

139

9,140

906

Wholesale loans

152,573

10,613

573

685

11,871

1,893

Total

331,252

34,314

2,444

1,543

38,301

4,596

156,458

51,354

166,337

374,149

Coverage ratio

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

Home loans

-

0.3

1.1

1.8

0.5

16.6

0.3

Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending

1.6

19.4

51.7

69.0

22.6

73.4

10.2

Wholesale loans

0.1

5.0

2.6

2.3

4.7

32.2

1.0

Total

0.3

7.3

10.5

18.0

8.0

44.9

2.1

As at 31.12.19

Gross exposure

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Home loans

135,713

14,733

1,585

725

17,043

2,155

154,911

Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending

46,012

9,759

496

504

10,759

3,409

60,180

Wholesale loans

117,541

9,374

374

684

10,432

2,359

130,332

Total

299,266

33,866

2,455

1,913

38,234

7,923

345,423

Impairment allowance

Home loans

22

37

14

13

64

346

432

Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending

542

1,597

159

251

2,007

2,335

4,884

Wholesale loans

143

284

9

9

302

547

992

Total

707

1,918

182

273

2,373

3,228

6,308

Net exposure

Home loans

135,691

14,696

1,571

712

16,979

1,809

154,479

Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending

45,470

8,162

337

253

8,752

1,074

55,296

Wholesale loans

117,398

9,090

365

675

10,130

1,812

129,340

Total

298,559

31,948

2,273

1,640

35,861

4,695

339,115

Coverage ratio

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

Home loans

-

0.3

0.9

1.8

0.4

16.1

0.3

Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending

1.2

16.4

32.1

49.8

18.7

68.5

8.1

Wholesale loans

0.1

3.0

2.4

1.3

2.9

23.2

0.8

Total

0.2

5.7

7.4

14.3

6.2

40.7

1.8

Gross exposures and related impairment allowances from the COVID-19 scenario impairment charge have been allocated across stages for material portfolios, with the majority of the impact recognised in Stage 2.

Barclays PLC

19

Credit Risk

Measurement uncertainty

Impact on impairment charge from COVID-19

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with Barclays established processes, the Group regenerated its Baseline economic scenario in January 2020 using an external consensus assembled from key sources. In addition, two adverse scenarios (Downside 1 and Downside 2) and two favourable scenarios (Upside 1 and Upside 2) were derived with associated probability weights. This regeneration was subsequent to the scenarios and weightings used for December 2019 reporting.

In subsequent months, it became clear that the external consensus taken in January would not be an accurate reflection of the economic circumstances as at 31 March 2020. Furthermore, given the speed at which global forecasts deteriorated during March, it was also clear that an effective consensus process as at 31 March 2020 would not be achievable given the lagging nature of consensus submissions. As a result, Barclays has generated a new Baseline scenario (COVID-19 scenario) that reflects the most recent economic forecasts available in the market (combined with internal assumptions) and the significant support measures taken by Barclays, central banks and governments across the Group's key markets. The scenario assumes a strong contraction in GDP and a sharp rise in unemployment in 2020 across both the UK and US. The change in the Baseline scenario required a recalibration of probability weights. The economic environment remains uncertain and future impairment charges may be subject to further volatility (including from changes to macroeconomic variable forecasts) depending on the longevity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, as well as the longer term effectiveness of central bank, government and other support measures.

The tables below show the key macroeconomic variables used in the COVID-19 Baseline scenario and the probability weights applied to each respective scenario.

Baseline average macroeconomic variables used in the calculation of ECL

2020

2021

Expected Worst Point

As at 31.03.20

%

%

%

UK GDP1

(8.0)

6.3

(51.5)

UK unemployment2

6.7

4.5

8.0

UK HPI3

(3.5)

2.6

(6.5)

UK bank rate

0.10

0.30

0.10

US GDP1

(6.4)

4.4

(45.0)

US unemployment4

12.9

7.5

17.0

US HPI5

-

0.7

(0.3)

US federal funds rate

0.25

0.25

0.25

Scenario probability weighting

Upside 2

Upside 1

Baseline

Downside 1

Downside 2

As at 31.03.20

%

%

%

%

%

Scenario probability weighting

5.0

20.8

46.7

21.0

6.5

As at 31.12.19

Scenario probability weighting

10.1

23.1

40.8

22.7

3.3

  1. Based on Barclays Global Economic Forecasts; Expected worst point using Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate, SAAR.
  2. Average UK unemployment rate16-year+.
  3. Average QoQ UK HPI = Halifax All Houses, All Buyers Index cumulative growth (drawdown) from Q4 2019.
  4. Average US civilian unemployment rate16-year+.
  5. Average QoQ US HPI = FHFA house price index cumulative growth (drawdown) from Q4 2019.

Barclays PLC

20

Credit Risk

The following table provides a breakdown of the key drivers of the Group's loan impairment charge on a pre and post COVID- 19 adjusted basis.

Drivers of loan impairment charge

Three months ended 31.03.20

£m

Impairment charge generated using scenarios before COVID-19

370

Single name wholesale loan charges

405

Loan impairment charge prior to impact of COVID-19 scenario

775

Impact of COVID-19 scenario and weights

1,190

Specific charge for the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices

300

Incorporation of provision for UK economic uncertainty

(150)

Total loan impairment charge

2,115

The impact of the COVID-19 scenario and weighting adjustments has resulted in a £1,190m increase in ECL from the scenario regenerated in January, primarily driven by the higher probability of default in credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending. These drivers are partially offset by the impact of central bank, government and other support measures which are assumed to mitigate a material portion of future losses reflecting both the likely take-up and success of these schemes. An additional specific charge of £300m has been applied to reflect the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices and the impact this could have on the probability of default of certain wholesale loans, which is not otherwise reflected in the impairment model outputs. The £150m provision for UK economic uncertainty held at year end has been incorporated within the updated scenario.

Barclays PLC

21

Treasury and Capital Risk

Composition of the Group liquidity pool

As at 31.03.20

As at 31.12.19

Liquidity

Liquidity pool of which CRR LCR eligible3

pool

Cash

Level 1

Level 2A

Liquidity pool

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Cash and deposits with central banks1

157

154

-

-

153

Government bonds2

AAA to AA-

43

-

38

1

31

A+ to A-

14

-

7

6

2

BBB+ to BBB-

4

-

4

-

3

Total government bonds

61

-

49

7

36

Other

Government guaranteed issuers, PSEs and GSEs

8

-

7

1

9

International organisations and MDBs

6

-

6

-

7

Covered bonds

5

-

5

1

6

Total other

19

-

18

2

22

Total as at 31 March 2020

237

154

67

9

211

Total as at 31 December 2019

211

150

50

3

  1. Includes cash held at central banks and surplus cash at central banks related to payment schemes. Over 98% (December 2019: over 98%) was placed with the Bank of England, US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank.
  2. Of which over 82% (December 2019: over 67%) comprised UK, US, French, German, Swiss, Japan and Dutch securities.
  3. The LCR eligible liquidity pool is adjusted for trapped liquidity and other regulatory deductions. It also incorporates other CRR (as amended by CRR II) qualifying assets that are not eligible under Barclays' internal risk appetite.

The Group liquidity pool increased to £237bn as at 31 March 2020 (December 2019: £211bn) driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment. The liquidity pool is held unencumbered and is not used to support payment or clearing requirements. Such requirements are treated as part of our regular business funding. The liquidity pool is intended to offset stress outflows, and comprises the above cash and unencumbered assets.

The composition of the pool is subject to limits set by the independent Risk function, and is monitored for concentration by issuer, currency and asset type. Given returns generated by these highly liquidity assets, the risk and reward profile is continuously managed.

Barclays PLC

22

Treasury and Capital Risk

Capital

The Group's Overall Capital Requirement for CET1 is 11.5% comprising a 4.5% Pillar 1 minimum, a 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB), a 1.5% Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) buffer, a 3.0% Pillar 2A requirement and a 0.0% Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB).

The Group's CCyB is based on the buffer rate applicable for each jurisdiction in which the Group has exposures. On 11 March 2020, the Financial Policy Committee set the CCyB rate for UK exposures at 0% with immediate effect. The buffer rates set by other national authorities for non-UK exposures are not currently material. Overall, this results in a 0.0% CCyB for the Group.

The Group's Pillar 2A requirement as per the PRA's Individual Capital Requirement is 5.3% of which at least 56.25% needs to be met with CET1 capital, equating to approximately 3.0% of RWAs. Certain elements of the Pillar 2A requirement are a fixed quantum whilst others are a proportion of RWAs, based on a point in time assessment. The Pillar 2A requirement is subject to at least annual review.

On 27 June 2019, CRR II came into force amending CRR. As an amending regulation, the existing provisions of CRR apply unless they are amended by CRR II.

Certain aspects of CRR II are dependent on final technical standards to be issued by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and adopted by the European Commission as well as UK implementation of the rules. The disclosures in the following section reflect Barclays' interpretation of the current rules and guidance.

Barclays PLC

23

Treasury and Capital Risk

Capital ratios1,2,3

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

CET1

13.1%

13.8%

Tier 1 (T1)

16.6%

17.7%

Total regulatory capital

20.4%

21.6%

Capital resources

£m

£m

Total equity excluding non-controlling interests per the balance sheet

68,369

64,429

Less: other equity instruments (recognised as AT1 capital)

(10,871)

(10,871)

Adjustment to retained earnings for foreseeable dividends

(49)

(1,096)

Other regulatory adjustments and deductions

Additional value adjustments (PVA)

(1,847)

(1,746)

Goodwill and intangible assets

(8,197)

(8,109)

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding temporary differences

(294)

(479)

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges

(1,709)

(1,002)

Gains or losses on liabilities at fair value resulting from own credit

(389)

260

Defined benefit pension fund assets

(3,603)

(1,594)

Direct and indirect holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments

(50)

(50)

Adjustment under IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

1,215

1,126

Other regulatory adjustments

(57)

(55)

CET1 capital

42,518

40,813

AT1 capital

Capital instruments and related share premium accounts

10,871

10,871

Qualifying AT1 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries

753

687

Other regulatory adjustments and deductions

(130)

(130)

AT1 capital

11,494

11,428

T1 capital

54,012

52,241

T2 capital

Capital instruments and related share premium accounts

8,423

7,650

Qualifying T2 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries

4,013

3,984

Credit risk adjustments (excess of impairment over expected losses)

196

16

Other regulatory adjustments and deductions

(250)

(250)

Total regulatory capital

66,394

63,641

Total RWAs

325,631

295,131

  1. CET1, T1 and T2 capital, and RWAs are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. This includes IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments.
  2. The fully loaded CET1 ratio, as is relevant for assessing against the conversion trigger in Barclays PLC AT1 securities, was 12.7%, with £41,303m of CET1 capital and £325,536m of RWAs calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
  3. The Barclays PLC CET1 ratio, as is relevant for assessing against the conversion trigger in Barclays Bank PLC T2 Contingent Capital Notes, was 13.1%. For this calculation CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the transitional arrangements under the CRR, including the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. The benefit of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) October 2012 interpretation of the transitional provisions, relating to the implementation of CRD IV, expired in December 2017.

Barclays PLC

24

Treasury and Capital Risk

Movement in CET1 capital

Three months ended 31.03.20 £m

Opening CET1 capital

40,813

Profit for the period attributable to equity holders

826

Own credit relating to derivative liabilities

(169)

Dividends paid and foreseen1

826

Increase in retained regulatory capital generated from earnings

1,483

Net impact of share schemes

(56)

Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve

(777)

Currency translation reserve

997

Other reserves

(6)

Increase in other qualifying reserves

158

Pension remeasurements within reserves

1,990

Defined benefit pension fund asset deduction

(2,009)

Net impact of pensions

(19)

Additional value adjustments (PVA)

(101)

Goodwill and intangible assets

(88)

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences

185

Adjustment under IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

89

Other regulatory adjustments

(2)

Increase in regulatory capital due to adjustments and deductions

83

Closing CET1 capital

42,518

1 £1.0bn following the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend offset by £0.2bn AT1 coupon payments.

Barclays PLC

25

Treasury and Capital Risk

RWAs by risk type and business

Operational

Total

Credit risk

Counterparty credit risk

Market risk

risk

RWAs

Std

IRB

As at 31.03.20

£m

£m

Barclays UK

5,835

59,451

Corporate and Investment Bank

30,620

71,993

Consumer, Cards and Payments

25,205

3,085

Barclays International

55,825

75,078

Head Office

3,706

6,212

Barclays Group

65,366

140,741

Settlement

Std

IRB

risk

CVA

Std

IMA

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

311

-

-

28

202

-

15,611

19,756

1,022

3,309

14,036

24,010

132

31

-

21

-

151

15,743

19,787

1,022

3,330

14,036

24,161

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,054

19,787

1,022

3,358

14,238

24,161

£m

£m

11,851

77,678

21,390

201,747

7,536

36,161

28,926

237,908

127

10,045

40,904

325,631

As at 31.12.19

Barclays UK

5,189

57,455

235

-

-

23

178

-

11,821

74,901

Corporate and Investment Bank

25,749

62,177

12,051

16,875

276

2,470

12,854

17,626

21,475

171,553

Consumer, Cards and Payments

27,209

2,706

92

37

-

11

-

103

7,532

37,690

Barclays International

52,958

64,883

12,143

16,912

276

2,481

12,854

17,729

29,007

209,243

Head Office

5,104

5,754

-

-

-

-

-

-

129

10,987

Barclays Group

63,251

128,092

12,378

16,912

276

2,504

13,032

17,729

40,957

295,131

Movement analysis of RWAs

Counterparty

Operational

Credit risk

credit risk

Market risk

risk

Total RWAs

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Opening RWAs (as at 31.12.19)

191,343

32,070

30,761

40,957

295,131

Book size

7,205

8,300

9,977

(53)

25,429

Acquisitions and disposals

(33)

-

-

-

(33)

Book quality

1,511

(404)

-

-

1,107

Model updates

887

-

-

-

887

Methodology and policy

1,166

255

(2,339)

-

(918)

Foreign exchange movements1

4,028

-

-

-

4,028

Closing RWAs (as at 31.03.20)

206,107

40,221

38,399

40,904

325,631

1 Foreign exchange movements does not include foreign exchange for counterparty credit risk or market risk.

RWAs increased £30.5bn to £325.6bn:

  • Book size increased RWAs £25.4bn primarily due to an increase in client activity compared toyear-end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities and higher market volatility
  • Book quality increased RWAs £1.1bn primarily due to changes in model calibration
  • Foreign exchange movements increased RWAs £4.0bn due to the appreciation of period end USD against GBP

Barclays PLC

26

Treasury and Capital Risk

Leverage ratio and exposures

The Group is subject to a leverage ratio requirement of 3.8% as at 31 March 2020. This comprises the 3.25% minimum requirement, a G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer (G-SII ALRB) of 0.53% and a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (CCLB) of 0.0%. Although the leverage ratio is expressed in terms of T1 capital, 75% of the minimum requirement, equating to 2.4375%, needs to be met with CET1 capital. In addition, the G-SII ALRB must be covered solely with CET1 capital. The CET1 capital held against the 0.53% G-SII ALRB was £6.2bn.

The Group is required to disclose an average UK leverage ratio which is based on capital on the last day of each month in the quarter and an exposure measure for each day in the quarter. The Group is also required to disclose a UK leverage ratio based on capital and exposure on the last day of the quarter. Both approaches exclude qualifying claims on central banks from the leverage exposures.

As at

As at

Leverage ratios1,2

31.03.20

31.12.19

£m

£m

Average UK leverage ratio

4.5%

4.5%

Average T1 capital3

53,274

51,823

Average UK leverage exposure

1,176,198

1,142,819

UK leverage ratio

4.5%

5.1%

CET1 capital

42,518

40,812

AT1 capital

10,741

10,741

T1 capital3

53,259

51,553

UK leverage exposure

1,178,708

1,007,721

UK leverage exposure

Accounting assets

Derivative financial instruments

342,120

229,236

Derivative cash collateral

85,321

56,589

Securities financing transactions (SFTs)

185,725

111,307

Loans and advances and other assets

831,130

743,097

Total IFRS assets

1,444,296

1,140,229

Regulatory consolidation adjustments

(4,841)

(1,170)

Derivatives adjustments

Derivatives netting

(309,585)

(207,756)

Adjustments to cash collateral

(70,758)

(48,464)

Net written credit protection

19,994

13,784

Potential future exposure (PFE) on derivatives

126,503

119,118

Total derivatives adjustments

(233,846)

(123,318)

SFTs adjustments

34,271

18,339

Regulatory deductions and other adjustments

(14,615)

(11,984)

Weighted off-balance sheet commitments

102,499

105,289

Qualifying central bank claims

(149,056)

(119,664)

UK leverage exposure2

1,178,708

1,007,721

  1. Fully loaded average UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £52.3bn of T1 capital and £1,175bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £52.0bn of T1 capital and £1,177bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratios are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
  2. Capital and leverage measures are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
  3. T1 capital is calculated in line with the PRA Handbook.

Barclays PLC

27

Treasury and Capital Risk

The average UK leverage ratio remained stable at 4.5% (December 2019: 4.5%). The average UK leverage exposure increased by £33bn to £1,176bn primarily driven by SFTs and loans and advances and other assets, partially offset by an increase in T1 capital of £1.5bn to £53.3bn, mainly driven by the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend.

The UK leverage ratio decreased to 4.5% (December 2019: 5.1%) driven by an increase in UK leverage exposure of £171bn to £1,179bn partially offset by an increase in T1 capital. The UK leverage exposure movements included:

  • SFTs increased £90.4bn to £220.0bn primarily due to increased client activity
  • Loans and advances and other assets increased £88.0bn to £831.1bn, including a £42.1bn increase in settlements balances and £35.0bn increase in loans and advances due to increased lending

The Group also discloses a CRR leverage ratio1within its additional regulatory disclosures prepared in accordance with EBA guidelines on disclosure under Part Eight of the CRR (see Barclays PLC Pillar 3 Report Q1 2020, due to be published on 29 April 2020 and which will be available at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/latest-financial-results).

1 CRR leverage ratio as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.

Barclays PLC

28

Treasury and Capital Risk

MREL

CRR II requirements relating to own funds and eligible liabilities came into effect from 27 June 2019. Eligible liabilities have been calculated reflecting the Group's interpretation of the current rules and guidance. Certain aspects of CRR II are dependent on final technical standards to be issued by the EBA and adopted by the European Commission as well as UK implementation of the rules.

The Group is required to meet the higher of: (i) the MREL set by the Bank of England; and (ii) the requirements in CRR II, both of which have RWA and leverage based requirements. MREL is subject to phased implementation and will be fully implemented by 1 January 2022, at which time the Group's indicative MREL is expected to be two times the sum of its Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A requirements, as set by the Bank of England. In addition, CET1 capital cannot be counted towards both MREL and the capital buffers, meaning that the buffers will effectively be applied above both the Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A requirements relating to own funds and eligible liabilities. The Bank of England will review the MREL calibration by the end of 2020, including assessing the proposal for Pillar 2A recapitalisation, which may drive a different 1 January 2022 MREL than currently proposed.

Own funds and eligible liabilities ratios1

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

CET1 capital

13.1%

13.8%

AT1 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2

3.3%

3.6%

T2 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2

2.6%

2.5%

Eligible liabilities

10.3%

11.2%

Total Barclays PLC (the Parent company) own funds and eligible liabilities

29.3%

31.2%

Qualifying AT1 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries

0.2%

0.2%

Qualifying T2 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries

1.2%

1.3%

Total own funds and eligible liabilities, including eligible Barclays Bank PLC instruments

30.7%

32.8%

Own funds and eligible liabilities1

£m

£m

CET1 capital

42,518

40,813

AT1 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2

10,741

10,741

T2 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2

8,369

7,416

Eligible liabilities

33,674

33,025

Total Barclays PLC (the Parent company) own funds and eligible liabilities

95,302

91,995

Qualifying AT1 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries

753

687

Qualifying T2 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries

4,013

3,984

Total own funds and eligible liabilities, including eligible Barclays Bank PLC instruments

100,068

96,666

Total RWAs1

325,631

295,131

  1. CET1, T1 and T2 capital, and RWAs are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. This includes IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments.
  2. Includes other AT1 capital regulatory adjustments and deductions of £130m (December 2019: £130m), and other T2 credit risk adjustments and deductions
    of £54m (December 2019: £234m).

Barclays PLC

29

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed consolidated income statement

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

31.03.20

31.03.19

£m

£m

Total income

6,283

5,252

Credit impairment charges

(2,115)

(448)

Net operating income

4,168

4,804

Operating expenses excluding litigation and conduct

(3,253)

(3,257)

Litigation and conduct

(10)

(61)

Operating expenses

(3,263)

(3,318)

Other net income/(expenses)

8

(3)

Profit before tax

913

1,483

Tax charge

(71)

(248)

Profit after tax

842

1,235

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

605

1,038

Other equity instrument holders

221

180

Total equity holders of the parent

826

1,218

Non-controlling interests

16

17

Profit after tax

842

1,235

Earnings per share

p

p

Basic earnings per ordinary share

3.5

6.1

Barclays PLC

30

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

Assets

£m

£m

Cash and balances at central banks

151,805

150,258

Cash collateral and settlement balances

157,162

83,256

Loans and advances at amortised cost

374,149

339,115

Reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured lending

15,384

3,379

Trading portfolio assets

102,000

114,195

Financial assets at fair value through the income statement

193,107

133,086

Derivative financial instruments

342,120

229,236

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

83,367

65,750

Investments in associates and joint ventures

739

721

Goodwill and intangible assets

8,209

8,119

Current tax assets

510

412

Deferred tax assets

2,713

3,290

Other assets

13,031

9,412

Total assets

1,444,296

1,140,229

Liabilities

Deposits at amortised cost

470,698

415,787

Cash collateral and settlement balances

127,052

67,341

Repurchase agreements and other similar secured borrowing

35,958

14,517

Debt securities in issue

87,961

76,369

Subordinated liabilities

19,595

18,156

Trading portfolio liabilities

54,125

36,916

Financial liabilities designated at fair value

227,632

204,326

Derivative financial instruments

338,982

229,204

Current tax liabilities

294

313

Deferred tax liabilities

516

23

Other liabilities

11,883

11,617

Total liabilities

1,374,696

1,074,569

Equity

Called up share capital and share premium

4,607

4,594

Other reserves

6,166

4,760

Retained earnings

46,725

44,204

Shareholders' equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent

57,498

53,558

Other equity instruments

10,871

10,871

Total equity excluding non-controlling interests

68,369

64,429

Non-controlling interests

1,231

1,231

Total equity

69,600

65,660

Total liabilities and equity

1,444,296

1,140,229

Barclays PLC

31

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

Called up

share

capital and

Other

Non-

share

equity

Other

Retained

controlling

Total

premium instruments

reserves

earnings

Total

interests

equity

Three months ended 31.03.20

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Balance as at 1 January 2020

4,594

10,871

4,760

44,204

64,429

1,231

65,660

Profit after tax

-

221

-

605

826

16

842

Retirement benefit remeasurements

-

-

-

1,990

1,990

-

1,990

Other

-

-

1,407

(7)

1,400

-

1,400

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

221

1,407

2,588

4,216

16

4,232

Issue of shares under employee share schemes

13

-

-

252

265

-

265

Other equity instruments coupons paid

-

(221)

-

-

(221)

-

(221)

Vesting of shares under employee share schemes

-

-

(1)

(320)

(321)

-

(321)

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(16)

(16)

Other movements

-

-

-

1

1

-

1

Balance as at 31 March 2020

4,607

10,871

6,166

46,725

68,369

1,231

69,600

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

Other reserves

£m

£m

Currency translation reserve

4,341

3,344

Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve

(964)

(187)

Cash flow hedging reserve

1,709

1,002

Own credit reserve

107

(373)

Other reserves and treasury shares

973

974

Total

6,166

4,760

Barclays PLC

32

Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures

The Group's management believes that the non-IFRS performance measures included in this document provide valuable information to the readers of the financial statements as they enable the reader to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the businesses' performance between financial periods, and provide more detail concerning the elements of performance which the managers of these businesses are most directly able to influence or are relevant for an assessment of the Group. They also reflect an important aspect of the way in which operating targets are defined and performance is monitored by management.

However, any non-IFRS performance measures in this document are not a substitute for IFRS measures and readers should consider the IFRS measures as well.

Non-IFRS performance measures glossary

Measure

Definition

Loan: deposit ratio

Loans and advances at amortised cost divided by deposits at amortised cost.

Period end allocated

Allocated tangible equity is calculated as 13.5% (2019: 13.0%) of RWAs for each business,

tangible equity

adjusted for capital deductions, excluding goodwill and intangible assets, reflecting the

assumptions the Group uses for capital planning purposes. Head Office allocated tangible equity

represents the difference between the Group's tangible shareholders' equity and the amounts

allocated to businesses.

Average tangible

Calculated as the average of the previous month's period end tangible equity and the current

shareholders' equity

month's period end tangible equity. The average tangible shareholders' equity for the period is

the average of the monthly averages within that period.

Average allocated

Calculated as the average of the previous month's period end allocated tangible equity and the

tangible equity

current month's period end allocated tangible equity. The average allocated tangible equity for

the period is the average of the monthly averages within that period.

Return on average

Annualised profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, as a proportion

tangible shareholders'

of average shareholders' equity excluding non-controlling interests and other equity

equity

instruments adjusted for the deduction of intangible assets and goodwill. The components of

the calculation have been included on page 34.

Return on average

Annualised profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, as a proportion

allocated tangible

of average allocated tangible equity. The components of the calculation have been included on

equity

page 34.

Cost: income ratio

Total operating expenses divided by total income.

Loan loss rate

Quoted in basis points and represents total annualised impairment charges divided by gross

loans and advances held at amortised cost at the balance sheet date. The components of the

calculation have been included on page 17.

Net interest margin

Annualised net interest income divided by the sum of average customer assets. The

components of the calculation have been included on page 14.

Tangible net asset

Calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, excluding non-controlling interests and other equity

value per share

instruments, less goodwill and intangible assets, by the number of issued ordinary shares. The

components of the calculation have been included on page 40.

Performance measures

Calculated by excluding litigation and conduct charges from performance measures. The

excluding litigation and

components of the calculations have been included on pages 35 to 40.

conduct

Barclays PLC

33

Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Returns

Return on average tangible equity is calculated as profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent as a proportion of average tangible equity, excluding non-controlling and other equity interests for businesses. Allocated tangible equity has been calculated as 13.5% (2019: 13.0%) of RWAs for each business, adjusted for capital deductions, excluding goodwill and intangible assets, reflecting the assumptions the Group uses for capital planning purposes. Head Office average allocated tangible equity represents the difference between the Group's average tangible shareholders' equity and the amounts allocated to businesses.

Profit/(loss)

attributable to

Return on

ordinary

Average

average

equity holders

tangible

tangible

of the parent

equity

equity

Three months ended 31.03.20

£m

£bn

%

Barclays UK

175

10.5

6.7

Corporate and Investment Bank

820

27.2

12.1

Consumer, Cards and Payments

(291)

5.1

(22.6)

Barclays International

529

32.3

6.5

Head Office

(99)

4.2

n/m

Barclays Group

605

47.0

5.1

Three months ended 31.03.19

Barclays UK

422

10.4

16.3

Corporate and Investment Bank

582

25.1

9.3

Consumer, Cards and Payments

206

5.4

15.4

Barclays International

788

30.5

10.4

Head Office

(172)

4.3

n/m

Barclays Group

1,038

45.2

9.2

Barclays PLC

34

Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct

Barclays Group

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Cost: income ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Total operating expenses

(3,263)

(3,701)

(4,861)

(3,554)

(3,318)

(4,093)

(3,434)

(3,391)

Impact of litigation and conduct

10

167

1,568

53

61

60

105

81

Operating expenses

(3,253)

(3,534)

(3,293)

(3,501)

(3,257)

(4,033)

(3,329)

(3,310)

Total income

6,283

5,301

5,541

5,538

5,252

5,073

5,129

5,576

Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and

52%

67%

59%

63%

62%

79%

65%

59%

conduct

Profit before tax

Profit before tax

Impact of litigation and conduct

Profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

913

1,097

246

1,531

1,483

374

1,461

1,895

10

167

1,568

53

61

60

105

81

923

1,264

1,814

1,584

1,544

434

1,566

1,976

Attributable profit/(loss)

605

681

(292)

1,034

1,038

(14)

1,050

1,279

Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct

(1)

122

1,525

40

46

62

85

59

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders

604

803

1,233

1,074

1,084

48

1,135

1,338

of the parent excluding litigation and conduct

Return on average tangible shareholders'

equity

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Average shareholders' equity

55.2

54.5

56.4

54.0

53.2

52.2

52.5

51.3

Average goodwill and intangibles

(8.2)

(8.1)

(8.0)

(7.8)

(8.0)

(7.9)

(7.9)

(7.8)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

47.0

46.4

48.4

46.2

45.2

44.3

44.6

43.5

Return on average tangible shareholders'

5.1%

6.9%

10.2%

9.3%

9.6%

0.4%

10.2%

12.3%

equity excluding litigation and conduct

Basic earnings per ordinary share

Basic weighted average number of shares (m)

17,278

17,200

17,192

17,178

17,111

17,075

17,074

17,067

Basic earnings per ordinary share excluding

3.5p

4.7p

7.2p

6.3p

6.3p

0.3p

6.6p

7.8p

litigation and conduct

Barclays PLC

35

Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Barclays UK

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Cost: income ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Total operating expenses

(1,028)

(1,122)

(2,432)

(1,063)

(1,002)

(1,175)

(1,042)

(971)

Impact of litigation and conduct

5

58

1,480

41

3

15

54

3

Operating expenses

(1,023)

(1,064)

(952)

(1,022)

(999)

(1,160)

(988)

(968)

Total income

1,704

1,959

1,846

1,771

1,777

1,863

1,896

1,836

Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and

60%

54%

52%

58%

56%

62%

52%

53%

conduct

Profit before tax

Profit/(loss) before tax

Impact of litigation and conduct

Profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

195

647

(687)

477

585

390

740

656

5

58

1,480

41

3

15

54

3

200

705

793

518

588

405

794

659

Attributable profit/(loss)

175

438

(907)

328

422

241

510

473

Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct

3

43

1,457

30

2

12

48

1

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders

178

481

550

358

424

253

558

474

of the parent excluding litigation and conduct

Return on average allocated tangible equity

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Average allocated equity

14.1

13.8

13.9

13.8

13.9

13.6

13.7

13.6

Average goodwill and intangibles

(3.6)

(3.5)

(3.5)

(3.5)

(3.5)

(3.5)

(3.6)

(3.5)

Average allocated tangible equity

10.5

10.3

10.4

10.3

10.4

10.1

10.1

10.1

Return on average allocated tangible equity

6.8%

18.7%

21.2%

13.9%

16.4%

10.1%

22.0%

18.8%

excluding litigation and conduct

Barclays PLC

36

Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Barclays International

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Cost: income ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Total operating expenses

(2,219)

(2,500)

(2,282)

(2,446)

(2,225)

(2,684)

(2,309)

(2,353)

Impact of litigation and conduct

-

86

-

11

19

33

32

47

Operating expenses

(2,219)

(2,414)

(2,282)

(2,435)

(2,206)

(2,651)

(2,277)

(2,306)

Total income

4,644

3,452

3,750

3,903

3,570

3,221

3,290

3,707

Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and

48%

70%

61%

62%

62%

82%

69%

62%

conduct

Profit before tax

Profit before tax

Impact of litigation and conduct

Profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

822

640

1,137

1,223

1,118

215

850

1,297

-

86

-

11

19

33

32

47

822

726

1,137

1,234

1,137

248

882

1,344

Attributable profit/(loss)

529

397

799

832

788

(21)

687

926

Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct

-

64

2

8

16

34

26

34

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders

529

461

801

840

804

13

713

960

of the parent excluding litigation and conduct

Return on average allocated tangible equity

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Average allocated equity

33.0

31.9

33.3

32.1

31.6

32.4

32.5

32.8

Average goodwill and intangibles

(0.7)

(1.0)

(1.1)

(1.0)

(1.1)

(1.1)

(1.3)

(1.4)

Average allocated tangible equity

32.3

30.9

32.2

31.1

30.5

31.3

31.1

31.4

Return on average allocated tangible equity

6.5%

6.0%

10.0%

10.8%

10.6%

0.2%

9.2%

12.2%

excluding litigation and conduct

Barclays PLC

37

Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Corporate and Investment Bank

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Cost: income ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Total operating expenses

(1,690)

(1,926)

(1,716)

(1,867)

(1,638)

(2,046)

(1,744)

(1,773)

Impact of litigation and conduct

-

79

4

7

19

23

32

-

Operating expenses

(1,690)

(1,847)

(1,712)

(1,860)

(1,619)

(2,023)

(1,712)

(1,773)

Total income

3,617

2,314

2,617

2,795

2,505

2,151

2,235

2,580

Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and

47%

80%

65%

67%

65%

94%

77%

69%

conduct

Profit before tax

Profit before tax

1,203

359

882

887

827

85

498

835

Impact of litigation and conduct

-

79

4

7

19

23

32

-

Profit before tax excluding litigation and

1,203

438

886

894

846

108

530

835

conduct

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders

of the parent

Attributable profit/(loss)

820

193

609

596

582

(84)

431

600

Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct

-

58

5

5

16

27

25

-

Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity

holders of the parent excluding litigation and

820

251

614

601

598

(57)

456

600

conduct

Return on average allocated tangible equity

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Average allocated equity

27.2

25.9

26.9

25.8

25.2

26.0

26.2

26.7

Average goodwill and intangibles

-

(0.1)

-

-

(0.1)

-

(0.2)

(0.3)

Average allocated tangible equity

27.2

25.8

26.9

25.8

25.1

26.0

25.9

26.4

Return on average allocated tangible equity

12.1%

3.9%

9.2%

9.3%

9.5%

(0.9%)

7.0%

9.1%

excluding litigation and conduct

Barclays PLC

38

Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Consumer, Cards and Payments

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Cost: income ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Total operating expenses

(529)

(574)

(566)

(579)

(587)

(638)

(565)

(580)

Impact of litigation and conduct

-

7

(4)

4

-

10

-

47

Operating expenses

(529)

(567)

(570)

(575)

(587)

(628)

(565)

(533)

Total income

1,027

1,138

1,133

1,108

1,065

1,070

1,055

1,127

Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and

52%

50%

50%

52%

55%

59%

54%

47%

conduct

Profit before tax

(Loss)/profit before tax

(381)

281

255

336

291

130

352

462

Impact of litigation and conduct

-

7

(4)

4

-

10

-

47

(Loss)/profit before tax excluding litigation

(381)

288

251

340

291

140

352

509

and conduct

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders

of the parent

Attributable (loss)/profit

(291)

204

190

236

206

63

256

326

Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct

-

6

(3)

3

-

7

1

34

(Loss)/profit attributable to ordinary equity

holders of the parent excluding litigation and

(291)

210

187

239

206

70

257

360

conduct

Return on average allocated tangible equity

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Average allocated equity

5.8

6.0

6.4

6.3

6.4

6.4

6.3

6.0

Average goodwill and intangibles

(0.7)

(0.9)

(1.1)

(1.0)

(1.0)

(1.1)

(1.1)

(1.1)

Average allocated tangible equity

5.1

5.1

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.3

5.2

5.0

Return on average allocated tangible equity

(22.6%)

16.3%

14.0%

18.0%

15.4%

5.4%

19.9%

28.9%

excluding litigation and conduct

Barclays PLC

39

Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Head Office

Q120

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Q318

Q218

Profit before tax

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Loss before tax

(104)

(190)

(204)

(169)

(220)

(231)

(129)

(58)

Impact of litigation and conduct

5

23

88

1

39

12

19

31

Loss before tax excluding litigation and

(99)

(167)

(116)

(168)

(181)

(219)

(110)

(27)

conduct

Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders

of the parent

Attributable loss

(99)

(154)

(184)

(126)

(172)

(234)

(147)

(120)

Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct

(4)

15

66

2

28

16

11

24

Attributable loss excluding litigation and

(103)

(139)

(118)

(124)

(144)

(218)

(136)

(96)

conduct

Tangible net asset value per share

As at

As at

As at

31.03.20

31.12.19

31.03.19

£m

£m

£m

Total equity excluding non-controlling interests

68,369

64,429

64,661

Other equity instruments

(10,871)

(10,871)

(11,119)

Goodwill and intangibles

(8,209)

(8,119)

(7,921)

Tangible shareholders' equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent

49,289

45,439

45,621

m

m

m

Shares in issue

17,332

17,322

17,139

p

p

p

Tangible net asset value per share

284

262

266

Barclays PLC

40

Shareholder Information

Results timetable1

Date

2020 Interim Results Announcement

29 July 2020

% Change3

Exchange rates2

31.03.20

31.12.19

31.03.19

31.12.19

31.03.19

Period end - USD/GBP

1.24

1.33

1.30

(7%)

(5%)

3 month average - USD/GBP

1.28

1.29

1.30

(1%)

(2%)

Period end - EUR/GBP

1.13

1.18

1.16

(4%)

(3%)

3 month average - EUR/GBP

1.16

1.16

1.15

-

1%

Share price data

Barclays PLC (p)

94.11

179.64

154.68

Barclays PLC number of shares (m)

17,332

17,322

17,139

For further information please contact

Investor relations

Media relations

Chris Manners +44 (0) 20 7773 2136

Tom Hoskin +44 (0) 20 7116 4755

More information on Barclays can be found on our website: home.barclays.

Registered office

1 Churchill Place, London, E14 5HP, United Kingdom. Tel: +44 (0) 20 7116 1000. Company number: 48839.

Registrar

Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, United Kingdom.

Tel: 0371 384 20554from the UK or +44 121 415 7004 from overseas.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)

J.P.Morgan Chase Bank, N.A

StockTransfer@equiniti.com

Tel: +1 800 990 1135 (toll free in US and Canada), +1 651 453 2128 (outside the US and Canada) or +1 866 700 1652 (for the hearing impaired).

J.P.Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Shareowner Services, PO Box 64504, St Paul, MN 55164-0504, USA.

Delivery of ADR certificates and overnight mail

J.P.Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Shareowner Services, 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN 55120, USA.

  1. Note that these dates are provisional and subject to change.
  2. The average rates shown above are derived from daily spot rates during the year.
  3. The change is the impact to GBP reported information.
  4. Lines open 8.30am to 5.30pm (UK time), Monday to Friday, excluding UK public holidays in England and Wales.

Barclays PLC

41

Notes

The terms Barclays or Group refer to Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries. Unless otherwise stated, the income statement analysis compares the three months ended 31 March 2020 to the corresponding three months of 2019 and balance sheet analysis as at 31 March 2020 with comparatives relating to 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2019. The abbreviations '£m' and '£bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of Pounds Sterling respectively; the abbreviations '$m' and '$bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of US Dollars respectively; and the abbreviations '€m' and '€bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of Euros respectively.

There are a number of key judgement areas, for example impairment calculations, which are based on models and which are subject to ongoing adjustment and modifications. Reported numbers reflect best estimates and judgements at the given point in time.

Relevant terms that are used in this document but are not defined under applicable regulatory guidance or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are explained in the results glossary that can be accessed at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/latest-financial-results.

The information in this announcement, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2020, does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019, which contain an unmodified audit report under Section 495 of the Companies Act 2006 (which did not make any statements under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006) will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in accordance with Section 441 of the Companies Act 2006.

These results will be furnished as a Form 6-K to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as soon as practicable following their publication. Once furnished with the SEC, a copy of the Form 6-K will be available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Barclays is a frequent issuer in the debt capital markets and regularly meets with investors via formal road-shows and other ad hoc meetings. Consistent with its usual practice, Barclays expects that from time to time over the coming quarter it will meet with investors globally to discuss these results and other matters relating to the Group.

Non-IFRS performance measures

Barclays management believes that the non-IFRS performance measures included in this document provide valuable information to the readers of the financial statements as they enable the reader to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the businesses' performance between financial periods and provide more detail concerning the elements of performance which the managers of these businesses are most directly able to influence or are relevant for an assessment of the Group. They also reflect an important aspect of the way in which operating targets are defined and performance is monitored by Barclays management. However, any non-IFRS performance measures in this document are not a substitute for IFRS measures and readers should consider the IFRS measures as well. Refer to the appendix on pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of non-IFRS performance measures included throughout this document, and the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the Group. Barclays cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as 'may', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'projected', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'achieve' or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements can be made in writing but also may be made verbally by members of the management of the Group (including, without limitation, during management presentations to financial analysts) in connection with this document. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements or guidance regarding or relating to the Group's future financial position, income growth, assets, impairment charges, provisions, business strategy, capital, leverage and other regulatory ratios, payment of dividends (including dividend payout ratios and expected payment strategies), projected levels of growth in the banking and financial markets, projected costs or savings, any commitments and targets, estimates of capital expenditures, plans and objectives for future operations, projected employee numbers, IFRS impacts and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made and such statements may be affected by changes in legislation, the development of standards and interpretations under IFRS, including evolving practices with regard to the interpretation and application of accounting and regulatory standards, the outcome of current and future legal proceedings and regulatory investigations, future levels of conduct provisions, the policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, geopolitical risks and the impact of competition. In addition, factors including (but not limited to) the following may have an effect: capital, leverage and other regulatory rules applicable to past, current and future periods; UK, US, Eurozone and global macroeconomic and business conditions; the effects of any volatility in credit markets; market related risks such as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; effects of changes in valuation of credit market exposures; changes in valuation of issued securities; volatility in capital markets; changes in credit ratings of any entity within the Group or any securities issued by such entities; direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-

  1. pandemic; instability as a result of the exit by the UK from the European Union and the disruption that may subsequently result in the UK and globally; and the success of future acquisitions, disposals and other strategic transactions. A number of these influences and factors are beyond the Group's control. As a result, the Group's actual financial position, future results, dividend payments, capital, leverage or other regulatory ratios or other financial andnon-financial metrics or performance measures may differ materially from the statements or guidance set forth in the Group's forward- looking statements. Additional risks and factors which may impact the Group's future financial condition and performance are identified in our filings with the SEC (including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 and our Q1 2020 Results Announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2020 filed on Form 6-K), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Subject to our obligations under the applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction, (including, without limitation, the UK and the US), in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Barclays PLC

42

Disclaimer

