Barclays : Q1 2020 Results Announcement (PDF 1.4MB)

"Barclays is committed to supporting its customers, clients and the UK economy through the crisis. Despite the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's position remains robust, reflecting our diversified business model"
"An event like the COVID-19 pandemic makes everyone focus on what's really important right now. For us, that means running the bank safely and soundly, helping our customers and clients through the difficulties they face, supporting the UK economy and the communities where we live and work, and taking care of our colleagues around the world.
I am incredibly proud of the way my colleagues have worked with such dedication and resilience to adapt to the crisis, applying their skills to deliver new products and services, bringing help where it is needed as quickly as we can. From colleagues serving customers in branches and call centres, to our technology teams, to our traders who help our clients to navigate volatile markets. Operationally, it has been extraordinarily challenging to deliver services under very tough conditions and constraints, and those challenges look set to remain in the near term.
We welcome the government and Bank of England's business support programmes and have introduced additional measures to back UK companies ourselves. They are now having a real impact. As at 24 April 2020 we have facilitated significant commercial paper issuance though the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, lent £737m in Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans, approved over 238,000 mortgage and loan payment holidays, and over 6 million customers and clients are currently paying no personal overdraft or business banking charges. We have launched a community aid package; through which we are donating £100m to support those who are being hardest hit by COVID-19. We expect that all of these measures will help to limit the economic and social impact of the pandemic.
The impact of COVID-19 came late in what was until that point a good quarter. Statutory profit before tax was £0.9bn and profit before tax excluding credit impairment charges was £3.0bn. We have taken a £2.1bn credit impairment charge which reflects our initial estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The strength of Barclays lies in our diversification by business, geography and currency, which allows us to remain resilient through the developing economic downturn.
Q1 represented a strong income performance in the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), where our Markets business had a record quarter as we supported our clients through a period of extreme volatility.
Barclays UK, and Consumer, Cards and Payments (CC&P) showed a resilient income performance in Q1 despite challenges that are expected to remain for the rest of the year.
Group return on tangible equity (RoTE) was 5.1% for the quarter, with attributable profit of £604m, and earnings per share (EPS) of 3.5 pence, excluding litigation and conduct.
Barclays remains well capitalised with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.1%. Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, we believe that a RoTE of greater than 10% remains the right target for the bank over time.
In response to a request from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), we cancelled the full year 2019 dividend payment of 6 pence per ordinary share, and the Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at year-end 2020.
Despite all the challenges we face as a consequence of COVID-19, I am confident Barclays will emerge from this pandemic, well placed to continue to serve our customers and clients, the communities and economies in which we operate, and our shareholders."
James E Staley, Group Chief Executive Officer
Performance Highlights
Group RoTE of 5.1% was resilient despite the initial impacts from theCOVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the benefits of the Group's diversified business model
Group statutory profit before tax was £0.9bn (Q119: £1.5bn) and statutory EPS was 3.5p (Q119: 6.1p)
CET1 ratio was 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%)
Tangible net asset value (TNAV) per share increased to 284p (December 2019: 262p) reflecting 3.5p of statutory EPS and positive reserve movements, including retirement benefitre-measurements and currency translation reserves
Returns1
Group profit before tax of £0.9bn (Q119: £1.5bn) and EPS of 3.5p (Q119: 6.3p)
Group RoTE target of >10%
- Barclays UK RoTE of 6.8% (Q119: 16.4%)
- Barclays International RoTE of 6.5% (Q119: 10.6%)
over time
- CIB RoTE of 12.1% (Q119: 9.5%)
- CC&P RoTE of (22.6)% (Q119: 15.4%)
Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate
environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, the Group believes that a RoTE
of greater than 10% remains the right target for the Group over time
Cost efficiency1
Group cost: income ratio of 52% (Q119: 62%) and positive cost: income jaws of 20%
Cost: income ratio target of
Cost control remains important and the Group continues to target a cost: income ratio of
<60% over time
<60% over time
Capital and dividends
CET1 ratio of 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%), reflecting profits, net of credit impairment
CET1 ratio managed to
charges not subject to IFRS 9 transitional capital relief, and cancellation of the full year 2019
maintain appropriate
dividend payment of 6.0p per ordinary share, more than offset by higher Risk Weighted
headroom above the MDA
Assets (RWAs), including from increased client activity and market volatility as a result of the
hurdle2
pandemic
Barclays intends to manage its capital position to enable it to support customers whilst
maintaining appropriate headroom over the Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) hurdle,
which is currently 11.5%. Barclays is comfortable operating below its previously stated CET1
target level, depending on how the stress evolves, and will continue to manage equity capital
having regard to the servicing of more senior securities. Barclays also expects its MDA hurdle
(in percentage terms) to reduce as a result of some anticipated movements in the Pillar 2A
ratio requirement
The Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at year-end 2020
Group profit before tax was £0.9bn (Q119: £1.5bn).Income increased 20%, while operating expenses were stable, resulting in
an improved cost: income ratio, excluding litigation and conduct, of 52% (Q119: 62%). Barclays International delivered positive
cost: income jaws of 29%, partially offset by Barclays UK negative cost: income jaws of 6%. Credit impairment charges increased
to £2.1bn (Q119: £0.4bn). This increase primarily reflects £0.4bn in respect of single name wholesale loan charges in the quarter and £1.2bn net impact from a revised Baseline scenario (the "COVID-19 scenario"), reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables (including expected peak unemployment levels and troughs in GDP for the UK and US economies), partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures
Barclays UK profit before tax was £0.2bn (Q119: £0.6bn).Income decreased 4% reflecting ongoing margin pressure and reduced fees as a result of the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards. Operating expenses increased 2% reflecting higher restructuring spend. Credit impairment charges increased to £0.5bn (Q119: £0.2bn) reflecting impacts from the COVID- 19 scenario
Barclays International profit before tax was £0.8bn (Q119: £1.1bn).Income grew 30% due to a particularly strong Markets
performance within the CIB, while operating expenses increased 1%, resulting in positive cost: income jaws of 29%. Credit
impairment charges increased to £1.6bn (Q119: £0.2bn) reflecting single name wholesale loan charges and impacts from the
COVID-19 scenario. Higher credit impairment charges within CC&P resulted in a loss before tax of £0.4bn (Q119: profit before tax £0.3bn)
Excluding litigation and conduct.
Barclays' MDA hurdle as at 31 March 2020 was 11.5% but is expected to fluctuate through the cycle.
Performance Highlights
Barclays Group results
for the three months ended
31.03.20
31.03.19
£m
£m
% Change
Total income
6,283
5,252
20
Credit impairment charges
(2,115)
(448)
Net operating income
4,168
4,804
(13)
Operating expenses
(3,253)
(3,257)
-
Litigation and conduct
(10)
(61)
84
Total operating expenses
(3,263)
(3,318)
2
Other net income/(expenses)
8
(3)
Profit before tax
913
1,483
(38)
Tax charge
(71)
(248)
71
Profit after tax
842
1,235
(32)
Non-controlling interests
(16)
(17)
6
Other equity instrument holders
(221)
(180)
(23)
Attributable profit
605
1,038
(42)
Performance measures
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
5.1%
9.2%
Average tangible shareholders' equity (£bn)
47.0
45.2
Cost: income ratio
52%
63%
Loan loss rate (bps)
223
54
Basic earnings per share
3.5p
6.1p
Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1
Profit before tax
923
1,544
(40)
Attributable profit
604
1,084
(44)
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
5.1%
9.6%
Cost: income ratio
52%
62%
Basic earnings per share
3.5p
6.3p
As at 31.03.20
As at 31.12.19
As at 31.03.19
Balance sheet and capital management2
£bn
£bn
£bn
Tangible net asset value per share
284p
262p
266p
Common equity tier 1 ratio
13.1%
13.8%
13.0%
Common equity tier 1 capital
42.5
40.8
41.4
Risk weighted assets
325.6
295.1
319.7
Average UK leverage ratio
4.5%
4.5%
4.6%
UK leverage ratio
4.5%
5.1%
4.9%
Funding and liquidity
Group liquidity pool (£bn)
237
211
232
Liquidity coverage ratio
155%
160%
160%
Loan: deposit ratio
79%
82%
80%
Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.
Refer to pages 23 to 28 for further information on how capital, RWAs and leverage are calculated.
Group Finance Director's Review
Group performance
RoTE, excluding litigation and conduct, was resilient at 5.1% (Q119: 9.6%). EPS, excluding litigation and conduct, was 3.5p
(Q119: 6.3p), while statutory EPS was also 3.5p (Q119: 6.1p)
Profit before tax was £913m (Q119: £1,483m). Excluding litigation and conduct, profit before tax was £923m (Q119: £1,544m), as positive operating leverage from a 20% increase in income and stable operating expenses were offset by materially higher credit impairment charges
Total income increased 20% to £6,283m. Barclays UK income decreased 4% due to ongoing margin pressure, including lower interest earning lending (IEL) balances in UK cards and deposit margin compression, and lower fees due to the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards. Barclays International income increased 30%, with CIB income up 44% and CC&P income down 4%. Within CIB, Markets income increased due to a strong performance in macro, credit, and equity derivatives. Banking fees income increased despite a decline in the overall fee pool1. Transaction banking income also increased, offset by a reduction in Corporate lending. CC&P income reflected lower balances on co-branded cards and reduced payments activity, partially offset by the positive impact of appreciation in average USD against GBP
Credit impairment charges increased to £2,115m (Q119: £448m). This increase reflects £405m in respect of single name wholesale loan charges in the quarter and £1.2bn net impact from a revised Baseline scenario (the"COVID-19 scenario"), reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. The COVID-19 scenario also includes a specific charge of £300m to reflect the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices. The £150m provision for UK economic uncertainty held at year-end 2019 has been incorporated within the updated scenario
Operating expenses were stable at £3,253m (Q119: £3,257m). The Group delivered positive cost: income jaws of 20%, reflecting
positive cost: income jaws in CIB and CC&P of 40% and 6% respectively, partially offset by negative cost: income jaws in Barclays
UK of 6%. This resulted in the Group cost: income ratio, excluding litigation and conduct, reducing to 52% (Q119: 62%)
The statutory effective tax rate was 7.8%, which included a tax benefit recognised for there-measurement of UK deferred tax assets as a result of UK corporation tax being maintained at a rate of 19%. The Group's effective tax rate for the full year is expected to be around 20%, excluding litigation and conduct
Attributable profit was £605m (Q119: £1,038m). Excluding litigation and conduct, attributable profit was £604m (Q119:
£1,084m), generating a RoTE of 5.1% (Q119: 9.6%) and EPS of 3.5p (Q119: 6.3p)
Total assets increased to £1,444bn (December 2019: £1,140bn) primarily driven by a £113bn increase in derivative assets, £74bn increase in cash collateral and settlement balances, and £60bn increase in financial assets at fair value due to decreases in interest rate forward curves, increased corporate loan drawdowns, the appreciation of period end USD against GBP and increased client activity. The increases in derivative assets were broadly matched by the increase in derivative liabilities, which increased £110bn
TNAV per share increased to 284p (December 2019: 262p) reflecting 3.5p of statutory EPS and positive reserve movements, including retirement benefitre-measurements and currency translation reserves
Barclays UK
Profit before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, decreased 66% to £200m. RoTE was 6.8% (Q119: 16.4%) reflecting the challenging operating environment
Total income decreased 4% to £1,704m. A 4% reduction in net interest income to £1,412m (resulting in a lower net interest margin (NIM) of 2.91% (Q119: 3.18%)) reflected lower IEL balances in UK cards, reduced overdraft balances and deposit margin compression, partially offset by liquidity pool investment gains. Net fee, commission and other income decreased 5% to £292m, reflecting the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards, and planned lower debt sales
Personal Banking income was stable at £968m (Q119: £964m), with deposit margin compression and the removal of certain fees in overdrafts offset by liquidity pool investment gains and a tax refund
Barclaycard Consumer UK income decreased 11% to £436m reflecting reduced borrowing by customers, which resulted in a lower level of IEL balances, and planned lower debt sales
Business Banking income decreased 7% to £300m due to deposit margin compression and market volatility impacting the Education, Social Housing and Local Authority (ESHLA) fair value loan portfolio
Credit impairment charges increased to £481m (Q119: £191m) reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables in theCOVID-19 scenario, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. 30 and 90 day arrears rates in UK cards were 1.8% (Q119: 1.9%) and 0.8% (Q119: 0.9%) respectively, with impacts from the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic yet to be realised as at the quarter end date
Operating expenses increased 2% to £1,023m reflecting higher restructuring spend
RWAs increased to £77.7bn (December 2019: £74.9bn) driven by growth in mortgages, market volatility impacting the ESHLA fair value loan portfolio and a change in the mix of assets in the liquidity pool
Data Source: Dealogic, for the period covering 1 January to 31 March 2020.
Group Finance Director's Review
Barclays International
Profit before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, decreased 28% to £822m with a RoTE of 6.5% (Q119: 10.6%),
reflecting returns in the CIB of 12.1% (Q119: 9.5%) and CC&P of (22.6)% (Q119: 15.4%)
Total income increased to £4,644m (Q119: £3,570m)
CIB income increased 44% to £3,617m
Markets income of £2,422m (Q119: £1,369m) was the best ever quarter on a comparable basis1. FICC income increased 106% to £1,858m driven by a strong performance in macro and credit reflecting increased client activity and spread widening. Equities income increased 21% to £564m driven by equity derivatives, which were impacted by high levels of volatility
Banking fees income increased 12% to £635m driven by debt capital markets and advisory despite a decline in the overall fee pool2
Within Corporate, Transaction banking income increased 8% to £449m with growth in deposit balances. Corporate lending income decreased by £41m to £111m due to the impact of c.£320m of losses on fair value lending positions partially offset by c.£275m of gains on relatedmark-to-market hedges
CC&P income decreased 4% to £1,027m as lower balances onco-branded cards and reduced payments activity, impacted by lower customer and client activity towards the end of the quarter, were partially offset by the positive impact of appreciation in average USD against GBP
Credit impairment charges increased to £1,609m (Q119: £245m) reflecting single name wholesale loan charges and impacts from theCOVID-19 scenario
CIB credit impairment charges increased to £724m (Q119: £52m), due to £405m in respect of single name wholesale loan charges and exposure to the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices
CC&P credit impairment charges increased to £885m (Q119: £193m) due to forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables in theCOVID-19 scenario, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. 30 and 90 day arrears rates in US cards were 2.7% (Q119: 2.6%) and 1.5% (Q119: 1.4%) respectively, with impacts from the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic yet to be realised as at the quarter end date
Operating expenses increased 1% to £2,219m as a 4% increase in CIB to £1,690m was offset by a 10% decrease in CC&P to £529m reflecting cost efficiencies and lower marketing spend as Barclays branded US cards presence has been scaled back
RWAs increased to £237.9bn (December 2019: £209.2bn) primarily due to an increase in client activity compared to year- end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities within CIB, and higher market volatility as well as the appreciation of USD against GBP
Head Office
Loss before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, was £99m (Q119: £181m). Including litigation and conduct charges of
£5m (Q119: £39m), loss before tax was £104m (Q119: £220m)
Total income was an expense of £65m (Q119: £95m) which includedmark-to-market losses on legacy investments, treasury items and funding costs of legacy capital instruments, partially offset by hedge accounting gains
Operating expenses decreased to £11m (Q119: £52m) driven by a provision release related to the previous sale of a Non- Core portfolio
RWAs decreased to £10.0bn (December 2019: £11.0bn) mainly driven by reduction in the value of Barclays' stake in Absa Group Limited
Group capital and leverage
The CET1 ratio decreased to 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%)
CET1 capital increased by £1.7bn to £42.5bn driven by £0.9bn of profits, net of credit impairment charges not subject to IFRS 9 transitional capital relief, an increase in the currency translation reserve of £1.0bn (mainly driven by the appreciation of period end USD against GBP), and £1.0bn following the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of £0.8bn in the fair value through other comprehensive income reserve driven by a decrease in the Absa Group Limited share price and appreciation of period end GBP against
ZAR
RWAs increased by £30.5bn to £325.6bn primarily driven by an increase in client activity within CIB (including drawdowns on facilities) and higher market volatility as well as the appreciation of period end USD against GBP
Period covering Q114 - Q120. Pre 2014 data was not restated followingre-segmentation in Q116.
Data Source: Dealogic, for the period covering 1 January to 31 March 2020.
Group Finance Director's Review
The average UK leverage ratio remained stable at 4.5% (December 2019: 4.5%) primarily driven by an increase in leverage
exposure to £1,176bn (December 2019: £1,143bn), partially offset by an increase in Tier 1 (T1) capital. The UK leverage
ratio decreased to 4.5% (December 2019: 5.1%). The increase in leverage exposure is primarily driven by an increase in IFRS total assets including a £60bn increase in financial assets at fair value, a £42bn increase in settlement balances and a £35bn increase in loans and advances
Group funding and liquidity
The liquidity pool was £237bn (December 2019: £211bn) and the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) remained well above the
100% regulatory requirement at 155% (December 2019: 160%), equivalent to a surplus of £82bn (December 2019: £78bn). The change in the liquidity pool, LCR and surplus is driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment
Wholesale funding outstanding, excluding repurchase agreements, was £155.3bn (December 2019: £147.1bn). The Group issued £0.2bn equivalent of minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) instruments from Barclays PLC (the Parent company) in the quarter. This does not include an additional €2bn of MREL issuance that settled on 2 April 2020. The Group is well advanced in its MREL issuance plans, with a Barclays PLC MREL ratio of 29.3% as at 31 March 2020 (December 2019: 31.2%) relative to an estimated requirement (including requisite buffers) of c.30.6% by 1 January 2022
Other matters
As at 31 March 2020, the Group held a provision of £879m relating to Payment Protection Insurance. Since the provision increase in 2019, 60% of the items outstanding as at 30 September 2019 have been resolved and observations from these resolved complaints continue to support the provision level
Dividends and capital returns
In response to a request from the PRA, and to preserve additional capital for use in serving Barclays customers and clients through the extraordinary challenges presented by theCOVID-19 pandemic, the Board agreed to cancel the 6.0p per ordinary share full year dividend. The Board also decided that for 2020 Barclays would suspend its current capital returns policy and accordingly will not undertake any interim ordinary share dividend payments, regulatory accruals of ordinary share dividends, or share buybacks. The Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at year-end 2020
Outlook and guidance
Due to the lower interest rate environment and macroeconomic downturn caused by theCOVID-19 pandemic, BUK and CC&P income headwinds are expected to continue for the remainder of the year. In BUK in particular, headwinds include
c.£250m from the lower rate environment (ii) reduced IEL balances (iii) c.£150m due to the removal of certain fees and lower overdraft balances as a result of the High Cost of Credit Review and (iv) c.£100m fromCOVID-19 customer support actions
In our Markets business client flows have continued at healthy levels and while it is too early to guide for the quarter or to comment on the outlook for the rest of the year, in April so far our revenuerun-rate is well above that of the second quarter of 2019
Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, the Group believes that a RoTE of greater than 10% remains the right target for the Group over time
Cost control remains important and the Group continues to target a cost: income ratio of <60% over time
Barclays intends to manage its capital position to enable it to support customers whilst maintaining appropriate headroom over the MDA hurdle, which is currently 11.5%. Barclays is comfortable operating below its previously stated CET1 target level, depending on how the stress evolves, and will continue to manage equity capital having regard to the servicing of more senior securities. Barclays also expects its MDA hurdle (in percentage terms) to reduce as a result of some anticipated movements in the Pillar 2A ratio requirement
Group targets are subject to change depending on the evolution of theCOVID-19 pandemic
Tushar Morzaria, Group Finance Director
Excluding litigation and conduct.
Quarterly Results Summary
Barclays Group
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Income statement information
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Net interest income
2,331
2,344
2,445
2,360
2,258
2,296
2,388
2,190
Net fee, commission and other income
3,952
2,957
3,096
3,178
2,994
2,777
2,741
3,386
Total income
6,283
5,301
5,541
5,538
5,252
5,073
5,129
5,576
Credit impairment charges
(2,115)
(523)
(461)
(480)
(448)
(643)
(254)
(283)
Net operating income
4,168
4,778
5,080
5,058
4,804
4,430
4,875
5,293
Operating costs
(3,253)
(3,308)
(3,293)
(3,501)
(3,257)
(3,624)
(3,329)
(3,310)
UK bank levy
-
(226)
-
-
-
(269)
-
-
Operating expenses
(3,253)
(3,534)
(3,293)
(3,501)
(3,257)
(3,893)
(3,329)
(3,310)
Guaranteed Minimum Pensions (GMP) charge
-
-
-
-
-
(140)
-
-
Litigation and conduct
(10)
(167)
(1,568)
(53)
(61)
(60)
(105)
(81)
Total operating expenses
(3,263)
(3,701)
(4,861)
(3,554)
(3,318)
(4,093)
(3,434)
(3,391)
Other net income/(expenses)
8
20
27
27
(3)
37
20
(7)
Profit before tax
913
1,097
246
1,531
1,483
374
1,461
1,895
Tax charge
(71)
(189)
(269)
(297)
(248)
(75)
(192)
(386)
Profit/(loss) after tax
842
908
(23)
1,234
1,235
299
1,269
1,509
Non-controlling interests
(16)
(42)
(4)
(17)
(17)
(83)
(43)
(55)
Other equity instrument holders
(221)
(185)
(265)
(183)
(180)
(230)
(176)
(175)
Attributable profit/(loss)
605
681
(292)
1,034
1,038
(14)
1,050
1,279
Performance measures
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
5.1%
5.9%
Average tangible shareholders' equity (£bn)
47.0
46.4
Cost: income ratio
52%
70%
Loan loss rate (bps)
223
60
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
3.5p
3.9p
(2.4%)
9.0%
9.2%
(0.1%)
9.4%
11.8%
48.4
46.2
45.2
44.3
44.6
43.5
88%
64%
63%
81%
67%
61%
52
56
54
77
30
35
(1.7p)
6.0p
6.1p
(0.1p)
6.1p
7.5p
Performance measures excluding
litigation and conduct1
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Profit before tax
923
1,264
1,814
1,584
1,544
434
1,566
1,976
Attributable profit
604
803
1,233
1,074
1,084
48
1,135
1,338
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
5.1%
6.9%
10.2%
9.3%
9.6%
0.4%
10.2%
12.3%
Cost: income ratio
52%
67%
59%
63%
62%
79%
65%
59%
Basic earnings per share
3.5p
4.7p
7.2p
6.3p
6.3p
0.3p
6.6p
7.8p
Balance sheet and capital management2
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Total assets
1,444.3
1,140.2
1,290.4
1,232.8
1,193.5
1,133.3
1,170.8
1,149.6
Tangible net asset value per share
284p
262p
274p
275p
266p
262p
260p
259p
Common equity tier 1 ratio
13.1%
13.8%
13.4%
13.4%
13.0%
13.2%
13.2%
13.0%
Common equity tier 1 capital
42.5
40.8
41.9
42.9
41.4
41.1
41.7
41.4
Risk weighted assets
325.6
295.1
313.3
319.1
319.7
311.9
316.2
319.3
Average UK leverage ratio
4.5%
4.5%
4.6%
4.7%
4.6%
4.5%
4.6%
4.6%
Average UK leverage exposure
1,176.2
1,142.8
1,171.2
1,134.6
1,105.5
1,110.0
1,119.0
1,081.8
UK leverage ratio
4.5%
5.1%
4.8%
5.1%
4.9%
5.1%
4.9%
4.9%
UK leverage exposure
1,178.7
1,007.7
1,099.8
1,079.4
1,065.0
998.6
1,063.5
1,030.1
Funding and liquidity
Group liquidity pool (£bn) Liquidity coverage ratio Loan: deposit ratio
237
211
155%
160%
79%
82%
226
238
232
227
213
214
151%
156%
160%
169%
161%
154%
82%
82%
80%
83%
83%
83%
Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.
Refer to pages 23 to 28 for further information on how capital, RWAs and leverage are calculated.
Quarterly Results by Business
Barclays UK
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Income statement information
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Net interest income
1,412
1,478
1,503
1,438
1,469
1,513
1,529
1,493
Net fee, commission and other income
292
481
343
333
308
350
367
343
Total income
1,704
1,959
1,846
1,771
1,777
1,863
1,896
1,836
Credit impairment charges
(481)
(190)
(101)
(230)
(191)
(296)
(115)
(214)
Net operating income
1,223
1,769
1,745
1,541
1,586
1,567
1,781
1,622
Operating costs
(1,023)
(1,023)
(952)
(1,022)
(999)
(1,114)
(988)
(968)
UK bank levy
-
(41)
-
-
-
(46)
-
-
Operating expenses
(1,023)
(1,064)
(952)
(1,022)
(999)
(1,160)
(988)
(968)
Litigation and conduct
(5)
(58)
(1,480)
(41)
(3)
(15)
(54)
(3)
Total operating expenses
(1,028)
(1,122)
(2,432)
(1,063)
(1,002)
(1,175)
(1,042)
(971)
Other net (expenses)/income
-
-
-
(1)
1
(2)
1
5
Profit/(loss) before tax
195
647
(687)
477
585
390
740
656
Attributable profit/(loss)
175
438
(907)
328
422
241
510
473
Balance sheet information
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Loans and advances to customers at amortised
195.7
193.7
193.2
189.1
187.5
187.6
186.7
185.3
cost
Total assets
267.5
257.8
257.9
259.0
253.1
249.7
252.0
245.9
Customer deposits at amortised cost
207.5
205.5
203.3
200.9
197.3
197.3
195.8
194.3
Loan: deposit ratio
96%
96%
97%
97%
96%
96%
96%
96%
Risk weighted assets
77.7
74.9
76.8
76.2
76.6
75.2
74.8
75.0
Period end allocated tangible equity
10.6
10.3
10.4
10.3
10.5
10.2
10.1
10.2
Performance measures
Return on average allocated tangible equity
6.7%
17.0%
(34.9%)
12.7%
16.3%
9.6%
20.1%
18.8%
Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)
10.5
10.3
10.4
10.3
10.4
10.1
10.1
10.1
Cost: income ratio
60%
57%
132%
60%
56%
63%
55%
53%
Loan loss rate (bps)
96
38
20
47
40
61
24
45
Net interest margin
2.91%
3.03%
3.10%
3.05%
3.18%
3.20%
3.22%
3.22%
Performance measures excluding
litigation and conduct1
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Profit before tax
200
705
793
518
588
405
794
659
Attributable profit
178
481
550
358
424
253
558
474
Return on average allocated tangible equity
6.8%
18.7%
21.2%
13.9%
16.4%
10.1%
22.0%
18.8%
Cost: income ratio
60%
54%
52%
58%
56%
62%
52%
53%
Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.
Quarterly Results by Business
Analysis of Barclays UK
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Analysis of total income
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Personal Banking
968
1,064
1,035
946
964
998
1,021
1,015
Barclaycard Consumer UK
436
533
472
497
490
522
551
504
Business Banking
300
362
339
328
323
343
324
317
Total income
1,704
1,959
1,846
1,771
1,777
1,863
1,896
1,836
Analysis of credit impairment
(charges)/releases
Personal Banking
(134)
(71)
(36)
(36)
(52)
(44)
(8)
(49)
Barclaycard Consumer UK
(301)
(108)
(49)
(175)
(140)
(250)
(88)
(139)
Business Banking
(46)
(11)
(16)
(19)
1
(2)
(19)
(26)
Total credit impairment charges
(481)
(190)
(101)
(230)
(191)
(296)
(115)
(214)
Analysis of loans and advances to customers at
amortised cost
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Personal Banking
153.4
151.9
150.1
147.3
145.9
146.0
145.4
143.6
Barclaycard Consumer UK
13.6
14.7
14.9
15.1
15.0
15.3
15.3
15.2
Business Banking
28.7
27.1
28.2
26.7
26.6
26.3
26.0
26.5
Total loans and advances to customers at
195.7
193.7
193.2
189.1
187.5
187.6
186.7
185.3
amortised cost
Analysis of customer deposits at amortised cost
Personal Banking
161.4
159.2
157.9
156.3
154.1
154.0
153.4
152.9
Barclaycard Consumer UK
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Business Banking
46.1
46.3
45.4
44.6
43.2
43.3
42.4
41.4
Total customer deposits at amortised cost
207.5
205.5
203.3
200.9
197.3
197.3
195.8
194.3
Quarterly Results by Business
Barclays International
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Income statement information
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Net interest income
998
965
1,059
1,017
900
984
965
853
Net trading income
2,360
929
1,110
1,016
1,144
837
1,103
1,094
Net fee, commission and other income
1,286
1,558
1,581
1,870
1,526
1,400
1,222
1,760
Total income
4,644
3,452
3,750
3,903
3,570
3,221
3,290
3,707
Credit impairment charges
(1,609)
(329)
(352)
(247)
(245)
(354)
(143)
(68)
Net operating income
3,035
3,123
3,398
3,656
3,325
2,867
3,147
3,639
Operating costs
(2,219)
(2,240)
(2,282)
(2,435)
(2,206)
(2,441)
(2,277)
(2,306)
UK bank levy
-
(174)
-
-
-
(210)
-
-
Operating expenses
(2,219)
(2,414)
(2,282)
(2,435)
(2,206)
(2,651)
(2,277)
(2,306)
Litigation and conduct
-
(86)
-
(11)
(19)
(33)
(32)
(47)
Total operating expenses
(2,219)
(2,500)
(2,282)
(2,446)
(2,225)
(2,684)
(2,309)
(2,353)
Other net income
6
17
21
13
18
32
12
11
Profit before tax
822
640
1,137
1,223
1,118
215
850
1,297
Attributable profit/(loss)
529
397
799
832
788
(21)
687
926
Balance sheet information
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Loans and advances at amortised cost
167.0
132.8
138.1
134.8
130.9
127.2
132.4
125.5
Trading portfolio assets
101.6
113.3
119.4
120.0
117.2
104.0
124.6
116.5
Derivative financial instrument assets
341.5
228.9
286.0
243.8
217.3
222.1
214.8
228.2
Financial assets at fair value through the
188.4
128.4
158.0
154.7
153.5
144.7
147.8
141.2
income statement
Cash collateral and settlement balances
153.2
79.4
112.5
101.3
97.8
74.3
94.3
91.5
Other assets
201.5
178.6
195.6
196.8
202.3
189.8
186.3
183.6
Total assets
1,153.2
861.4
1,009.6
951.4
919.0
862.1
900.2
886.5
Deposits at amortised cost
263.3
210.0
217.6
212.0
215.5
197.2
200.3
191.0
Derivative financial instrument liabilities
338.8
228.9
283.3
243.0
213.5
219.6
213.7
224.9
Loan: deposit ratio
63%
63%
63%
64%
61%
65%
66%
66%
Risk weighted assets
237.9
209.2
223.1
214.8
216.1
210.7
214.6
218.0
Period end allocated tangible equity
34.2
29.6
31.4
30.2
30.6
29.9
30.2
30.5
Performance measures
Return on average allocated tangible equity
6.5%
5.1%
9.9%
10.7%
10.4%
(0.3%)
8.8%
11.8%
Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)
32.3
30.9
32.2
31.1
30.5
31.3
31.1
31.4
Cost: income ratio
48%
72%
61%
63%
62%
83%
70%
63%
Loan loss rate (bps)
377
96
99
72
73
107
41
22
Net interest margin
3.93%
4.29%
4.10%
3.91%
3.99%
3.98%
3.87%
4.03%
Performance measures excluding
litigation and conduct1
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Profit before tax
822
726
1,137
1,234
1,137
248
882
1,344
Attributable profit
529
461
801
840
804
13
713
960
Return on average allocated tangible equity
6.5%
6.0%
10.0%
10.8%
10.6%
0.2%
9.2%
12.2%
Cost: income ratio
48%
70%
61%
62%
62%
82%
69%
62%
Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.
Quarterly Results by Business
Analysis of Barclays International
Corporate and Investment Bank
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Income statement information
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
FICC
1,858
726
816
920
902
570
688
736
Equities
564
409
494
517
467
375
471
601
Markets
2,422
1,135
1,310
1,437
1,369
945
1,159
1,337
Advisory
155
202
221
221
132
242
151
168
Equity capital markets
62
56
86
104
83
53
55
90
Debt capital markets
418
322
381
373
354
330
313
446
Banking fees
635
580
688
698
569
625
519
704
Corporate lending
111
202
195
216
152
243
197
198
Transaction banking
449
397
424
444
415
412
416
385
Corporate
560
599
619
660
567
655
613
583
Other
-
-
-
-
-
(74)
(56)
(44)
Total income
3,617
2,314
2,617
2,795
2,505
2,151
2,235
2,580
Credit impairment (charges)/releases
(724)
(30)
(31)
(44)
(52)
(35)
3
23
Net operating income
2,893
2,284
2,586
2,751
2,453
2,116
2,238
2,603
Operating costs
(1,690)
(1,691)
(1,712)
(1,860)
(1,619)
(1,835)
(1,712)
(1,773)
UK bank levy
-
(156)
-
-
-
(188)
-
-
Operating expenses
(1,690)
(1,847)
(1,712)
(1,860)
(1,619)
(2,023)
(1,712)
(1,773)
Litigation and conduct
-
(79)
(4)
(7)
(19)
(23)
(32)
-
Total operating expenses
(1,690)
(1,926)
(1,716)
(1,867)
(1,638)
(2,046)
(1,744)
(1,773)
Other net income
-
1
12
3
12
15
4
5
Profit before tax
1,203
359
882
887
827
85
498
835
Attributable profit/(loss)
820
193
609
596
582
(84)
431
600
Balance sheet information
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Loans and advances at amortised cost
128.2
92.0
95.8
92.1
90.6
86.4
93.3
87.8
Trading portfolio assets
101.5
113.3
119.3
119.9
117.2
104.0
124.5
116.5
Derivative financial instruments assets
341.4
228.8
286.0
243.7
217.3
222.1
214.8
228.1
Financial assets at fair value through the
187.8
127.7
157.3
154.1
152.9
144.2
147.3
140.7
income statement
Cash collateral and settlement balances
152.2
78.5
111.6
100.4
96.9
73.4
93.3
90.6
Other assets
171.4
155.3
171.5
168.1
163.2
160.4
153.8
151.6
Total assets
1,082.5
795.6
941.5
878.3
838.1
790.5
827.0
815.3
Deposits at amortised cost
198.4
146.2
152.1
145.4
151.4
136.3
137.6
130.3
Derivative financial instrument liabilities
338.7
228.9
283.2
242.9
213.5
219.6
213.7
224.9
Risk weighted assets
201.7
171.5
184.9
175.9
176.6
170.9
175.9
180.4
Performance measures
Return on average allocated tangible equity
12.1%
3.0%
9.1%
9.2%
9.3%
(1.3%)
6.6%
9.1%
Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)
27.2
25.8
26.9
25.8
25.1
26.0
25.9
26.4
Cost: income ratio
47%
83%
66%
67%
65%
95%
78%
69%
Performance measures excluding
litigation and conduct1
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Profit before tax
1,203
438
886
894
846
108
530
835
Attributable profit/(loss)
820
251
614
601
598
(57)
456
600
Return on average allocated tangible equity
12.1%
3.9%
9.2%
9.3%
9.5%
(0.9%)
7.0%
9.1%
Cost: income ratio
47%
80%
65%
67%
65%
94%
77%
69%
Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.
Quarterly Results by Business
Analysis of Barclays International
Consumer, Cards and Payments
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Income statement information
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Net interest income
663
717
720
720
665
664
691
699
Net fee, commission, trading and other income
364
421
413
388
400
406
364
428
Total income
1,027
1,138
1,133
1,108
1,065
1,070
1,055
1,127
Credit impairment charges
(885)
(299)
(321)
(203)
(193)
(319)
(146)
(91)
Net operating income
142
839
812
905
872
751
909
1,036
Operating costs
(529)
(549)
(570)
(575)
(587)
(606)
(565)
(533)
UK bank levy
-
(18)
-
-
-
(22)
-
-
Operating expenses
(529)
(567)
(570)
(575)
(587)
(628)
(565)
(533)
Litigation and conduct
-
(7)
4
(4)
-
(10)
-
(47)
Total operating expenses
(529)
(574)
(566)
(579)
(587)
(638)
(565)
(580)
Other net income
6
16
9
10
6
17
8
6
(Loss)/profit before tax
(381)
281
255
336
291
130
352
462
Attributable (loss)/profit
(291)
204
190
236
206
63
256
326
Balance sheet information
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Loans and advances at amortised cost
38.8
40.8
42.3
42.7
40.3
40.8
39.1
37.7
Total assets
70.7
65.8
68.1
73.1
80.9
71.6
73.2
71.2
Deposits at amortised cost
64.9
63.8
65.5
66.6
64.1
60.9
62.7
60.7
Risk weighted assets
36.2
37.7
38.2
38.9
39.5
39.8
38.7
37.6
Performance measures
Return on average allocated tangible equity
(22.6%)
15.9%
14.2%
17.8%
15.4%
4.8%
19.8%
26.2%
Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)
5.1
5.1
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
5.2
5.0
Cost: income ratio
52%
50%
50%
52%
55%
60%
54%
51%
Loan loss rate (bps)
846
273
283
180
182
290
138
90
Performance measures excluding
litigation and conduct1
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
(Loss)/profit before tax
(381)
288
251
340
291
140
352
509
Attributable (loss)/profit
(291)
210
187
239
206
70
257
360
Return on average allocated tangible equity
(22.6%)
16.3%
14.0%
18.0%
15.4%
5.4%
19.9%
28.9%
Cost: income ratio
52%
50%
50%
52%
55%
59%
54%
47%
Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.
Quarterly Results by Business
Head Office
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Income statement information
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Net interest income
(79)
(99)
(117)
(95)
(111)
(201)
(106)
(156)
Net fee, commission and other income
14
(11)
62
(41)
16
190
49
189
Total income
(65)
(110)
(55)
(136)
(95)
(11)
(57)
33
Credit impairment (charges)/releases
(25)
(4)
(8)
(3)
(12)
7
4
(1)
Net operating (expenses)/income
(90)
(114)
(63)
(139)
(107)
(4)
(53)
32
Operating costs
(11)
(45)
(59)
(44)
(52)
(69)
(64)
(36)
UK bank levy
-
(11)
-
-
-
(13)
-
-
Operating expenses
(11)
(56)
(59)
(44)
(52)
(82)
(64)
(36)
GMP charge
-
-
-
-
-
(140)
-
-
Litigation and conduct
(5)
(23)
(88)
(1)
(39)
(12)
(19)
(31)
Total operating expenses
(16)
(79)
(147)
(45)
(91)
(234)
(83)
(67)
Other net income/(expenses)
2
3
6
15
(22)
7
7
(23)
Loss before tax
(104)
(190)
(204)
(169)
(220)
(231)
(129)
(58)
Attributable loss
(99)
(154)
(184)
(126)
(172)
(234)
(147)
(120)
Balance sheet information
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Total assets
23.6
21.0
22.9
22.4
21.4
21.5
18.6
17.2
Risk weighted assets
10.0
11.0
13.4
28.1
27.0
26.0
26.8
26.3
Period end allocated tangible equity
4.4
5.6
5.5
7.0
4.5
4.9
4.2
3.6
Performance measures
Average allocated tangible equity (£bn)
4.2
5.2
5.8
4.8
4.3
2.9
3.4
2.0
Performance measures excluding
litigation and conduct1
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Loss before tax
(99)
(167)
(116)
(168)
(181)
(219)
(110)
(27)
Attributable loss
(103)
(139)
(118)
(124)
(144)
(218)
(136)
(96)
Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct.
Performance Management
Margins and balances
Three months ended 31.03.20
Three months ended 31.03.19
Average
Average
Net interest
customer
Net interest
Net interest
customer
Net interest
income
assets
margin
income
assets
margin
£m
£m
%
£m
£m
%
Barclays UK
1,412
195,204
2.91
1,469
187,570
3.18
Barclays International1
980
100,171
3.93
967
98,313
3.99
Total Barclays UK and Barclays
2,392
295,375
3.26
2,436
285,883
3.46
International
Other2
(61)
(178)
Total Barclays Group
2,331
2,258
Barclays International margins include interest earning lending balances within the investment banking business.
Other includes Head Office andnon-lending related investment banking businesses not included in Barclays International margins.
The Group's combined product and equity structural hedge notional as at 31 March 2020 was £174bn, with an average duration of 2.5 to 3 years. Group net interest income includes gross structural hedge contributions of £0.4bn (Q119: £0.4bn) and net structural hedge contributions of £0.2bn (Q119: £0.2bn). Gross structural hedge contributions represent the absolute level of interest earned from the fixed receipts on the basket of swaps in the structural hedge, while the net structural hedge contributions represent the net interest earned on the difference between the structural hedge rate and prevailing floating rates.
Quarterly analysis for Barclays UK and Barclays International
Average
Net interest
customer
Net interest
income
assets
margin
Three months ended 31.12.19
£m
£m
%
Barclays UK
1,478
193,610
3.03
Barclays International1
1,036
95,819
4.29
Total Barclays UK and Barclays International
2,514
289,429
3.45
Three months ended 30.09.19
Barclays UK
1,503
192,262
3.10
Barclays International1
1,038
100,589
4.10
Total Barclays UK and Barclays International
2,541
292,851
3.44
Three months ended 30.06.19
Barclays UK
1,438
189,172
3.05
Barclays International1
980
100,645
3.91
Total Barclays UK and Barclays International
2,418
289,817
3.35
1 Barclays International margins include interest earning lending balances within the investment banking business.
Risk Management
Risk management and principal risks
Detail on the Group's principal risks and previously identified material existing and emerging risks is available in the Barclays PLC Annual Report 2019 or online at home.barclays/annualreport. Set out below are details of an additional material risk identified in Q120 which potentially impacts more than one principal risk.
Risks relating to the impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and continues to have, a material impact on businesses around the world and the economic environments in which they operate. There are a number of factors associated with the pandemic and its impact on global economies that could have a material adverse effect on (among other things) the profitability, capital and liquidity of financial institutions such as Barclays.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to the Group's customers, suppliers and staff globally. A number of jurisdictions in which the Group operates have implemented severe restrictions on the movement of their respective populations, with a resultant significant impact on economic activity in those jurisdictions. These restrictions are being determined by the governments of individual jurisdictions (including through the implementation of emergency powers) and impacts (including the timing of implementation and any subsequent lifting of restrictions) may vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. It remains unclear how this will evolve through 2020 and the Group continues to monitor the situation closely. However, despite the COVID-19 contingency plans established by the Group, its ability to conduct business may be adversely affected by disruptions to its infrastructure, business processes and technology services, resulting from the unavailability of staff due to illness or the failure of third parties to supply services. This may cause significant customer detriment, costs to reimburse losses incurred by the Group's customers, and reputational damage.
In many of the jurisdictions in which the Group operates, schemes have been initiated by central banks and national governments to provide financial support to parts of the economy most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The details of how these schemes will operate, the impact on the Group's customers and therefore the impact on the Group remain uncertain at this stage. However, certain actions (such as the introduction of mortgage payment holidays or the cancellation of fees associated with certain products) may negatively impact the effective interest rate earned on certain of the Group's portfolios and lower fee income being earned on certain products. Lower interest rates globally will negatively impact net interest income earned on certain of the Group's portfolios. Both of these factors may in turn negatively impact the Group's profitability. Furthermore, the introduction of, and participation in, central-bank supported loan schemes and other financing schemes introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact the Group's RWAs, level of impairment and, in turn, capital position.
The actions taken by various governments and central banks, in particular in the United Kingdom and the United States, may indicate a view on the potential severity of any economic downturn and post recovery environment, which from a commercial, regulatory and risk perspective could be significantly different to past crises and persist for a prolonged period. An immediate financial impact in the first half of 2020 will be higher expected credit losses ("ECLs") driven by a change in the economic scenarios used to calculate ECLs. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a weakening in gross domestic product ("GDP") in many of the jurisdictions in which the Group operates and higher unemployment in those same jurisdictions. Accordingly, the probability of a more adverse economic scenario for at least the short term is substantially higher than at 31 December 2019 and GDP and unemployment are two of the factors that affect the modelling of ECLs by the Group. The economic environment remains uncertain and future impairment charges may be subject to further volatility (including from changes to macroeconomic variable forecasts) depending on the longevity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, as well as the longer term effectiveness of central bank, government and other support measures. For further details on macroeconomic variables used in the calculation of ECLs, refer to page 20. In addition, ECLs may be adversely impacted by increased levels of default for single name exposures in certain sectors directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (such as the oil and gas, retail, airline, and hospitality and leisure sectors).
Furthermore, the Group relies on models to support a broad range of business and risk management activities, including informing business decisions and strategies, measuring and limiting risk, valuing exposures (including the calculation of impairment), conducting stress testing and assessing capital adequacy. Models are, by their nature, imperfect and incomplete representations of reality because they rely on assumptions and inputs, and so they may be subject to errors affecting the accuracy of their outputs and/or misused. This may be exacerbated when dealing with unprecedented scenarios, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the lack of reliable historical reference points and data. For further details on model risk, refer to page 136 of the Barclays PLC Annual Report 2019.
Should the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cause disruption to economic activity globally through 2020, there could be adverse impacts on the Group's other assets such as goodwill and intangibles, and the value of Barclays PLC's investments in subsidiaries. There could also be further impacts on the Group's income due to lower lending and transaction volumes due to volatility or weakness in the capital markets. Other potential risks include credit rating migration which could negatively impact the Group's RWAs and capital position, and potential liquidity stress due to (among other things) increased customer drawdowns, notwithstanding the significant initiatives that governments and central banks have put in place to support
Risk Management
funding and liquidity. Furthermore, a significant increase in the utilisation of credit cards by Barclaycard customers could have a negative impact on the Group's RWAs and capital position.
Central bank, government actions and other support measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic may also create restrictions in relation to capital. For example, on 31 March 2020 in response to a request from the PRA and to preserve additional capital for use in serving Barclays' customers and clients, the Board agreed to cancel the 6.0p per ordinary share full year 2019 dividend that was due for payment on 3 April 2020. In addition, the Board decided that for 2020 Barclays PLC will not undertake any interim ordinary share dividend payments, accrual of ordinary share dividends, or share buybacks. Government restrictions may further limit management's flexibility in managing the business and taking action in relation to capital distributions and capital allocation.
Any and all such events mentioned above could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, liquidity, capital position and credit ratings (including potential credit rating agency changes of outlooks or ratings), as well as on the Group's customers, employees and suppliers.
Credit Risk
Loans and advances at amortised cost by stage
The table below presents an analysis of loans and advances at amortised cost by gross exposure, impairment allowance, impairment charge and coverage ratio by stage allocation and business segment as at 31 March 2020. Also included are off- balance sheet loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts by gross exposure, impairment allowance and coverage ratio by stage allocation as at 31 March 2020.
Impairment allowance under IFRS 9 considers both the drawn and the undrawn counterparty exposure. For retail portfolios, the total impairment allowance is allocated to the drawn exposure to the extent that the allowance does not exceed the exposure as ECL is not reported separately. Any excess is reported on the liability side of the balance sheet as a provision. For wholesale portfolios, the impairment allowance on the undrawn exposure is reported on the liability side of the balance sheet as a provision.
Gross exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
As at 31.03.20
£m
£m
£m
£m
Barclays UK
143,325
23,727
2,479
169,531
Barclays International
25,006
4,903
1,834
31,743
Head Office
4,836
514
845
6,195
Total Barclays Group retail
173,167
29,144
5,158
207,469
Barclays UK
28,413
2,223
1,061
31,697
Barclays International1
127,536
10,276
2,090
139,902
Head Office
2,982
-
38
3,020
Total Barclays Group
158,931
12,499
3,189
174,619
wholesale
Total loans and advances at
332,098
41,643
8,347
382,088
amortised cost
Off-balance sheet loan
commitments and financial
311,218
19,335
1,056
331,609
guarantee contracts2
Total3
643,316
60,978
9,403
713,697
As at 31.03.20
Coverage ratio
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
%
%
%
%
Barclays UK
0.2
6.1
41.6
1.6
Barclays International
1.7
26.1
79.6
10.0
Head Office
0.1
10.1
38.0
6.1
Total Barclays Group retail
0.4
9.6
54.5
3.0
Barclays UK
0.1
2.6
11.1
0.6
Barclays International1
0.1
4.8
37.5
1.0
Head Office
-
-
97.4
1.2
Total Barclays Group
0.1
4.4
29.4
1.0
wholesale
Total loans and advances at
0.3
8.0
44.9
2.1
amortised cost
Off-balance sheet loan
commitments and financial
-
1.2
4.5
0.1
guarantee contracts2
Other financial assets
subject to impairment3
Total4
0.1
5.9
40.4
1.2
Impairment allowance
Net
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
exposure
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
237
1,455
1,031
2,723
166,808
431
1,280
1,460
3,171
28,572
5
52
321
378
5,817
673
2,787
2,812
6,272
201,197
21
58
118
197
31,500
152
497
784
1,433
138,469
-
-
37
37
2,983
173
555
939
1,667
172,952
846
3,342
3,751
7,939
374,149
104
234
47
385
331,224
950
3,576
3,798
8,324
705,373
Three months ended 31.03.20
Loan impairment charge and loan loss rate4
Loan impairment
charge
Loan loss rate
£m
bps
419
99
892
1,130
25
162
1,336
259
44
56
574
165
-
-
618
142
1,954
206
58
103
2,115
Includes Wealth and Private Banking exposures measured on an individual customer exposure basis.
Excludes loan commitments and financial guarantees of £14.2bn carried at fair value.
Other financial assets subject to impairment not included in the table above include cash collateral and settlement balances, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income and other assets. These have a total gross exposure of £242.0bn and impairment allowance of £127m. This comprises £13m impairment allowance on £240.9bn stage 1 assets, £3m on £1.0bn stage 2 fair value through other comprehensive income assets, cash collateral and settlement balances and £111m on £111m stage 3 other assets.
Q120 loan impairment charge represents three months of impairment charge, annualised to calculate the loan loss rate. The loan loss rate for Q120 is 223bps after applying the total impairment charge of £2,115m.
17
Credit Risk
Gross exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
As at 31.12.19
£m
£m
£m
£m
Barclays UK
143,097
23,198
2,446
168,741
Barclays International
27,886
4,026
1,875
33,787
Head Office
4,803
500
826
6,129
Total Barclays Group retail
175,786
27,724
5,147
208,657
Barclays UK
27,891
2,397
1,124
31,412
Barclays International1
92,615
8,113
1,615
102,343
Head Office
2,974
-
37
3,011
Total Barclays Group
123,480
10,510
2,776
136,766
wholesale
Total loans and advances at
299,266
38,234
7,923
345,423
amortised cost
Off-balance sheet loan
commitments and financial
321,140
19,185
935
341,260
guarantee contracts2
Total3
620,406
57,419
8,858
686,683
As at 31.12.19
Coverage ratio
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
%
%
%
%
Barclays UK
0.1
5.5
39.8
1.5
Barclays International
1.3
19.2
72.5
7.4
Head Office
0.1
7.2
36.9
5.6
Total Barclays Group retail
0.3
7.5
51.3
2.5
Barclays UK
0.1
1.6
9.6
0.5
Barclays International1
0.1
3.1
27.7
0.8
Head Office
-
-
94.6
1.2
Total Barclays Group
0.1
2.7
21.3
0.8
wholesale
Total loans and advances at
0.2
6.2
40.7
1.8
amortised cost
Off-balance sheet loan
commitments and financial
-
0.9
5.9
0.1
guarantee contracts2
Other financial assets
subject to impairment3
Total4
0.1
4.4
37.1
1.0
Impairment allowance
Net
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
exposure
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
198
1,277
974
2,449
166,292
352
774
1,359
2,485
31,302
5
36
305
346
5,783
555
2,087
2,638
5,280
203,377
16
38
108
162
31,250
136
248
447
831
101,512
-
-
35
35
2,976
152
286
590
1,028
135,738
707
2,373
3,228
6,308
339,115
97
170
55
322
340,938
804
2,543
3,283
6,630
680,053
Year ended 31.12.19
Loan impairment charge and loan loss rate
Loan impairment
charge
Loan loss rate
£m
bps
661
39
999
296
27
44
1,687
81
33
11
113
11
-
-
146
11
1,833
53
71
8
1,912
Includes Wealth and Private Banking exposures measured on an individual customer exposure basis.
Excludes loan commitments and financial guarantees of £17.7bn carried at fair value.
Other financial assets subject to impairment not included in the table above include cash collateral and settlement balances, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income and other assets. These have a total gross exposure of £149.3bn and impairment allowance of £24m. This comprises £12m ECL on £148.5bn stage 1 assets, £2m on £0.8bn stage 2 fair value through other comprehensive income assets, cash collateral and settlement balances and £10m on £10m stage 3 other assets.
The loan loss rate is 55bps after applying the total impairment charge of £1,912m.
Barclays PLC
18
Credit Risk
Loans and advances at amortised cost by product
The table below presents a breakdown of loans and advances at amortised cost and the impairment allowance with stage allocation by asset classification.
Stage 2
Stage 1
Not past
<=30 days
>30 days
Total
Stage 3
Total
As at 31.03.20
due
past due
past due
Gross exposure
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Home loans
137,394
14,986
1,654
732
17,372
2,155
156,921
Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending
41,973
10,877
489
448
11,814
3,402
57,189
Wholesale loans
152,731
11,168
588
701
12,457
2,790
167,978
Total
332,098
37,031
2,731
1,881
41,643
8,347
382,088
Impairment allowance
Home loans
23
50
19
13
82
358
463
Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending
665
2,112
253
309
2,674
2,496
5,835
Wholesale loans
158
555
15
16
586
897
1,641
Total
846
2,717
287
338
3,342
3,751
7,939
Net exposure
Home loans
137,371
14,936
1,635
719
17,290
1,797
Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending
41,308
8,765
236
139
9,140
906
Wholesale loans
152,573
10,613
573
685
11,871
1,893
Total
331,252
34,314
2,444
1,543
38,301
4,596
156,458
51,354
166,337
374,149
Coverage ratio
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
Home loans
-
0.3
1.1
1.8
0.5
16.6
0.3
Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending
1.6
19.4
51.7
69.0
22.6
73.4
10.2
Wholesale loans
0.1
5.0
2.6
2.3
4.7
32.2
1.0
Total
0.3
7.3
10.5
18.0
8.0
44.9
2.1
As at 31.12.19
Gross exposure
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Home loans
135,713
14,733
1,585
725
17,043
2,155
154,911
Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending
46,012
9,759
496
504
10,759
3,409
60,180
Wholesale loans
117,541
9,374
374
684
10,432
2,359
130,332
Total
299,266
33,866
2,455
1,913
38,234
7,923
345,423
Impairment allowance
Home loans
22
37
14
13
64
346
432
Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending
542
1,597
159
251
2,007
2,335
4,884
Wholesale loans
143
284
9
9
302
547
992
Total
707
1,918
182
273
2,373
3,228
6,308
Net exposure
Home loans
135,691
14,696
1,571
712
16,979
1,809
154,479
Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending
45,470
8,162
337
253
8,752
1,074
55,296
Wholesale loans
117,398
9,090
365
675
10,130
1,812
129,340
Total
298,559
31,948
2,273
1,640
35,861
4,695
339,115
Coverage ratio
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
Home loans
-
0.3
0.9
1.8
0.4
16.1
0.3
Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending
1.2
16.4
32.1
49.8
18.7
68.5
8.1
Wholesale loans
0.1
3.0
2.4
1.3
2.9
23.2
0.8
Total
0.2
5.7
7.4
14.3
6.2
40.7
1.8
Gross exposures and related impairment allowances from the COVID-19 scenario impairment charge have been allocated across stages for material portfolios, with the majority of the impact recognised in Stage 2.
Barclays PLC
19
Credit Risk
Measurement uncertainty
Impact on impairment charge from COVID-19
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with Barclays established processes, the Group regenerated its Baseline economic scenario in January 2020 using an external consensus assembled from key sources. In addition, two adverse scenarios (Downside 1 and Downside 2) and two favourable scenarios (Upside 1 and Upside 2) were derived with associated probability weights. This regeneration was subsequent to the scenarios and weightings used for December 2019 reporting.
In subsequent months, it became clear that the external consensus taken in January would not be an accurate reflection of the economic circumstances as at 31 March 2020. Furthermore, given the speed at which global forecasts deteriorated during March, it was also clear that an effective consensus process as at 31 March 2020 would not be achievable given the lagging nature of consensus submissions. As a result, Barclays has generated a new Baseline scenario (COVID-19 scenario) that reflects the most recent economic forecasts available in the market (combined with internal assumptions) and the significant support measures taken by Barclays, central banks and governments across the Group's key markets. The scenario assumes a strong contraction in GDP and a sharp rise in unemployment in 2020 across both the UK and US. The change in the Baseline scenario required a recalibration of probability weights. The economic environment remains uncertain and future impairment charges may be subject to further volatility (including from changes to macroeconomic variable forecasts) depending on the longevity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, as well as the longer term effectiveness of central bank, government and other support measures.
The tables below show the key macroeconomic variables used in the COVID-19 Baseline scenario and the probability weights applied to each respective scenario.
Baseline average macroeconomic variables used in the calculation of ECL
2020
2021
Expected Worst Point
As at 31.03.20
%
%
%
UK GDP1
(8.0)
6.3
(51.5)
UK unemployment2
6.7
4.5
8.0
UK HPI3
(3.5)
2.6
(6.5)
UK bank rate
0.10
0.30
0.10
US GDP1
(6.4)
4.4
(45.0)
US unemployment4
12.9
7.5
17.0
US HPI5
-
0.7
(0.3)
US federal funds rate
0.25
0.25
0.25
Scenario probability weighting
Upside 2
Upside 1
Baseline
Downside 1
Downside 2
As at 31.03.20
%
%
%
%
%
Scenario probability weighting
5.0
20.8
46.7
21.0
6.5
As at 31.12.19
Scenario probability weighting
10.1
23.1
40.8
22.7
3.3
Based on Barclays Global Economic Forecasts; Expected worst point using Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate, SAAR.
Average UK unemployment rate16-year+.
Average QoQ UK HPI = Halifax All Houses, All Buyers Index cumulative growth (drawdown) from Q4 2019.
Average US civilian unemployment rate16-year+.
Average QoQ US HPI = FHFA house price index cumulative growth (drawdown) from Q4 2019.
Barclays PLC
20
Credit Risk
The following table provides a breakdown of the key drivers of the Group's loan impairment charge on a pre and post COVID- 19 adjusted basis.
Drivers of loan impairment charge
Three months ended 31.03.20
£m
Impairment charge generated using scenarios before COVID-19
370
Single name wholesale loan charges
405
Loan impairment charge prior to impact of COVID-19 scenario
775
Impact of COVID-19 scenario and weights
1,190
Specific charge for the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices
300
Incorporation of provision for UK economic uncertainty
(150)
Total loan impairment charge
2,115
The impact of the COVID-19 scenario and weighting adjustments has resulted in a £1,190m increase in ECL from the scenario regenerated in January, primarily driven by the higher probability of default in credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending. These drivers are partially offset by the impact of central bank, government and other support measures which are assumed to mitigate a material portion of future losses reflecting both the likely take-up and success of these schemes. An additional specific charge of £300m has been applied to reflect the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices and the impact this could have on the probability of default of certain wholesale loans, which is not otherwise reflected in the impairment model outputs. The £150m provision for UK economic uncertainty held at year end has been incorporated within the updated scenario.
Barclays PLC
21
Treasury and Capital Risk
Composition of the Group liquidity pool
As at 31.03.20
As at 31.12.19
Liquidity
Liquidity pool of which CRR LCR eligible3
pool
Cash
Level 1
Level 2A
Liquidity pool
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Cash and deposits with central banks1
157
154
-
-
153
Government bonds2
AAA to AA-
43
-
38
1
31
A+ to A-
14
-
7
6
2
BBB+ to BBB-
4
-
4
-
3
Total government bonds
61
-
49
7
36
Other
Government guaranteed issuers, PSEs and GSEs
8
-
7
1
9
International organisations and MDBs
6
-
6
-
7
Covered bonds
5
-
5
1
6
Total other
19
-
18
2
22
Total as at 31 March 2020
237
154
67
9
211
Total as at 31 December 2019
211
150
50
3
Includes cash held at central banks and surplus cash at central banks related to payment schemes. Over 98% (December 2019: over 98%) was placed with the Bank of England, US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank.
Of which over 82% (December 2019: over 67%) comprised UK, US, French, German, Swiss, Japan and Dutch securities.
The LCR eligible liquidity pool is adjusted for trapped liquidity and other regulatory deductions. It also incorporates other CRR (as amended by CRR II) qualifying assets that are not eligible under Barclays' internal risk appetite.
The Group liquidity pool increased to £237bn as at 31 March 2020 (December 2019: £211bn) driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment. The liquidity pool is held unencumbered and is not used to support payment or clearing requirements. Such requirements are treated as part of our regular business funding. The liquidity pool is intended to offset stress outflows, and comprises the above cash and unencumbered assets.
The composition of the pool is subject to limits set by the independent Risk function, and is monitored for concentration by issuer, currency and asset type. Given returns generated by these highly liquidity assets, the risk and reward profile is continuously managed.
Barclays PLC
22
Treasury and Capital Risk
Capital
The Group's Overall Capital Requirement for CET1 is 11.5% comprising a 4.5% Pillar 1 minimum, a 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB), a 1.5% Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) buffer, a 3.0% Pillar 2A requirement and a 0.0% Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB).
The Group's CCyB is based on the buffer rate applicable for each jurisdiction in which the Group has exposures. On 11 March 2020, the Financial Policy Committee set the CCyB rate for UK exposures at 0% with immediate effect. The buffer rates set by other national authorities for non-UK exposures are not currently material. Overall, this results in a 0.0% CCyB for the Group.
The Group's Pillar 2A requirement as per the PRA's Individual Capital Requirement is 5.3% of which at least 56.25% needs to be met with CET1 capital, equating to approximately 3.0% of RWAs. Certain elements of the Pillar 2A requirement are a fixed quantum whilst others are a proportion of RWAs, based on a point in time assessment. The Pillar 2A requirement is subject to at least annual review.
On 27 June 2019, CRR II came into force amending CRR. As an amending regulation, the existing provisions of CRR apply unless they are amended by CRR II.
Certain aspects of CRR II are dependent on final technical standards to be issued by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and adopted by the European Commission as well as UK implementation of the rules. The disclosures in the following section reflect Barclays' interpretation of the current rules and guidance.
Barclays PLC
23
Treasury and Capital Risk
Capital ratios1,2,3
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
CET1
13.1%
13.8%
Tier 1 (T1)
16.6%
17.7%
Total regulatory capital
20.4%
21.6%
Capital resources
£m
£m
Total equity excluding non-controlling interests per the balance sheet
68,369
64,429
Less: other equity instruments (recognised as AT1 capital)
(10,871)
(10,871)
Adjustment to retained earnings for foreseeable dividends
(49)
(1,096)
Other regulatory adjustments and deductions
Additional value adjustments (PVA)
(1,847)
(1,746)
Goodwill and intangible assets
(8,197)
(8,109)
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding temporary differences
(294)
(479)
Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges
(1,709)
(1,002)
Gains or losses on liabilities at fair value resulting from own credit
(389)
260
Defined benefit pension fund assets
(3,603)
(1,594)
Direct and indirect holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments
(50)
(50)
Adjustment under IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
1,215
1,126
Other regulatory adjustments
(57)
(55)
CET1 capital
42,518
40,813
AT1 capital
Capital instruments and related share premium accounts
10,871
10,871
Qualifying AT1 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries
753
687
Other regulatory adjustments and deductions
(130)
(130)
AT1 capital
11,494
11,428
T1 capital
54,012
52,241
T2 capital
Capital instruments and related share premium accounts
8,423
7,650
Qualifying T2 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries
4,013
3,984
Credit risk adjustments (excess of impairment over expected losses)
196
16
Other regulatory adjustments and deductions
(250)
(250)
Total regulatory capital
66,394
63,641
Total RWAs
325,631
295,131
CET1, T1 and T2 capital, and RWAs are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. This includes IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments.
The fully loaded CET1 ratio, as is relevant for assessing against the conversion trigger in Barclays PLC AT1 securities, was 12.7%, with £41,303m of CET1 capital and £325,536m of RWAs calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
The Barclays PLC CET1 ratio, as is relevant for assessing against the conversion trigger in Barclays Bank PLC T2 Contingent Capital Notes, was 13.1%. For this calculation CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the transitional arrangements under the CRR, including the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. The benefit of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) October 2012 interpretation of the transitional provisions, relating to the implementation of CRD IV, expired in December 2017.
Barclays PLC
24
Treasury and Capital Risk
Movement in CET1 capital
Three months ended 31.03.20 £m
Opening CET1 capital
40,813
Profit for the period attributable to equity holders
826
Own credit relating to derivative liabilities
(169)
Dividends paid and foreseen1
826
Increase in retained regulatory capital generated from earnings
1,483
Net impact of share schemes
(56)
Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve
(777)
Currency translation reserve
997
Other reserves
(6)
Increase in other qualifying reserves
158
Pension remeasurements within reserves
1,990
Defined benefit pension fund asset deduction
(2,009)
Net impact of pensions
(19)
Additional value adjustments (PVA)
(101)
Goodwill and intangible assets
(88)
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences
185
Adjustment under IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
89
Other regulatory adjustments
(2)
Increase in regulatory capital due to adjustments and deductions
83
Closing CET1 capital
42,518
1 £1.0bn following the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend offset by £0.2bn AT1 coupon payments.
Barclays PLC
25
Treasury and Capital Risk
RWAs by risk type and business
Operational
Total
Credit risk
Counterparty credit risk
Market risk
risk
RWAs
Std
IRB
As at 31.03.20
£m
£m
Barclays UK
5,835
59,451
Corporate and Investment Bank
30,620
71,993
Consumer, Cards and Payments
25,205
3,085
Barclays International
55,825
75,078
Head Office
3,706
6,212
Barclays Group
65,366
140,741
Settlement
Std
IRB
risk
CVA
Std
IMA
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
311
-
-
28
202
-
15,611
19,756
1,022
3,309
14,036
24,010
132
31
-
21
-
151
15,743
19,787
1,022
3,330
14,036
24,161
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,054
19,787
1,022
3,358
14,238
24,161
£m
£m
11,851
77,678
21,390
201,747
7,536
36,161
28,926
237,908
127
10,045
40,904
325,631
As at 31.12.19
Barclays UK
5,189
57,455
235
-
-
23
178
-
11,821
74,901
Corporate and Investment Bank
25,749
62,177
12,051
16,875
276
2,470
12,854
17,626
21,475
171,553
Consumer, Cards and Payments
27,209
2,706
92
37
-
11
-
103
7,532
37,690
Barclays International
52,958
64,883
12,143
16,912
276
2,481
12,854
17,729
29,007
209,243
Head Office
5,104
5,754
-
-
-
-
-
-
129
10,987
Barclays Group
63,251
128,092
12,378
16,912
276
2,504
13,032
17,729
40,957
295,131
Movement analysis of RWAs
Counterparty
Operational
Credit risk
credit risk
Market risk
risk
Total RWAs
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Opening RWAs (as at 31.12.19)
191,343
32,070
30,761
40,957
295,131
Book size
7,205
8,300
9,977
(53)
25,429
Acquisitions and disposals
(33)
-
-
-
(33)
Book quality
1,511
(404)
-
-
1,107
Model updates
887
-
-
-
887
Methodology and policy
1,166
255
(2,339)
-
(918)
Foreign exchange movements1
4,028
-
-
-
4,028
Closing RWAs (as at 31.03.20)
206,107
40,221
38,399
40,904
325,631
1 Foreign exchange movements does not include foreign exchange for counterparty credit risk or market risk.
RWAs increased £30.5bn to £325.6bn:
Book size increased RWAs £25.4bn primarily due to an increase in client activity compared toyear-end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities and higher market volatility
Book quality increased RWAs £1.1bn primarily due to changes in model calibration
Foreign exchange movements increased RWAs £4.0bn due to the appreciation of period end USD against GBP
Barclays PLC
26
Treasury and Capital Risk
Leverage ratio and exposures
The Group is subject to a leverage ratio requirement of 3.8% as at 31 March 2020. This comprises the 3.25% minimum requirement, a G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer (G-SII ALRB) of 0.53% and a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (CCLB) of 0.0%. Although the leverage ratio is expressed in terms of T1 capital, 75% of the minimum requirement, equating to 2.4375%, needs to be met with CET1 capital. In addition, the G-SII ALRB must be covered solely with CET1 capital. The CET1 capital held against the 0.53% G-SII ALRB was £6.2bn.
The Group is required to disclose an average UK leverage ratio which is based on capital on the last day of each month in the quarter and an exposure measure for each day in the quarter. The Group is also required to disclose a UK leverage ratio based on capital and exposure on the last day of the quarter. Both approaches exclude qualifying claims on central banks from the leverage exposures.
As at
As at
Leverage ratios1,2
31.03.20
31.12.19
£m
£m
Average UK leverage ratio
4.5%
4.5%
Average T1 capital3
53,274
51,823
Average UK leverage exposure
1,176,198
1,142,819
UK leverage ratio
4.5%
5.1%
CET1 capital
42,518
40,812
AT1 capital
10,741
10,741
T1 capital3
53,259
51,553
UK leverage exposure
1,178,708
1,007,721
UK leverage exposure
Accounting assets
Derivative financial instruments
342,120
229,236
Derivative cash collateral
85,321
56,589
Securities financing transactions (SFTs)
185,725
111,307
Loans and advances and other assets
831,130
743,097
Total IFRS assets
1,444,296
1,140,229
Regulatory consolidation adjustments
(4,841)
(1,170)
Derivatives adjustments
Derivatives netting
(309,585)
(207,756)
Adjustments to cash collateral
(70,758)
(48,464)
Net written credit protection
19,994
13,784
Potential future exposure (PFE) on derivatives
126,503
119,118
Total derivatives adjustments
(233,846)
(123,318)
SFTs adjustments
34,271
18,339
Regulatory deductions and other adjustments
(14,615)
(11,984)
Weighted off-balance sheet commitments
102,499
105,289
Qualifying central bank claims
(149,056)
(119,664)
UK leverage exposure2
1,178,708
1,007,721
Fully loaded average UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £52.3bn of T1 capital and £1,175bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £52.0bn of T1 capital and £1,177bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratios are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
Capital and leverage measures are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
T1 capital is calculated in line with the PRA Handbook.
Barclays PLC
27
Treasury and Capital Risk
The average UK leverage ratio remained stable at 4.5% (December 2019: 4.5%). The average UK leverage exposure increased by £33bn to £1,176bn primarily driven by SFTs and loans and advances and other assets, partially offset by an increase in T1 capital of £1.5bn to £53.3bn, mainly driven by the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend.
The UK leverage ratio decreased to 4.5% (December 2019: 5.1%) driven by an increase in UK leverage exposure of £171bn to £1,179bn partially offset by an increase in T1 capital. The UK leverage exposure movements included:
SFTs increased £90.4bn to £220.0bn primarily due to increased client activity
Loans and advances and other assets increased £88.0bn to £831.1bn, including a £42.1bn increase in settlements balances and £35.0bn increase in loans and advances due to increased lending
The Group also discloses a CRR leverage ratio1within its additional regulatory disclosures prepared in accordance with EBA guidelines on disclosure under Part Eight of the CRR (see Barclays PLC Pillar 3 Report Q1 2020, due to be published on 29 April 2020 and which will be available at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/latest-financial-results).
1 CRR leverage ratio as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date.
Barclays PLC
28
Treasury and Capital Risk
MREL
CRR II requirements relating to own funds and eligible liabilities came into effect from 27 June 2019. Eligible liabilities have been calculated reflecting the Group's interpretation of the current rules and guidance. Certain aspects of CRR II are dependent on final technical standards to be issued by the EBA and adopted by the European Commission as well as UK implementation of the rules.
The Group is required to meet the higher of: (i) the MREL set by the Bank of England; and (ii) the requirements in CRR II, both of which have RWA and leverage based requirements. MREL is subject to phased implementation and will be fully implemented by 1 January 2022, at which time the Group's indicative MREL is expected to be two times the sum of its Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A requirements, as set by the Bank of England. In addition, CET1 capital cannot be counted towards both MREL and the capital buffers, meaning that the buffers will effectively be applied above both the Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A requirements relating to own funds and eligible liabilities. The Bank of England will review the MREL calibration by the end of 2020, including assessing the proposal for Pillar 2A recapitalisation, which may drive a different 1 January 2022 MREL than currently proposed.
Own funds and eligible liabilities ratios1
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
CET1 capital
13.1%
13.8%
AT1 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2
3.3%
3.6%
T2 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2
2.6%
2.5%
Eligible liabilities
10.3%
11.2%
Total Barclays PLC (the Parent company) own funds and eligible liabilities
29.3%
31.2%
Qualifying AT1 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries
0.2%
0.2%
Qualifying T2 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries
1.2%
1.3%
Total own funds and eligible liabilities, including eligible Barclays Bank PLC instruments
30.7%
32.8%
Own funds and eligible liabilities1
£m
£m
CET1 capital
42,518
40,813
AT1 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2
10,741
10,741
T2 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2
8,369
7,416
Eligible liabilities
33,674
33,025
Total Barclays PLC (the Parent company) own funds and eligible liabilities
95,302
91,995
Qualifying AT1 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries
753
687
Qualifying T2 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries
4,013
3,984
Total own funds and eligible liabilities, including eligible Barclays Bank PLC instruments
100,068
96,666
Total RWAs1
325,631
295,131
CET1, T1 and T2 capital, and RWAs are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. This includes IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and the grandfathering of CRR and CRR IInon-compliant capital instruments.
Includes other AT1 capital regulatory adjustments and deductions of £130m (December 2019: £130m), and other T2 credit risk adjustments and deductions
of £54m (December 2019: £234m).
Barclays PLC
29
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed consolidated income statement
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
31.03.20
31.03.19
£m
£m
Total income
6,283
5,252
Credit impairment charges
(2,115)
(448)
Net operating income
4,168
4,804
Operating expenses excluding litigation and conduct
(3,253)
(3,257)
Litigation and conduct
(10)
(61)
Operating expenses
(3,263)
(3,318)
Other net income/(expenses)
8
(3)
Profit before tax
913
1,483
Tax charge
(71)
(248)
Profit after tax
842
1,235
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
605
1,038
Other equity instrument holders
221
180
Total equity holders of the parent
826
1,218
Non-controlling interests
16
17
Profit after tax
842
1,235
Earnings per share
p
p
Basic earnings per ordinary share
3.5
6.1
Barclays PLC
30
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed consolidated balance sheet
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
Assets
£m
£m
Cash and balances at central banks
151,805
150,258
Cash collateral and settlement balances
157,162
83,256
Loans and advances at amortised cost
374,149
339,115
Reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured lending
15,384
3,379
Trading portfolio assets
102,000
114,195
Financial assets at fair value through the income statement
193,107
133,086
Derivative financial instruments
342,120
229,236
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
83,367
65,750
Investments in associates and joint ventures
739
721
Goodwill and intangible assets
8,209
8,119
Current tax assets
510
412
Deferred tax assets
2,713
3,290
Other assets
13,031
9,412
Total assets
1,444,296
1,140,229
Liabilities
Deposits at amortised cost
470,698
415,787
Cash collateral and settlement balances
127,052
67,341
Repurchase agreements and other similar secured borrowing
35,958
14,517
Debt securities in issue
87,961
76,369
Subordinated liabilities
19,595
18,156
Trading portfolio liabilities
54,125
36,916
Financial liabilities designated at fair value
227,632
204,326
Derivative financial instruments
338,982
229,204
Current tax liabilities
294
313
Deferred tax liabilities
516
23
Other liabilities
11,883
11,617
Total liabilities
1,374,696
1,074,569
Equity
Called up share capital and share premium
4,607
4,594
Other reserves
6,166
4,760
Retained earnings
46,725
44,204
Shareholders' equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent
57,498
53,558
Other equity instruments
10,871
10,871
Total equity excluding non-controlling interests
68,369
64,429
Non-controlling interests
1,231
1,231
Total equity
69,600
65,660
Total liabilities and equity
1,444,296
1,140,229
Barclays PLC
31
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
Called up
share
capital and
Other
Non-
share
equity
Other
Retained
controlling
Total
premium instruments
reserves
earnings
Total
interests
equity
Three months ended 31.03.20
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Balance as at 1 January 2020
4,594
10,871
4,760
44,204
64,429
1,231
65,660
Profit after tax
-
221
-
605
826
16
842
Retirement benefit remeasurements
-
-
-
1,990
1,990
-
1,990
Other
-
-
1,407
(7)
1,400
-
1,400
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
221
1,407
2,588
4,216
16
4,232
Issue of shares under employee share schemes
13
-
-
252
265
-
265
Other equity instruments coupons paid
-
(221)
-
-
(221)
-
(221)
Vesting of shares under employee share schemes
-
-
(1)
(320)
(321)
-
(321)
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
(16)
(16)
Other movements
-
-
-
1
1
-
1
Balance as at 31 March 2020
4,607
10,871
6,166
46,725
68,369
1,231
69,600
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
Other reserves
£m
£m
Currency translation reserve
4,341
3,344
Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve
(964)
(187)
Cash flow hedging reserve
1,709
1,002
Own credit reserve
107
(373)
Other reserves and treasury shares
973
974
Total
6,166
4,760
Barclays PLC
32
Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures
The Group's management believes that the non-IFRS performance measures included in this document provide valuable information to the readers of the financial statements as they enable the reader to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the businesses' performance between financial periods, and provide more detail concerning the elements of performance which the managers of these businesses are most directly able to influence or are relevant for an assessment of the Group. They also reflect an important aspect of the way in which operating targets are defined and performance is monitored by management.
However, any non-IFRS performance measures in this document are not a substitute for IFRS measures and readers should consider the IFRS measures as well.
Non-IFRS performance measures glossary
Measure
Definition
Loan: deposit ratio
Loans and advances at amortised cost divided by deposits at amortised cost.
Period end allocated
Allocated tangible equity is calculated as 13.5% (2019: 13.0%) of RWAs for each business,
tangible equity
adjusted for capital deductions, excluding goodwill and intangible assets, reflecting the
assumptions the Group uses for capital planning purposes. Head Office allocated tangible equity
represents the difference between the Group's tangible shareholders' equity and the amounts
allocated to businesses.
Average tangible
Calculated as the average of the previous month's period end tangible equity and the current
shareholders' equity
month's period end tangible equity. The average tangible shareholders' equity for the period is
the average of the monthly averages within that period.
Average allocated
Calculated as the average of the previous month's period end allocated tangible equity and the
tangible equity
current month's period end allocated tangible equity. The average allocated tangible equity for
the period is the average of the monthly averages within that period.
Return on average
Annualised profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, as a proportion
tangible shareholders'
of average shareholders' equity excluding non-controlling interests and other equity
equity
instruments adjusted for the deduction of intangible assets and goodwill. The components of
the calculation have been included on page 34.
Return on average
Annualised profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, as a proportion
allocated tangible
of average allocated tangible equity. The components of the calculation have been included on
equity
page 34.
Cost: income ratio
Total operating expenses divided by total income.
Loan loss rate
Quoted in basis points and represents total annualised impairment charges divided by gross
loans and advances held at amortised cost at the balance sheet date. The components of the
calculation have been included on page 17.
Net interest margin
Annualised net interest income divided by the sum of average customer assets. The
components of the calculation have been included on page 14.
Tangible net asset
Calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, excluding non-controlling interests and other equity
value per share
instruments, less goodwill and intangible assets, by the number of issued ordinary shares. The
components of the calculation have been included on page 40.
Performance measures
Calculated by excluding litigation and conduct charges from performance measures. The
excluding litigation and
components of the calculations have been included on pages 35 to 40.
conduct
Barclays PLC
33
Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures
Returns
Return on average tangible equity is calculated as profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent as a proportion of average tangible equity, excluding non-controlling and other equity interests for businesses. Allocated tangible equity has been calculated as 13.5% (2019: 13.0%) of RWAs for each business, adjusted for capital deductions, excluding goodwill and intangible assets, reflecting the assumptions the Group uses for capital planning purposes. Head Office average allocated tangible equity represents the difference between the Group's average tangible shareholders' equity and the amounts allocated to businesses.
Profit/(loss)
attributable to
Return on
ordinary
Average
average
equity holders
tangible
tangible
of the parent
equity
equity
Three months ended 31.03.20
£m
£bn
%
Barclays UK
175
10.5
6.7
Corporate and Investment Bank
820
27.2
12.1
Consumer, Cards and Payments
(291)
5.1
(22.6)
Barclays International
529
32.3
6.5
Head Office
(99)
4.2
n/m
Barclays Group
605
47.0
5.1
Three months ended 31.03.19
Barclays UK
422
10.4
16.3
Corporate and Investment Bank
582
25.1
9.3
Consumer, Cards and Payments
206
5.4
15.4
Barclays International
788
30.5
10.4
Head Office
(172)
4.3
n/m
Barclays Group
1,038
45.2
9.2
Barclays PLC
34
Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures
Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct
Barclays Group
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Cost: income ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Total operating expenses
(3,263)
(3,701)
(4,861)
(3,554)
(3,318)
(4,093)
(3,434)
(3,391)
Impact of litigation and conduct
10
167
1,568
53
61
60
105
81
Operating expenses
(3,253)
(3,534)
(3,293)
(3,501)
(3,257)
(4,033)
(3,329)
(3,310)
Total income
6,283
5,301
5,541
5,538
5,252
5,073
5,129
5,576
Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and
52%
67%
59%
63%
62%
79%
65%
59%
conduct
Profit before tax
Profit before tax
Impact of litigation and conduct
Profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
913
1,097
246
1,531
1,483
374
1,461
1,895
10
167
1,568
53
61
60
105
81
923
1,264
1,814
1,584
1,544
434
1,566
1,976
Attributable profit/(loss)
605
681
(292)
1,034
1,038
(14)
1,050
1,279
Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct
(1)
122
1,525
40
46
62
85
59
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders
604
803
1,233
1,074
1,084
48
1,135
1,338
of the parent excluding litigation and conduct
Return on average tangible shareholders'
equity
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Average shareholders' equity
55.2
54.5
56.4
54.0
53.2
52.2
52.5
51.3
Average goodwill and intangibles
(8.2)
(8.1)
(8.0)
(7.8)
(8.0)
(7.9)
(7.9)
(7.8)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
47.0
46.4
48.4
46.2
45.2
44.3
44.6
43.5
Return on average tangible shareholders'
5.1%
6.9%
10.2%
9.3%
9.6%
0.4%
10.2%
12.3%
equity excluding litigation and conduct
Basic earnings per ordinary share
Basic weighted average number of shares (m)
17,278
17,200
17,192
17,178
17,111
17,075
17,074
17,067
Basic earnings per ordinary share excluding
3.5p
4.7p
7.2p
6.3p
6.3p
0.3p
6.6p
7.8p
litigation and conduct
Barclays PLC
35
Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures
Barclays UK
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Cost: income ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Total operating expenses
(1,028)
(1,122)
(2,432)
(1,063)
(1,002)
(1,175)
(1,042)
(971)
Impact of litigation and conduct
5
58
1,480
41
3
15
54
3
Operating expenses
(1,023)
(1,064)
(952)
(1,022)
(999)
(1,160)
(988)
(968)
Total income
1,704
1,959
1,846
1,771
1,777
1,863
1,896
1,836
Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and
60%
54%
52%
58%
56%
62%
52%
53%
conduct
Profit before tax
Profit/(loss) before tax
Impact of litigation and conduct
Profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
195
647
(687)
477
585
390
740
656
5
58
1,480
41
3
15
54
3
200
705
793
518
588
405
794
659
Attributable profit/(loss)
175
438
(907)
328
422
241
510
473
Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct
3
43
1,457
30
2
12
48
1
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders
178
481
550
358
424
253
558
474
of the parent excluding litigation and conduct
Return on average allocated tangible equity
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Average allocated equity
14.1
13.8
13.9
13.8
13.9
13.6
13.7
13.6
Average goodwill and intangibles
(3.6)
(3.5)
(3.5)
(3.5)
(3.5)
(3.5)
(3.6)
(3.5)
Average allocated tangible equity
10.5
10.3
10.4
10.3
10.4
10.1
10.1
10.1
Return on average allocated tangible equity
6.8%
18.7%
21.2%
13.9%
16.4%
10.1%
22.0%
18.8%
excluding litigation and conduct
Barclays PLC
36
Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures
Barclays International
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Cost: income ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Total operating expenses
(2,219)
(2,500)
(2,282)
(2,446)
(2,225)
(2,684)
(2,309)
(2,353)
Impact of litigation and conduct
-
86
-
11
19
33
32
47
Operating expenses
(2,219)
(2,414)
(2,282)
(2,435)
(2,206)
(2,651)
(2,277)
(2,306)
Total income
4,644
3,452
3,750
3,903
3,570
3,221
3,290
3,707
Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and
48%
70%
61%
62%
62%
82%
69%
62%
conduct
Profit before tax
Profit before tax
Impact of litigation and conduct
Profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
822
640
1,137
1,223
1,118
215
850
1,297
-
86
-
11
19
33
32
47
822
726
1,137
1,234
1,137
248
882
1,344
Attributable profit/(loss)
529
397
799
832
788
(21)
687
926
Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct
-
64
2
8
16
34
26
34
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders
529
461
801
840
804
13
713
960
of the parent excluding litigation and conduct
Return on average allocated tangible equity
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Average allocated equity
33.0
31.9
33.3
32.1
31.6
32.4
32.5
32.8
Average goodwill and intangibles
(0.7)
(1.0)
(1.1)
(1.0)
(1.1)
(1.1)
(1.3)
(1.4)
Average allocated tangible equity
32.3
30.9
32.2
31.1
30.5
31.3
31.1
31.4
Return on average allocated tangible equity
6.5%
6.0%
10.0%
10.8%
10.6%
0.2%
9.2%
12.2%
excluding litigation and conduct
Barclays PLC
37
Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures
Corporate and Investment Bank
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Cost: income ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Total operating expenses
(1,690)
(1,926)
(1,716)
(1,867)
(1,638)
(2,046)
(1,744)
(1,773)
Impact of litigation and conduct
-
79
4
7
19
23
32
-
Operating expenses
(1,690)
(1,847)
(1,712)
(1,860)
(1,619)
(2,023)
(1,712)
(1,773)
Total income
3,617
2,314
2,617
2,795
2,505
2,151
2,235
2,580
Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and
47%
80%
65%
67%
65%
94%
77%
69%
conduct
Profit before tax
Profit before tax
1,203
359
882
887
827
85
498
835
Impact of litigation and conduct
-
79
4
7
19
23
32
-
Profit before tax excluding litigation and
1,203
438
886
894
846
108
530
835
conduct
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders
of the parent
Attributable profit/(loss)
820
193
609
596
582
(84)
431
600
Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct
-
58
5
5
16
27
25
-
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity
holders of the parent excluding litigation and
820
251
614
601
598
(57)
456
600
conduct
Return on average allocated tangible equity
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Average allocated equity
27.2
25.9
26.9
25.8
25.2
26.0
26.2
26.7
Average goodwill and intangibles
-
(0.1)
-
-
(0.1)
-
(0.2)
(0.3)
Average allocated tangible equity
27.2
25.8
26.9
25.8
25.1
26.0
25.9
26.4
Return on average allocated tangible equity
12.1%
3.9%
9.2%
9.3%
9.5%
(0.9%)
7.0%
9.1%
excluding litigation and conduct
Barclays PLC
38
Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures
Consumer, Cards and Payments
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Cost: income ratio
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Total operating expenses
(529)
(574)
(566)
(579)
(587)
(638)
(565)
(580)
Impact of litigation and conduct
-
7
(4)
4
-
10
-
47
Operating expenses
(529)
(567)
(570)
(575)
(587)
(628)
(565)
(533)
Total income
1,027
1,138
1,133
1,108
1,065
1,070
1,055
1,127
Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and
52%
50%
50%
52%
55%
59%
54%
47%
conduct
Profit before tax
(Loss)/profit before tax
(381)
281
255
336
291
130
352
462
Impact of litigation and conduct
-
7
(4)
4
-
10
-
47
(Loss)/profit before tax excluding litigation
(381)
288
251
340
291
140
352
509
and conduct
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders
of the parent
Attributable (loss)/profit
(291)
204
190
236
206
63
256
326
Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct
-
6
(3)
3
-
7
1
34
(Loss)/profit attributable to ordinary equity
holders of the parent excluding litigation and
(291)
210
187
239
206
70
257
360
conduct
Return on average allocated tangible equity
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
£bn
Average allocated equity
5.8
6.0
6.4
6.3
6.4
6.4
6.3
6.0
Average goodwill and intangibles
(0.7)
(0.9)
(1.1)
(1.0)
(1.0)
(1.1)
(1.1)
(1.1)
Average allocated tangible equity
5.1
5.1
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
5.2
5.0
Return on average allocated tangible equity
(22.6%)
16.3%
14.0%
18.0%
15.4%
5.4%
19.9%
28.9%
excluding litigation and conduct
Barclays PLC
39
Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures
Head Office
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Profit before tax
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Loss before tax
(104)
(190)
(204)
(169)
(220)
(231)
(129)
(58)
Impact of litigation and conduct
5
23
88
1
39
12
19
31
Loss before tax excluding litigation and
(99)
(167)
(116)
(168)
(181)
(219)
(110)
(27)
conduct
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders
of the parent
Attributable loss
(99)
(154)
(184)
(126)
(172)
(234)
(147)
(120)
Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct
(4)
15
66
2
28
16
11
24
Attributable loss excluding litigation and
(103)
(139)
(118)
(124)
(144)
(218)
(136)
(96)
conduct
Tangible net asset value per share
As at
As at
As at
31.03.20
31.12.19
31.03.19
£m
£m
£m
Total equity excluding non-controlling interests
68,369
64,429
64,661
Other equity instruments
(10,871)
(10,871)
(11,119)
Goodwill and intangibles
(8,209)
(8,119)
(7,921)
Tangible shareholders' equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent
49,289
45,439
45,621
m
m
m
Shares in issue
17,332
17,322
17,139
p
p
p
Tangible net asset value per share
284
262
266
Barclays PLC
40
Shareholder Information
Results timetable1
Date
2020 Interim Results Announcement
29 July 2020
% Change3
Exchange rates2
31.03.20
31.12.19
31.03.19
31.12.19
31.03.19
Period end - USD/GBP
1.24
1.33
1.30
(7%)
(5%)
3 month average - USD/GBP
1.28
1.29
1.30
(1%)
(2%)
Period end - EUR/GBP
1.13
1.18
1.16
(4%)
(3%)
3 month average - EUR/GBP
1.16
1.16
1.15
-
1%
Share price data
Barclays PLC (p)
94.11
179.64
154.68
Barclays PLC number of shares (m)
17,332
17,322
17,139
