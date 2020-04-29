MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Barclays Plc BARC GB0031348658 BARCLAYS PLC (BARC) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/29 03:38:35 am 103.16 GBp +5.52% 03:28a Barclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers RE 03:18a BARCLAYS : Pillar 3 Report PU 03:13a BARCLAYS : Q1 2020 Results Announcement (PDF 1.4MB) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Barclays : Q1 2020 Results Announcement (PDF 1.4MB) 0 04/29/2020 | 03:13am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Barclays PLC Q1 2020 Results Announcement 31 March 2020 Group Chief Executive Officer's Review "Barclays is committed to supporting its customers, clients and the UK economy through the crisis. Despite the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's position remains robust, reflecting our diversified business model" "An event like the COVID-19 pandemic makes everyone focus on what's really important right now. For us, that means running the bank safely and soundly, helping our customers and clients through the difficulties they face, supporting the UK economy and the communities where we live and work, and taking care of our colleagues around the world. I am incredibly proud of the way my colleagues have worked with such dedication and resilience to adapt to the crisis, applying their skills to deliver new products and services, bringing help where it is needed as quickly as we can. From colleagues serving customers in branches and call centres, to our technology teams, to our traders who help our clients to navigate volatile markets. Operationally, it has been extraordinarily challenging to deliver services under very tough conditions and constraints, and those challenges look set to remain in the near term. We welcome the government and Bank of England's business support programmes and have introduced additional measures to back UK companies ourselves. They are now having a real impact. As at 24 April 2020 we have facilitated significant commercial paper issuance though the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, lent £737m in Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans, approved over 238,000 mortgage and loan payment holidays, and over 6 million customers and clients are currently paying no personal overdraft or business banking charges. We have launched a community aid package; through which we are donating £100m to support those who are being hardest hit by COVID-19. We expect that all of these measures will help to limit the economic and social impact of the pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 came late in what was until that point a good quarter. Statutory profit before tax was £0.9bn and profit before tax excluding credit impairment charges was £3.0bn. We have taken a £2.1bn credit impairment charge which reflects our initial estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The strength of Barclays lies in our diversification by business, geography and currency, which allows us to remain resilient through the developing economic downturn. Q1 represented a strong income performance in the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), where our Markets business had a record quarter as we supported our clients through a period of extreme volatility. Barclays UK, and Consumer, Cards and Payments (CC&P) showed a resilient income performance in Q1 despite challenges that are expected to remain for the rest of the year. Group return on tangible equity (RoTE) was 5.1% for the quarter, with attributable profit of £604m, and earnings per share (EPS) of 3.5 pence, excluding litigation and conduct. Barclays remains well capitalised with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.1%. Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, we believe that a RoTE of greater than 10% remains the right target for the bank over time. In response to a request from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), we cancelled the full year 2019 dividend payment of 6 pence per ordinary share, and the Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at year-end 2020. Despite all the challenges we face as a consequence of COVID-19, I am confident Barclays will emerge from this pandemic, well placed to continue to serve our customers and clients, the communities and economies in which we operate, and our shareholders." James E Staley, Group Chief Executive Officer Barclays PLC 1 Performance Highlights Group RoTE of 5.1% was resilient despite the initial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the benefits of the Group's diversified business model

Group statutory profit before tax was £0.9bn (Q119: £1.5bn) and statutory EPS was 3.5p (Q119: 6.1p)

CET1 ratio was 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%)

Tangible net asset value (TNAV) per share increased to 284p (December 2019: 262p) reflecting 3.5p of statutory EPS and positive reserve movements, including retirement benefit re-measurements and currency translation reserves Returns1  Group profit before tax of £0.9bn (Q119: £1.5bn) and EPS of 3.5p (Q119: 6.3p) Group RoTE target of >10% - Barclays UK RoTE of 6.8% (Q119: 16.4%) - Barclays International RoTE of 6.5% (Q119: 10.6%) over time - CIB RoTE of 12.1% (Q119: 9.5%) - CC&P RoTE of (22.6)% (Q119: 15.4%) Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, the Group believes that a RoTE of greater than 10% remains the right target for the Group over time Cost efficiency1  Group cost: income ratio of 52% (Q119: 62%) and positive cost: income jaws of 20% Cost: income ratio target of  Cost control remains important and the Group continues to target a cost: income ratio of <60% over time <60% over time Capital and dividends  CET1 ratio of 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%), reflecting profits, net of credit impairment CET1 ratio managed to charges not subject to IFRS 9 transitional capital relief, and cancellation of the full year 2019 maintain appropriate dividend payment of 6.0p per ordinary share, more than offset by higher Risk Weighted headroom above the MDA Assets (RWAs), including from increased client activity and market volatility as a result of the hurdle2 pandemic Barclays intends to manage its capital position to enable it to support customers whilst maintaining appropriate headroom over the Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) hurdle, which is currently 11.5%. Barclays is comfortable operating below its previously stated CET1 target level, depending on how the stress evolves, and will continue to manage equity capital having regard to the servicing of more senior securities. Barclays also expects its MDA hurdle (in percentage terms) to reduce as a result of some anticipated movements in the Pillar 2A ratio requirement The Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at year-end 2020 Group profit before tax was £0.9bn (Q119: £1.5bn). Income increased 20%, while operating expenses were stable, resulting in

an improved cost: income ratio, excluding litigation and conduct, of 52% (Q119: 62%). Barclays International delivered positive

cost: income jaws of 29%, partially offset by Barclays UK negative cost: income jaws of 6%. Credit impairment charges increased

to £2.1bn (Q119: £0.4bn). This increase primarily reflects £0.4bn in respect of single name wholesale loan charges in the quarter and £1.2bn net impact from a revised Baseline scenario (the "COVID-19 scenario"), reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables (including expected peak unemployment levels and troughs in GDP for the UK and US economies), partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures

Income increased 20%, while operating expenses were stable, resulting in an improved cost: income ratio, excluding litigation and conduct, of 52% (Q119: 62%). Barclays International delivered positive cost: income jaws of 29%, partially offset by Barclays UK negative cost: income jaws of 6%. Credit impairment charges increased to £2.1bn (Q119: £0.4bn). This increase primarily reflects £0.4bn in respect of single name wholesale loan charges in the quarter and £1.2bn net impact from a revised Baseline scenario (the "COVID-19 scenario"), reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables (including expected peak unemployment levels and troughs in GDP for the UK and US economies), partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures Barclays UK profit before tax was £0.2bn (Q119: £0.6bn). Income decreased 4% reflecting ongoing margin pressure and reduced fees as a result of the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards. Operating expenses increased 2% reflecting higher restructuring spend. Credit impairment charges increased to £0.5bn (Q119: £0.2bn) reflecting impacts from the COVID- 19 scenario

Income decreased 4% reflecting ongoing margin pressure and reduced fees as a result of the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards. Operating expenses increased 2% reflecting higher restructuring spend. Credit impairment charges increased to £0.5bn (Q119: £0.2bn) reflecting impacts from the COVID-19 scenario

performance within the CIB, while operating expenses increased 1%, resulting in positive cost: income jaws of 29%. Credit

impairment charges increased to £1.6bn (Q119: £0.2bn) reflecting single name wholesale loan charges and impacts from the

COVID-19 scenario. Higher credit impairment charges within CC&P resulted in a loss before tax of £0.4bn (Q119: profit before tax £0.3bn) Excluding litigation and conduct. Barclays' MDA hurdle as at 31 March 2020 was 11.5% but is expected to fluctuate through the cycle. Barclays PLC 2 Performance Highlights Barclays Group results for the three months ended 31.03.20 31.03.19 £m £m % Change Total income 6,283 5,252 20 Credit impairment charges (2,115) (448) Net operating income 4,168 4,804 (13) Operating expenses (3,253) (3,257) - Litigation and conduct (10) (61) 84 Total operating expenses (3,263) (3,318) 2 Other net income/(expenses) 8 (3) Profit before tax 913 1,483 (38) Tax charge (71) (248) 71 Profit after tax 842 1,235 (32) Non-controlling interests (16) (17) 6 Other equity instrument holders (221) (180) (23) Attributable profit 605 1,038 (42) Performance measures Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 5.1% 9.2% Average tangible shareholders' equity (£bn) 47.0 45.2 Cost: income ratio 52% 63% Loan loss rate (bps) 223 54 Basic earnings per share 3.5p 6.1p Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1 Profit before tax 923 1,544 (40) Attributable profit 604 1,084 (44) Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 5.1% 9.6% Cost: income ratio 52% 62% Basic earnings per share 3.5p 6.3p As at 31.03.20 As at 31.12.19 As at 31.03.19 Balance sheet and capital management2 £bn £bn £bn Tangible net asset value per share 284p 262p 266p Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.1% 13.8% 13.0% Common equity tier 1 capital 42.5 40.8 41.4 Risk weighted assets 325.6 295.1 319.7 Average UK leverage ratio 4.5% 4.5% 4.6% UK leverage ratio 4.5% 5.1% 4.9% Funding and liquidity Group liquidity pool (£bn) 237 211 232 Liquidity coverage ratio 155% 160% 160% Loan: deposit ratio 79% 82% 80% Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct. Refer to pages 23 to 28 for further information on how capital, RWAs and leverage are calculated. Barclays PLC 3 Group Finance Director's Review Group performance RoTE, excluding litigation and conduct, was resilient at 5.1% (Q119: 9.6%). EPS, excluding litigation and conduct, was 3.5p

(Q119: 6.3p), while statutory EPS was also 3.5p (Q119: 6.1p)

(Q119: 6.3p), while statutory EPS was also 3.5p (Q119: 6.1p) Profit before tax was £913m (Q119: £1,483m). Excluding litigation and conduct, profit before tax was £923m (Q119: £1,544m), as positive operating leverage from a 20% increase in income and stable operating expenses were offset by materially higher credit impairment charges

Total income increased 20% to £6,283m. Barclays UK income decreased 4% due to ongoing margin pressure, including lower interest earning lending (IEL) balances in UK cards and deposit margin compression, and lower fees due to the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards. Barclays International income increased 30%, with CIB income up 44% and CC&P income down 4%. Within CIB, Markets income increased due to a strong performance in macro, credit, and equity derivatives. Banking fees income increased despite a decline in the overall fee pool 1 . Transaction banking income also increased, offset by a reduction in Corporate lending. CC&P income reflected lower balances on co-branded cards and reduced payments activity, partially offset by the positive impact of appreciation in average USD against GBP

. Transaction banking income also increased, offset by a reduction in Corporate lending. CC&P income reflected lower balances on co-branded cards and reduced payments activity, partially offset by the positive impact of appreciation in average USD against GBP Credit impairment charges increased to £2,115m (Q119: £448m). This increase reflects £405m in respect of single name wholesale loan charges in the quarter and £1.2bn net impact from a revised Baseline scenario (the "COVID-19 scenario"), reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. The COVID-19 scenario also includes a specific charge of £300m to reflect the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices. The £150m provision for UK economic uncertainty held at year-end 2019 has been incorporated within the updated scenario

Operating expenses were stable at £3,253m (Q119: £3,257m). The Group delivered positive cost: income jaws of 20%, reflecting

positive cost: income jaws in CIB and CC&P of 40% and 6% respectively, partially offset by negative cost: income jaws in Barclays

UK of 6%. This resulted in the Group cost: income ratio, excluding litigation and conduct, reducing to 52% (Q119: 62%)

positive cost: income jaws in CIB and CC&P of 40% and 6% respectively, partially offset by negative cost: income jaws in Barclays UK of 6%. This resulted in the Group cost: income ratio, excluding litigation and conduct, reducing to 52% (Q119: 62%) The statutory effective tax rate was 7.8%, which included a tax benefit recognised for the re-measurement of UK deferred tax assets as a result of UK corporation tax being maintained at a rate of 19%. The Group's effective tax rate for the full year is expected to be around 20%, excluding litigation and conduct

Attributable profit was £605m (Q119: £1,038m). Excluding litigation and conduct, attributable profit was £604m (Q119:

£1,084m), generating a RoTE of 5.1% (Q119: 9.6%) and EPS of 3.5p (Q119: 6.3p)

£1,084m), generating a RoTE of 5.1% (Q119: 9.6%) and EPS of 3.5p (Q119: 6.3p) Total assets increased to £1,444bn (December 2019: £1,140bn) primarily driven by a £113bn increase in derivative assets, £74bn increase in cash collateral and settlement balances, and £60bn increase in financial assets at fair value due to decreases in interest rate forward curves, increased corporate loan drawdowns, the appreciation of period end USD against GBP and increased client activity. The increases in derivative assets were broadly matched by the increase in derivative liabilities, which increased £110bn

TNAV per share increased to 284p (December 2019: 262p) reflecting 3.5p of statutory EPS and positive reserve movements, including retirement benefit re-measurements and currency translation reserves Barclays UK Profit before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, decreased 66% to £200m. RoTE was 6.8% (Q119: 16.4%) reflecting the challenging operating environment

Total income decreased 4% to £1,704m. A 4% reduction in net interest income to £1,412m (resulting in a lower net interest margin (NIM) of 2.91% (Q119: 3.18%)) reflected lower IEL balances in UK cards, reduced overdraft balances and deposit margin compression, partially offset by liquidity pool investment gains. Net fee, commission and other income decreased 5% to £292m, reflecting the removal of certain fees in overdrafts and UK cards, and planned lower debt sales

Personal Banking income was stable at £968m (Q119: £964m), with deposit margin compression and the removal of certain fees in overdrafts offset by liquidity pool investment gains and a tax refund Barclaycard Consumer UK income decreased 11% to £436m reflecting reduced borrowing by customers, which resulted in a lower level of IEL balances, and planned lower debt sales Business Banking income decreased 7% to £300m due to deposit margin compression and market volatility impacting the Education, Social Housing and Local Authority (ESHLA) fair value loan portfolio

Credit impairment charges increased to £481m (Q119: £191m) reflecting forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables in the COVID-19 scenario, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. 30 and 90 day arrears rates in UK cards were 1.8% (Q119: 1.9%) and 0.8% (Q119: 0.9%) respectively, with impacts from the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic yet to be realised as at the quarter end date

COVID-19 scenario, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. 30 and 90 day arrears rates in UK cards were 1.8% (Q119: 1.9%) and 0.8% (Q119: 0.9%) respectively, with impacts from the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic yet to be realised as at the quarter end date Operating expenses increased 2% to £1,023m reflecting higher restructuring spend

RWAs increased to £77.7bn (December 2019: £74.9bn) driven by growth in mortgages, market volatility impacting the ESHLA fair value loan portfolio and a change in the mix of assets in the liquidity pool 1 Data Source: Dealogic, for the period covering 1 January to 31 March 2020. Barclays PLC 4 Group Finance Director's Review Barclays International Profit before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, decreased 28% to £822m with a RoTE of 6.5% (Q119: 10.6%),

reflecting returns in the CIB of 12.1% (Q119: 9.5%) and CC&P of (22.6)% (Q119: 15.4%)

reflecting returns in the CIB of 12.1% (Q119: 9.5%) and CC&P of (22.6)% (Q119: 15.4%) Total income increased to £4,644m (Q119: £3,570m)

CIB income increased 44% to £3,617m Markets income of £2,422m (Q119: £1,369m) was the best ever quarter on a comparable basis 1 . FICC income increased 106% to £1,858m driven by a strong performance in macro and credit reflecting increased client activity and spread widening. Equities income increased 21% to £564m driven by equity derivatives, which were impacted by high levels of volatility Banking fees income increased 12% to £635m driven by debt capital markets and advisory despite a decline in the overall fee pool 2 Within Corporate, Transaction banking income increased 8% to £449m with growth in deposit balances. Corporate lending income decreased by £41m to £111m due to the impact of c.£320m of losses on fair value lending positions partially offset by c.£275m of gains on related mark-to-market hedges CC&P income decreased 4% to £1,027m as lower balances on co-branded cards and reduced payments activity, impacted by lower customer and client activity towards the end of the quarter, were partially offset by the positive impact of appreciation in average USD against GBP

Credit impairment charges increased to £1,609m (Q119: £245m) reflecting single name wholesale loan charges and impacts from the COVID-19 scenario

COVID-19 scenario CIB credit impairment charges increased to £724m (Q119: £52m), due to £405m in respect of single name wholesale loan charges and exposure to the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices CC&P credit impairment charges increased to £885m (Q119: £193m) due to forecast deterioration in macroeconomic variables in the COVID-19 scenario, partially offset by the estimated impact of central bank, government and other support measures. 30 and 90 day arrears rates in US cards were 2.7% (Q119: 2.6%) and 1.5% (Q119: 1.4%) respectively, with impacts from the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic yet to be realised as at the quarter end date

Operating expenses increased 1% to £2,219m as a 4% increase in CIB to £1,690m was offset by a 10% decrease in CC&P to £529m reflecting cost efficiencies and lower marketing spend as Barclays branded US cards presence has been scaled back

RWAs increased to £237.9bn (December 2019: £209.2bn) primarily due to an increase in client activity compared to year- end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities within CIB, and higher market volatility as well as the appreciation of USD against GBP Head Office Loss before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, was £99m (Q119: £181m). Including litigation and conduct charges of

£5m (Q119: £39m), loss before tax was £104m (Q119: £220m)

£5m (Q119: £39m), loss before tax was £104m (Q119: £220m) Total income was an expense of £65m (Q119: £95m) which included mark-to-market losses on legacy investments, treasury items and funding costs of legacy capital instruments, partially offset by hedge accounting gains

mark-to-market losses on legacy investments, treasury items and funding costs of legacy capital instruments, partially offset by hedge accounting gains Operating expenses decreased to £11m (Q119: £52m) driven by a provision release related to the previous sale of a Non- Core portfolio

RWAs decreased to £10.0bn (December 2019: £11.0bn) mainly driven by reduction in the value of Barclays' stake in Absa Group Limited Group capital and leverage The CET1 ratio decreased to 13.1% (December 2019: 13.8%)

CET1 capital increased by £1.7bn to £42.5bn driven by £0.9bn of profits, net of credit impairment charges not subject to IFRS 9 transitional capital relief, an increase in the currency translation reserve of £1.0bn (mainly driven by the appreciation of period end USD against GBP), and £1.0bn following the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of £0.8bn in the fair value through other comprehensive income reserve driven by a decrease in the Absa Group Limited share price and appreciation of period end GBP against

ZAR RWAs increased by £30.5bn to £325.6bn primarily driven by an increase in client activity within CIB (including drawdowns on facilities) and higher market volatility as well as the appreciation of period end USD against GBP

Period covering Q114 - Q120. Pre 2014 data was not restated following re-segmentation in Q116. Data Source: Dealogic, for the period covering 1 January to 31 March 2020. Barclays PLC 5 Group Finance Director's Review The average UK leverage ratio remained stable at 4.5% (December 2019: 4.5%) primarily driven by an increase in leverage

exposure to £1,176bn (December 2019: £1,143bn), partially offset by an increase in Tier 1 (T1) capital. The UK leverage

ratio decreased to 4.5% (December 2019: 5.1%). The increase in leverage exposure is primarily driven by an increase in IFRS total assets including a £60bn increase in financial assets at fair value, a £42bn increase in settlement balances and a £35bn increase in loans and advances Group funding and liquidity The liquidity pool was £237bn (December 2019: £211bn) and the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) remained well above the

100% regulatory requirement at 155% (December 2019: 160%), equivalent to a surplus of £82bn (December 2019: £78bn). The change in the liquidity pool, LCR and surplus is driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment

100% regulatory requirement at 155% (December 2019: 160%), equivalent to a surplus of £82bn (December 2019: £78bn). The change in the liquidity pool, LCR and surplus is driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment Wholesale funding outstanding, excluding repurchase agreements, was £155.3bn (December 2019: £147.1bn). The Group issued £0.2bn equivalent of minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) instruments from Barclays PLC (the Parent company) in the quarter. This does not include an additional €2bn of MREL issuance that settled on 2 April 2020. The Group is well advanced in its MREL issuance plans, with a Barclays PLC MREL ratio of 29.3% as at 31 March 2020 (December 2019: 31.2%) relative to an estimated requirement (including requisite buffers) of c.30.6% by 1 January 2022 Other matters As at 31 March 2020, the Group held a provision of £879m relating to Payment Protection Insurance. Since the provision increase in 2019, 60% of the items outstanding as at 30 September 2019 have been resolved and observations from these resolved complaints continue to support the provision level Dividends and capital returns In response to a request from the PRA, and to preserve additional capital for use in serving Barclays customers and clients through the extraordinary challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board agreed to cancel the 6.0p per ordinary share full year dividend. The Board also decided that for 2020 Barclays would suspend its current capital returns policy and accordingly will not undertake any interim ordinary share dividend payments, regulatory accruals of ordinary share dividends, or share buybacks. The Board will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at year-end 2020 Outlook and guidance Due to the lower interest rate environment and macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, BUK and CC&P income headwinds are expected to continue for the remainder of the year. In BUK in particular, headwinds include

COVID-19 pandemic, BUK and CC&P income headwinds are expected to continue for the remainder of the year. In BUK in particular, headwinds include c.£250m from the lower rate environment (ii) reduced IEL balances (iii) c.£150m due to the removal of certain fees and lower overdraft balances as a result of the High Cost of Credit Review and (iv) c.£100m from COVID-19 customer support actions

In our Markets business client flows have continued at healthy levels and while it is too early to guide for the quarter or to comment on the outlook for the rest of the year, in April so far our revenue run-rate is well above that of the second quarter of 2019

run-rate is well above that of the second quarter of 2019 Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging. However, the Group believes that a RoTE of greater than 10% remains the right target for the Group over time

Cost control remains important and the Group continues to target a cost: income ratio of <60% over time

Barclays intends to manage its capital position to enable it to support customers whilst maintaining appropriate headroom over the MDA hurdle, which is currently 11.5%. Barclays is comfortable operating below its previously stated CET1 target level, depending on how the stress evolves, and will continue to manage equity capital having regard to the servicing of more senior securities. Barclays also expects its MDA hurdle (in percentage terms) to reduce as a result of some anticipated movements in the Pillar 2A ratio requirement

Group targets are subject to change depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic Tushar Morzaria, Group Finance Director 1 Excluding litigation and conduct. Barclays PLC 6 Quarterly Results Summary Barclays Group Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Income statement information £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Net interest income 2,331 2,344 2,445 2,360 2,258 2,296 2,388 2,190 Net fee, commission and other income 3,952 2,957 3,096 3,178 2,994 2,777 2,741 3,386 Total income 6,283 5,301 5,541 5,538 5,252 5,073 5,129 5,576 Credit impairment charges (2,115) (523) (461) (480) (448) (643) (254) (283) Net operating income 4,168 4,778 5,080 5,058 4,804 4,430 4,875 5,293 Operating costs (3,253) (3,308) (3,293) (3,501) (3,257) (3,624) (3,329) (3,310) UK bank levy - (226) - - - (269) - - Operating expenses (3,253) (3,534) (3,293) (3,501) (3,257) (3,893) (3,329) (3,310) Guaranteed Minimum Pensions (GMP) charge - - - - - (140) - - Litigation and conduct (10) (167) (1,568) (53) (61) (60) (105) (81) Total operating expenses (3,263) (3,701) (4,861) (3,554) (3,318) (4,093) (3,434) (3,391) Other net income/(expenses) 8 20 27 27 (3) 37 20 (7) Profit before tax 913 1,097 246 1,531 1,483 374 1,461 1,895 Tax charge (71) (189) (269) (297) (248) (75) (192) (386) Profit/(loss) after tax 842 908 (23) 1,234 1,235 299 1,269 1,509 Non-controlling interests (16) (42) (4) (17) (17) (83) (43) (55) Other equity instrument holders (221) (185) (265) (183) (180) (230) (176) (175) Attributable profit/(loss) 605 681 (292) 1,034 1,038 (14) 1,050 1,279 Performance measures Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 5.1% 5.9% Average tangible shareholders' equity (£bn) 47.0 46.4 Cost: income ratio 52% 70% Loan loss rate (bps) 223 60 Basic earnings/(loss) per share 3.5p 3.9p (2.4%) 9.0% 9.2% (0.1%) 9.4% 11.8% 48.4 46.2 45.2 44.3 44.6 43.5 88% 64% 63% 81% 67% 61% 52 56 54 77 30 35 (1.7p) 6.0p 6.1p (0.1p) 6.1p 7.5p Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Profit before tax 923 1,264 1,814 1,584 1,544 434 1,566 1,976 Attributable profit 604 803 1,233 1,074 1,084 48 1,135 1,338 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 5.1% 6.9% 10.2% 9.3% 9.6% 0.4% 10.2% 12.3% Cost: income ratio 52% 67% 59% 63% 62% 79% 65% 59% Basic earnings per share 3.5p 4.7p 7.2p 6.3p 6.3p 0.3p 6.6p 7.8p Balance sheet and capital management2 £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Total assets 1,444.3 1,140.2 1,290.4 1,232.8 1,193.5 1,133.3 1,170.8 1,149.6 Tangible net asset value per share 284p 262p 274p 275p 266p 262p 260p 259p Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.1% 13.8% 13.4% 13.4% 13.0% 13.2% 13.2% 13.0% Common equity tier 1 capital 42.5 40.8 41.9 42.9 41.4 41.1 41.7 41.4 Risk weighted assets 325.6 295.1 313.3 319.1 319.7 311.9 316.2 319.3 Average UK leverage ratio 4.5% 4.5% 4.6% 4.7% 4.6% 4.5% 4.6% 4.6% Average UK leverage exposure 1,176.2 1,142.8 1,171.2 1,134.6 1,105.5 1,110.0 1,119.0 1,081.8 UK leverage ratio 4.5% 5.1% 4.8% 5.1% 4.9% 5.1% 4.9% 4.9% UK leverage exposure 1,178.7 1,007.7 1,099.8 1,079.4 1,065.0 998.6 1,063.5 1,030.1 Funding and liquidity Group liquidity pool (£bn) Liquidity coverage ratio Loan: deposit ratio 237 211 155% 160% 79% 82% 226 238 232 227 213 214 151% 156% 160% 169% 161% 154% 82% 82% 80% 83% 83% 83% Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct. Refer to pages 23 to 28 for further information on how capital, RWAs and leverage are calculated. Barclays PLC 7 Quarterly Results by Business Barclays UK Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Income statement information £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Net interest income 1,412 1,478 1,503 1,438 1,469 1,513 1,529 1,493 Net fee, commission and other income 292 481 343 333 308 350 367 343 Total income 1,704 1,959 1,846 1,771 1,777 1,863 1,896 1,836 Credit impairment charges (481) (190) (101) (230) (191) (296) (115) (214) Net operating income 1,223 1,769 1,745 1,541 1,586 1,567 1,781 1,622 Operating costs (1,023) (1,023) (952) (1,022) (999) (1,114) (988) (968) UK bank levy - (41) - - - (46) - - Operating expenses (1,023) (1,064) (952) (1,022) (999) (1,160) (988) (968) Litigation and conduct (5) (58) (1,480) (41) (3) (15) (54) (3) Total operating expenses (1,028) (1,122) (2,432) (1,063) (1,002) (1,175) (1,042) (971) Other net (expenses)/income - - - (1) 1 (2) 1 5 Profit/(loss) before tax 195 647 (687) 477 585 390 740 656 Attributable profit/(loss) 175 438 (907) 328 422 241 510 473 Balance sheet information £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Loans and advances to customers at amortised 195.7 193.7 193.2 189.1 187.5 187.6 186.7 185.3 cost Total assets 267.5 257.8 257.9 259.0 253.1 249.7 252.0 245.9 Customer deposits at amortised cost 207.5 205.5 203.3 200.9 197.3 197.3 195.8 194.3 Loan: deposit ratio 96% 96% 97% 97% 96% 96% 96% 96% Risk weighted assets 77.7 74.9 76.8 76.2 76.6 75.2 74.8 75.0 Period end allocated tangible equity 10.6 10.3 10.4 10.3 10.5 10.2 10.1 10.2 Performance measures Return on average allocated tangible equity 6.7% 17.0% (34.9%) 12.7% 16.3% 9.6% 20.1% 18.8% Average allocated tangible equity (£bn) 10.5 10.3 10.4 10.3 10.4 10.1 10.1 10.1 Cost: income ratio 60% 57% 132% 60% 56% 63% 55% 53% Loan loss rate (bps) 96 38 20 47 40 61 24 45 Net interest margin 2.91% 3.03% 3.10% 3.05% 3.18% 3.20% 3.22% 3.22% Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Profit before tax 200 705 793 518 588 405 794 659 Attributable profit 178 481 550 358 424 253 558 474 Return on average allocated tangible equity 6.8% 18.7% 21.2% 13.9% 16.4% 10.1% 22.0% 18.8% Cost: income ratio 60% 54% 52% 58% 56% 62% 52% 53% 1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct. Barclays PLC 8 Quarterly Results by Business Analysis of Barclays UK Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Analysis of total income £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Personal Banking 968 1,064 1,035 946 964 998 1,021 1,015 Barclaycard Consumer UK 436 533 472 497 490 522 551 504 Business Banking 300 362 339 328 323 343 324 317 Total income 1,704 1,959 1,846 1,771 1,777 1,863 1,896 1,836 Analysis of credit impairment (charges)/releases Personal Banking (134) (71) (36) (36) (52) (44) (8) (49) Barclaycard Consumer UK (301) (108) (49) (175) (140) (250) (88) (139) Business Banking (46) (11) (16) (19) 1 (2) (19) (26) Total credit impairment charges (481) (190) (101) (230) (191) (296) (115) (214) Analysis of loans and advances to customers at amortised cost £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Personal Banking 153.4 151.9 150.1 147.3 145.9 146.0 145.4 143.6 Barclaycard Consumer UK 13.6 14.7 14.9 15.1 15.0 15.3 15.3 15.2 Business Banking 28.7 27.1 28.2 26.7 26.6 26.3 26.0 26.5 Total loans and advances to customers at 195.7 193.7 193.2 189.1 187.5 187.6 186.7 185.3 amortised cost Analysis of customer deposits at amortised cost Personal Banking 161.4 159.2 157.9 156.3 154.1 154.0 153.4 152.9 Barclaycard Consumer UK - - - - - - - - Business Banking 46.1 46.3 45.4 44.6 43.2 43.3 42.4 41.4 Total customer deposits at amortised cost 207.5 205.5 203.3 200.9 197.3 197.3 195.8 194.3 Barclays PLC 9 Quarterly Results by Business Barclays International Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Income statement information £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Net interest income 998 965 1,059 1,017 900 984 965 853 Net trading income 2,360 929 1,110 1,016 1,144 837 1,103 1,094 Net fee, commission and other income 1,286 1,558 1,581 1,870 1,526 1,400 1,222 1,760 Total income 4,644 3,452 3,750 3,903 3,570 3,221 3,290 3,707 Credit impairment charges (1,609) (329) (352) (247) (245) (354) (143) (68) Net operating income 3,035 3,123 3,398 3,656 3,325 2,867 3,147 3,639 Operating costs (2,219) (2,240) (2,282) (2,435) (2,206) (2,441) (2,277) (2,306) UK bank levy - (174) - - - (210) - - Operating expenses (2,219) (2,414) (2,282) (2,435) (2,206) (2,651) (2,277) (2,306) Litigation and conduct - (86) - (11) (19) (33) (32) (47) Total operating expenses (2,219) (2,500) (2,282) (2,446) (2,225) (2,684) (2,309) (2,353) Other net income 6 17 21 13 18 32 12 11 Profit before tax 822 640 1,137 1,223 1,118 215 850 1,297 Attributable profit/(loss) 529 397 799 832 788 (21) 687 926 Balance sheet information £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Loans and advances at amortised cost 167.0 132.8 138.1 134.8 130.9 127.2 132.4 125.5 Trading portfolio assets 101.6 113.3 119.4 120.0 117.2 104.0 124.6 116.5 Derivative financial instrument assets 341.5 228.9 286.0 243.8 217.3 222.1 214.8 228.2 Financial assets at fair value through the 188.4 128.4 158.0 154.7 153.5 144.7 147.8 141.2 income statement Cash collateral and settlement balances 153.2 79.4 112.5 101.3 97.8 74.3 94.3 91.5 Other assets 201.5 178.6 195.6 196.8 202.3 189.8 186.3 183.6 Total assets 1,153.2 861.4 1,009.6 951.4 919.0 862.1 900.2 886.5 Deposits at amortised cost 263.3 210.0 217.6 212.0 215.5 197.2 200.3 191.0 Derivative financial instrument liabilities 338.8 228.9 283.3 243.0 213.5 219.6 213.7 224.9 Loan: deposit ratio 63% 63% 63% 64% 61% 65% 66% 66% Risk weighted assets 237.9 209.2 223.1 214.8 216.1 210.7 214.6 218.0 Period end allocated tangible equity 34.2 29.6 31.4 30.2 30.6 29.9 30.2 30.5 Performance measures Return on average allocated tangible equity 6.5% 5.1% 9.9% 10.7% 10.4% (0.3%) 8.8% 11.8% Average allocated tangible equity (£bn) 32.3 30.9 32.2 31.1 30.5 31.3 31.1 31.4 Cost: income ratio 48% 72% 61% 63% 62% 83% 70% 63% Loan loss rate (bps) 377 96 99 72 73 107 41 22 Net interest margin 3.93% 4.29% 4.10% 3.91% 3.99% 3.98% 3.87% 4.03% Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Profit before tax 822 726 1,137 1,234 1,137 248 882 1,344 Attributable profit 529 461 801 840 804 13 713 960 Return on average allocated tangible equity 6.5% 6.0% 10.0% 10.8% 10.6% 0.2% 9.2% 12.2% Cost: income ratio 48% 70% 61% 62% 62% 82% 69% 62% 1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct. Barclays PLC 10 Quarterly Results by Business Analysis of Barclays International Corporate and Investment Bank Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Income statement information £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m FICC 1,858 726 816 920 902 570 688 736 Equities 564 409 494 517 467 375 471 601 Markets 2,422 1,135 1,310 1,437 1,369 945 1,159 1,337 Advisory 155 202 221 221 132 242 151 168 Equity capital markets 62 56 86 104 83 53 55 90 Debt capital markets 418 322 381 373 354 330 313 446 Banking fees 635 580 688 698 569 625 519 704 Corporate lending 111 202 195 216 152 243 197 198 Transaction banking 449 397 424 444 415 412 416 385 Corporate 560 599 619 660 567 655 613 583 Other - - - - - (74) (56) (44) Total income 3,617 2,314 2,617 2,795 2,505 2,151 2,235 2,580 Credit impairment (charges)/releases (724) (30) (31) (44) (52) (35) 3 23 Net operating income 2,893 2,284 2,586 2,751 2,453 2,116 2,238 2,603 Operating costs (1,690) (1,691) (1,712) (1,860) (1,619) (1,835) (1,712) (1,773) UK bank levy - (156) - - - (188) - - Operating expenses (1,690) (1,847) (1,712) (1,860) (1,619) (2,023) (1,712) (1,773) Litigation and conduct - (79) (4) (7) (19) (23) (32) - Total operating expenses (1,690) (1,926) (1,716) (1,867) (1,638) (2,046) (1,744) (1,773) Other net income - 1 12 3 12 15 4 5 Profit before tax 1,203 359 882 887 827 85 498 835 Attributable profit/(loss) 820 193 609 596 582 (84) 431 600 Balance sheet information £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Loans and advances at amortised cost 128.2 92.0 95.8 92.1 90.6 86.4 93.3 87.8 Trading portfolio assets 101.5 113.3 119.3 119.9 117.2 104.0 124.5 116.5 Derivative financial instruments assets 341.4 228.8 286.0 243.7 217.3 222.1 214.8 228.1 Financial assets at fair value through the 187.8 127.7 157.3 154.1 152.9 144.2 147.3 140.7 income statement Cash collateral and settlement balances 152.2 78.5 111.6 100.4 96.9 73.4 93.3 90.6 Other assets 171.4 155.3 171.5 168.1 163.2 160.4 153.8 151.6 Total assets 1,082.5 795.6 941.5 878.3 838.1 790.5 827.0 815.3 Deposits at amortised cost 198.4 146.2 152.1 145.4 151.4 136.3 137.6 130.3 Derivative financial instrument liabilities 338.7 228.9 283.2 242.9 213.5 219.6 213.7 224.9 Risk weighted assets 201.7 171.5 184.9 175.9 176.6 170.9 175.9 180.4 Performance measures Return on average allocated tangible equity 12.1% 3.0% 9.1% 9.2% 9.3% (1.3%) 6.6% 9.1% Average allocated tangible equity (£bn) 27.2 25.8 26.9 25.8 25.1 26.0 25.9 26.4 Cost: income ratio 47% 83% 66% 67% 65% 95% 78% 69% Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Profit before tax 1,203 438 886 894 846 108 530 835 Attributable profit/(loss) 820 251 614 601 598 (57) 456 600 Return on average allocated tangible equity 12.1% 3.9% 9.2% 9.3% 9.5% (0.9%) 7.0% 9.1% Cost: income ratio 47% 80% 65% 67% 65% 94% 77% 69% 1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct. Barclays PLC 11 Quarterly Results by Business Analysis of Barclays International Consumer, Cards and Payments Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Income statement information £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Net interest income 663 717 720 720 665 664 691 699 Net fee, commission, trading and other income 364 421 413 388 400 406 364 428 Total income 1,027 1,138 1,133 1,108 1,065 1,070 1,055 1,127 Credit impairment charges (885) (299) (321) (203) (193) (319) (146) (91) Net operating income 142 839 812 905 872 751 909 1,036 Operating costs (529) (549) (570) (575) (587) (606) (565) (533) UK bank levy - (18) - - - (22) - - Operating expenses (529) (567) (570) (575) (587) (628) (565) (533) Litigation and conduct - (7) 4 (4) - (10) - (47) Total operating expenses (529) (574) (566) (579) (587) (638) (565) (580) Other net income 6 16 9 10 6 17 8 6 (Loss)/profit before tax (381) 281 255 336 291 130 352 462 Attributable (loss)/profit (291) 204 190 236 206 63 256 326 Balance sheet information £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Loans and advances at amortised cost 38.8 40.8 42.3 42.7 40.3 40.8 39.1 37.7 Total assets 70.7 65.8 68.1 73.1 80.9 71.6 73.2 71.2 Deposits at amortised cost 64.9 63.8 65.5 66.6 64.1 60.9 62.7 60.7 Risk weighted assets 36.2 37.7 38.2 38.9 39.5 39.8 38.7 37.6 Performance measures Return on average allocated tangible equity (22.6%) 15.9% 14.2% 17.8% 15.4% 4.8% 19.8% 26.2% Average allocated tangible equity (£bn) 5.1 5.1 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.3 5.2 5.0 Cost: income ratio 52% 50% 50% 52% 55% 60% 54% 51% Loan loss rate (bps) 846 273 283 180 182 290 138 90 Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m (Loss)/profit before tax (381) 288 251 340 291 140 352 509 Attributable (loss)/profit (291) 210 187 239 206 70 257 360 Return on average allocated tangible equity (22.6%) 16.3% 14.0% 18.0% 15.4% 5.4% 19.9% 28.9% Cost: income ratio 52% 50% 50% 52% 55% 59% 54% 47% 1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct. Barclays PLC 12 Quarterly Results by Business Head Office Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Income statement information £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Net interest income (79) (99) (117) (95) (111) (201) (106) (156) Net fee, commission and other income 14 (11) 62 (41) 16 190 49 189 Total income (65) (110) (55) (136) (95) (11) (57) 33 Credit impairment (charges)/releases (25) (4) (8) (3) (12) 7 4 (1) Net operating (expenses)/income (90) (114) (63) (139) (107) (4) (53) 32 Operating costs (11) (45) (59) (44) (52) (69) (64) (36) UK bank levy - (11) - - - (13) - - Operating expenses (11) (56) (59) (44) (52) (82) (64) (36) GMP charge - - - - - (140) - - Litigation and conduct (5) (23) (88) (1) (39) (12) (19) (31) Total operating expenses (16) (79) (147) (45) (91) (234) (83) (67) Other net income/(expenses) 2 3 6 15 (22) 7 7 (23) Loss before tax (104) (190) (204) (169) (220) (231) (129) (58) Attributable loss (99) (154) (184) (126) (172) (234) (147) (120) Balance sheet information £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Total assets 23.6 21.0 22.9 22.4 21.4 21.5 18.6 17.2 Risk weighted assets 10.0 11.0 13.4 28.1 27.0 26.0 26.8 26.3 Period end allocated tangible equity 4.4 5.6 5.5 7.0 4.5 4.9 4.2 3.6 Performance measures Average allocated tangible equity (£bn) 4.2 5.2 5.8 4.8 4.3 2.9 3.4 2.0 Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct1 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Loss before tax (99) (167) (116) (168) (181) (219) (110) (27) Attributable loss (103) (139) (118) (124) (144) (218) (136) (96) 1 Refer to pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of performance measures excluding litigation and conduct. Barclays PLC 13 Performance Management Margins and balances Three months ended 31.03.20 Three months ended 31.03.19 Average Average Net interest customer Net interest Net interest customer Net interest income assets margin income assets margin £m £m % £m £m % Barclays UK 1,412 195,204 2.91 1,469 187,570 3.18 Barclays International1 980 100,171 3.93 967 98,313 3.99 Total Barclays UK and Barclays 2,392 295,375 3.26 2,436 285,883 3.46 International Other2 (61) (178) Total Barclays Group 2,331 2,258 Barclays International margins include interest earning lending balances within the investment banking business. Other includes Head Office and non-lending related investment banking businesses not included in Barclays International margins. The Group's combined product and equity structural hedge notional as at 31 March 2020 was £174bn, with an average duration of 2.5 to 3 years. Group net interest income includes gross structural hedge contributions of £0.4bn (Q119: £0.4bn) and net structural hedge contributions of £0.2bn (Q119: £0.2bn). Gross structural hedge contributions represent the absolute level of interest earned from the fixed receipts on the basket of swaps in the structural hedge, while the net structural hedge contributions represent the net interest earned on the difference between the structural hedge rate and prevailing floating rates. Quarterly analysis for Barclays UK and Barclays International Average Net interest customer Net interest income assets margin Three months ended 31.12.19 £m £m % Barclays UK 1,478 193,610 3.03 Barclays International1 1,036 95,819 4.29 Total Barclays UK and Barclays International 2,514 289,429 3.45 Three months ended 30.09.19 Barclays UK 1,503 192,262 3.10 Barclays International1 1,038 100,589 4.10 Total Barclays UK and Barclays International 2,541 292,851 3.44 Three months ended 30.06.19 Barclays UK 1,438 189,172 3.05 Barclays International1 980 100,645 3.91 Total Barclays UK and Barclays International 2,418 289,817 3.35 1 Barclays International margins include interest earning lending balances within the investment banking business. Barclays PLC 14 Risk Management Risk management and principal risks Detail on the Group's principal risks and previously identified material existing and emerging risks is available in the Barclays PLC Annual Report 2019 or online at home.barclays/annualreport. Set out below are details of an additional material risk identified in Q120 which potentially impacts more than one principal risk. Risks relating to the impact of COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and continues to have, a material impact on businesses around the world and the economic environments in which they operate. There are a number of factors associated with the pandemic and its impact on global economies that could have a material adverse effect on (among other things) the profitability, capital and liquidity of financial institutions such as Barclays. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to the Group's customers, suppliers and staff globally. A number of jurisdictions in which the Group operates have implemented severe restrictions on the movement of their respective populations, with a resultant significant impact on economic activity in those jurisdictions. These restrictions are being determined by the governments of individual jurisdictions (including through the implementation of emergency powers) and impacts (including the timing of implementation and any subsequent lifting of restrictions) may vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. It remains unclear how this will evolve through 2020 and the Group continues to monitor the situation closely. However, despite the COVID-19 contingency plans established by the Group, its ability to conduct business may be adversely affected by disruptions to its infrastructure, business processes and technology services, resulting from the unavailability of staff due to illness or the failure of third parties to supply services. This may cause significant customer detriment, costs to reimburse losses incurred by the Group's customers, and reputational damage. In many of the jurisdictions in which the Group operates, schemes have been initiated by central banks and national governments to provide financial support to parts of the economy most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The details of how these schemes will operate, the impact on the Group's customers and therefore the impact on the Group remain uncertain at this stage. However, certain actions (such as the introduction of mortgage payment holidays or the cancellation of fees associated with certain products) may negatively impact the effective interest rate earned on certain of the Group's portfolios and lower fee income being earned on certain products. Lower interest rates globally will negatively impact net interest income earned on certain of the Group's portfolios. Both of these factors may in turn negatively impact the Group's profitability. Furthermore, the introduction of, and participation in, central-bank supported loan schemes and other financing schemes introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact the Group's RWAs, level of impairment and, in turn, capital position. The actions taken by various governments and central banks, in particular in the United Kingdom and the United States, may indicate a view on the potential severity of any economic downturn and post recovery environment, which from a commercial, regulatory and risk perspective could be significantly different to past crises and persist for a prolonged period. An immediate financial impact in the first half of 2020 will be higher expected credit losses ("ECLs") driven by a change in the economic scenarios used to calculate ECLs. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a weakening in gross domestic product ("GDP") in many of the jurisdictions in which the Group operates and higher unemployment in those same jurisdictions. Accordingly, the probability of a more adverse economic scenario for at least the short term is substantially higher than at 31 December 2019 and GDP and unemployment are two of the factors that affect the modelling of ECLs by the Group. The economic environment remains uncertain and future impairment charges may be subject to further volatility (including from changes to macroeconomic variable forecasts) depending on the longevity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, as well as the longer term effectiveness of central bank, government and other support measures. For further details on macroeconomic variables used in the calculation of ECLs, refer to page 20. In addition, ECLs may be adversely impacted by increased levels of default for single name exposures in certain sectors directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (such as the oil and gas, retail, airline, and hospitality and leisure sectors). Furthermore, the Group relies on models to support a broad range of business and risk management activities, including informing business decisions and strategies, measuring and limiting risk, valuing exposures (including the calculation of impairment), conducting stress testing and assessing capital adequacy. Models are, by their nature, imperfect and incomplete representations of reality because they rely on assumptions and inputs, and so they may be subject to errors affecting the accuracy of their outputs and/or misused. This may be exacerbated when dealing with unprecedented scenarios, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the lack of reliable historical reference points and data. For further details on model risk, refer to page 136 of the Barclays PLC Annual Report 2019. Should the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cause disruption to economic activity globally through 2020, there could be adverse impacts on the Group's other assets such as goodwill and intangibles, and the value of Barclays PLC's investments in subsidiaries. There could also be further impacts on the Group's income due to lower lending and transaction volumes due to volatility or weakness in the capital markets. Other potential risks include credit rating migration which could negatively impact the Group's RWAs and capital position, and potential liquidity stress due to (among other things) increased customer drawdowns, notwithstanding the significant initiatives that governments and central banks have put in place to support Barclays PLC 15 Risk Management funding and liquidity. Furthermore, a significant increase in the utilisation of credit cards by Barclaycard customers could have a negative impact on the Group's RWAs and capital position. Central bank, government actions and other support measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic may also create restrictions in relation to capital. For example, on 31 March 2020 in response to a request from the PRA and to preserve additional capital for use in serving Barclays' customers and clients, the Board agreed to cancel the 6.0p per ordinary share full year 2019 dividend that was due for payment on 3 April 2020. In addition, the Board decided that for 2020 Barclays PLC will not undertake any interim ordinary share dividend payments, accrual of ordinary share dividends, or share buybacks. Government restrictions may further limit management's flexibility in managing the business and taking action in relation to capital distributions and capital allocation. Any and all such events mentioned above could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, liquidity, capital position and credit ratings (including potential credit rating agency changes of outlooks or ratings), as well as on the Group's customers, employees and suppliers. Barclays PLC 16 Credit Risk Loans and advances at amortised cost by stage The table below presents an analysis of loans and advances at amortised cost by gross exposure, impairment allowance, impairment charge and coverage ratio by stage allocation and business segment as at 31 March 2020. Also included are off- balance sheet loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts by gross exposure, impairment allowance and coverage ratio by stage allocation as at 31 March 2020. Impairment allowance under IFRS 9 considers both the drawn and the undrawn counterparty exposure. For retail portfolios, the total impairment allowance is allocated to the drawn exposure to the extent that the allowance does not exceed the exposure as ECL is not reported separately. Any excess is reported on the liability side of the balance sheet as a provision. For wholesale portfolios, the impairment allowance on the undrawn exposure is reported on the liability side of the balance sheet as a provision. Gross exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total As at 31.03.20 £m £m £m £m Barclays UK 143,325 23,727 2,479 169,531 Barclays International 25,006 4,903 1,834 31,743 Head Office 4,836 514 845 6,195 Total Barclays Group retail 173,167 29,144 5,158 207,469 Barclays UK 28,413 2,223 1,061 31,697 Barclays International1 127,536 10,276 2,090 139,902 Head Office 2,982 - 38 3,020 Total Barclays Group 158,931 12,499 3,189 174,619 wholesale Total loans and advances at 332,098 41,643 8,347 382,088 amortised cost Off-balance sheet loan commitments and financial 311,218 19,335 1,056 331,609 guarantee contracts2 Total3 643,316 60,978 9,403 713,697 As at 31.03.20 Coverage ratio Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total % % % % Barclays UK 0.2 6.1 41.6 1.6 Barclays International 1.7 26.1 79.6 10.0 Head Office 0.1 10.1 38.0 6.1 Total Barclays Group retail 0.4 9.6 54.5 3.0 Barclays UK 0.1 2.6 11.1 0.6 Barclays International1 0.1 4.8 37.5 1.0 Head Office - - 97.4 1.2 Total Barclays Group 0.1 4.4 29.4 1.0 wholesale Total loans and advances at 0.3 8.0 44.9 2.1 amortised cost Off-balance sheet loan commitments and financial - 1.2 4.5 0.1 guarantee contracts2 Other financial assets subject to impairment3 Total4 0.1 5.9 40.4 1.2 Impairment allowance Net Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total exposure £m £m £m £m £m 237 1,455 1,031 2,723 166,808 431 1,280 1,460 3,171 28,572 5 52 321 378 5,817 673 2,787 2,812 6,272 201,197 21 58 118 197 31,500 152 497 784 1,433 138,469 - - 37 37 2,983 173 555 939 1,667 172,952 846 3,342 3,751 7,939 374,149 104 234 47 385 331,224 950 3,576 3,798 8,324 705,373 Three months ended 31.03.20 Loan impairment charge and loan loss rate4 Loan impairment charge Loan loss rate £m bps 419 99 892 1,130 25 162 1,336 259 44 56 574 165 - - 618 142 1,954 206 58 103 2,115 Includes Wealth and Private Banking exposures measured on an individual customer exposure basis. Excludes loan commitments and financial guarantees of £14.2bn carried at fair value. Other financial assets subject to impairment not included in the table above include cash collateral and settlement balances, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income and other assets. These have a total gross exposure of £242.0bn and impairment allowance of £127m. This comprises £13m impairment allowance on £240.9bn stage 1 assets, £3m on £1.0bn stage 2 fair value through other comprehensive income assets, cash collateral and settlement balances and £111m on £111m stage 3 other assets. Q120 loan impairment charge represents three months of impairment charge, annualised to calculate the loan loss rate. The loan loss rate for Q120 is 223bps after applying the total impairment charge of £2,115m. Barclays PLC 17 Credit Risk Gross exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total As at 31.12.19 £m £m £m £m Barclays UK 143,097 23,198 2,446 168,741 Barclays International 27,886 4,026 1,875 33,787 Head Office 4,803 500 826 6,129 Total Barclays Group retail 175,786 27,724 5,147 208,657 Barclays UK 27,891 2,397 1,124 31,412 Barclays International1 92,615 8,113 1,615 102,343 Head Office 2,974 - 37 3,011 Total Barclays Group 123,480 10,510 2,776 136,766 wholesale Total loans and advances at 299,266 38,234 7,923 345,423 amortised cost Off-balance sheet loan commitments and financial 321,140 19,185 935 341,260 guarantee contracts2 Total3 620,406 57,419 8,858 686,683 As at 31.12.19 Coverage ratio Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total % % % % Barclays UK 0.1 5.5 39.8 1.5 Barclays International 1.3 19.2 72.5 7.4 Head Office 0.1 7.2 36.9 5.6 Total Barclays Group retail 0.3 7.5 51.3 2.5 Barclays UK 0.1 1.6 9.6 0.5 Barclays International1 0.1 3.1 27.7 0.8 Head Office - - 94.6 1.2 Total Barclays Group 0.1 2.7 21.3 0.8 wholesale Total loans and advances at 0.2 6.2 40.7 1.8 amortised cost Off-balance sheet loan commitments and financial - 0.9 5.9 0.1 guarantee contracts2 Other financial assets subject to impairment3 Total4 0.1 4.4 37.1 1.0 Impairment allowance Net Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total exposure £m £m £m £m £m 198 1,277 974 2,449 166,292 352 774 1,359 2,485 31,302 5 36 305 346 5,783 555 2,087 2,638 5,280 203,377 16 38 108 162 31,250 136 248 447 831 101,512 - - 35 35 2,976 152 286 590 1,028 135,738 707 2,373 3,228 6,308 339,115 97 170 55 322 340,938 804 2,543 3,283 6,630 680,053 Year ended 31.12.19 Loan impairment charge and loan loss rate Loan impairment charge Loan loss rate £m bps 661 39 999 296 27 44 1,687 81 33 11 113 11 - - 146 11 1,833 53 71 8 1,912 Includes Wealth and Private Banking exposures measured on an individual customer exposure basis. Excludes loan commitments and financial guarantees of £17.7bn carried at fair value. Other financial assets subject to impairment not included in the table above include cash collateral and settlement balances, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income and other assets. These have a total gross exposure of £149.3bn and impairment allowance of £24m. This comprises £12m ECL on £148.5bn stage 1 assets, £2m on £0.8bn stage 2 fair value through other comprehensive income assets, cash collateral and settlement balances and £10m on £10m stage 3 other assets. The loan loss rate is 55bps after applying the total impairment charge of £1,912m. Barclays PLC 18 Credit Risk Loans and advances at amortised cost by product The table below presents a breakdown of loans and advances at amortised cost and the impairment allowance with stage allocation by asset classification. Stage 2 Stage 1 Not past <=30 days >30 days Total Stage 3 Total As at 31.03.20 due past due past due Gross exposure £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Home loans 137,394 14,986 1,654 732 17,372 2,155 156,921 Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending 41,973 10,877 489 448 11,814 3,402 57,189 Wholesale loans 152,731 11,168 588 701 12,457 2,790 167,978 Total 332,098 37,031 2,731 1,881 41,643 8,347 382,088 Impairment allowance Home loans 23 50 19 13 82 358 463 Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending 665 2,112 253 309 2,674 2,496 5,835 Wholesale loans 158 555 15 16 586 897 1,641 Total 846 2,717 287 338 3,342 3,751 7,939 Net exposure Home loans 137,371 14,936 1,635 719 17,290 1,797 Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending 41,308 8,765 236 139 9,140 906 Wholesale loans 152,573 10,613 573 685 11,871 1,893 Total 331,252 34,314 2,444 1,543 38,301 4,596 156,458 51,354 166,337 374,149 Coverage ratio % % % % % % % Home loans - 0.3 1.1 1.8 0.5 16.6 0.3 Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending 1.6 19.4 51.7 69.0 22.6 73.4 10.2 Wholesale loans 0.1 5.0 2.6 2.3 4.7 32.2 1.0 Total 0.3 7.3 10.5 18.0 8.0 44.9 2.1 As at 31.12.19 Gross exposure £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Home loans 135,713 14,733 1,585 725 17,043 2,155 154,911 Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending 46,012 9,759 496 504 10,759 3,409 60,180 Wholesale loans 117,541 9,374 374 684 10,432 2,359 130,332 Total 299,266 33,866 2,455 1,913 38,234 7,923 345,423 Impairment allowance Home loans 22 37 14 13 64 346 432 Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending 542 1,597 159 251 2,007 2,335 4,884 Wholesale loans 143 284 9 9 302 547 992 Total 707 1,918 182 273 2,373 3,228 6,308 Net exposure Home loans 135,691 14,696 1,571 712 16,979 1,809 154,479 Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending 45,470 8,162 337 253 8,752 1,074 55,296 Wholesale loans 117,398 9,090 365 675 10,130 1,812 129,340 Total 298,559 31,948 2,273 1,640 35,861 4,695 339,115 Coverage ratio % % % % % % % Home loans - 0.3 0.9 1.8 0.4 16.1 0.3 Credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending 1.2 16.4 32.1 49.8 18.7 68.5 8.1 Wholesale loans 0.1 3.0 2.4 1.3 2.9 23.2 0.8 Total 0.2 5.7 7.4 14.3 6.2 40.7 1.8 Gross exposures and related impairment allowances from the COVID-19 scenario impairment charge have been allocated across stages for material portfolios, with the majority of the impact recognised in Stage 2. Barclays PLC 19 Credit Risk Measurement uncertainty Impact on impairment charge from COVID-19 Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with Barclays established processes, the Group regenerated its Baseline economic scenario in January 2020 using an external consensus assembled from key sources. In addition, two adverse scenarios (Downside 1 and Downside 2) and two favourable scenarios (Upside 1 and Upside 2) were derived with associated probability weights. This regeneration was subsequent to the scenarios and weightings used for December 2019 reporting. In subsequent months, it became clear that the external consensus taken in January would not be an accurate reflection of the economic circumstances as at 31 March 2020. Furthermore, given the speed at which global forecasts deteriorated during March, it was also clear that an effective consensus process as at 31 March 2020 would not be achievable given the lagging nature of consensus submissions. As a result, Barclays has generated a new Baseline scenario (COVID-19 scenario) that reflects the most recent economic forecasts available in the market (combined with internal assumptions) and the significant support measures taken by Barclays, central banks and governments across the Group's key markets. The scenario assumes a strong contraction in GDP and a sharp rise in unemployment in 2020 across both the UK and US. The change in the Baseline scenario required a recalibration of probability weights. The economic environment remains uncertain and future impairment charges may be subject to further volatility (including from changes to macroeconomic variable forecasts) depending on the longevity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, as well as the longer term effectiveness of central bank, government and other support measures. The tables below show the key macroeconomic variables used in the COVID-19 Baseline scenario and the probability weights applied to each respective scenario. Baseline average macroeconomic variables used in the calculation of ECL 2020 2021 Expected Worst Point As at 31.03.20 % % % UK GDP1 (8.0) 6.3 (51.5) UK unemployment2 6.7 4.5 8.0 UK HPI3 (3.5) 2.6 (6.5) UK bank rate 0.10 0.30 0.10 US GDP1 (6.4) 4.4 (45.0) US unemployment4 12.9 7.5 17.0 US HPI5 - 0.7 (0.3) US federal funds rate 0.25 0.25 0.25 Scenario probability weighting Upside 2 Upside 1 Baseline Downside 1 Downside 2 As at 31.03.20 % % % % % Scenario probability weighting 5.0 20.8 46.7 21.0 6.5 As at 31.12.19 Scenario probability weighting 10.1 23.1 40.8 22.7 3.3 Based on Barclays Global Economic Forecasts; Expected worst point using Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate, SAAR. Average UK unemployment rate 16-year+. Average QoQ UK HPI = Halifax All Houses, All Buyers Index cumulative growth (drawdown) from Q4 2019. Average US civilian unemployment rate 16-year+. Average QoQ US HPI = FHFA house price index cumulative growth (drawdown) from Q4 2019. Barclays PLC 20 Credit Risk The following table provides a breakdown of the key drivers of the Group's loan impairment charge on a pre and post COVID- 19 adjusted basis. Drivers of loan impairment charge Three months ended 31.03.20 £m Impairment charge generated using scenarios before COVID-19 370 Single name wholesale loan charges 405 Loan impairment charge prior to impact of COVID-19 scenario 775 Impact of COVID-19 scenario and weights 1,190 Specific charge for the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices 300 Incorporation of provision for UK economic uncertainty (150) Total loan impairment charge 2,115 The impact of the COVID-19 scenario and weighting adjustments has resulted in a £1,190m increase in ECL from the scenario regenerated in January, primarily driven by the higher probability of default in credit cards, unsecured loans and other retail lending. These drivers are partially offset by the impact of central bank, government and other support measures which are assumed to mitigate a material portion of future losses reflecting both the likely take-up and success of these schemes. An additional specific charge of £300m has been applied to reflect the probability of a sustained period of low oil prices and the impact this could have on the probability of default of certain wholesale loans, which is not otherwise reflected in the impairment model outputs. The £150m provision for UK economic uncertainty held at year end has been incorporated within the updated scenario. Barclays PLC 21 Treasury and Capital Risk Composition of the Group liquidity pool As at 31.03.20 As at 31.12.19 Liquidity Liquidity pool of which CRR LCR eligible3 pool Cash Level 1 Level 2A Liquidity pool £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Cash and deposits with central banks1 157 154 - - 153 Government bonds2 AAA to AA- 43 - 38 1 31 A+ to A- 14 - 7 6 2 BBB+ to BBB- 4 - 4 - 3 Total government bonds 61 - 49 7 36 Other Government guaranteed issuers, PSEs and GSEs 8 - 7 1 9 International organisations and MDBs 6 - 6 - 7 Covered bonds 5 - 5 1 6 Total other 19 - 18 2 22 Total as at 31 March 2020 237 154 67 9 211 Total as at 31 December 2019 211 150 50 3 Includes cash held at central banks and surplus cash at central banks related to payment schemes. Over 98% (December 2019: over 98%) was placed with the Bank of England, US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank. Of which over 82% (December 2019: over 67%) comprised UK, US, French, German, Swiss, Japan and Dutch securities. The LCR eligible liquidity pool is adjusted for trapped liquidity and other regulatory deductions. It also incorporates other CRR (as amended by CRR II) qualifying assets that are not eligible under Barclays' internal risk appetite. The Group liquidity pool increased to £237bn as at 31 March 2020 (December 2019: £211bn) driven by deposit growth net of client and business funding requirements, and reflects actions to maintain a prudent funding and liquidity position in the current environment. The liquidity pool is held unencumbered and is not used to support payment or clearing requirements. Such requirements are treated as part of our regular business funding. The liquidity pool is intended to offset stress outflows, and comprises the above cash and unencumbered assets. The composition of the pool is subject to limits set by the independent Risk function, and is monitored for concentration by issuer, currency and asset type. Given returns generated by these highly liquidity assets, the risk and reward profile is continuously managed. Barclays PLC 22 Treasury and Capital Risk Capital The Group's Overall Capital Requirement for CET1 is 11.5% comprising a 4.5% Pillar 1 minimum, a 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB), a 1.5% Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) buffer, a 3.0% Pillar 2A requirement and a 0.0% Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB). The Group's CCyB is based on the buffer rate applicable for each jurisdiction in which the Group has exposures. On 11 March 2020, the Financial Policy Committee set the CCyB rate for UK exposures at 0% with immediate effect. The buffer rates set by other national authorities for non-UK exposures are not currently material. Overall, this results in a 0.0% CCyB for the Group. The Group's Pillar 2A requirement as per the PRA's Individual Capital Requirement is 5.3% of which at least 56.25% needs to be met with CET1 capital, equating to approximately 3.0% of RWAs. Certain elements of the Pillar 2A requirement are a fixed quantum whilst others are a proportion of RWAs, based on a point in time assessment. The Pillar 2A requirement is subject to at least annual review. On 27 June 2019, CRR II came into force amending CRR. As an amending regulation, the existing provisions of CRR apply unless they are amended by CRR II. Certain aspects of CRR II are dependent on final technical standards to be issued by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and adopted by the European Commission as well as UK implementation of the rules. The disclosures in the following section reflect Barclays' interpretation of the current rules and guidance. Barclays PLC 23 Treasury and Capital Risk Capital ratios1,2,3 As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 CET1 13.1% 13.8% Tier 1 (T1) 16.6% 17.7% Total regulatory capital 20.4% 21.6% Capital resources £m £m Total equity excluding non-controlling interests per the balance sheet 68,369 64,429 Less: other equity instruments (recognised as AT1 capital) (10,871) (10,871) Adjustment to retained earnings for foreseeable dividends (49) (1,096) Other regulatory adjustments and deductions Additional value adjustments (PVA) (1,847) (1,746) Goodwill and intangible assets (8,197) (8,109) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding temporary differences (294) (479) Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges (1,709) (1,002) Gains or losses on liabilities at fair value resulting from own credit (389) 260 Defined benefit pension fund assets (3,603) (1,594) Direct and indirect holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments (50) (50) Adjustment under IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 1,215 1,126 Other regulatory adjustments (57) (55) CET1 capital 42,518 40,813 AT1 capital Capital instruments and related share premium accounts 10,871 10,871 Qualifying AT1 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries 753 687 Other regulatory adjustments and deductions (130) (130) AT1 capital 11,494 11,428 T1 capital 54,012 52,241 T2 capital Capital instruments and related share premium accounts 8,423 7,650 Qualifying T2 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries 4,013 3,984 Credit risk adjustments (excess of impairment over expected losses) 196 16 Other regulatory adjustments and deductions (250) (250) Total regulatory capital 66,394 63,641 Total RWAs 325,631 295,131 CET1, T1 and T2 capital, and RWAs are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. This includes IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and the grandfathering of CRR and CRR II non-compliant capital instruments. The fully loaded CET1 ratio, as is relevant for assessing against the conversion trigger in Barclays PLC AT1 securities, was 12.7%, with £41,303m of CET1 capital and £325,536m of RWAs calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. The Barclays PLC CET1 ratio, as is relevant for assessing against the conversion trigger in Barclays Bank PLC T2 Contingent Capital Notes, was 13.1%. For this calculation CET1 capital and RWAs are calculated applying the transitional arrangements under the CRR, including the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. The benefit of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) October 2012 interpretation of the transitional provisions, relating to the implementation of CRD IV, expired in December 2017. Barclays PLC 24 Treasury and Capital Risk Movement in CET1 capital Three months ended 31.03.20 £m Opening CET1 capital 40,813 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders 826 Own credit relating to derivative liabilities (169) Dividends paid and foreseen1 826 Increase in retained regulatory capital generated from earnings 1,483 Net impact of share schemes (56) Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve (777) Currency translation reserve 997 Other reserves (6) Increase in other qualifying reserves 158 Pension remeasurements within reserves 1,990 Defined benefit pension fund asset deduction (2,009) Net impact of pensions (19) Additional value adjustments (PVA) (101) Goodwill and intangible assets (88) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences 185 Adjustment under IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 89 Other regulatory adjustments (2) Increase in regulatory capital due to adjustments and deductions 83 Closing CET1 capital 42,518 1 £1.0bn following the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend offset by £0.2bn AT1 coupon payments. Barclays PLC 25 Treasury and Capital Risk RWAs by risk type and business Operational Total Credit risk Counterparty credit risk Market risk risk RWAs Std IRB As at 31.03.20 £m £m Barclays UK 5,835 59,451 Corporate and Investment Bank 30,620 71,993 Consumer, Cards and Payments 25,205 3,085 Barclays International 55,825 75,078 Head Office 3,706 6,212 Barclays Group 65,366 140,741 Settlement Std IRB risk CVA Std IMA £m £m £m £m £m £m 311 - - 28 202 - 15,611 19,756 1,022 3,309 14,036 24,010 132 31 - 21 - 151 15,743 19,787 1,022 3,330 14,036 24,161 - - - - - - 16,054 19,787 1,022 3,358 14,238 24,161 £m £m 11,851 77,678 21,390 201,747 7,536 36,161 28,926 237,908 127 10,045 40,904 325,631 As at 31.12.19 Barclays UK 5,189 57,455 235 - - 23 178 - 11,821 74,901 Corporate and Investment Bank 25,749 62,177 12,051 16,875 276 2,470 12,854 17,626 21,475 171,553 Consumer, Cards and Payments 27,209 2,706 92 37 - 11 - 103 7,532 37,690 Barclays International 52,958 64,883 12,143 16,912 276 2,481 12,854 17,729 29,007 209,243 Head Office 5,104 5,754 - - - - - - 129 10,987 Barclays Group 63,251 128,092 12,378 16,912 276 2,504 13,032 17,729 40,957 295,131 Movement analysis of RWAs Counterparty Operational Credit risk credit risk Market risk risk Total RWAs £m £m £m £m £m Opening RWAs (as at 31.12.19) 191,343 32,070 30,761 40,957 295,131 Book size 7,205 8,300 9,977 (53) 25,429 Acquisitions and disposals (33) - - - (33) Book quality 1,511 (404) - - 1,107 Model updates 887 - - - 887 Methodology and policy 1,166 255 (2,339) - (918) Foreign exchange movements1 4,028 - - - 4,028 Closing RWAs (as at 31.03.20) 206,107 40,221 38,399 40,904 325,631 1 Foreign exchange movements does not include foreign exchange for counterparty credit risk or market risk. RWAs increased £30.5bn to £325.6bn: Book size increased RWAs £25.4bn primarily due to an increase in client activity compared to year-end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities and higher market volatility

year-end 2019, including drawdowns on facilities and higher market volatility Book quality increased RWAs £1.1bn primarily due to changes in model calibration

Foreign exchange movements increased RWAs £4.0bn due to the appreciation of period end USD against GBP Barclays PLC 26 Treasury and Capital Risk Leverage ratio and exposures The Group is subject to a leverage ratio requirement of 3.8% as at 31 March 2020. This comprises the 3.25% minimum requirement, a G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer (G-SII ALRB) of 0.53% and a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (CCLB) of 0.0%. Although the leverage ratio is expressed in terms of T1 capital, 75% of the minimum requirement, equating to 2.4375%, needs to be met with CET1 capital. In addition, the G-SII ALRB must be covered solely with CET1 capital. The CET1 capital held against the 0.53% G-SII ALRB was £6.2bn. The Group is required to disclose an average UK leverage ratio which is based on capital on the last day of each month in the quarter and an exposure measure for each day in the quarter. The Group is also required to disclose a UK leverage ratio based on capital and exposure on the last day of the quarter. Both approaches exclude qualifying claims on central banks from the leverage exposures. As at As at Leverage ratios1,2 31.03.20 31.12.19 £m £m Average UK leverage ratio 4.5% 4.5% Average T1 capital3 53,274 51,823 Average UK leverage exposure 1,176,198 1,142,819 UK leverage ratio 4.5% 5.1% CET1 capital 42,518 40,812 AT1 capital 10,741 10,741 T1 capital3 53,259 51,553 UK leverage exposure 1,178,708 1,007,721 UK leverage exposure Accounting assets Derivative financial instruments 342,120 229,236 Derivative cash collateral 85,321 56,589 Securities financing transactions (SFTs) 185,725 111,307 Loans and advances and other assets 831,130 743,097 Total IFRS assets 1,444,296 1,140,229 Regulatory consolidation adjustments (4,841) (1,170) Derivatives adjustments Derivatives netting (309,585) (207,756) Adjustments to cash collateral (70,758) (48,464) Net written credit protection 19,994 13,784 Potential future exposure (PFE) on derivatives 126,503 119,118 Total derivatives adjustments (233,846) (123,318) SFTs adjustments 34,271 18,339 Regulatory deductions and other adjustments (14,615) (11,984) Weighted off-balance sheet commitments 102,499 105,289 Qualifying central bank claims (149,056) (119,664) UK leverage exposure2 1,178,708 1,007,721 Fully loaded average UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £52.3bn of T1 capital and £1,175bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratio was 4.4%, with £52.0bn of T1 capital and £1,177bn of leverage exposure. Fully loaded UK leverage ratios are calculated without applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. Capital and leverage measures are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. T1 capital is calculated in line with the PRA Handbook. Barclays PLC 27 Treasury and Capital Risk The average UK leverage ratio remained stable at 4.5% (December 2019: 4.5%). The average UK leverage exposure increased by £33bn to £1,176bn primarily driven by SFTs and loans and advances and other assets, partially offset by an increase in T1 capital of £1.5bn to £53.3bn, mainly driven by the cancellation of the full year 2019 dividend. The UK leverage ratio decreased to 4.5% (December 2019: 5.1%) driven by an increase in UK leverage exposure of £171bn to £1,179bn partially offset by an increase in T1 capital. The UK leverage exposure movements included: SFTs increased £90.4bn to £220.0bn primarily due to increased client activity

Loans and advances and other assets increased £88.0bn to £831.1bn, including a £42.1bn increase in settlements balances and £35.0bn increase in loans and advances due to increased lending The Group also discloses a CRR leverage ratio1within its additional regulatory disclosures prepared in accordance with EBA guidelines on disclosure under Part Eight of the CRR (see Barclays PLC Pillar 3 Report Q1 2020, due to be published on 29 April 2020 and which will be available at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/latest-financial-results). 1 CRR leverage ratio as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. Barclays PLC 28 Treasury and Capital Risk MREL CRR II requirements relating to own funds and eligible liabilities came into effect from 27 June 2019. Eligible liabilities have been calculated reflecting the Group's interpretation of the current rules and guidance. Certain aspects of CRR II are dependent on final technical standards to be issued by the EBA and adopted by the European Commission as well as UK implementation of the rules. The Group is required to meet the higher of: (i) the MREL set by the Bank of England; and (ii) the requirements in CRR II, both of which have RWA and leverage based requirements. MREL is subject to phased implementation and will be fully implemented by 1 January 2022, at which time the Group's indicative MREL is expected to be two times the sum of its Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A requirements, as set by the Bank of England. In addition, CET1 capital cannot be counted towards both MREL and the capital buffers, meaning that the buffers will effectively be applied above both the Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A requirements relating to own funds and eligible liabilities. The Bank of England will review the MREL calibration by the end of 2020, including assessing the proposal for Pillar 2A recapitalisation, which may drive a different 1 January 2022 MREL than currently proposed. Own funds and eligible liabilities ratios1 As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 CET1 capital 13.1% 13.8% AT1 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2 3.3% 3.6% T2 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2 2.6% 2.5% Eligible liabilities 10.3% 11.2% Total Barclays PLC (the Parent company) own funds and eligible liabilities 29.3% 31.2% Qualifying AT1 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries 0.2% 0.2% Qualifying T2 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries 1.2% 1.3% Total own funds and eligible liabilities, including eligible Barclays Bank PLC instruments 30.7% 32.8% Own funds and eligible liabilities1 £m £m CET1 capital 42,518 40,813 AT1 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2 10,741 10,741 T2 capital instruments and related share premium accounts2 8,369 7,416 Eligible liabilities 33,674 33,025 Total Barclays PLC (the Parent company) own funds and eligible liabilities 95,302 91,995 Qualifying AT1 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries 753 687 Qualifying T2 capital (including minority interests) issued by subsidiaries 4,013 3,984 Total own funds and eligible liabilities, including eligible Barclays Bank PLC instruments 100,068 96,666 Total RWAs1 325,631 295,131 CET1, T1 and T2 capital, and RWAs are calculated applying the transitional arrangements of the CRR as amended by CRR II applicable as at the reporting date. This includes IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and the grandfathering of CRR and CRR II non-compliant capital instruments. Includes other AT1 capital regulatory adjustments and deductions of £130m (December 2019: £130m), and other T2 credit risk adjustments and deductions

of £54m (December 2019: £234m). Barclays PLC 29 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed consolidated income statement Three months Three months ended ended 31.03.20 31.03.19 £m £m Total income 6,283 5,252 Credit impairment charges (2,115) (448) Net operating income 4,168 4,804 Operating expenses excluding litigation and conduct (3,253) (3,257) Litigation and conduct (10) (61) Operating expenses (3,263) (3,318) Other net income/(expenses) 8 (3) Profit before tax 913 1,483 Tax charge (71) (248) Profit after tax 842 1,235 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 605 1,038 Other equity instrument holders 221 180 Total equity holders of the parent 826 1,218 Non-controlling interests 16 17 Profit after tax 842 1,235 Earnings per share p p Basic earnings per ordinary share 3.5 6.1 Barclays PLC 30 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed consolidated balance sheet As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 Assets £m £m Cash and balances at central banks 151,805 150,258 Cash collateral and settlement balances 157,162 83,256 Loans and advances at amortised cost 374,149 339,115 Reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured lending 15,384 3,379 Trading portfolio assets 102,000 114,195 Financial assets at fair value through the income statement 193,107 133,086 Derivative financial instruments 342,120 229,236 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 83,367 65,750 Investments in associates and joint ventures 739 721 Goodwill and intangible assets 8,209 8,119 Current tax assets 510 412 Deferred tax assets 2,713 3,290 Other assets 13,031 9,412 Total assets 1,444,296 1,140,229 Liabilities Deposits at amortised cost 470,698 415,787 Cash collateral and settlement balances 127,052 67,341 Repurchase agreements and other similar secured borrowing 35,958 14,517 Debt securities in issue 87,961 76,369 Subordinated liabilities 19,595 18,156 Trading portfolio liabilities 54,125 36,916 Financial liabilities designated at fair value 227,632 204,326 Derivative financial instruments 338,982 229,204 Current tax liabilities 294 313 Deferred tax liabilities 516 23 Other liabilities 11,883 11,617 Total liabilities 1,374,696 1,074,569 Equity Called up share capital and share premium 4,607 4,594 Other reserves 6,166 4,760 Retained earnings 46,725 44,204 Shareholders' equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent 57,498 53,558 Other equity instruments 10,871 10,871 Total equity excluding non-controlling interests 68,369 64,429 Non-controlling interests 1,231 1,231 Total equity 69,600 65,660 Total liabilities and equity 1,444,296 1,140,229 Barclays PLC 31 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity Called up share capital and Other Non- share equity Other Retained controlling Total premium instruments reserves earnings Total interests equity Three months ended 31.03.20 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Balance as at 1 January 2020 4,594 10,871 4,760 44,204 64,429 1,231 65,660 Profit after tax - 221 - 605 826 16 842 Retirement benefit remeasurements - - - 1,990 1,990 - 1,990 Other - - 1,407 (7) 1,400 - 1,400 Total comprehensive income for the period - 221 1,407 2,588 4,216 16 4,232 Issue of shares under employee share schemes 13 - - 252 265 - 265 Other equity instruments coupons paid - (221) - - (221) - (221) Vesting of shares under employee share schemes - - (1) (320) (321) - (321) Dividends paid - - - - - (16) (16) Other movements - - - 1 1 - 1 Balance as at 31 March 2020 4,607 10,871 6,166 46,725 68,369 1,231 69,600 As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 Other reserves £m £m Currency translation reserve 4,341 3,344 Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve (964) (187) Cash flow hedging reserve 1,709 1,002 Own credit reserve 107 (373) Other reserves and treasury shares 973 974 Total 6,166 4,760 Barclays PLC 32 Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures The Group's management believes that the non-IFRS performance measures included in this document provide valuable information to the readers of the financial statements as they enable the reader to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the businesses' performance between financial periods, and provide more detail concerning the elements of performance which the managers of these businesses are most directly able to influence or are relevant for an assessment of the Group. They also reflect an important aspect of the way in which operating targets are defined and performance is monitored by management. However, any non-IFRS performance measures in this document are not a substitute for IFRS measures and readers should consider the IFRS measures as well. Non-IFRS performance measures glossary Measure Definition Loan: deposit ratio Loans and advances at amortised cost divided by deposits at amortised cost. Period end allocated Allocated tangible equity is calculated as 13.5% (2019: 13.0%) of RWAs for each business, tangible equity adjusted for capital deductions, excluding goodwill and intangible assets, reflecting the assumptions the Group uses for capital planning purposes. Head Office allocated tangible equity represents the difference between the Group's tangible shareholders' equity and the amounts allocated to businesses. Average tangible Calculated as the average of the previous month's period end tangible equity and the current shareholders' equity month's period end tangible equity. The average tangible shareholders' equity for the period is the average of the monthly averages within that period. Average allocated Calculated as the average of the previous month's period end allocated tangible equity and the tangible equity current month's period end allocated tangible equity. The average allocated tangible equity for the period is the average of the monthly averages within that period. Return on average Annualised profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, as a proportion tangible shareholders' of average shareholders' equity excluding non-controlling interests and other equity equity instruments adjusted for the deduction of intangible assets and goodwill. The components of the calculation have been included on page 34. Return on average Annualised profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, as a proportion allocated tangible of average allocated tangible equity. The components of the calculation have been included on equity page 34. Cost: income ratio Total operating expenses divided by total income. Loan loss rate Quoted in basis points and represents total annualised impairment charges divided by gross loans and advances held at amortised cost at the balance sheet date. The components of the calculation have been included on page 17. Net interest margin Annualised net interest income divided by the sum of average customer assets. The components of the calculation have been included on page 14. Tangible net asset Calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, excluding non-controlling interests and other equity value per share instruments, less goodwill and intangible assets, by the number of issued ordinary shares. The components of the calculation have been included on page 40. Performance measures Calculated by excluding litigation and conduct charges from performance measures. The excluding litigation and components of the calculations have been included on pages 35 to 40. conduct Barclays PLC 33 Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures Returns Return on average tangible equity is calculated as profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent as a proportion of average tangible equity, excluding non-controlling and other equity interests for businesses. Allocated tangible equity has been calculated as 13.5% (2019: 13.0%) of RWAs for each business, adjusted for capital deductions, excluding goodwill and intangible assets, reflecting the assumptions the Group uses for capital planning purposes. Head Office average allocated tangible equity represents the difference between the Group's average tangible shareholders' equity and the amounts allocated to businesses. Profit/(loss) attributable to Return on ordinary Average average equity holders tangible tangible of the parent equity equity Three months ended 31.03.20 £m £bn % Barclays UK 175 10.5 6.7 Corporate and Investment Bank 820 27.2 12.1 Consumer, Cards and Payments (291) 5.1 (22.6) Barclays International 529 32.3 6.5 Head Office (99) 4.2 n/m Barclays Group 605 47.0 5.1 Three months ended 31.03.19 Barclays UK 422 10.4 16.3 Corporate and Investment Bank 582 25.1 9.3 Consumer, Cards and Payments 206 5.4 15.4 Barclays International 788 30.5 10.4 Head Office (172) 4.3 n/m Barclays Group 1,038 45.2 9.2 Barclays PLC 34 Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures Performance measures excluding litigation and conduct Barclays Group Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Cost: income ratio £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Total operating expenses (3,263) (3,701) (4,861) (3,554) (3,318) (4,093) (3,434) (3,391) Impact of litigation and conduct 10 167 1,568 53 61 60 105 81 Operating expenses (3,253) (3,534) (3,293) (3,501) (3,257) (4,033) (3,329) (3,310) Total income 6,283 5,301 5,541 5,538 5,252 5,073 5,129 5,576 Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and 52% 67% 59% 63% 62% 79% 65% 59% conduct Profit before tax Profit before tax Impact of litigation and conduct Profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 913 1,097 246 1,531 1,483 374 1,461 1,895 10 167 1,568 53 61 60 105 81 923 1,264 1,814 1,584 1,544 434 1,566 1,976 Attributable profit/(loss) 605 681 (292) 1,034 1,038 (14) 1,050 1,279 Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct (1) 122 1,525 40 46 62 85 59 Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders 604 803 1,233 1,074 1,084 48 1,135 1,338 of the parent excluding litigation and conduct Return on average tangible shareholders' equity £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Average shareholders' equity 55.2 54.5 56.4 54.0 53.2 52.2 52.5 51.3 Average goodwill and intangibles (8.2) (8.1) (8.0) (7.8) (8.0) (7.9) (7.9) (7.8) Average tangible shareholders' equity 47.0 46.4 48.4 46.2 45.2 44.3 44.6 43.5 Return on average tangible shareholders' 5.1% 6.9% 10.2% 9.3% 9.6% 0.4% 10.2% 12.3% equity excluding litigation and conduct Basic earnings per ordinary share Basic weighted average number of shares (m) 17,278 17,200 17,192 17,178 17,111 17,075 17,074 17,067 Basic earnings per ordinary share excluding 3.5p 4.7p 7.2p 6.3p 6.3p 0.3p 6.6p 7.8p litigation and conduct Barclays PLC 35 Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures Barclays UK Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Cost: income ratio £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Total operating expenses (1,028) (1,122) (2,432) (1,063) (1,002) (1,175) (1,042) (971) Impact of litigation and conduct 5 58 1,480 41 3 15 54 3 Operating expenses (1,023) (1,064) (952) (1,022) (999) (1,160) (988) (968) Total income 1,704 1,959 1,846 1,771 1,777 1,863 1,896 1,836 Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and 60% 54% 52% 58% 56% 62% 52% 53% conduct Profit before tax Profit/(loss) before tax Impact of litigation and conduct Profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 195 647 (687) 477 585 390 740 656 5 58 1,480 41 3 15 54 3 200 705 793 518 588 405 794 659 Attributable profit/(loss) 175 438 (907) 328 422 241 510 473 Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct 3 43 1,457 30 2 12 48 1 Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders 178 481 550 358 424 253 558 474 of the parent excluding litigation and conduct Return on average allocated tangible equity £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Average allocated equity 14.1 13.8 13.9 13.8 13.9 13.6 13.7 13.6 Average goodwill and intangibles (3.6) (3.5) (3.5) (3.5) (3.5) (3.5) (3.6) (3.5) Average allocated tangible equity 10.5 10.3 10.4 10.3 10.4 10.1 10.1 10.1 Return on average allocated tangible equity 6.8% 18.7% 21.2% 13.9% 16.4% 10.1% 22.0% 18.8% excluding litigation and conduct Barclays PLC 36 Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures Barclays International Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Cost: income ratio £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Total operating expenses (2,219) (2,500) (2,282) (2,446) (2,225) (2,684) (2,309) (2,353) Impact of litigation and conduct - 86 - 11 19 33 32 47 Operating expenses (2,219) (2,414) (2,282) (2,435) (2,206) (2,651) (2,277) (2,306) Total income 4,644 3,452 3,750 3,903 3,570 3,221 3,290 3,707 Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and 48% 70% 61% 62% 62% 82% 69% 62% conduct Profit before tax Profit before tax Impact of litigation and conduct Profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 822 640 1,137 1,223 1,118 215 850 1,297 - 86 - 11 19 33 32 47 822 726 1,137 1,234 1,137 248 882 1,344 Attributable profit/(loss) 529 397 799 832 788 (21) 687 926 Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct - 64 2 8 16 34 26 34 Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders 529 461 801 840 804 13 713 960 of the parent excluding litigation and conduct Return on average allocated tangible equity £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Average allocated equity 33.0 31.9 33.3 32.1 31.6 32.4 32.5 32.8 Average goodwill and intangibles (0.7) (1.0) (1.1) (1.0) (1.1) (1.1) (1.3) (1.4) Average allocated tangible equity 32.3 30.9 32.2 31.1 30.5 31.3 31.1 31.4 Return on average allocated tangible equity 6.5% 6.0% 10.0% 10.8% 10.6% 0.2% 9.2% 12.2% excluding litigation and conduct Barclays PLC 37 Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures Corporate and Investment Bank Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Cost: income ratio £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Total operating expenses (1,690) (1,926) (1,716) (1,867) (1,638) (2,046) (1,744) (1,773) Impact of litigation and conduct - 79 4 7 19 23 32 - Operating expenses (1,690) (1,847) (1,712) (1,860) (1,619) (2,023) (1,712) (1,773) Total income 3,617 2,314 2,617 2,795 2,505 2,151 2,235 2,580 Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and 47% 80% 65% 67% 65% 94% 77% 69% conduct Profit before tax Profit before tax 1,203 359 882 887 827 85 498 835 Impact of litigation and conduct - 79 4 7 19 23 32 - Profit before tax excluding litigation and 1,203 438 886 894 846 108 530 835 conduct Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent Attributable profit/(loss) 820 193 609 596 582 (84) 431 600 Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct - 58 5 5 16 27 25 - Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent excluding litigation and 820 251 614 601 598 (57) 456 600 conduct Return on average allocated tangible equity £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Average allocated equity 27.2 25.9 26.9 25.8 25.2 26.0 26.2 26.7 Average goodwill and intangibles - (0.1) - - (0.1) - (0.2) (0.3) Average allocated tangible equity 27.2 25.8 26.9 25.8 25.1 26.0 25.9 26.4 Return on average allocated tangible equity 12.1% 3.9% 9.2% 9.3% 9.5% (0.9%) 7.0% 9.1% excluding litigation and conduct Barclays PLC 38 Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures Consumer, Cards and Payments Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Cost: income ratio £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Total operating expenses (529) (574) (566) (579) (587) (638) (565) (580) Impact of litigation and conduct - 7 (4) 4 - 10 - 47 Operating expenses (529) (567) (570) (575) (587) (628) (565) (533) Total income 1,027 1,138 1,133 1,108 1,065 1,070 1,055 1,127 Cost: income ratio excluding litigation and 52% 50% 50% 52% 55% 59% 54% 47% conduct Profit before tax (Loss)/profit before tax (381) 281 255 336 291 130 352 462 Impact of litigation and conduct - 7 (4) 4 - 10 - 47 (Loss)/profit before tax excluding litigation (381) 288 251 340 291 140 352 509 and conduct Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent Attributable (loss)/profit (291) 204 190 236 206 63 256 326 Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct - 6 (3) 3 - 7 1 34 (Loss)/profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent excluding litigation and (291) 210 187 239 206 70 257 360 conduct Return on average allocated tangible equity £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Average allocated equity 5.8 6.0 6.4 6.3 6.4 6.4 6.3 6.0 Average goodwill and intangibles (0.7) (0.9) (1.1) (1.0) (1.0) (1.1) (1.1) (1.1) Average allocated tangible equity 5.1 5.1 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.3 5.2 5.0 Return on average allocated tangible equity (22.6%) 16.3% 14.0% 18.0% 15.4% 5.4% 19.9% 28.9% excluding litigation and conduct Barclays PLC 39 Appendix: Non-IFRS Performance Measures Head Office Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Profit before tax £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Loss before tax (104) (190) (204) (169) (220) (231) (129) (58) Impact of litigation and conduct 5 23 88 1 39 12 19 31 Loss before tax excluding litigation and (99) (167) (116) (168) (181) (219) (110) (27) conduct Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent Attributable loss (99) (154) (184) (126) (172) (234) (147) (120) Post-tax impact of litigation and conduct (4) 15 66 2 28 16 11 24 Attributable loss excluding litigation and (103) (139) (118) (124) (144) (218) (136) (96) conduct Tangible net asset value per share As at As at As at 31.03.20 31.12.19 31.03.19 £m £m £m Total equity excluding non-controlling interests 68,369 64,429 64,661 Other equity instruments (10,871) (10,871) (11,119) Goodwill and intangibles (8,209) (8,119) (7,921) Tangible shareholders' equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent 49,289 45,439 45,621 m m m Shares in issue 17,332 17,322 17,139 p p p Tangible net asset value per share 284 262 266 Barclays PLC 40 Shareholder Information Results timetable1 Date 2020 Interim Results Announcement 29 July 2020 % Change3 Exchange rates2 31.03.20 31.12.19 31.03.19 31.12.19 31.03.19 Period end - USD/GBP 1.24 1.33 1.30 (7%) (5%) 3 month average - USD/GBP 1.28 1.29 1.30 (1%) (2%) Period end - EUR/GBP 1.13 1.18 1.16 (4%) (3%) 3 month average - EUR/GBP 1.16 1.16 1.15 - 1% Share price data Barclays PLC (p) 94.11 179.64 154.68 Barclays PLC number of shares (m) 17,332 17,322 17,139 For further information please contact Investor relations Media relations Chris Manners +44 (0) 20 7773 2136 Tom Hoskin +44 (0) 20 7116 4755 More information on Barclays can be found on our website: home.barclays. Registered office 1 Churchill Place, London, E14 5HP, United Kingdom. Tel: +44 (0) 20 7116 1000. Company number: 48839. Registrar Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, United Kingdom. Tel: 0371 384 20554from the UK or +44 121 415 7004 from overseas. American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) J.P.Morgan Chase Bank, N.A StockTransfer@equiniti.com Tel: +1 800 990 1135 (toll free in US and Canada), +1 651 453 2128 (outside the US and Canada) or +1 866 700 1652 (for the hearing impaired). J.P.Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Shareowner Services, PO Box 64504, St Paul, MN 55164-0504, USA. Delivery of ADR certificates and overnight mail J.P.Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Shareowner Services, 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN 55120, USA. Note that these dates are provisional and subject to change. The average rates shown above are derived from daily spot rates during the year. The change is the impact to GBP reported information. Lines open 8.30am to 5.30pm (UK time), Monday to Friday, excluding UK public holidays in England and Wales. Barclays PLC 41 Notes The terms Barclays or Group refer to Barclays PLC together with its subsidiaries. Unless otherwise stated, the income statement analysis compares the three months ended 31 March 2020 to the corresponding three months of 2019 and balance sheet analysis as at 31 March 2020 with comparatives relating to 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2019. The abbreviations '£m' and '£bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of Pounds Sterling respectively; the abbreviations '$m' and '$bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of US Dollars respectively; and the abbreviations '€m' and '€bn' represent millions and thousands of millions of Euros respectively. There are a number of key judgement areas, for example impairment calculations, which are based on models and which are subject to ongoing adjustment and modifications. Reported numbers reflect best estimates and judgements at the given point in time. Relevant terms that are used in this document but are not defined under applicable regulatory guidance or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are explained in the results glossary that can be accessed at home.barclays/investor-relations/reports-and-events/latest-financial-results. The information in this announcement, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2020, does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019, which contain an unmodified audit report under Section 495 of the Companies Act 2006 (which did not make any statements under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006) will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in accordance with Section 441 of the Companies Act 2006. These results will be furnished as a Form 6-K to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as soon as practicable following their publication. Once furnished with the SEC, a copy of the Form 6-K will be available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Barclays is a frequent issuer in the debt capital markets and regularly meets with investors via formal road-shows and other ad hoc meetings. Consistent with its usual practice, Barclays expects that from time to time over the coming quarter it will meet with investors globally to discuss these results and other matters relating to the Group. Non-IFRS performance measures Barclays management believes that the non-IFRS performance measures included in this document provide valuable information to the readers of the financial statements as they enable the reader to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the businesses' performance between financial periods and provide more detail concerning the elements of performance which the managers of these businesses are most directly able to influence or are relevant for an assessment of the Group. They also reflect an important aspect of the way in which operating targets are defined and performance is monitored by Barclays management. However, any non-IFRS performance measures in this document are not a substitute for IFRS measures and readers should consider the IFRS measures as well. Refer to the appendix on pages 33 to 40 for further information and calculations of non-IFRS performance measures included throughout this document, and the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Forward-looking statements This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the Group. Barclays cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as 'may', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'projected', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'achieve' or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements can be made in writing but also may be made verbally by members of the management of the Group (including, without limitation, during management presentations to financial analysts) in connection with this document. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements or guidance regarding or relating to the Group's future financial position, income growth, assets, impairment charges, provisions, business strategy, capital, leverage and other regulatory ratios, payment of dividends (including dividend payout ratios and expected payment strategies), projected levels of growth in the banking and financial markets, projected costs or savings, any commitments and targets, estimates of capital expenditures, plans and objectives for future operations, projected employee numbers, IFRS impacts and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made and such statements may be affected by changes in legislation, the development of standards and interpretations under IFRS, including evolving practices with regard to the interpretation and application of accounting and regulatory standards, the outcome of current and future legal proceedings and regulatory investigations, future levels of conduct provisions, the policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, geopolitical risks and the impact of competition. In addition, factors including (but not limited to) the following may have an effect: capital, leverage and other regulatory rules applicable to past, current and future periods; UK, US, Eurozone and global macroeconomic and business conditions; the effects of any volatility in credit markets; market related risks such as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; effects of changes in valuation of credit market exposures; changes in valuation of issued securities; volatility in capital markets; changes in credit ratings of any entity within the Group or any securities issued by such entities; direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus (COVID- pandemic; instability as a result of the exit by the UK from the European Union and the disruption that may subsequently result in the UK and globally; and the success of future acquisitions, disposals and other strategic transactions. A number of these influences and factors are beyond the Group's control. As a result, the Group's actual financial position, future results, dividend payments, capital, leverage or other regulatory ratios or other financial and non-financial metrics or performance measures may differ materially from the statements or guidance set forth in the Group's forward- looking statements. Additional risks and factors which may impact the Group's future financial condition and performance are identified in our filings with the SEC (including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 and our Q1 2020 Results Announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2020 filed on Form 6-K), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Subject to our obligations under the applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction, (including, without limitation, the UK and the US), in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Barclays PLC 42 Attachments Original document

