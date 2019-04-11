Barclays : Response to Sherborne Letter (PDF 900KB)

11 April 2019

Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company")

Response to Sherborne Investors Management LP Letter to Shareholders of Barclays PLC

This announcementsets out Barclays' response to the letter released on 8 April 2019 by Sherborne Investors Management LP (collectively with other associated parties, "Sherborne").The Board of Barclays strongly opposesMr Bramson's appointment to the Board of Directors and unanimously recommends shareholders vote against the resolution requisitioned by Sherborne at the Barclays AGM on 2 May 2019.

The Board recognises that Barclays does not yet perform at the level at which it should. We are highly focused on business execution to deliver returns above our cost of equity. Another strategic overhaul is not what Barclays needs right now. We have engaged with Mr Bramson and will continue to do so. However, as Sherborne acknowledges, Mr Bramson does not need to be on the Board to make his observations and suggestions known to Barclays. His prior investments and our engagement with him suggest he would be a disruptive and uncollaborative influence on the Board. He also does not possess the banking experience and skills that we are seeking to add to the Board.Further, the Board believes that Sherborne's interests are not aligned with the widershareholder base. For these reasons, which are set out below and in greater detail in the appendices to this announcement, the Board strongly opposes Mr Bramson's appointment.

There are two fundamental questions for shareholders to determine. One is whether it would be right, proper and helpful for Mr Bramson to join the Board of Barclays. The second, underlying, question is whether Barclays has theright strategy or whether it should adopt Mr Bramson's alternative, which is both unclear and based on multiplefactual errors, as we highlight below.

On the first question, Mr Bramson is not someone the Board believes will help either as a Board member or as a colleague. We believe his letter demonstrates a preconceived viewpoint and a poor understanding of Barclays and itsCorporate and Investment Bank ("CIB"). His criticisms of CIB performance are not new, nor have they been ignored. But Mr Bramson misunderstands the drivers of that business and his analysis is based on a flawed understanding of complex banking organisations and reaches conclusions that are inconsistent with the data. The Company does not need another strategic overhaul, and the enormous execution risks this would entail.

Mr Bramson is not independent of view and cannot fulfil the position of being an objective representative of all shareholders on the Board.Sherborne's time-limited derivative position in Barclays limits its exposure to falls in our share price and narrows its investment horizon to a more near-term bias, fundamentally misaligning MrBramson's and Sherborne's interests with those of Directors and other shareholders.

Sherborne seeks in its resolution to bypass the nominations process, which is there for good governance reasonsand provides a check on candidates' suitable experience, conflicts of interest, and likely impact on Board effectiveness. That process is particularly critical now given that, together with its Nominations Committee,Barclays'incoming Chairman is currently in the process of changing the composition of the Board, now that the restructuring of Barclays is complete. We will have an informed and constructively challenging Board, balancing existing skills with greater banking experience, for the benefit of all shareholders. The election of Mr Bramson would be highly detrimental to this process, in our view a significant deterrent to the recruitment of Board candidates, and destabilising to senior management across all businesses. He has refused offers to engage properly with senior management, despite encouragement todo so. This behaviour is consistent with Mr Bramson's historical pattern,since 2003, of disregard for management and boards, where he and his associates have worked to achieve wholesalereplacements of leadership teams in his "turnaround investments".

Turning to the second question, of strategy and performance, Barclays is in the middle of a multi-year programme to improve performance. The benefits of this focused execution are starting to be visible, with underlying return ontangible equity ("RoTE") increasing to 8.5% in 2018, up from 5.6% in 2017 and returns in the CIB improving to 7.1% in 2018, up from 5.7% in 20171. At the same time, Barclays has refocused and right-sized the CIB, resolved its majorlegacy conduct matters, implemented significant regulatory structural changes both in the UK and the US, embedded rigorous risk and control frameworks, and established the shared service model of Barclays Execution Services. We have set returns targets for 2019 and 2020 of RoTE of greater than 9% and greater than 10%, respectively, and we continue to target those returns.

Despite this progress, the Barclays Board and management know that much still remains to be done so that the Company generates sustainable returns above our cost of equity. In particular, the Board and management recognise that, whilst improved, the CIB does not yet generate adequate returns. The incoming Chairman, like his predecessor and the Board more broadly, has made it clear that Barclays welcomes challenge and recognises that the Group still has to demonstrate that it can consistently deliver profitable performance.

The Board believes that its extensive restructuring, as well as the investments it has been making in technology and talent, are the foundations for improved performance. But delivering and exceeding our returns targets will require continued tenacious execution from both management and the Board. There are no shortcuts; no quick fixes. Our progress to date is the result of a long-term focus, creating a sustainable foundation for generating increased returns from the business. Both the Board and management are focused on driving each and every business, at a granular level, to improve performance; this lies behind the recent changes to the executive team.

In summary, John McFarlane, Chairman, said:

"Shareholders will have received a request for Mr Bramson, representing a shareholder, to join the Board to promote a reduced investment by the Group in Barclays'CIB franchise. In considering this, shareholders need to appreciate how damaging this could be. Essentially we have a leveraged investor seeking enhanced returns by disrupting the deliberations of the Board in favour of its specific interest. One thing we do have in common with Mr Bramson is that we are well aware that returns from this business have been below our required return level, and we are taking the necessary steps to remedy this. For the avoidance of doubt, Barclays has no strategy to commit significantly more financial resources to its CIB.At the peak of the crisis, the balance sheet of Barclays Capital, the Company'sinvestment banking operations at the time, was slightly more than £1.6 trillion. At year-end 2018, the balance sheet of Barclays International, which contains not only the CIB, but also our US retail, payments, and private banking businesses, was barely half that size at £862 billion. More recently, in the past year, underlying return on tangible equity has risen from 5.6% to 8.5%2, demonstrating progress. Further urgent work is taking place to bring the return to required levels. What we do not have in common with Mr Bramson is how this should be progressed, and we believe disruption to the proper functioning of the Board is not the way forward. Instead, we should continue with the work in hand and deliver what is in the interests of our shareholders as a whole, which is higher and appropriate returns, without unnecessary distraction from our strategy."

The Board has given full consideration to Mr Bramson's candidature, but three primary reasons underpin the Board's opposition to Mr Bramson's appointment, and the experience of our meetings withMr Bramson and Sherborne reinforces that opposition:

1.

The Board's recruitment priorities are focused on particular areas of expertise which Mr Bramson'sappointment would not address

The Barclays Board provides constructive challenge to the management team. To do so in future and in light of the completion of the restructuring and focus on execution, the Board must now include more Directors with experience, amongst other things, in retail and consumer banking, markets businesses, payments, wholesale banking, and technology, whilst at the same time capturing the clear benefits of greater diversity. The Board acknowledges that some of these areas are under-represented at present, particularly bearing in mind the imminent departure of the current Chairman, and therefore the Nominations Committee led by the incoming Chairman has already commenced a rigorous recruitment process in these areas. The Board believes that the appointment of Mr Bramson to the Board would not address any of these experience gaps and, further, would not make the task of recruiting new Directors with the necessary skills any more straightforward. Mr Bramson has no relevant experience with an organisation of the scale and complexity of Barclays nor with Barclays' industry-specific regulatory considerations. For example,

Foreign & Colonial Asset Management ("F&C"), one of Sherborne's priorinvestments, had a market capitalisation that is 1% of the size of Barclays' market capitalisation3and F&C was not subject to the same regulation as a global systemically important financial institution("G-SIFI").Mr Bramson'sinexperience is clearly demonstrated by someof the assertions made in Sherborne's letter, which we have addressed inAppendix 2.

2.

The effect of Mr Bramson as a Director would be disruptive and distract from the focus on execution, which is our priority

We believe that Mr Bramson's prior investments, including his track record with executive management teams and our experience of our engagement with him, suggest that he would be a disruptive and uncollaborative influence. The Barclays Board needs to be a place for constructive challenge and transparent working relationships. In this context, we note that there have been many meetings between Mr Bramson and various members of the Barclays Board and senior management. In none of these meetings has he chosen to express his detailed proposals. Indeed, in a meeting with the incoming Chairman five days before he commenced a round of presentations toourmajor shareholders, he stated that he was not prepared to share his views withus. Mr Bramson has also declined invitations to meet management other than the Group Chief Executive and Group Finance Director despite our belief that such further meetings could have helped the dialogue between Sherborne and Barclays and improved Mr Bramson's understanding of our balance sheet and businesses. Having said that, the Board and management remain very willing to continue to engage in dialogue with Mr Bramson and Sherborne with similar or more frequent regularity.

Sherborne suggests we considera "judicious rebalancing of the CIB strategy", a vague concept contained in his letterto our shareholders suggesting selective shrinkage, but he fails to provide any details of what that might entail. He has also not addressed the associated significant costs, "stranded" risk weighted assets ("RWAs") and capital, impacton product interdependencies, operational inefficiencies, impaired returns and franchise degradation resulting from such a further investment bank shrinkage strategy, nor shown that he has even considered these adverse consequences.

The Board believes that the presence on the Board of Mr Bramson, or any other person that conducts himself or herself in this manner, would have a negative impact on the Company. It would impair our ability to retain and, where appropriate, attract the Board and management talent Barclays needs, talent that is vital in a business such as ours to the generation of increased and sustainable shareholder value.

3.

Sherborne's interests are not aligned with the widershareholder base

Sherborne has accumulated a holding of c. 5.5% which gives it the right to put Mr Bramson's proposed appointment to the Board before shareholders for a vote. However, Sherborne's complex investment structure is leveraged andhedged, in large measure, by time-limited derivatives which contain its exposure to falls in our share price and narrow its investment horizon to a more near-term bias. This structure reduces Sherborne's exposure to the likely adverse effects of Mr Bramson's proposed course of action, which would in our view expose Barclays' performanceto greater risk and constraints than the current strategy, whereas other shareholders generally would suffer the full potential downside consequences of his proposals. It also incentivises him to push for proposals which might only result in a short-term benefit, even if they are detrimental to shareholder value in the longer term. The Board further notes that the Sherborne incentive structure potentially affords it and Mr Bramson higher incentive rewards if its appointees achieve a Chair or Executive position at its chosen investments.

The Board needs to represent the interests of all shareholders. We do not see how the representative of ashareholder with a substantial hedge in place on the Company's shares would be an appropriate candidate to join the Board. Given the features of Sherborne'sshareholding structure, the Board believes Sherborne's interests are simply not aligned to those of our shareholders generally, and Mr Bramson would not be independent.

Sherborne has also included in its letter a number of material inaccuracies and misunderstandings, some of which have previously been pointed out to Mr Bramson.These errors reinforce the Board's view of both Mr Bramson's lack of qualifications and Sherborne's approach to the question of strategy and performance:

Sherborne is selective and misleading in describing Barclays' CIBpositioning

Sherborne misrepresents the Company's balance sheetrisk and recent performance

Sherborne misunderstands the drivers of the Company's valuation

SHERBORNE IS SELECTIVE AND MISLEADING IN DESCRIBING BARCLAYS' CIB POSITIONING

That Barclays' current strategy is "to commit significantly more resources to its CIB" -Sherborne Letter

In March 2016, Barclays set out itsstrategy for the next phase of Barclays' growth: to build on our strength as adiversified transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank, anchored in our two home markets of the UK and US, with global reach. Our diversified model is designed to be well balanced and to produce consistent and attractive returns through the economic cycle.

Barclays has made it very clear that it considers its CIB is at the right scale to be competitive globally with its investment banking peers.

Sherborne has incorrectly claimed that we have added more than £300 billion of assets to CIB and that this isrepresentative of Barclays' "high leverage strategy", a claim based on nothing more than its own assertions. As we'vepreviously explained to Mr Bramson, we have not added significant financial resources to the CIB, nor do we intend to do so:

The Group'soverall assets have remained broadly consistent between 2015 and 2018all while the Group'sliquidity pool increased from £145 billion at year end 2015 to £227 billion at year end 2018; and

While total assets reported in Barclays International have increased by about £300 billion since 2015, £200 billion of that increase simply reflects the re-absorption of assets from Barclays Non-Core when it was closed in 2017, as set out to investors in our 2017 interim results. Non-Core was closed when the target RWA reduction was achieved. The majority of the remainder relates to the GBP / USD FX rate decreasing from 1.48 in 2015 to 1.28 in 2018; treasury changes, including the regulatory required creation of Barclays International Treasury to ring fence liquidity pools; and growth in Consumer, Cards & Payments loans and advances.

In fact, contraryto Sherborne's argumentthat Barclays has committed significantly more financial resources to the CIB, RWAs in CIB have declined by 3% since we completed the majority of our restructuring in 2017 under the leadership of Jes Staley. Barclays undertook a fundamental restructuring of its CIB to reposition it to ensure it was appropriately calibrated to serve our clients. That restructuring included:

Reducing the Group's RWAs byc. £90 billion partly through the establishment, run-down and closure of Barclays Non-Core with the majority of the RWA reduction coming from the investment banking business;

Refocusing the markets business, in particular our Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities business("FICC"), to concentrate on more capital-light, shorter-dated, standardised and cleared products;

Cutting underperforming segments such as the exit of cash equities businesses in Asia and Continental Europe and the closure of local investment banking operations in nine countries;

Combining the Corporate Bank with the Investment Bank to better facilitate growth and revenue synergy opportunities; and

Reducing overall Group costs by c. £6 billion since 2013.

Barclays' leverage has not "reached the practical maximum" as Sherborne states.We deploy leverage capacity in a prudent and profitable manner, adhering to our regulatory requirements. For instance, our fixed income financing