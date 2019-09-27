Log in
BARCLAYS : Settles With SEC for $6.3M on FCPA Case
DJ
01:35pBarclays pays $6.3 million to settle U.S. SEC's Asia-Pacific hiring probe
RE
10:38aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc
PU
Barclays : Settles With SEC for $6.3M on FCPA Case

09/27/2019 | 03:54pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Barclays PLC settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission over charges that the company's Asia Pacific region tried to influence foreign government officials by hiring their relatives and friends and therefore violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the SEC said.

The regulator said the company tried to lure or keep business by giving government officials' associates, relatives and friends "valuable employment." The SEC also said the company "falsified corporate records to conceal the true source of the candidates and the reasons for hiring them."

Barclays has agreed to pay the SEC about $3.8 million in disgorgement, a $1.5 million civil penalty and $984,040 in prejudgement interest, the SEC said. It isn't admitting to or denying the SEC's conclusions, the regulator said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 275 M
EBIT 2019 7 236 M
Net income 2019 2 411 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,93%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 6,53x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 26 046 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 183,61  GBp
Last Close Price 149,14  GBp
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Chairman
Paul Herbert Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.92%31 803
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.88%374 146
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.22%271 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%267 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.05%215 326
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 312
