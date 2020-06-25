Barclays : US LLC receives non-objection to its capital plan in 2020 CCAR (PDF 52KB)

25 June 2020

Barclays PLC

Barclays US LLC receives non-objection to its capital plan in 2020 CCAR

Barclays notes the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve's ("FRB")publication of the 2020 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test("DFAST")and Comprehensive CapitalAnalysis and Review ("CCAR")results for Barclays USLLC (Barclays' US Intermediate Holding Company, the "IHC"), on 25 June 2020.

The FRB did not object to Barclays US LLC's capital plan,and under both the FRB's and Barclays' company-run assessment of the supervisoryseverely adverse scenario, the IHC's projected capital ratios remained aboveregulatory minimum required levels across all nine quarters of the test.

Barclays US LLC today published its own assessment of the supervisory severely adverse scenario, which can be found on the Barclays website at:https://home.barclays/investor-relations/investor-news/fed-filings/

