Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/25 11:30:00 am
113.29 GBX   +1.28%
05:39pBARCLAYS : US LLC receives non-objection to its capital plan in 2020 CCAR (PDF 52KB)
PU
10:19aEVONIK : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:45aCarnival seeks first leveraged loan to shore up liquidity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : US LLC receives non-objection to its capital plan in 2020 CCAR (PDF 52KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

25 June 2020

Barclays PLC

Barclays US LLC receives non-objection to its capital plan in 2020 CCAR

Barclays notes the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve's ("FRB")publication of the 2020 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test("DFAST")and Comprehensive CapitalAnalysis and Review ("CCAR")results for Barclays USLLC (Barclays' US Intermediate Holding Company, the "IHC"), on 25 June 2020.

The FRB did not object to Barclays US LLC's capital plan,and under both the FRB's and Barclays' company-run assessment of the supervisoryseverely adverse scenario, the IHC's projected capital ratios remained aboveregulatory minimum required levels across all nine quarters of the test.

Barclays US LLC today published its own assessment of the supervisory severely adverse scenario, which can be found on the Barclays website at:https://home.barclays/investor-relations/investor-news/fed-filings/

Ends

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Chris Manners

Tom Hoskin

+44 (0) 20 7773 2136

+44 (0) 20 7116 6927

Laura Vallis

+1 212 526 3514

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our websitehome.barclays

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 21:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
05:39pBARCLAYS : US LLC receives non-objection to its capital plan in 2020 CCAR (PDF 5..
PU
10:19aEVONIK : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:45aCarnival seeks first leveraged loan to shore up liquidity
RE
02:32aFRUSTRATION, FEAR AND FAMILY : lockdowns test investment bankers
RE
06/24FRAPORT AG : Barclays lowers its rating to Sell
MD
06/24HENKEL VORZUEGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
06/24Thyssenkrupp Elevator launches ?4 billion high-yield bond issue
RE
06/23Slug and Lettuce owner plans debt issue as UK pubs set to reopen - sources
RE
06/23Britain bolsters regulatory powers to scrap Libor
RE
06/23Britain sets out how it will regulate the City after Brexit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 260 M 26 371 M 26 371 M
Net income 2020 497 M 617 M 617 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 19 524 M 24 233 M 24 217 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 142,40 GBX
Last Close Price 1,13 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20 767%
Spread / Average Target 12 544%
Spread / Lowest Target 6 386%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-37.73%24 111
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.09%288 386
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%252 704
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.61%206 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.58%201 513
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.91%134 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group