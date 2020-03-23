Barclays : appoints Carrie Chen as Vice Chairman of Greater China Banking and Sung-Min Chung as Head of Technology in Banking for Asia Pacific

Hong Kong, 23 March 2020 - Barclays today announces the appointment of Carrie Chen as Vice Chairman of Greater China Banking; and Sung-Min Chung as Head of Technology in Banking for Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong. Ms. Chen and Mr. Chung will be strengthening senior client coverage and meaningfully broaden Barclays' client footprint in the region.

Ms. Chen brings over 15 years of experience in investment banking in China. She joins Barclays from Morgan Stanley where she was a Managing Director in China coverage and has an impressive deal track record in both advisory and capital raising transactions for blue-chip clients across a wide range of sectors including FIG, Industrials and TMT. Before that, Ms. Chen was at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie Group and McKinsey & Co.

Mr. Chung joins Barclays from iTutorGroup as Group Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Mr. Chung was Head of TMT for ZZ Capital International. Prior to that, he was a Director in TMT at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mr. Chung brings a wealth of experience across a wide spectrum within the technology space, specializing in cross-border M&A and capital market financings.

'Both of these appointments are a clear demonstration of our continued focus and commitment to invest for growth in the region,' said Vanessa Koo, Head of Banking for Asia Pacific and Greater China at Barclays. 'I believe our new hires will significantly contribute to our already talented team in the region as we remain committed to continue to deliver world-class solutions to clients in Asia and globally.'

-ENDS-

Notes for Editors

Barclays has been in Asia Pacific for over 50 years and primarily supports corporations and financial institutions across the Asia region, catering to their cross-border Corporate and Investment banking needs and connecting them to the capital markets of Europe and the Americas. Barclays Banking team offers comprehensive financial advisory, capital raising, financing and risk management services for corporations, governments and financial institutions worldwide.

