Barclays : appoints Gautam Chawla as Vice Chairman, Financial Institutions Group Banking

Barclays announces the appointment of Gautam Chawla as Vice Chairman, Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Banking. Mr. Chawla will be based in New York, and will report to Tim Main, Global Head of FIG Banking at Barclays.



Mr. Chawla joins Barclays with over twenty-eight years of experience in banking, most recently as Co-Head of Global Insurance & Co-Head of North American FIG at Citigroup, where he started his career. Mr. Chawla has led the origination and execution of a number of high-profile transactions, including Voya Financial's IPO and related financings, SOMPO's acquisition of Endurance, Athene's IPO and follow-on financings, and AXA Equitable's IPO and related financings.



'Gautam has exceptional knowledge of the insurance sector, and his long-established industry relationships and extensive transactional experience will generate tremendous value for our clients,' said Gary Antenberg, Head of Insurance Investment Banking at Barclays. 'Gautam is an outstanding addition to our team, and his partnership will ensure that we continue to build on our established strengths and business momentum in FIG Banking.'



'Gautam's appointment is further evidence of Barclays' strong commitment to operating a top tier FIG franchise,' added Tim Main, Global Head of FIG Banking at Barclays. 'His superb track record of performance and his proven leadership qualities will further augment our ability to provide best in class strategic advice and execution.'



Barclays has performed lead roles in a number of recent transactions of note in the FIG Banking space, including serving as exclusive financial advisor to State Farm on the sale of its credit card (c.$1.5bn) and deposit (c.$11bn) portfolios, and in the creation of its strategic alliance with U.S. Bank. Barclays also served as joint-bookrunner for PNC Financial's $13bn sale of BlackRock Inc. stock via an accelerated bookbuild common offering, and as exclusive financial advisor to Zurich Insurance Group on the sale of its U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions business to Aflac Incorporated. In addition, Barclays served as an active joint bookrunner on Mastercard's $4bn senior notes offering in March of this year, and as financial advisor to Credit Karma in the company's $7bn acquisition by Intuit. Barclays was lead left bookrunner for Reinsurance Group of America's $500mm common stock offering, the pricing for which was announced on June 2.



Mr. Chawla will start at Barclays at the end of next month.