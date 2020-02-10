Barclays : extends Visa partnership

Log in
02/10/2020 | 04:48am EST
  • European agreement will drive innovation and support Barclays' growth into new markets
  • Partnership enables us to jointly focus on innovation while maintaining consumer protection and security associated with Visa card payments
  • Agreement ensures Barclays will continue to offer Visa as its card scheme partner for cards issued in UK
Barclays, which processes nearly half of the UK's debit and credit card transactions, has signed a new, multi-year partnership with long-standing partner Visa. The European agreement, which recognises the unique position Barclays has in the market, is designed to drive innovation and product development as well as facilitate international expansion.

At the same time, it will assist Visa to develop industry-leading, cutting edge product innovations and deploy them at scale across the Barclays Payments network. Visa's reach will also help drive Barclays' processing business internationally.

The scale of the partnership, and the commitment to innovation, will help Barclays and Visa to develop market leading propositions while also maintaining reassuring security checks and balances.

Ashok Vaswani, Global Head of Consumer Banking and Payments at Barclays, said:

'This is a landmark partnership for Barclays which will ultimately benefit merchants and consumers. We have enjoyed a successful partnership with Visa for 50 years and over that time we have never stopped innovating. Our continuing partnership will enable us to jointly invest in developing faster and smoother payments to benefit merchants and consumers.

'We process nearly half of the UK's debit and credit card transactions, which reflects Barclays position in the marketplace. Partnerships such as this enable us to continue to commit investment to developing new payment solutions that benefit all of our customers.'

Charlotte Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, Europe at Visa, said:

'Barclays has been one of Visa's most important partners in Europe for many years and this new partnership will see us extending our partnership again, enabling Barclays to invest in new and innovative digital capabilities. We're really excited about this agreement and the opportunities it will create for our businesses to collaborate on developing compelling payment experiences to consumers and merchants.'

Barclays has a longstanding relationship of more than 50 years with Visa. Barclays was the first business to launch a credit card with Visa in the UK in 1966. Barclays and Visa have also partnered on other innovations, including the launch of contactless payments and wearables in the UK and the roll out of 'touch and go' payments across the Transport for London Network.

- Ends -

Notes to editors

For more information, please contact:

Barclays

Julia Madden: julia.madden@barclaycard.co.uk, +44 (0) 7788 359 181

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:47:01 UTC
