Barclays : reports coronavirus case on New York trading floor

BARCLAYS PLC

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
03/10/2020 | 02:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

Barclays PLC told employees on Tuesday that a member of the trading staff in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a memo viewed by Reuters.

The person, who worked out of the 745 7th Ave office, had been in self-quarantine since March 3. The company believes the colleague contracted the respiratory illness away from the office late last month.

The European bank has advised employees who worked in the vicinity or had meetings with the individual since that time to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The bank has deep cleaned the workspace and surrounding area on the second floor trading floor, the memo said.

"We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other local authorities," Barclays spokesman Mark Lane said in a statement. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take further action as appropriate."

By Imani Moise

