Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 11:37:42 am
179.18 GBp   -1.14%
01:12aBarclays set to launch CEO search - FT
RE
01:02aInvestors seek dollars as global virus spread widens
RE
01:01aInvestors seek dollars as global virus spread widens
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays set to launch CEO search - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

Barclays is gearing up to start the search for a new top boss to replace Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing two people briefed on the bank's plan.

The possible shake-up comes as Britain's financial regulators are probing links between Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, after the FT reported on a trove of emails between the two earlier this month.

Staley, who took over as CEO in 2015, has told colleagues he expects to leave Barclays by the end of 2021 and could step down at the annual meeting in May next year, the report said.

Barclays is set to appoint an external headhunting firm ? possibly Spencer Stuart or Egon Zehnder ? to identify potential external successors and the process could take up to a year, the FT reported.

The change in top brass at Barclays would follow the change of guard at Europe's top banks including Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS and Credit Suisse.

HSBC said last August that it would appoint a new CEO within six to twelve months following the shock ouster of John Flint, with his interim replacement Noel Quinn the internal candidate and favourite for the role.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.14% 179.18 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.29% 13.39 Delayed Quote.3.51%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.02% 561.4 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -1.92% 204.1 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
UBS GROUP -2.61% 12.685 Delayed Quote.6.54%
ZEHNDER GROUP AG 2.62% 49 Delayed Quote.4.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
01:12aBarclays set to launch CEO search - FT
RE
01:02aInvestors seek dollars as global virus spread widens
RE
01:01aInvestors seek dollars as global virus spread widens
RE
02/23Virus spread beyond China spurs new round of dollar buying
RE
02/21EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Barclays Scraps Staff-Monitoring Software
DJ
02/21Pearson braces for another year of U.S. textbook pain
RE
02/21Absa Bank says virtual banking app used by almost 5 mln customers
RE
02/20UBS's tech-savvy new boss Hamers not always loved by the Dutch
RE
02/20BARCLAYS : backtracks on staff surveillance system after criticism
RE
02/20BARCLAYS : Director/PDMR Shareholding (PDF 387KB)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 569 M
EBIT 2019 7 809 M
Net income 2019 2 430 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,95%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 7,53x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 31 113 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 211,06  GBp
Last Close Price 179,62  GBp
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Officer
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.01%40 341
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.58%425 902
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.44%299 912
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.72%272 110
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.46%208 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.34%197 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group