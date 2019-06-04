Barclays : wins Electronic Platform of the Year at GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2019

Barclays has been awarded Electronic Platform of the Year by GlobalCapital
at the publication’s Americas Derivatives annual awards. This is the
first time Barclays has received this accolade.
“We are proud to be recognized with this award, which speaks to the
investments we’ve made over the past year in strengthening our
electronic trading platform for clients,” said Nas Al-Khudairi, Global
Head of Electronic Trading at Barclays. “We are excited about the strong
momentum we have across our global electronic trading franchise, and we
look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver a better trading
experience for our clients’ evolving needs.”
According to GlobalCapital, “The awards aim to honor the firms
that innovate, grow and improve derivatives markets in the Americas.
Each award is judged taking into account nominees’ innovations in
product and service, commitments to new markets, improvements in
efficiency, liquidity and market stability, as well as client guidance.”
This month, Barclays announced
the launch of its newly integrated, cross-asset electronic trading
platform across Equities, Fixed Income, Futures, and FX. The unified
offering will be represented under one name, BARX, with numerous
e-trading solutions and innovations available to clients.
The BARX platform will: (1) harness Barclays’ data science capabilities
to deliver better trade analytics, (2) provide deep pools of liquidity
for each asset class and offer innovative solutions for accessing
liquidity, and (3) increase transparency and drive greater control and
visibility in electronic trading for clients.
The awards were presented on May 31 at a gala dinner at the Metropolitan
Club in New York.
For more information about BARX visit barclays.com/ib/BARX.
About Barclays
Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering
products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking,
credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two
home markets of the UK and the US.
With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays
operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people.
Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and
clients worldwide.
For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com
