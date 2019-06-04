Barclays : wins Electronic Platform of the Year at GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2019

Barclays has been awarded Electronic Platform of the Year by GlobalCapital at the publication’s Americas Derivatives annual awards. This is the first time Barclays has received this accolade.

“We are proud to be recognized with this award, which speaks to the investments we’ve made over the past year in strengthening our electronic trading platform for clients,” said Nas Al-Khudairi, Global Head of Electronic Trading at Barclays. “We are excited about the strong momentum we have across our global electronic trading franchise, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver a better trading experience for our clients’ evolving needs.”

According to GlobalCapital, “The awards aim to honor the firms that innovate, grow and improve derivatives markets in the Americas. Each award is judged taking into account nominees’ innovations in product and service, commitments to new markets, improvements in efficiency, liquidity and market stability, as well as client guidance.”

This month, Barclays announced the launch of its newly integrated, cross-asset electronic trading platform across Equities, Fixed Income, Futures, and FX. The unified offering will be represented under one name, BARX, with numerous e-trading solutions and innovations available to clients.

The BARX platform will: (1) harness Barclays’ data science capabilities to deliver better trade analytics, (2) provide deep pools of liquidity for each asset class and offer innovative solutions for accessing liquidity, and (3) increase transparency and drive greater control and visibility in electronic trading for clients.

The awards were presented on May 31 at a gala dinner at the Metropolitan Club in New York.

For more information about BARX visit barclays.com/ib/BARX.

