BARCLAYS PLC

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Big investment banks have worst start to year since 2006

0
09/04/2019 | 07:08pm EDT
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

LONDON (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks have had their worst start to a year since 2006, according to the latest data published by industry analyst Coalition on Thursday.

In the first six months of 2019 investment banks reported revenues of $76.8 billion (62.6 billion pounds), down 11% on the prior year and the lowest first-half performance for 13 years.

Revenues fell across the board, with the deepest decline in equities trading, down 17% to $22.1 billion.

Fixed income, currencies and commodities revenues fell 9%, while investment bank advisory was down 8%.

The banks' profitability also suffered, with operating margins sliding 500 basis points to 31%, their lowest level for four years.

Several major banks have cut jobs in their investment banking divisions in response to weak results, including Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE.>, HSBC, Societe Generale and Citigroup.

Deutsche Bank plans to make the deepest cuts after announcing 18,000 jobs cuts in July, with the bulk in investment banking.

Coalition tracks Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and UBS.

(Reporting by Iain Withers. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 1.63% 27.49 Delayed Quote.11.65%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.03% 137.36 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
BNP PARIBAS 1.00% 41.255 Real-time Quote.3.47%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.36% 64.28 Delayed Quote.21.82%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.04% 11.64 Delayed Quote.6.67%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.78% 6.742 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 1.39% 201.73 Delayed Quote.19.11%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.75% 604.1 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.32% 41.53 Delayed Quote.3.38%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.68% 23.36 Real-time Quote.-17.42%
UBS GROUP -0.05% 10.3 Delayed Quote.-15.77%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 260 M
EBIT 2019 7 513 M
Net income 2019 3 516 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,55%
P/E ratio 2019 6,56x
P/E ratio 2020 5,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 23 684 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 188,33  GBp
Last Close Price 1,37  GBp
Spread / Highest target 20 284%
Spread / Average Target 13 611%
Spread / Lowest Target 7 958%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-8.77%28 616
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.21%347 068
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 246
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%251 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.02%203 077
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.01%185 143
